By Jeff Patterson

The Oklahoman

(TNS) —Korie Black may hail from Waco, Texas, but his heart is in Stillwater.

That’s how the three-star cornerback from Connally High School announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Saturday, giving the Cowboys three cornerbacks in the Class of 2020 and raising their overall national ranking to 28th, according to 247sports.com.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Black had 20 other scholarship offers and is the 37th-ranked cornerback in the class, according to 247sports.com.