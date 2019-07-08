By Vince Ellis

Detroit Free Press

LAS VEGAS (TNS) — I was standing in a supermarket aisle Saturday morning when news broke another superstar could be on the move.

ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Oklahoma City Thunder star point guard Russell Westbrook and his agent had “engaged” with the front office to discuss the “next steps of Westbrook’s career,” which could include the trade of the eight-time All-Star.

It was the first domino after the news star swingman Paul George had forced his way from the Thunder to join Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers.

I immediately sent a text to someone who would know if the Pistons would be interested.

I received a coy response.

“What would you give up?”

Westbrook will make $38 million next season, so the initial thought was the Thunder would have to take back Andre Drummond’s $27.1 million as part of any package.

“They would want picks. They have (Steven) Adams, no interest in Drummond. Doubt there is anything there.”

Of course, it didn’t end there.

The Athletic reported late Saturday night that the Pistons and Miami Heat “are very real possibilities” to land Westbrook.

My journalistic duties require me to reach out to persons with firsthand knowledge of the situation, and two sources say there is nothing in the works.

“Ridiculous,” a league source texted. “Nothing there.”

Later in the text exchange, the source asked: “What would be the teams that want him?” he wrote.

A very good question.

It’s safe to assume that from the initial text conversation, the Pistons will do their due diligence.

The franchise is seeking to maximize the window of All-Star Blake Griffin.

The Pistons have been linked with multiple star players the last couple of seasons from Kemba Walker to Bradley Beal.

Westbrook, 30, would immediately be the Pistons’ best point guard since Chauncey Billups was leading the franchise to six straight appearances in the Eastern Conference finals and earning the 2004 NBA Finals MVP.

But it could be a situation of buyer beware.

The good and the bad

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, would give the Pistons a star attraction who would likely address attendance woes for the franchise that will play its third season at Little Caesars Arena.

He’s a walking highlight reel with an electric first step that still creates angry dunks after 11 seasons.

He’s averaged a triple-double for an unheard of three straight seasons!

You can envision Westbrook throwing lobs to Drummond and Griffin on a nightly basis with a believing crowd cheering the fact the Pistons were relevant.

Westbrook hasn’t won a playoff series since Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City following the 2015-16 season, but that’s probably more of a reflection of a limited Thunder roster.

Westbrook would be leaving the stacked Western Conference and would face possibly an easier road with the Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

That would help Griffin, 30, who has a similar window as Westbrook.

What’s the issue?

It’s all about the money.

Westbrook is owed $169.7 million over the next four seasons, which includes a staggering $46.7 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

The Pistons recently conducted free agent business with an eye toward a clean cap sheet in the 2021 offseason, signing Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris to two-year deals.

A Westbrook acquisition would scuttle that plan.

And then there’s performance.

He has shot less than 30% from 3-point range for two straight seasons, and he’s not shy about taking them, averaging 5.6 attempts per game last season.

He shot 65.6% from the free-throw line last season, which is not ideal for a high-usage point guard.

He had a true shooting percentage of barely 50% last year, which is an average number.

For comparison, Reggie Jackson’s true shooting percentage was 54.7%.

What’s the price?

Through ESPN.com’s trade machine, I was able to find a deal that could make sense and wouldn’t include Drummond.

I tried Jackson, Luke Kennard, Thon Maker and Tony Snell and it was successful.

The Pistons acquired Jackson in 2015 when he forced a trade from the Thunder so it would make for an interesting reunion.

It would likely take more than that. Think back to the first text conversation where the source speculated the Thunder would want multiple picks.

A clean cap sheet in 2021 is important for more reasons than the ability to sign free agents.

It creates flexibility and the opportunity to take salary in trades without taking back big money.

It’s been a hindrance for the Pistons the past few years.

The franchise is finally moving toward having tradeable pieces and possible young assets other teams want.

Several pro scouts I’ve spoken with this week during the Las Vegas Summer League are high on Kennard, Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Is Westbrook worth the price?

I’d say no.