By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Although the field seemed strangely compact — compared to years past — a comfortable yet competitive ambiance descended on Saturday’s Phillips 66 Splash Club Stars of Summer meet.

The three-day swimming event is slated to wrap up Sunday at the Sooner Pool.

Scores of pool warriors — from the Splash Club, SwimTulsa, the Bixby Swim Club and elsewhere — gathered around the rim of the cool pool to engage in some sizzling competition.

Numerous Splash Club standouts carved out high finishes.

Following is a look at some of the highlights the first two days for the club:

Girls 9-10 100m fly

Daisy Droege led a swarm of teammates in this event. The Splash Club won the top five spots, led by Droege at :41.56 — nearly five seconds ahead of runner-up teammate Anna Young. Ashlyn Taylor finished third.

Girls 9-10 50m fly

Once again, the Splash Club claimed the top five spots, led by Taylor (:53.26) and Droege (:56.77). Young came in third (:58.61).

Girls 9-10 100m fly

Droege (2:13.46) swamped a SwimTulsa rival to come in first.

Girls 9-10 200m I.M.

Taylor (3:57.65) claimed first place, followed by Young (4:08.57) and Droege (4:09.14).

Girls 11-12 400m fre

Addie Howze (5:35.1) zipped ahead of the field to win by more than 12 seconds. Her teammate Lily Talbot (5:47.88) earned third.

Girls 11-12 1500m free

Howze (21:58.45) nailed down another gold medal performance.

Girls 11-12 200m breast

Calli Richards (3:08.25) and Annabelle Droege (3:21.54) swept the top two spots.

Girls 11-12 50m fly

Howze (:35.34), Ellie Cowan (:37.49) and Richards (:39.23) burst to the top three spots.

Girls 11-12 100m fly

Talbot (1:28.14) surged to supremacy but was challenged hard by Cowan (1:28.8).

Girls 11-12 200m I.M.

Cowan (3:01.67) spearheaded a hive of top-five finishers. Droege (3:05.07) came in second, followed by Macie Stapleton (3:05.6).

Girls 13-14 50m free

Emma Howze (:31.74) hammered to the wall first, while teammate Regan Patzkowski (:33.36) lodged in third place.

Girls 13-14 100m back

Howze (1:21.82) won again, followed by Patzkowski (1:24.18).

Girls 13-14 200m back

Howze (2:51.94) continued her golden assault. Teammate Julie Vilardo (3:18.9) harvested third place.

Girls 13-14 100m fly

Howze (1:22.28) made it four individual championships — but had to fend off Patzkowski (1:22.54) during the final few feet.

Girls 13-14 400m I.M

Vilardo (7:14.43) won.

Girls 15-and-up 50 free

Haley Downey (:28.5) led a 1-2-3 charge by the club. Sydney Perry (:29.37) came in second, followed by Delaney Shipman (:30.73).

Girls 15-O 100m free

Downey — a team captain for the University of Kansas women’s swim team — also triumphed, with 1:03.85, followed by Splash Club teammates June Harris (1:04.47) and Perry (1:07.77).

Girls 15-O 1500m free

Amanda LaFrancois (20:27.05) and Morgan Moore (21:57.5) powered to first and second.

Girls 15-O 100m back

Harris (1:13.77) won by a solid margin, followed by Erin Downy (1:55.11) and Perry (1:16.25).

Girls 15-O 200m back

Downey (2:38.41) mined another championship, while Aidan Howze (2:46.53) finished third.

Girls 15-O 200m breast

Downey (2:45.04) went unchallenged for the title. Howze (3:02.45) hustled to second while Moore (3:14.56) rounded out the top three.

Girls 15-O 100m fly

Downey (1:09.25) finished first a fifth time. Perry (1:14.28) trailed her in second.

Girls 15-and-up 200 I.M.

A head-to-head sisterly showdown defined the upper end of finishers. Haley Downey (2:30.42) came in first, followed by Erin Downey (2:41.74) and Sydney Perry (2:42.74).

Girls 15-and-up 400m I.M.

Harris (5:46.81) secured another first place showing while LaFrancois (6:25.36) finished third.

Boys 8-U 50m free

Evan Howze (:42.18) and Vidhur Kariminlla (1:10.58) came in first and second.

Boys 8-U 100m free

Jack Wells (1:33.71) led a top-three sweep. Howze (1:37.13) came in second, followed by Kariminlla (2:45.6).

Boys 8-U 100m back

Howze (1:41.83), Wells (1:52.35) and Kariminlla (3:03.79) claimed the first three spots.

Boys 8-U 200m back

Kariminlla (5:51.2) came in first.

Boys 8-U 50 fly

Howze (:47.94) won.

Boys 8-U 100m fly

Howze (1:52.16) motored to first, followed by Wells (2:08.67).

Boys 8-U 200m I.M.

Howze (3:50.22) won.

Boys 9-10 50m free

Dillon Mehta (:40.67), Grayson Ellis (:44.72) and Maxwell Stuart (:45.41) came in first, second and third.

Boys 9-10 100m free

Andrew Pu (1:34.29) powered to the championship, followed by Mehta (1:34.44).

Boys 9-10 100m back

Pu (1:56.96) topped a mob of teammates that took the top seven spots. Ellis (1:58.51) came in second, followed by Nick Du (1:58.9).

Boys 9-10 200m back

Blace Williams (5:23.81) won.

Boys 9-10 200m breast

Mehta (4:29.72) won.

Boys 9-10 50m fly

Mehta (:56.58) rocketed to first, followed by Du (1:00.32) and Ellis (1:04.36).

Boys 9-10 100m fly

Ellis (2:15.19) harvested first place, followed by Pu (2:16.98) and Du (2:21.14).

Boys 9-10 200m I.M.

Mehta (4:03.53) seized another top finish, followed by Ellis (4:21.59).

Boys 11-12 50 free

Cody Lay (:32.61) left the rest of field behind, followed by Sam Conrad (:32.99).

Boys 11-12 100m free

Lay (1:14.15) and Conrad (1:15.31) again boasted the two top spots.

Boys 11012 400m free

Conrad (5:40.47) strong-armed first place while Lay (5:44.33) came in second.

Boys 11-12 1500m free

Conrad (22:11.53) and Lay (22:39.06) finished first and second.

Boys 11-12 100m back

Lay (1:26.03) fashioned another championship while Camden McDonald (1:30.72) came in third.

Boys 11-12 200m back

The club rocketed to the top six places, led by Conrad (3:04.92), McDonald (3:06.39) and Andrew Almond (3:11.31).

Boys 11-12 200m breast

Ethan Peterson (3:35.76) left a golden swath, followed by Conrad (3:36.39).

Boys 11-12 50m fly

Lay (:39.1) and Conrad (:39.14) finished first and second.

Boys 11-12 100m fly

Conrad (1:30.37) and Lay (1:30.49) against dominated the top two places.

Boys 13-14 100m back

Griffin Craig (1:15.47) grabbed first place while Luke Olsen (1:24.35) came in third.

Boys 13-14 200m back

Griffin (2:36.04), Jarrett Moore (2:46.88) and Olsen (2:53.11) finished first, second and third.

Boys 13-14 100m fly

Jesse Espinal-Cruz (1:09.06) cruised to first place, while Craig (1:15.67) came in third.

Boys 13-14 200m I.M.

Espinal -Cruz (2:38.92) claimed another title, followed by Craig (2:47.67) and Olsen (2:52.85).

Boys 13-14 400m I. M.

Espinal-Cruz (5:26.4), Moore (6:02.07) and Olsen (6:23.92) finished first, second and third.

Boys 15-O competition

SwimTulsa’s Danny Sibley dominated with an incredible six championships in nine events.

The Splash Club’s highest finishers included Will Englehart (second, 1500m free; second, 200m I.M.), Preston Willis (second, 200m back; third, 100m fly; third, 100m back), Gabe Rolfson (second, 200m breaststroke, third, 1500m freestyle) and Tanis Salzyn (third, 200m back).