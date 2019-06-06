By Jeff Wilson

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Mike Minor knows he hasn’t been as good of late as he was earlier this season for the Texas Rangers, but the stuff has still been there and opposing teams haven’t been making much hard contact against him.

The problem has been an inability to quickly dispose of hitters after getting two strikes on them or to get weak contact early in counts. Foes have fouled off a lot of good pitches, and that causes pitch counts to rise.

That happened to him again Wednesday night.

Despite some dissatisfaction, the numbers continue to show that Minor has been one of MLB’s best pitchers this season. There’s no question that he is one of the top players in the MLB rumor mill.

Many still expect the Rangers to be sellers at the July 31 trade deadline, even though they are above .500 in the first week of June, and Minor is Grade A trade bait thanks to what he’s doing on the mound and a team-friendly contract.

But Rangers players believe they will be contenders until the end. Trading away pieces isn’t in their plans.

“I think if we stay where we are right now, and we keep on winning series and we’re in contention, it sends a negative vibe to the fan base,” Minor said. “I follow it. There might be some guys that say, ‘I don’t pay attention to that.’ But there’s no way that they don’t. It’s all over the media, social media, the TVs, your agent might say something to you. You’re going to see it.

“I know where I stand. I know something could happen, but my honest opinion is if they do trade me, they’re going to go out there and buy a bunch of free agents this off-season. Unless they’re getting young, controllable guys back.”

Minor threw 117 pitches in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, but he was denied a victory as Shawn Kelley blew a save in the ninth inning. Delino DeShields ended the game in the 12th inning with a two-out walk-off single that was good for a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers are three games over .500 at 31-28. The schedule will shift from patsies to contenders the next two series with four-game sets against the Oakland A’s and Boston Red Sox.

Club officials have said that a team would have to bowl the Rangers over with an offer for Minor. There’s some thought that they should give Minor a contract extension to build the rotation around.

He has one season left on his contract, for $9.5 million. That rates as one of the best contracts in baseball, especially for a pitcher who ranks among the leaders in many advanced metrics.

Minor isn’t just the Rangers’ No. 1 starter. He would be the No. 1 starter on many teams.

“Right now he’s a legit No. 1,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Maybe before the season you could have made some argument is he a No. 1 or is he not? The way he’s throwing the ball right now, yeah, 100 percent. He’s arguably one of the top pitchers in baseball.”

Minor allowed seven hits, walked two and hit two, but he pitched well with runners on base. He stranded 10 runners and the Orioles were only 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position against him.

His best escape came in the fifth, when Baltimore loaded the bases with one out. Minor, though, struck out Dwight Smith Jr., who drove in six runs Tuesday, and Nomar Mazara tracked down a towering flyball by Chance Sisco.

Minor’s ERA fell to 2.55, and he struck out seven more batters. It was Minor’s fifth home start allowing two or fewer runs and his seventh start with seven or more strikeouts.

The performance didn’t do anything to knock his name out of the rumor mill.

BoSox blank Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The Royals came into the night hoping to snap a four-game losing slide that started over the weekend in Texas, but the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox refused to cooperate with that desire.

Instead the Red Sox battered a pitching staff that had given up five runs or more in each of its previous four games. The Red Sox pounded out 11 hits and handed the Royals their third shutout of the year as the Royals fell 8-0 in front of an announced 15,523 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.

Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale dominated in his 330th career appearance (220th start) to earn his first win since May 3. Sale struck out 12 in nine innings. He didn’t walk a batter, and held the Royals to just three hits. He needed just 102 pitches to pick up his third career shutout, his first since April 15, 2016.

The Royals have been mired in an offensive funk of late. They’d averaged just two runs per game during their four-game losing slide. In a five-game spanning leading into Wednesday night, Royals hitters had gone .186 with runners in scoring position. They didn’t have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position against Sale.

Meanwhile Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis’s steady improvement over his past three starts quickly faded into a memory on Wednesday night.

Junis gave up two first-inning runs, the first on a ground ball back to the mound with runners on the corners and one out. Junis decided to go to second for the double play. However, the runner at third never fully retreated to the bag, and he scored on the play as the batter beat out the throw to first.

Brock Holt’s single on the ground through the right side of the infield drove in the second run.

The Red Sox finished off Junis’ day by scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Rafael Devers’ RBI double started the scoring, and a three-run double by Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the Red Sox and Sale more than enough runs to work as the Royals trailed 6-0 through five innings.

The Red Sox increased their lead to eight runs in the seventh on a Devers solo home run and a sacrifice fly by Sandy Leon. By the top of the eighth, Royals manager Ned Yost removed starters Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon from the lineup.

Junis, who’d allowed two earned runs in his most recent start, gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits, three walks and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He also struck out five in his shortest outing since he went 4 1/3 in a loss to Philadelphia at Kauffman Stadium on May 12.

Cards’ game postponed

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The game between the Cardinals and Cincinnati at Busch Stadium was postponed Wednesday night after a rain delay of 1 hour and 23 minutes.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 31 with games to be played at 12:15 p.m. and 6:15.

The regularly scheduled finale of the series Thursday will be played at 12:15 p.m.

M’s rout Astros

SEATTLE (TNS) — Mike Leake sauntered toward catcher Tom Murphy to shake his hand as those remaining in the announced crowd of 13,652 stood on their feet cheering to reward his work. His face showed no emotion — no anger, no happiness, no satisfaction — just a blank stare at the ground in front of his feet as he moved. It’s the Mike Leake look. You never really know if he’s pitching perfectly or poorly. But as he neared Murphy, Leake broke into a sly grin under his unruly goatee.

He’d thrown the Mariners’ first complete game of the season, leading Seattle to a 14-1 victory over the Houston Astros and ending a four-game losing streak.

For a night, the Mariners looked like a competent baseball team. It was the type of win they put together in those early days of April.

Leake pitched nine innings, allowing one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts on 119 pitches to improve to 5-6 on the season. It was his fifth complete game of his career.

That Leake made the start on Wednesday evening wasn’t a given. In the evening hours on Tuesday, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto worked to finalize a trade that would’ve sent Leake to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Obviously, the deal fell apart before the finish because Leake would’ve never taken the mound if there was a possibility of the deal happening.

Maybe his performance against the Astros could reopen the talks or generate other interest.

The parameters of the possible deal weren’t made known, but the Mariners would have to eat a fair amount of money left on his contract. He’s owed $15 million in 2020 with a $5 million buyout of an $18 million mutual option in 2021. He’s also got a full no-trade clause, but given his comments about the direction of the organization, he’d likely waive it for a better opportunity. Arizona would’ve represented that since he makes his home in Deer Valley, just outside of Phoenix.

In the season of the “stepback,” where players on guaranteed big-league contracts are expected to be moved, the Mariners have shown a willingness to eat a fair amount of money if there is some saved. The trade of Jay Bruce to the Philadelphia Phillies is a perfect example. Leake isn’t part of the plan going forward, and it doesn’t seem like he wants to be.

The Mariners have won two games on this homestand and Leake started and got the win in two of them. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts in Seattle’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Leake might not be dominant, but there is a belief that his style plays better in the National League and that he could have success. He’s a known commodity in terms of what he brings — starts, innings and health.

In 12 starts this season, he’s pitched six or more innings in 10 of them. The other two were five-inning starts. Yes, he gives up hits and runs, but he also takes the ball every fifth day.

Down 1-0, Seattle broke through against Astros starter Brad Peacock in the fifth inning. The Mariners loaded the bases with the first three batters of the inning, but then looked like they might waste the opportunity when Tom Murphy struck out and Dylan Moore hit into a force-out at home.

But with two outs, Mallex Smith dumped a single into right field. Domingo Santana scored from third, while Shed Long ran through the stop sign of third base coach Chris Prieto and tested the ultra-strong arm of Josh Reddick in right field. Long dove headfirst into home to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead. They would never trail again.

With Peacock at 89 pitches and tiring, Astros manager A.J. Hinch went to his bullpen. A Mariners offense that has been stagnant more often than stellar finally erupted via the long ball.

Daniel Vogelbach worked a leadoff walk against lefty Reymin Guduan. With one out, Hinch let Guduan pitch to the right-handed-hitting Santana. It didn’t work well. Santana launched a moonshot of a homer into the seats in deep right-center to push the Mariners’ lead to 4-1. It was Santana’s 11th homer of the season while giving him 44 RBI.

After Shed Long singled to center, Hinch called on right-hander Brady Rodgers. He was greeted by Tom Murphy’s shot into Edgar’s Cantina for another two-run homer.

But the most memorable blast of the inning came with two outs and a pair of runners on base. Rodgers gutted an 89 mph fastball that Edwin Encarnacion smashed into the upper deck in left-center that made it 9-1. MLB statcast measured the drive at 442 feet with a 111 mph exit velocity. It was Encarnacion’s 17th homer of the season. And if he continues to produce at this level, it’s difficult to imagine him being with the Mariners by the All-Star break.

Cubs win thriller

CHICAGO (TNS) — David Bote provided comfort Wednesday night as an increasingly thick fog rolled into Wrigley Field, causing temperatures to dip by 12 degrees from the start of the game.

Bote soothed Cubs fans by hitting a three-run home run off Rockies starter German Marquez with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to snap a scoreless tie.

That giddy feeling extended all the way to the message board, where an update of the Marlins’ eventual win over the National League Central rival Brewers was posted with 100 games left in the Brewers’ season.

Moments later, those good vibes were chilled when the Rockies rallied for three runs thanks partly to a throwing error by first baseman Anthony Rizzo that spoiled an encouraging start by Yu Darvish.

But Bote came through again in the bottom of the sixth as he ripped a three-run double down the left field line off left-hander Chris Rusin to cap a five-run rally. Bote added a two-out RBI single in the eighth to cap a 4-for-4, seven-RBI performance as the Cubs held on for a 9-8 victory to extend their winning streak to three games and regain sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

The win occurred about three hours after the Cubs agreed to terms with seven-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who can’t join the Cubs soon enough.

Until Kimbrel passes a physical examination and is deemed in game shape, the Cubs will continue to keep their fingers crossed with their current batch of relievers.

After Bote’s three-run double, Brad Brach walked the leadoff batter, issued three consecutive hits and a sacrifice fly that caused manager Joe Maddon to pull him.

Meanwhile, Bote is making the most of his playing time. He is 15-for-35 (.429) in his last 10 starts dating to May 18, and his seven RBIs are a career high and are the most by a Cubs player since Willson Contreras drove in seven against the White Sox on May 11, 2018.

Darvish, who entered Wednesday’s game with a 6.32 ERA in six home starts, appeared on the verge of his first home win of the season until he walked Trevor Story with one out in the sixth. David Dahl and Nolan Arenado followed with hits to end his shutout bid and his performance.

Left-hander Kyle Ryan replaced Darvish and induced Daniel Murphy to hit a feeble grounder to Rizzo, whose throw to second sailed past Javier Baez and advanced Arenado to third, where he scored the tying run on a single by Ryan McMahon.

Carl Edwards Jr. bailed Mike Montgomery out of a jam by retiring two batters with the tying run at second to end the eighth.

But Steve Cishek allowed a double to Story and an RBI single to Dahl to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters to earn his sixth save in eight chances.

———

Angels down A’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — Brad Ausmus saw the signs a week ago in routine batting practice sessions in the Bay Area, hours before the Angels played the Oakland Athletics on their home turf. Shohei Ohtani stood underneath the batting cage, taking hacks that looked better and hitting balls that traveled farther than Ausmus had seen at any other point in May.

The Angels manager made note, tucking away the knowledge for when it was inevitably asked of him to discuss the recent progress at the plate made by last year’s American League rookie of the year.

“There was a noticeable difference in his batting practice,” Ausmus said. “It was in Oakland I first said to myself, ‘He’s really coming around now.’ “

Ausmus’ words were spoken hours before the Angels’ walk-off 10-9 win over the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Ohtani hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning to complete the Angels’ come-from-behind rally. It was his second home run in two games.

Although the homer didn’t seal the Angels’ outcome, the towering shot provided proof that Ohtani might indeed be returning to form. Rookie Ty Buttrey blew an 8-7 advantage in the eighth and the Athletics took a 9-8 lead on Hansel Robles’ wild pitch despite catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s diving effort to tag the runner out at the plate. The Angels tied the game 9-9 when Ohtani drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth. They won the game on Dustin Garneau’s two-out single in the ninth that scored Brian Goodwin.

Ohtani made his much anticipated 2019 debut on May 7. He started slowly at the plate, driving in nine runs and scoring four times, including twice on home runs, but batting only .227 with 19 strikeouts in 17 games. The contact he made with his bat, while hard, often resulted in ground balls that did little damage.

Ausmus and Ohtani received constant requests for comments on the designated hitter’s timing in the batter’s box. Had his extended layoff from the Angels lineup, caused by his recovery from Tommy John surgery, led to regression?

It would seem all Ohtani needed was a chance to settle in. In his last eight games, he has gone nine for 30 with three homers and 11 runs batted in.

Finally, the questions have turned. Is Ohtani finally seeing progress?

“I’ve been feeling better at the plate daily,” Ohtani said through his interpreter after Tuesday night’s home run. “Sometimes the results just aren’t there … Now I’m feeling better, so I’m hoping the results come.”

Indians topple Twins

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Minnesota Twins’ offense has packed as much punch as any lineup in baseball this season. On Thursday night, the Indians were able to punch back.

The Indians overcame a four-run deficit early on and, aided by the long ball, eventually overtook the Twins in a key 9-7 victory at Progressive Field. The win pulled the Indians (31-30) to within 9.5 games of the Twins (40-20) in the American League Central race.

The Twins’ offense rebounded after a slow night in Tuesday’s game to jump out to a 5-1 lead by the third inning. Eddie Rosario in the second inning tripled and scored via C.J. Cron’s double to center field, which tied it at 1 off Tyler Clippard, who started Wednesday’s game. Byron Buxton, facing lefty Tyler Olson later in the inning, then blasted a mammoth 454-foot three-run home run that landed more than halfway up the bleachers in left field, putting the Twins up 4-1. And inning later, Nelson Cruz also homered off Olson.

That kind of offensive outburst has been the norm for the Twins. But the Indians, who have struggled at the plate all year, were able to keep pace.

With Francisco Lindor on third in the bottom of the third, a passed ball by catcher Jason Castro made it 5-2 and Jose Ramirez later added his second RBI single of the night, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

A Jorge Polanco home run make it 6-3 before the Indians drew to within one run before the rain arrived and forced a delay. Jordan Luplow in the bottom of the fifth doubled in Carlos Santana, and Ramirez followed with his third RBI single of the game, a liner to left field that made it 6-5.

The two leading contenders in the division continued to trade punches after the weather delay. Polanco singled off Nick Wittgren in the top of the seventh to add an insurance run. But, more would be needed.

The Indians in the bottom of the seventh delivered a 1-2 punch that acted as the haymaker. Jordan Luplow tied it with a two-run home run off Twins reliever Blake Parker, his first homer of the season off a right-handed pitcher. Three batters later, Roberto Perez drilled a solo shot to right field to give the Indians an 8-7 lead, and their first advantage since a 1-0 lead in the first inning. It also was Perez’s ninth home run of the season, which is already marks his career high for a single season.

An inning later, Lindor continued his torrid stretch by blasting a solo home run, pushing the Indians’ lead to 9-7.

In the ninth, Brad Hand closed the door for his 18th save of the season.

Anderson lifts Miami

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — Brian Anderson is done being patient. He has been done with it for a little while now and so have most of the Miami Marlins. Their start to the season — a historically awful opening quarter offensively — is quickly becoming a distant memories and swings like Anderson’s in the top of the third inning Wednesday keep pushing those frustrating memories into the past.

In those first 41 games, the Marlins now realize they were mostly too passive at the plate, too set on waiting for the perfect pitch to slap out to center field or hit the opposite way. The approach is different now for Miami, so Anderson was ready to pounce on Jimmy Nelson when the bases were loaded. The starting pitcher left a 92-mph fastball hanging right over the middle of the plate and Anderson quickly snapped an early tie, sending his first career grand slam 446 feet to left-center field for the biggest blow in the Marlins’ 8-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We’re going up there ready to hit, ready to hit early and that’s kind of paying dividends,” Anderson said. “Guys can’t just leave stuff over the middle and expect to get away with it.”

The grand slam was Anderson’s seventh home run of the season and his second homer in as many days. Miami has now homered 23 teams in its last 18 games after belting just 24 in its first 41 games of the season. The Marlins offense, which averaged just 2.6 runs per game for the first quarter of the season, is averaging six runs in the same 18-game stretch. Miami (23-36) is 13-5 since a 10-31 start and playing at a 117-win pace since those first 41. The win Wednesday gives the Marlins their fifth series victory in their last six.

As good as Miami’s pitching remains — and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivered seven-inning gem with five strikeouts and only five hits allowed — everything begins with the offense, which has unloaded for 24 runs in the Marlins’ first two games of a three-game series against the Brewers (34-28) in Milwaukee.

Nelson started opposite Alcantara (3-5) and walked to the mound to a standing ovation from the 26,615 at Miller Park. Nelson (0-1) made his first MLB appearance in 21 months after a devastating shoulder injury in 2017 and pitched with mixed results for two innings. An error cost him a run in the first inning and the Brewers managed to get it back in the second before the right-handed pitcher unraveled in the third.

It began with a leadoff walk to Alcantara, then a double down the right-field line by Curtis Granderson and another walk to fellow outfielder Garrett Cooper to load the bases. A pitch later, Anderson turned a 1-1 tie into a 5-1 lead for Miami.

Anderson was as responsible for Miami’s early-season struggles as any individual offensive player can be. The slugging third baseman, who finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, started the year 6 for 42 — worse than any stretch he had in his rookie season — and was stuck on two home runs until the second half of May.

He set up the Marlins’ first run in the top of the first, doubling to the gap in right-center field to move Granderson over to third and let second baseman Starlin Castro bring the outfielder home with a groundout. After his third-inning slam, Anderson gave Miami an insurance run with leadoff walk in the fifth, a stolen base and, with the help of a throwing error, another run on a sacrifice fly by Castro. In his last 15 games, Anderson is 18 for 58 with four doubles and five home runs, and the Marlins are playing like one of the best offensive teams in the majors.

Yanks fall again

TORONTO (TNS) — For a change, a chain of Yankees relievers didn’t perform to their reliable standard.

Manager Aaron Boone’s bullpen wobbled on Wednesday night and teetered on the brink, ultimately crashing as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a go-ahead homer off Zack Britton.

That eighth-inning, three-run shot sent the Blue Jays to a 11-7 victory at Rogers Centre.

And that’s three straight losses for the AL East-leading Yankees, the first time it has happened since they dropped four in a row from April 8-12.

So, the combined offensive efforts of DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez — each with a home run — were rendered footnotes.

And James Paxton’s return to Canada concluded with a frustrating, early exit.

Randal Grichuk and Brandon Drury tacked on eighth-inning solo homers off Luis Cessa, assuring that the Yankees would also end their string of winning series at nine straight.

Ex-Blue Jay J.A. Happ goes for the Yankees in Thursday’s finale of this three-game series, against Edwin Jackson.

Walking toward the Rogers Centre mound on Wednesday night, Paxton sure might have carried thoughts of his last start in this ballpark.

Paxton’s no-hitter on May 8, 2018, with the Seattle Mariners, was accomplished in just 99 pitches against the Blue Jays.

And there was Paxton, shortly after the 27th out, holding the baseball in his right hand and proudly showing the maple leaf tattoo on his right forearm to the Canadian crowd.

None of that old magic was present for Paxton on Wednesday night.

Making his first start as a Yankee in his home country, the lefty from just outside Vancouver, didn’t make it through the fifth inning.

Grichuk’s first homer of the night was a two-run shot in the first inning off Paxton, charged with three earned runs in his 4 2/3 innings.

LeMahieu’s go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Yanks a 7-4 lead, and gave the 16,609 fans here license to catch the Raptors game.

Toronto has been gripped with Finals Fever, with their NBA franchise involved in Game 3 at Golden State on Wednesday night.

And the Yankees were still trying to shake off a bit of a cold, with some defensive miscues — including two errors by Gio Urshela — that contributed to Toronto’s comeback.

Teoscar Hernandez’s two-run double off Jonathan Holder made it a 7-6 game in the seventh, but Britton retired rookie Cavan Biggio — with the tying run at third — to end the inning.

The eighth didn’t go as well for the lefty Britton.

Even before the bullpen melted down, Boone was visibly angry, directing his ire at first base umpire Carlos Torres.

Leading off the third inning, Brett Gardner appeared to beat out an infield hit but was called out by Torres, whose call was upheld by replay.

Having blown that challenge, Boone slammed the dugout phone and yelled out toward Torres in the Blue Jays’ sixth inning, when the Yanks felt they’d completed a double play at first base.

“That’s two,” Boone shouted in the umpire’s direction.

LeMahieu and Sanchez put their offensive stamp on this game, combining for six RBIs.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Sanchez’s team-leading 19th homer of the year — in his 40th start this season — gave the Yankees their first run off right-hander Trent Thornton.

And in a three-run fifth, RBI singles by Cameron Maybin, LeMahieu and Sanchez gave the Yanks a brief 4-3 lead.

With two on and two out in the sixth, LeMahieu (3-for-5) took Derek Law deep for a 7-4 Yanks lead.

It was LeMahieu’s seventh homer of the year and it raised his batting average to .471 (24-for-51) with runners in scoring position this season.

Entering Wednesday, only the Rays’ Austin Meadows (.471) and the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera (.469) had higher such batting averages in the majors this year.

Rays tame Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — There were lots of ways for the Rays to snap the four-game losing streak that had tarnished their early season success and raised questions about where they were now headed.

The simplest was a strong outing Wednesday by veteran starter Charlie Morton.

And that’s exactly what they got.

Seven solid innings. Zero runs. Five measly hits. Eight strikeouts.

And one very much needed win, 4-0 over the Tigers.

In ending the skid, the Rays improved to 36-23, with a chance to win another series in Thursday’s matinee.

Talking before the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash said a strong Morton start was the easy answer.

“That would be huge,” Cash said. “You don’t like to go in and put pressure on anybody and I’m not going to. But if Charlie can go do what he did (in his last start) against the Twins it should give us a really good opportunity to settle some things and let our offense get going.

“We’ve got to find a way to get the offense going. And making plays behind him would be nice, too. We didn’t make the plays that we’re capable of making (Tuesday).”

Morton did his part, working in control and in command, not giving anything away, not even a walk.

Working seven complete innings was going to be the best part for him besides the win, because he considers that the true measure of a successful starter, and had only done so once this year, in that previous outing against the Twins.

That he did so Wednesday on just 83 pitchers, before turning things over to Oliver Drake, was even better as the Rays can keep him fresh given they have no off-days to get the 35-year-old any extra rest as they are in a stretch of playing 21 games in 20 days.

Morton was asked in advance of his Wednesday start against the Tigers if was happy with the way his first season with the Rays had gone so far.

First, he tried to shirk the question by saying that two months or so of work was too soon to say.

Then he shrugged and claimed he wasn’t sure.

“Am I happy? I don’t know,” he eventually answered. “I wish I was pitching deeper in games. Especially on a team that relies so much on the bullpen and bullpen guys. I know we rotate guys in and out a lot.

But at the same time I do have concerns about me being a little bit more efficient. And that would allow me to get a few more innings here and there. I think I’m throwing the ball well. But I think I’m walking too many people.”

The Rays took the lead in the third, with a little help.

Austin Meadows, who came into the game leading the American League in average (.356), slugging percentage (.656) and OPS (1.087), laced a ball to center that he turned into a triple, then an errant relay throw allowed him to come around and score.

They made it 3-0 in the fifth.

With Yandy Diaz aboard after a one-out walk, former Tiger Avisail Garcia, who homered in his return to the lineup Tuesday, pulled a breaking ball into the left-field corner, and third base coach Rodney Linares told Diaz to keep running home. Ji-Man Choi followed with a single and Garcia raced home to make it 3-0.

They added a run in the eighth on another Detroit error.

Pinch-runner Guillermo Heredia was on second (after a Mike Zunino walk, Christian Arroyo fielder’s choice and a Meadows walk) and scored when Tigers second baseman Harold Castro threw wildly past first trying for a double play.

The series concludes Thursday afternoon. The Tigers are starting Daniel Norris, the Rays planning to use an opener in front of lefty Jalen Beeks, who will work the bulk of the innings.

Mets rip Giants

NEW YORK (TNS) — Every Met other than Robinson Cano had a good time in Wednesday night’s 7-0 victory over the Giants at Citi Field. Jason Vargas had the best time of all.

Vargas threw a five-hit shutout. He walked one, struck out eight and received multiple ovations from the small but appreciative crowd.

Amed Rosario hit a three-run homer, Michael Conforto and Adeiny Hechavarria hit solo shots as the Mets snapped a three-game losing streak.

Even Mickey Callaway had a stress-free game one night after his managerial mea culpa for removing Noah Syndergaard too early in a crushing Mets defeat. Callaway never stirred from his spot in the front of the dugout.

Cano, though, was activated before the game from the injured list and may be heading right back to it. Cano had two at-bats before he was replaced by Hechavarria in the top of the fifth with a recurrence of left quadriceps tightness.

Cano’s first at-bat was an RBI slow roller to first in the first. His second was a bases-loaded, inning-ending 3-6-1 double play ball in the third. It appeared as if Cano reinjured the quadriceps on that play, although he stayed in for another inning. Cano first suffered the injury running out a ball after he was criticized for not running hard enough.

Other than that, though, the night was a cakewalk for the Mets.

Vargas (2-3) continued a renaissance since his return from the injured list on May 24. In three outings, Vargas has allowed two earned runs in 21 innings.

Going back over a longer stretch, Vargas has pitched more like the player former general manager Sandy Alderson signed to a two-year, $16-million contract before last season. Since last Aug. 14, the left-hander is 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 17 starts.

Vargas got a standing ovation from the crowd of 23,357 before batting in the bottom of the eighth and again when he took the mound for the ninth at 102 pitches. He finished things off on his 117th pitch by getting Evan Longoria to ground to short.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead against Giants rookie Tyler Beede in the first when Jeff McNeil led off with a double into the right-field corner, moved to second on a deep fly ball to center by Pete Alonso and scored on Cano’s slow roller.

It stayed that way until Conforto led off the fourth with a 426-foot home run into the right-center field bleachers. It was Conforto’s 11th of the season.

Beede (0-2), who was making his fifth major-league start, then walked Wilson Ramos and Todd Frazier before Rosario unloaded a three-run homer into the Giants bullpen for a 5-0 Mets lead. The 417-foot blast was Rosario’s seventh homer of the season.

The Mets made it 6-0 in the fifth without a hit. Alonso was hit by a 1-and-1 breaking ball and moved to third when Beede threw Hechavarria’s comebacker into center for an error. Conforto followed with a sacrifice fly to center.

Hechavarria slugged his fourth home run off Derek Holland leading off the seventh to make it 7-0.

Phillies rally

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — The Phillies’ West Coast road trip to Los Angeles and San Diego was not particularly long, but boy was it strange and, all things considered, it could have been a lot worse.

The Phillies flew home happy and still in first place Wednesday after rallying from a pair of three-run deficits to pull out a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Down, 5-2, in the seventh inning, the Phillies scored three times to get even and then twice more in the eighth to take the lead.

Rookie Adam Haseley, in just his second big-league game, played a central role in the rally, which matched the Phillies’ largest come-from-behind win of the season.

Haseley drew a one-out walk in the seventh off reliever Trey Wingenter and scored on a triple into the right-field corner by Cesar Hernandez.

Former Washington Nationals reliever Craig Stammen came on in relief and Bryce Harper won the showdown with his former teammate by delivering an RBI double. Jean Segura followed with an RBI single to even the game at 5.

In the eighth, Scott Kingery drew a two-out walk and scored from first base when Haseley delivered his first major-league hit, a double that caromed into left field after hitting the cutout in foul territory. Andrew Knapp followed with his biggest hit of the season, a pinch-hit single that pushed the Phillies’ lead to two.

The final six outs, like all six of the Phillies’ games on this trip, were an adventure.

Reliever Seranthony Dominguez had to leave with one out and two on in the eighth with an apparent injury, forcing Hector Neris to record a five-out save.

Neris walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but he struck out Ian Kinsler and got Manny Machado with the help of a terrific catch by Segura in shallow left field. Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

When this road trip started, Kingery was just settling into center field for an anticipated long look while baseball investigated Odubel Herrera’s arrest in Atlantic City for allegedly striking his girlfriend. Kingery is now getting a long look at third base.

When it started, Jay Bruce was still playing for the Seattle Mariners and thinking an inevitable trade to a contender probably would not come until next month. The trade came Sunday and Bruce started pounding extra-base hits upon arrival, including two more Wednesday.

When it started, Haseley was just three days into his career with Triple-A Lehigh Valley after happily being promoted from double-A Reading on May 29. A week later, he is the Phillies’ starting center fielder.

Jake Arrieta’s trip got off to a shaky start Friday night when he allowed five runs on 10 hits, including three home runs, in a loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He said after that start that he could not command his secondary pitches, which allowed the Dodgers “to eliminate too many pitches.”

This start was even worse for Arrieta. He allowed five more runs on seven hits, including two more home runs, bringing his season total to 14. That’s tied for the second most in the National League. Colorado’s Kyle Freeland is the only NL pitcher who has allowed more and the Rockies recently optioned him to their Pacific Coast League affiliate.

Arrieta also walked five batters. All five runs San Diego scored came after he had retired the first two batters of the inning.

With the Phillies ahead, 1-0, in the bottom of the third, Manny Machado reached base on a two-out double and Eric Hosmer walked to set up a three-run home run by rookie Josh Naylor on a 2-1 sinker at the top of the strike zone.

Wil Myers followed by hitting an 0-1 curveball over the center-field wall to make it 4-1.

Bruce, who had doubled and scored on a Kingery double in the second inning, homered for the third time in two games in the fourth inning off rookie Cal Quantrill, the son of former Phillies pitcher Paul Quantrill. It was Bruce’s 17th homer and 30th extra-base hit of the season. He also has 11 singles.

Arrieta’s afternoon ended with two outs in the fifth. He issued a two-out walk to Myers, who stole second and scored on a single to center field by Ty France, another Padres rookie. When Austin Allen, another rookie, walked, manager Gabe Kapler removed Arrieta from the game.

Vince Velasquez, in just his fifth relief appearance, retired all four batters he faced, including two via the strikeout, and set the stage for a Phillies comeback.