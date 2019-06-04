By Mike Vorel

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE (TNS) — The last time the Seattle Mariners met the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Seattle opened the series on April 12 with Major League Baseball’s best record at 13-2.

In the fewer than two months since, those same Mariners have posted baseball’s worst record (12-36).

The Astros, likewise, are not the same team that swept Seattle in mid-April. Houston entered the game Monday with arguably its three biggest bats — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer — stashed away on the injured list.

And yet, the Astros didn’t need stars to squeak past the lowly Mariners on Monday.

In fact, all they really needed was 16 minutes.

That’s the time it took Houston to post three runs against Mariners “opener” Cory Gearrin — who made his first career start Monday — in the top of the first inning of an eventual 4-2 victory. It started with a one-out walk to Alex Bregman, who promptly stole second base. Designated hitter Josh Reddick then sent a deep liner into the gap in right-center. Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith took an inefficient angle, failed to close the distance and capped the trip with a futile dive. The ball shot past him and bounded to the wall, while Reddick coasted into third with a run-scoring triple.

Following an RBI groundout by Yuli Gurriel, catcher Robinson Chirinos clobbered a 92 mph fastball in the middle of the plate. The accompanying crack radiated through (a mostly empty) T-Mobile Park, and the baseball caromed off the scoreboard beyond the fence in left field.

All told, Gearrin allowed three earned runs on two hits, a homer and a walk to take the loss.

“It’s an adjustment,” Gearrin said of his role pitching the first inning Monday. “But your job’s to go out and pitch and put up zeroes. There’s no excuse for it. You go out, execute. I felt like I made some good pitches. Those guys took some good two-strike pitches and put the ball in play and got some runs on the board.

“It’s frustrating, but going forward this is part of the game. You’re seeing it more and more. So as a pitcher you have to figure out how to go out and get ready and adjust on the fly.”

So, if you’re keeping score at home, the first inning provided 1) a mammoth homer, 2) a walk, 3) a stolen base, and 4) a disastrous defensive play.

Or, in other words, it provided many of the appropriate squares in Bad Mariners Bingo.

You might remember that the Good Mariners — the 13-2 Mariners, the pre-Astros Mariners, the Mirage Mariners, etc. etc. — also had a habit for hitting homers. Seattle entered the game with 106 homers on the season, second-best in baseball. That trend continued Monday, as Smith and Edwin Encarnacion each registered solo dingers in the bottom of the third to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

But you know that phrase, “The best offense is a good defense”?

The Astros’ best offense was the Mariners’ defense Monday night.

That was again apparent in the top of the sixth, when Reddick followed a Bregman double with a fisted fly ball to short center. Smith stood there, staring at it — one Mississippi, two Mississippi — before finally breaking forward toward the baseball. He unleashed another daring dive, and again came up with nothing but grass stains. Bregman advanced to third on what was generously ruled a one-out Reddick single.

Houston’s next hitter, Gurriel, bounced a routine grounder to short, and Bregman broke for home. Seattle shortstop Dylan Moore fielded it cleanly, gathered and threw accurately to the plate.

But the Mariners’ catcher, Omar Narvaez, was nowhere to be found.

For reasons only Narvaez knows, the first-year Mariner ran up the baseline, presumably to back up first. Moore’s throw bounced to the backstop, Bregman scored safely and the Mariners were rightfully serenaded with a smattering of boos.

“He vacated home plate too soon, obviously,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after the game. “It was a strange play. I’ve actually had that play happen to me as a catcher, believe it or not. Same exact thing, and I learned a lesson. I think Omar did tonight, too.

“But when the ball’s hit the first thing you’re thinking is, ‘It’s a double play.’ Dylan actually made the right read. He wasn’t going to be able to turn a double play on that. He made a very athletic throw to the plate and Omar just vacated too early.”

It didn’t help, of course, that Seattle also stranded 10 men on base and finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. In doing so, the Mariners wasted an excellent outing from veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc, who allowed just three hits and one earned run in eight innings of sparkling relief. Rookie second baseman Shed Long also finished 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a pair of stolen bases.

“Wade threw the ball really well,” Servais said. “Certainly that’s the best outing he’s had I think all year. He put in a good change-up, was mixing (pitches), got ahead in counts and was very efficient with his pitches. So a really good outing by him.”

But LeBlanc couldn’t compensate for 16 minutes of Mariner incompetence. One bad inning ultimately sunk Seattle’s ship.

———

Pads top Phillies

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — On his birthday, Eric Lauer gave and received.

The new 24-year-old with a new curveball worked his way out of some early trouble with defensive help from his teammates and went on to pitch six of his strongest innings this season.

His final inning Monday was followed immediately by the San Diego Padres’ biggest inning of the season, as they scored seven runs en route to an 8-2 victory in the opener of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.

Manny Machado’s first grand slam as a Padre capped a sixth inning that also featured Ian Kinsler’s 900th career RBI.

Lauer, who hadn’t issued a walk in his previous three starts, put the lead-off man on base — with two walks and a hit batter — in the first three innings. None of those runners reached second base.

Kinsler helped out in the first inning, allowing a shallow pop fly to drop and starting a double play. In the third, catcher Austin Hedges zipped a throw directly to the bag to catch Sean Rodriguez trying to steal second.

The Phillies’ first hit, a double by Rhys Hoskins, came with two outs in the fourth inning and was followed by their second hit, J.T. Realmuto’s single off the left field wall that scored Hoskins before Realmuto was thrown out at second trying to stretch his hit into a double.

Lauer did not allow another hit and left having thrown 82 pitches. Among his 18 outs were six on his curveball. The New York Yankees and Phillies went 0-for-15 against Lauer’s curve in his past two starts. The left-hander had been working for months on the pitch, which is faster and more reliable of late. Through his first 10 starts, opponents were 7-for-30 against his curve.

Lauer (5-4) has won three straight starts for the first time in his career. He has allowed five runs (four earned) over his past four starts, a stretch of 24 innings.

Franmil Reyes tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning. His 418-foot blast also put him in a tie with Hunter Renfroe for the team lead with 17 home runs this season.

Eric Hosmer singled to lead off the sixth, went to second on Wil Myers’ single and scored on a double by Kinsler.

Josh Naylor pinch-hit for Lauer, and his bases loaded single made it 4-1. Machado’s blast put the game out of reach.

Realmuto homered off Brad Wieck in the seventh.

At 31-29, the Padres have a winning record after 60 games for the first time since 2010.

———

LA turns back Arizona

PHOENIX (TNS) — On a night when the Los Angeles Dodgers began restocking their farm system with two first-round picks Monday, they rode two first-rounders of yesteryear to a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Walker Buehler, taken in the first round in 2015, limited Arizona to one run on two hits over eight innings, and Corey Seager, a first-round pick in 2012, slugged a three-run home run as the Dodgers (42-19) extended their winning streak to six games.

Buehler mowed through the Diamondbacks (30-31) for four innings, retiring the first 12 batters he faced to carry a no-hitter into the fifth. He secured the inning’s first two outs before the perfect game, no-hitter and shutout vanished with one swat from Christian Walker. The Diamondbacks first baseman cracked a 98-mph fastball up and over the plate to center field for his 11th home run.

Otherwise, Buehler was dominant. He didn’t surrender another hit until Idelmaro Vargas smacked a single with two outs in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old right-hander completed his night by striking out Carson Kelly on his 102nd pitch. He finished with a season-high 11 punchouts to zero walks. It was his best start of the season, reminiscent of the potential he displayed down the stretch last summer.

Kenley Jansen relieved Buehler in the ninth inning and worked around a double to record his 18th save.

On the other side, the Dodgers, who were without Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy, encountered a familiar adversary in Robbie Ray, a left-hander with a 2.82 earned-run average in 16 career starts against them. Except for the fourth inning, Ray matched Buehler. But that one inning was costly. Ray gave up a single to Justin Turner before David Freese worked a walk, bringing up Seager. The Dodgers shortstop worked the count full and fouled off another pitch before launching a 92-mph fastball over the wall in left-center field.

The home run, Seager’s eighth this season, continued his upward trend. Entering Monday, the 25-year-old was batting .290 with four home runs and a .945 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 17 games since May 14. Until then, he was batting an uncharacteristic .227 six weeks into the season coming off Tommy John surgery and a hip procedure.

Seager’s home run was the only damage the Dodgers inflicted on Ray. The left-hander held Los Angeles to three runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out nine and walked one. But Buehler was better and the Dodgers, behind a couple of recent high-profile draft picks, continued their assault on the National League.

———

Cubs hammer Halos

CHICAGO — When the ball sailed off Jonathan Lucroy’s bat toward the right-field wall late Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field, Jon Lester feared the worst.

But veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, making his Cubs debut after being signed last week and called up from Triple-A Iowa in the morning, made a mad dash to the warning track to make a spectacular running catch, saving a couple of runs before nearly sliding headfirst into the brick wall.

Lucroy wound up with a sacrifice fly after the seventh-inning smash, but the Cubs averted a potentially big inning in an 8-1 win over the Angels.

“How about that new guy?” Lester said. “Glad to see him on our side, I’ll tell you that. He’s been a Cub killer for a long time, and when that ball went up I thought there was no chance he was going to catch that ball …

“That changes that whole inning. If he doesn’t make that play, two, maybe three runs score, and now they’re right back in in.”

After a semi-disastrous road trip in which the Cubs couldn’t do anything right, they hit all the right notes Monday to snap a three-game skid.

Lester pitched seven dominant innings, allowing one run on four hits, Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and the lethargic offense finally came up with some clutch hits to crank up the raucous crowd of 39,843 that showed up for an afternoon makeup game.

“Great game by Jon, and ‘CarGo’ making a really great first impression,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The at-bats started out less than pedestrian, and then we got better as the game was in progress.”

Fans gave Gonzalez a standing ovation after the catch, making him feel most welcome on his first day in a Cubs uniform.

“Awesome,” center fielder Jason Heyward said. “There’s a reason he has Gold Gloves. People don’t realize just how close he was to hitting that wall on the slide, and the track is hard too.

“Making that play, stuff like that can lift the team.”

Gonzalez said he wasn’t thinking about the wall, which was covered by the vines that completely filled in during the road trip.

“Obviously you don’t put those thoughts in your head,” he said. “You’re only dealing with one ball in the air over your head. I was really focused on getting to the ball, and if I didn’t get it, just get close and get the ball back to the infield. It worked out well.”

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a fielder’s-choice RBI by Baez and poured it on with a five-run sixth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate. An RBI double over the third-base bag by Baez made it 2-0, and Heyward added a two-run double down the right-field line.

Addison Russell’s sacrifice fly finished the scoring in the sixth, and Baez and Willson Contreras added solo home runs in the seventh.

The Cubs went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position after going 1-for-34 in that category dating to the eighth inning of their May 27 game in Houston.

“We’ve just got to take care of business better in those different moments,” Maddon said beforehand. “It’s the velvet hammer (approach) vs. the sledge hammer. You can beat it into the ground so much it becomes counterproductive. It just requires some reminders. … It’ll come back.”

It’s too early to call Monday’s game a crucial win, but after the disappointing 1-5 trip to Houston and St. Louis, the Cubs probably needed this one for their sanity.

“We’re going to keep pushing,” Heyward said. “We just played some great baseball in St. Louis, lost some close ballgames.”

Maddon said Cubs fans can’t be faulted for being disgruntled over the team’s recent play.

“Noise is a part of the industry, and it’s actually good,” he said. “It creates interest. It keeps fans involved.”

“Obviously we didn’t play great on the road,” Lester added. “But it’s always nice to come home. This place treats us well as far as the fans and being at home. It’s a good feeling.”