By Matthew Gutierrez

The Washington Post

(TNS) — Cori “Coco” Gauff, the 15-year-old American sensation who stunned Venus Williams in her Wimbledon debut, delivered another dominant performance on Wednesday, defeating former Wimbledon semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets. Gauff pumped both of her fists after claiming the first match point on Wimbledon’s Court 1 and advancing to the tournament’s third round.

Gauff, the youngest player to qualify for the main Wimbledon draw since the Open era began in 1968, is also the youngest woman to reach Wimbledon’s third round since 1991.

“I’m still shocked I’m even here,” she told the BBC after her win.

Two days after eliminating Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion, in the first round of the tournament, Gauff was again measured on the court. She rarely groaned. She appeared confident in handling Rybarikova’s powerful serve. And she remained poised against another established player.

Gauff appeared in control against Rybarikova, a 30-year-old Slovak. Rybarikova is ranked 139th overall but was in the top 20 at this time last year. She is a quality grass-court player who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017.

Still, for the second straight match, Gauff was the better player, moving into the third round and earning at least $139,000.

Gauff began playing tennis at age 7, inspired by Serena Williams, who said this week that the teenager reminded her physically of a young Venus Williams. All Gauff did Monday was beat one of her idols in straight sets.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her,” Gauff said after beating Venus Williams. “And I was just telling her that she’s so inspiring. Like, I always wanted to tell her that. And even though I met her before, I guess now I have the guts to.”

Earlier Wednesday, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer walked by Gauff. “There she is!” he said. “How’s everything? Congratulations. Great job.”

“Play well,” he said as he walked away.

Guaff said this week that she had spoken with Federer via telephone after losing a match earlier in her young professional career.

Gauff was coached early in her career by her father, Corey, who played basketball at Georgia State. Her mother, Candi, was a hurdler and heptathlete at Florida State. Both were in attendance Wednesday.

Gauff will face Polona Hercog, 28, in the tournament’s third round on Friday.