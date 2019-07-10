Saturday, July 13

Noon - 6 p.m.: New clubs placed in camp; make appointment with Camp Director - Fairgrounds Camp

5:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.: Cavalcade Warm-Up Barrel Exhibitions

8 p.m.: Barrel Race (4D or 5D PENDING) - $1,000 added

Sunday, July 14

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Cavalcade Office Opens — Clubs Pick Up Packets

Monday, July 15

1 p.m.: Queen Orientation, Fairgrounds Women’s Building

7 p.m.: Queen Horsemanship, Fairgrounds Arena

Tuesday, July 16

9 a.m. : Morning Rodeo Performance

2:30 p.m.: Queen Interview

5:30 p.m.: Queen BBQ and Fashion Show — Contact us for discount tickets in advance or pay cash at the door, until sold out (held at Pioneer Woman Event Center in downtown Pawhuska)

8:30 p.m.: Cavalcade Street Dance sponsored by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile — featuring Chad Cooke Band — downtown Pawhuska

Wednesday, July 17

9 a.m.: Morning Performance

7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with Will Bannister — Osage County Fairgrounds

Thursday, July 18

9 a.m.: Morning Performance

11:30 a.m.: Kiddo Day – Fairgrounds Indoor Arena (Free Admission/$5 Entry Fee)

7:00 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds

Friday, July 19

9 a.m.: Morning Performance

7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m.: Parade — Downtown Pawhuska

7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA — Osage County Fairgrounds

Sunday, July 21

10 a.m.: Finals Performance