By Maria Torres

Los Angeles Times

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — When it was over, after he had swapped jerseys with Yadier Molina, whom he refers to as a little brother, and trekked back into a Busch Stadium clubhouse that was once foreign to him, Albert Pujols stood in front of the cameras for his umpteenth news conference of the weekend and apologized.

The Los Angeles Angels, powered by a four-run ninth inning that saved them when relievers Jake Jewell and Hansel Robles combined to give up four runs, had just defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Sunday night. They had parlayed a scoreless five-inning effort by left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who built on his strong 7 1/3-inning effort from last week by limiting the Cardinals to four hits, into their sixth victory of an 11-game trip.

But Pujols wasn’t sorry for his team’s success. He was sorry that his close friend Molina had stepped out in front of home plate all 12 times Pujols batted here this weekend to draw out the standing ovation Pujols received each time he went to the plate.

“I apologize for throwing some of the pitchers out of their routine,” he said. “It’s really tough, but I can’t control the best fans in baseball.”

For three days, whatever the Angels did or did not accomplish on the field took a backseat to the hoopla of Pujols’ first return to Busch Stadium since signing a decadelong contract with the Angels in December 2011. Nor did it matter to the fans who packed the stadium in droves with sellout crowds of more than 45,000 announced for each game. They cheered so passionately that Pujols had to compose himself on multiple occasions, like when he hit a solo home run Saturday and gave a curtain call when the fans refused to sit down.

“To see the fans do that, for that long … that moment right there said it,” Pujols said. “That moment brought me to tears. I had to walk down to (put away) my helmet and my glove because I felt I was going to lose it.”

Those who witnessed both teams score four runs in the ninth inning Sunday even found themselves cheering for Pujols when he batted with the bases loaded and one out. The Angels led by a slim 2-0 margin at the time, a reasonable deficit for the Cardinals to overcome. But the fans’ appreciation for someone who shepherded the St. Louis club to two World Series championships and won three most valuable player awards reigned supreme.

The result of the at-bat was anticlimactic. Pujols popped out to first base. But he still received a standing ovation. Once again, it didn’t end until Pujols stepped out of the dugout, doffed his helmet and mimed hugging the crowd.

“This was one of the most tremendous things I’ve seen in baseball in terms of the way he was treated,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “St. Louis fans, and I played in St. Louis a lot (as a catcher with the Houston Astros), I’ve always known how great the fans are. This was really special. It was one of the most special things I’ve seen in my 25 years.”

For Pujols, the weekend was bittersweet in that the Angels dropped two of three games here and fell to four back for the second wild card in the American League race. He had only four hits in 11 at-bats.

But Pujols had anticipated this return to St. Louis for so long. He worked tirelessly during the offseason to get his body ready for 2019, doing what he could to make sure he was healthy at the start of spring training following the knee surgery that ended his season last year. He and the Angels worked out a plan so that he’d get sufficient rest this season and avoid another injury.

Entering the series, Pujols had played in 61 of the Angels’ 76 games. He had made 41 starts at first base. No injuries had prevented him from playing.

He had accomplished his mission and the fans loved him for it.

———

Royals split series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Hunter Dozier’s bat returned to the Royals lineup, and it certainly hasn’t hurt the guy hitting in front of him — Alex Gordon.

Cleanup hitter Dozier homered and doubled while Gordon blasted a pair of doubles out of the No. 3 hole in the lineup.

The duo combined to drive in five of the team’s six runs in a 6-1 win in the final game of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 21,257 who watched the Salute to the Negro Leagues game Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals wore Kansas City Monarchs throwback uniforms, while the Twins wore St. Paul Gophers threads.

The Royals (27-51) split their brief four-game homestand against the Twins and will hit the road for series against the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays to close the month of June.

Five consecutive one-out hits led to five runs in the third inning of what had been a scoreless game. Dozier provided the biggest hit of the inning and the game.

Billy Hamilton lined a single into center field with one out. Then, with Hamilton running on a 1-0 pitch, Whit Merrifield singled through the hole on the right side of the infield to put runners on the corners.

Nicky Lopez dropped a bunt single down towards the first that drove in the game’s first run. Gordon followed with an RBI double, and Dozier smacked an 0-1 slider over the left field wall for a three-run home run — his 12th of the season and his first since May 26 — to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

The Twins got a run back right at the start of the fourth inning when Eddie Rosario hooked a solo home run down the right field line and around the foul pole for his 20th home run of the year.

Rosario’s homer snapped starting pitcher Homer Bailey’s consecutive scoreless innings streak at 16 2/3 innings, which spanned two complete outings and went into a third.

Bailey limited the damage to one run, but he threw 30 pitches in the fourth and gave up two hits and a walk. Both catcher Martin Maldonado and pitching coach Cal Eldred made visits to the mound during the inning.

Bailey threw 108 pitches in 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on five hits and one walk. He struck out five, including Rosario to end a 14-pitch at-bat in the sixth.

Scott Barlow came on out of the bullpen and finished off the sixth without giving up a run. Brad Boxberger and Kevin McCarthy combined for a scoreless seventh, though Boxberger gave up a single and hit a batter. McCarthy also hit a batter to load the bases before an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

Gordon added his second RBI double of the day in the seventh, and that gave the Royals a five-run advantage again.

McCarthy pitched 2 1/3 innings and earned his first career save.

———

Rangers upend ChiSox

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Texas Rangers scored four times in the second and added two more in the eighth after the Chicago White Sox drew close to win the series finale 7-4 Sunday at Globe Life Park.

Adrian Sampson (6-4) earned the win after holding Chicago to a run over seven innings. His defense was a big part of his success. They turned double-plays in three of the first four innings. He also received outstanding plays by center fielder Delino DeShields, who made a diving catch on a shallow fly ball. The White Sox had the lead-off man on four times against Sampson, but he only scored once when Chicago started the fifth with three consecutive singles.

But Mathis regrouped and retired the next three batters to preserve a 5-1 lead.

Rougned Odor doubled and later scored the first run on Ronald Guzman’s sacrifice fly. With two outs, Tim Federowicz homered to make it 2-0. After Shin-Soo Choo reached on an error, Danny Santana’s two-run homer made it 4-0. DeShields’ two-out, RBI single scored Nomar Mazara in the third to push the lead to 5-0.

Chicago scored three times in the eighth and had the tying run at third before Brett Martin struck out Yonder Alonso and Shawn Kelley struck out Tim Anderson. Pete Fairbanks started the inning but was quickly in a jam after two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Fairbanks walked in a run before Martin took over. Kelley also pitched the ninth to earn his 10th save.

DeShields lost the trajectory of a line drive hit right at him off the bat of Eloy Jimenez, which allowed two runs to score. The first of the two would have scored on the fly out. The second run, however, was unearned.

———

Astros avoid broom

NEW YORK (TNS) — The longball kept one Yankee streak on track and derailed another.

Sure, DJ LeMahieu’s three-run blast in the fifth inning ran the franchise record to 26 consecutive games with a home run.

However, the four homers Houston hit on Sunday, including a backbreaking grand slam by Tyler White, allowed the Astros to avert a sweep, 9-4, at Yankee Stadium.

The likelihood of an undefeated 10-game home stand — especially one that began with three against Tampa Bay and four versus Houston — seemed low from the start.

Yet taking the first six of that span and running their overall win streak to eight allowed the Yankees to generate a buzz with the home fans. An Old-Timers’ game that featured the return of Mariano Rivera only added to the energy in the sellout crowd of 46,769.

Jose Altuve put a damper on things three pitches in, when he took starter J.A. Happ (7-4) deep. LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first with a single, but that was the last hit New York mustered against Justin Verlander (9-3) until the fifth.

By the time LeMahieu’s record-setter landed beyond the short porch in right, the Astros had pushed their lead to nine and knocked out Happ after four-plus innings.

Yordan Alvarez’s two-run homer marked the end of the left-hander’s day, and Yuli Gurriel greeted Luis Cessa with a solo shot.

Even still, the Yankees kept their comfy lead atop the AL East and took 3-of-4 from a banged-up Houston team that had swept them earlier in the season, when the shoe was on the other foot.

Monday begins a three-game set with the Blue Jays, and if New York manager Aaron Boone has excelled at anything, it’s been keeping the ship on an even keel, win or lose.

“Something we’ve done really well all season long is the daily focus,” manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s game. “Coming in (and saying), ‘What do we have to do to win a ballgame?’

“I feel like as a group, we’ve had that singular focus, and it’s led to a lot of different people contributing in different ways,” Boone said.

LeMahieu has been one of those. Back in his leadoff spot, he finished a double shy of the cycle and scored his second run Sunday after an eighth-inning triple. Aaron Judge’s first RBI since a return from the IL drove him home.

Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner both singled and scored on LeMaiheu’s homer, and Gary Sanchez delivered the only other hit with a blooper in the ninth.

———

Dodgers win in clutch again

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Three straight games, three straight walk-off home runs hit by rookies. The Los Angeles Dodgers completed the improbable feat Sunday when Will Smith hit a pinch-hit three-run home run to right-center field to lift the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies before a crowd of 50,023 in Dodger Stadium.

Matt Beaty, who sparked a three-run seventh inning rally with an infield single, beat out another infield single off reliever Scott Oberg to lead off the ninth. Enrique Hernandez fouled out to first base for the first out. Beaty advanced to second on a wild pitch during an at-bat that ended with a Chris Taylor strikeout.

Catcher Russell Martin was intentionally walked, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent Smith, who was recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday morning, to hit in the pitcher’s spot.

Smith drove a 1-and-0 slider to deep right-center, and the ball carried over the wall, following Beaty’s game-winning homer in the ninth inning Friday night and Alex Verdugo’s game-winning homer in the 11th inning Saturday night.

The Dodgers were trailing 2-0 when Taylor crushed the first pitch he saw from reliever Chad Bettis for a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning for a 3-2 Dodgers lead.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela had blanked the Dodgers on three hits and allowed only one runner to reach second base through six innings, and the right-hander got Max Muncy to ground out to second for the first out of the seventh.

But Beaty beat out an infield single and took third on Hernandez’s double to right-center. Colorado manager Bud Black pulled Senzatela in favor of the right-handed Bettis. Roberts sent Taylor up to bat for Austin Barnes.

Bettis hung a first-pitch 78-mph curve that Taylor drove 425 feet into the left-field pavilion, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Taylor is batting .394 (13 for 33) with three homers, three doubles and 11 RBIs in 11 games since shortstop Corey Seager went on the injured list,

That nearly made a winner out of Kenta Maeda, who allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking two, and escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth.

But Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez couldn’t hold the lead in the eighth. Daniel Murphy led off with a single to right-center. Baez struck out Ryan McMahon and pinch-hitter Nolan Arenado, but Tony Walters laced a double into the right-field corner.

Cody Bellinger retrieved the ball near the wall and fired to strong-armed second baseman Enrique Hernandez, whose one-hop throw to the plate arrived well before Murphy but nicked off the glove of Martin. Murphy was safe, and the score was tied 3-3.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first when David Dahl hit an opposite-field homer to left. The Rockies pushed the lead to 2-0 in the third when Garrett Hampson singled with one out, Murphy singled with two outs and McMahon hit an RBI single to left.

The game was delayed for a few minutes in the first inning when a Bellinger line drive hit just beyond the protective netting that extends to the end of the first-base dugout struck a young woman in the head. Paramedics tended to the fan, who was sitting four rows from the field. After Bellinger flied out to end the inning, he checked on the fan before taking his position in right field. A Rockies player tossed a ball to a family member.

The young woman remained in her seat while holding an ice pack on her head for the top of the second inning before she was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests. The name of the fan was not released, but a person in the stadium first-aid office said she was alert and answering questions.

———

Arizona stops Giants

PHOENIX (TNS) — Giants reliever Mark Melancon hadn’t pitched on consecutive days this season, but when Sunday’s series finale in Arizona went to extra innings, manager Bruce Bochy wanted one of the most reliable options left in his bullpen on the mound.

After Melancon took the mound in the bottom of the 10th, the Giants would not have a chance to hit in the bottom of the 11th. The game ended on a walk-off single from center fielder Tim Locastro and a 3-2 defeat for San Francisco.

D’backs first baseman Christian Walker scored the game-winning run after singling to open the inning and prevented the Giants (33-43) from securing their first three-game sweep of the season.

Melancon entered the game with a 3.16 ERA and five scoreless outings in his last six appearances, but he couldn’t keep the bottom of the D’backs order in check on Sunday after pitching on Saturday night.

Giants starter Shaun Anderson turned in a strong six innings against Arizona, but he needed help from reliever Reyes Moronta to record his fourth quality start of the month.

Anderson allowed a single and double to open the top of the seventh before manager Bruce Bochy called on Moronta to do his best Harry Houdini impression. The right-hander threw a wild pitch that skipped all the way to the backstop, allowed a towering fly ball that landed halfway up the right field bleachers and still escaped the jam unscathed.

Catcher Stephen Vogt collected Moronta’s wild pitch and tagged out Eduardo Escobar as he was trying to score from third to secure the first out of the inning. After Nick Ahmed hit a groundout to Brandon Crawford with the infield pulled in, Moronta gave up a long flyball to pinch hitter Domingo Leyba that narrowly missed hitting the right field foul pole.

With the go-ahead run standing on third, Moronta threw a 3-2 slider past Leyba to end the inning and give the Giants a chance to complete a sweep.

Moronta’s efforts closed the book on Anderson, who allowed five hits in six-plus innings in one of his best starts of his young career. Anderson has held the opposition to two earned runs or fewer in five of his eight starts and earned the right to remain in a rotation that’s benefitted from the stability he’s provided.

The Giants mustered three hits in the first six innings against Anderson’s counterpart, D’backs starter Merrill Kelly, but center fielder Kevin Pillar forced Arizona to turn to its bullpen with a leadoff home run to tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the seventh.

Pillar’s second home run of the series gave him sole possession of the team lead with 10 home runs and helped him continue his impressive pace for the month of June. The veteran outfielder entered the day hitting .319 with an .870 OPS this month and his contributions have played a significant part in the overall improvement the Giants’ offense has made over the last three weeks.

The Giants scored the first of their two runs against Kelly in the top of the fourth on a RBI groundout from Vogt. Third baseman Evan Longoria led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double from Brandon Belt, but after Vogt’s groundout to first, the Giants failed to bring the go-ahead run home from third.

Anderson gave the lead back to the D’backs in the bottom half of the inning after a bit of misfortune cost him the potential second out of the inning. The rookie struck out D’backs right fielder Adam Jones on three pitches, but the 0-2 slider Jones swung through skipped past Vogt, allowing Jones to advance to advance to first on a dropped third strike.

After a single from Eduardo Escobar, Anderson gave up the go-ahead hit on a one-out line drive that landed in front of right fielder Mike Yastrzemski. Christian Walker’s single came on the second fastest pitch Anderson threw as he drilled a 95.3 mile per hour fastball into right field after fouling off five consecutive offerings.

The Giants rallied to tie the game in the seventh, but after scoring at least seven runs in each of their previous three games, the lineup looked much like it did at the beginning of the seven-game road trip in Los Angeles.

———

M’s overcome O’s

SEATTLE (TNS) — Here’s the easiest possible way to understand the Mariners’ eight-run third inning on Sunday.

Mallex Smith walks. J.P. Crawford singles. Domingo Santana singles. Smith scores. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Omar Narvaez flies out. Crawford scores. Kyle Seager walks. Pitching change. Doesn’t matter. Austin Nola singles. Santana scores. Mac Williamson gets hit by pitch. Vogelbach scores. Dee Gordon singles. Seager scores. Smith singles. Nola scores. Crawford singles (again). Williamson scores. Gordon scores. Santana strikes out. Vogelbach flies out. Curtains.

See? Simple. But you didn’t come here for simple. You came for context. You came for color. You came for details that stretch beyond the box score of a 13-3 Mariners win over Baltimore.

Take Crawford, for example. After the Seattle shortstop’s first single of the inning, he clapped his hands so hard you could hear it from the crowd. Each of his first four plate appearances resulted in a hit, and the first three coincidentally came on 93 mph fastballs. His solo homer in the first inning traveled 427 feet at 107 mph. It screamed into the seats before the streaking 24-year-old could trot halfway to first.

He finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, in undoubtedly the best offensive performance of his brief big league career.

Or what about those bungling Baltimore pitchers? Gabriel Ynoa and Matt Wotherspoon combined to throw 56 pitches and allow 11 baserunners in the third inning alone. At one point, six consecutive Mariners reached base — and none managed more than a single. You might want to avert your eyes from Ynoa’s final line: 2 1/3 innings pitched, five hits, three walks, seven earned runs.

The number eight, for whatever reason, has echoed through the first half of Seattle’s forgettable 2019 season. The Mariners’ eight-run third inning tied their highest output of the year (while also tying the mark for their most runs allowed).

When Vogelbach finally flew out to end the Mariner marathon, the 250-pound slab of concrete spiked his bat into the turf with such force that it’s a miracle it didn’t stick.

Early in the inning, it started to rain. And then the Mariners made it pour.

And that avalanche of runs provided needed relief for Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed five hits, five walks and three earned runs in six innings to claim his first win since May 19. After throwing 48 pitches and surrendering four walks, three hits and two runs in his first two innings, Kikuchi settled down and delivered a quality start.

The two relievers Seattle recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday — Matt Carasiti and Mike Wright — each made their mark as well. Carasiti allowed just one hit while striking out the side in his Mariners debut, while Wright scattered a hit and two strikeouts in two innings of scoreless work.

In the end, every starting Seattle position player scored a run on Sunday. One game — and one inning — served as an explosive outlier in an otherwise dreary season.

———

Rays win finale in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Over the course of the Rays’ recent struggles, one thing that’s been missing this month is the big inning. As a group, they haven’t been able to string together hits to take control of a game.

In salvaging a series split here in Oakland, the Rays offense recorded a five-run fourth — an inning that included seven straight hits — that followed a three-run third in their 8-2 win over Oakland.

The Rays’ 15 hits were just one shy of their season high. The eight runs were their most in nine games after averaging just 2.8 runs over their previous eight games.

With the win, the Rays (45-33) went into their only off day in a 34-day stretch with some much-needed good vibes as the boarded a plane to Minneapolis, the final stop of a grueling three-city, 10-game, 11-day road trip that’s tested them in many ways.

The Rays entered the afternoon having lost nine of their last 12 and were 9-13 in the month of June.

Austin Meadows and Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs a piece. Eight of the Rays’ nine starters recorded hits, five of them logging multiple-hit games. Avisail Garcia and Joey Wendle had three hits each.

After removing bulk reliever Ryan Yarbrough one time through the Yankees order in his last appearance on Tuesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash allowed Yarbrough to work deeper into the game with a lead on Sunday.

And Yarbrough delivers, holding the A’s to one run on five hits over six innings. For his second straight start, Yarbrough relied on his cutter and changeup, keeping the Oakland batters off balance.

d’Arnaud started the scoring for the Rays, taking a first-pitch delivery from A’s starter Brett Anderson over the center field fence for a two-run homers. Garcia’s two-out RBI double gave the Rays a 3-1 lead.

They then sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth, an inning that began with seven consecutive hits.

d’Arnaud’s RBI single — the fourth of the seven straight hits — gave the Rays a 5-1 lead and chased Anderson from the game. Meadows also hit a three-run double two batters later.

———

Pirates employ broom

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Padres surrendered a three-run lead twice in the final three innings Sunday, the last of which resulted in the Pirates finishing off a series sweep at PNC Park.

Kevin Newman’s walk-off walk against Matt Wisler in the 11th inning gave Pittsburgh an 11-10 victory in a game that featured seven lead changes.

The Pirates scored four runs in the 11th inning, with three charged to Phil Maton and the last to Wisler.

Maton, who pitched a scoreless 10th, began the 11th by walking Bryan Reynolds. Starling Marte struck out on a full-count fastball before Josh Bell’s single sent Reynolds to third, and Melky Cabrera’s double scored Reynolds.

Wisler came in with runners at second and third and promptly allowed a game-tying single by Jacob Stallings.

Jose Osuna’s single through the left side put runners on first and second, and Elias Diaz’s walk loaded the bases.

Adam Frazier popped the first pitch he saw to shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in shallow left field before the walk to Newman (Poway High) ended the game after 4 hours, 58 minutes.

Manuel Margot’s bunt single with two outs in the 11th inning and a two-RBI single tacked on by Austin Hedges seemed like it would be enough to pick up Kirby Yates, who had blown his first save in 27 chances by allowing three runs in the ninth inning.

After a scoreless 10th, the Padres loaded the bases against Francisco Liriano in the 11th and — following a Wil Myers strikeout and a pop-up by Ian Kinsler — were an out away from blowing the scoring chance before Margot dropped a first-pitch bunt to the right side against an infield that was shaded left and playing deep.

That scored Eric Hosmer, who had led off the inning with a walk and gone to third on Manny Machado’s second double of the day before Hunter Renfroe was intentionally walked.

Yates, who had not allowed a run in a save opportunity and had yielded just four runs all season, surrendered three runs in a ninth inning that started with an error on a slow roller, an RBI single on a slow roller and an RBI fielder’s choice on a dribbler up the first base line.

Diaz led off the ninth and was the benefactor of Machado’s third error of the series on a ball Diaz might have beat out anyway, considering it was hit up the third base line at just 65.5 mph. Frazier followed with a towering double that one-hopped the wall in right-center field.

With runners at second and third, Newman sent another slow-moving grounder to shortstop that Tatis fielded on the run but couldn’t quite get to first base fast enough. That scored Diaz and put runners at the corners.

Reynolds singled on a line drive up the middle to score Frazier and moved Newman to second. Marte moved them up with a sacrifice bunt, which prompted the Padres to intentionally walk Josh Bell.

Melky Cabrera chopped a split-fingered fastball up the first base line. Yates fielded it and had no choice but to get the out at first as Newman crossed the plate with the tying run. Yates got Colin Moran on a fly ball to left field to end the inning.

Until the ending, from the Padres’ perspective the game could have been remembered largely for one of the game’s newest shooting stars putting on a show on an old-school Sunday afternoon.

With the Pirates dressed in their pillbox hats with the 1970s-era bright yellow tops and black bottoms with the elastic waistbands, the 20-year-old Tatis started a back-and-forth day by scoring with one of the more daring runs anyone will ever see in the first inning.

The rookie drew a leadoff walk and went to third on Machado’s one-out double.

And then he added to, among others, his feats earlier this month of scoring from second base on a grounder and from third base after being looked back by the pitcher.

When Newman, the Pirates second baseman, caught Renfroe’s pop fly while standing just a few steps into the outfield grass, Tatis bolted from third and then paused, drawing a pump fake from Newman. At that, Tatis took off for the plate. The throw from Newman arrived before him, but Tatis reached in from the side on his headfirst slide and touched the plate just before catcher Elias Diaz tagged his arm.

Tatis later drove in a pair of runs and scored again in a game that didn’t have a single home run but did have plenty of aggressive base running and patient at-bats.

The Padres drove the pitch count of Pirates starter Steven Brault up and drove him from the game after five innings. Brault threw 97 pitches. Seven of the Padres batters he faced ran the count full, three walked, six got hits and three scored.

But Brault left with his team up 4-3, in part because he hit a single that tied the game at 1 and scored to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

That was the second time the Pirates had come back to take the lead.

The Padres took their third lead of the game in the sixth inning.

Hedges, who had doubled in his first two at-bats, reached first base on a strikeout that would have been the second out but instead bounced off the ground and the home plate umpire and rolled to the Pirates dugout along the third base line. Hedges moved to second on a grounder by pinch-hitter Josh Naylor and scored on Tatis’ second RBI single. Hosmer followed with a single grounded up the middle off Richard Rodriguez, who had just entered the game in place of Clay Holmes (0-1).

Joey Lucchesi, for whom Naylor hit, allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.

Rookie Cal Quantrill made his first career appearance out of the bullpen and pitched a perfect sixth and scoreless seventh. Luis Perdomo followed with his seventh straight scoreless inning with a one-hit eighth.

———

Cubs on top in thriller

CHICAGO (TNS) — Javier Baez flailed at a 1-2 slider, his second whiff of the game, and screamed at himself as he descended the steps to the Cubs dugout.

Then he channeled that rage in a way that was quintessential Javy.

With the Cubs in danger of losing their third straight to the Mets, he pounced on a fat 0-2 breaking ball and launched it into the right-field bleachers. The three-run bomb flipped the script, delivered a 5-3 victory and kept the Cubs in first place in the National League Central.

On what felt like the first day of summer at Wrigley Field, the crowd of 39,077 demanded a curtain call — and got one.

Baez got a jolt Friday by visiting a Starbucks in full Cubs gear. He delivered one Sunday with his team in desperate need.

After watching his team stumble Friday and trip all over themselves Saturday, manager Joe Maddon said this Sunday morning: “It’s not who we are. We do normally play clean games and run the bases without many mistakes. … We’re better than that but of course you have to show it.”

The Cubs were better Sunday, playing sound defense and generating deep counts in late-inning at-bats.

They scored only once against Jacob DeGrom, but the Mets were kind enough to remove him after six innings and 97 pitches.

Facing Seth Lugo in the eighth, shortly after Ryne Sandberg guest-conducted the seventh-inning stretch on the 35th anniversary of his crazy game, the Cubs battled hard.

Kyle Schwarber singled on Lugo’s sixth pitch, and Kris Bryant flied out on his eighth. Anthony Rizzo walked, setting up Baez’s game-winning, 374-foot drive.

Steve Cishek got the victory in relief of Cole Hamels, who allowed three runs over seven innings. Pedro Strop worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save.

———

Indians roll

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Their production might not be enough to catch the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins, who stubbornly refuse to falter.

But the Indians’ much-maligned offense might finally deserve some praise.

The Indians used a five-run second inning to cruise to an 8-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Progressive Field in the major league debut of 23-year-old Tribe prospect Bobby Bradley.

Bradley’s call-up from Triple-A Columbus was long awaited and perhaps well timed, because the Indians have put together a large enough sample size to prove they’ve found some moxie at the plate. There is not a sense that Bradley, a left-handed slugger, will have to do it alone.

The Indians entered the day averaging 5.82 runs in their last 17 games dating back to June 4, third-best in the American League in that span. They also started Sunday ranked second in the majors in slugging percentage (.516) and third in home runs (35) since that date. They scored 17 runs against the Tigers in the series.

Struggling Jose Ramirez is heating up, going 5 for 11 in the three-game series, and Jason Kipnis looks like the Kipnis of old, hitting 5 for 10.

But all eyes were on Bradley, who went 1 for 3 with an RBI and one strikeout. Manager Terry Francona lifted Bradley for pinch-runner Jake Bauers after an eighth-inning walk and Bradley doffed his helmet as he trotted off with a skip in his step.

A third-round pick in 2014, Bradley wasted no time making an impact. When he came to the plate in the second inning, Bradley smashed left-hander Daniel Norris’ second pitch to the warning track in the left field corner for a ground-rule RBI double.

The Indians (42-35) improved to a season-best seven games over .500. They have won eight of their last 10 and 13 of their last 18. Their next nine games are against the Kansas City Royals (six), last in the AL Central, and Baltimore Orioles, last in the AL East.

The Indians improved to 14-6 in June and 8-1 against the Tigers this season, beating Detroit for the seventh consecutive time. The Indians recorded their sixth sweep of the Tigers since Sept. 1, 2017, as Detroit lost for the eighth time in the last nine games.

Watching from the dugout was right-hander Carlos Carrasco, placed on the 10-day injured list June 5 after being diagnosed with a blood disorder. Carrasco also made appearances in the clubhouse before and after Saturday’s victory.

In the Indians’ second, Ramirez and Kipnis hit one-out singles and Bradley drove in Ramirez. Kevin Plawecki reached on an infield single to short and the Tigers’ Niko Goodrum threw the ball into the dugout, allowing Kipnis and Bradley to score on the error. Francisco Lindor’s double to the top of the wall in center brought in the fourth run and Oscar Mercado added an RBI single to left.

Carlos Santana hit his team-high 17th home run in the fifth, a 380-foot shot to right field for a 6-1 lead. In the eighth, a two-run single by Kipnis put the game out of reach.

Rookie right-hander Zach Plesac (3-2, 2.33) became the second member of the Indians draft class of 2016 to post a victory in the series, following Aaron Civale, who made his major league debut Saturday.

Plesac gave up a home run to JaCoby Jones, a double to Nicholas Castellanos and a single to Miguel Cabrera to start the game before settling down and holding the Tigers to one run. Niko Goodrum lined out to third, Brandon Dixon fouled out to first and Christin Stewart lined out to center as Plesac minimized the damage.

Plesac went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

The Tigers (26-47) scored two in the eighth off right-hander Nick Goody, who gave up a two-out, two-run single to Goodrum.

———

Marlin bats get job done

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The Miami Marlins scratched and clawed their way through their first two wins against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Their series-sweeping win on Sunday came much easier.

The Marlins belted out three home runs and recorded 16 hits against a depleted Phillies pitching staff to leave Citizens Bank Park with a 6-4 win. It capped a seven-game road trip in which the Marlins (30-46) won five of seven games and marked Miami’s first road sweep of the Phillies (39-38) since August 2009.

JT Riddle, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson all hit home runs for Miami, with Riddle’s two-run shot in the third giving the Marlins the lead for good. Cooper and Anderson went back-to-back in the fifth off reliever Edgar Garcia to push the lead to 6-2 and prompt boos from the announced crowd of 36,749 at Citizens Bank Park.

Cooper and Starlin Castro finished the game with three hits. Riddle, Anderson, Miguel Rojas, and Bryan Holaday each had multi-hit games as well. Every starting position player had at least one hit.

And the offense did all this despite grounding into five double plays.

It backed up a solid start for Jordan Yamamoto, who rebounded after struggling mightily in the first inning.

Yamamoto, making his third MLB start after being called up from Double-A Jacksonville, walked the first three batters he faced, gave up a two-run single to Jean Segura and threw 32 pitches in that opening frame.

But the 23-year-old righty from Pearl City, Hawaii, quickly settled down after that to retire 14 of the final 16 batters he faced. He went five innings, giving up just two hits and four walks while striking out seven on 99 pitches (56 strikes).

After throwing 14 consecutive scoreless innings in his first two starts — a Marlins record for a starting pitcher to begin his career — Yamamoto has a 0.95 ERA with 19 strikeouts and eight walks over 19 innings.

Jarlin Garcia, Tayron Guerrero and Nick Anderson held the Phillies to two runs over the final four innings to seal the sweep. Anderson earned the first save of his career by holding the Phillies to one run in the ninth.

The Marlins now return home for their final homestand before the All-Star break. They play a pair of three-game series against the Washington Nationals and Phillies.

———

Pinch-hit HR lifts Braves

WASHINGTON (TNS) — The Braves could’ve veered off the rails when their starter exited after two innings Sunday. Instead, they left the nation’s capital with a series win.

Staying afloat thanks to solo homers from Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna — and masterful pitching by long-reliever Josh Tomlin — Johan Camargo won it for the Braves with a two-run shot in the 10th. His blast to right pushed them past the Nationals 4-3 to take two of three this weekend.

The Braves led most of the day until the Nationals plated two in the seventh, refreshing the game. There wouldn’t be any more scoring until the 10th.

Ozzie Albies drew a one-out walk from Tanner Rainey before Camargo pinch-hit. Four pitches later, he scooped a low 97-mph fastball for his fourth homer of the year and second extra-base hit in as many days.

As such, the Braves’ hard-to-fathom late-inning offense added another notch to its belt. Of the Braves’ 118 homers, 48 have come in the seventh or later.

Mike Soroka had sailed through two frames, but the 21-year-old was forced out after getting hit in the right forearm by an Austin Voth pitch. Soroka, who entered with a 2.07 ERA, slammed his bat in frustration before taking his base.

Unexpectedly, the Canadian righty was removed for the bottom of the third. The Braves announced it as a precautionary measure — understandably, they played it safer with Soroka, who’s had shoulder issues in the past and is logging the largest workload of his career.

Enter Tomlin, who’s proved an excellent bargain-bin grab for the Braves despite his proneness for the long ball. After allowing a lead-off knock, the veteran retired the next 12 Nationals over four innings.

Juan Soto’s solo home run off Grant Dayton in the seventh gave the Nationals life. A pair of hits off Jacob Webb reset the game entering the eighth.

The Braves had only four hits through seven frames, yet two left the yard. Donaldson rocketed a low slider over the center-field wall for the game’s first run in the fourth inning. Acuna, who’s scuffled lately, made the most of a fastball down the middle for a 2-0 lead in the sixth.

It was another gut-check win for the Braves, who pulled off a four-run rally Saturday night. They could’ve been content coasting through the game after Soroka’s exit. It even could’ve spiraled downhill after the Nationals tied it.

Instead, the Braves gained a game on their rivals after three more meetings. Paired with the Phillies inexplicably getting swept at home by the Marlins, the Braves lead the National League East by 6-{ games.

The team’s longest remaining road trip continues in two of the country’s largest markets, Chicago and New York. Next up, the Braves will see the Cubs four times, starting Monday when Julio Teheran (5-5, 3.40) faces Jon Lester (6-5, 4.13).