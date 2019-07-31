By Stu Durando

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Paul Goldschmidt launched the Cardinals into first place when he hit his 25th home run of the season and 11th of July in the sixth inning of a 2-1 win over the Cubs at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goldschmidt had homered in six consecutive games before being kept inside the park by Houston on Sunday.

His solo shot off of Yu Darvish was his second game-winner in the last four games and made a winner of relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (3-1), who escaped a bases-loaded situation in the sixth.

The Cardinals’ bullpen had another strong game as Gallegos, Andrew Miller and Carlos Martinez combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings with Martinez pitching 1 1/3 with three strikeouts for his 11th save.

Adam Wainwright pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, allowing five hits and one run in the fourth inning. He ran into trouble with two outs in the sixth on a hit, an intentional walk and another walk and was replaced. Gallegos recorded the final out of the inning on a fly ball.

Darvish (3-5) was sharp and struck out nine in six innings, but a bout of wildness cost him in the fourth. Jose Martinez scored on Darvish’s second wild pitch of the inning to tie the game after the Cubs scored in the top of the inning.

Martinez and Goldschmidt started the fourth with singles with Martinez going to third base. Paul DeJong struck out but the ball eluded catcher Victor Caratini for a wild pitch as Goldschmidt moved to second base.

Darvish proceeded to bounce a pitch behind Kolten Wong to the backstop, allowing Martinez to score without a play. Tyler O’Neill then struck out to strand Goldschmidt at third.

———

M’s stay hot

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — And now all Mike Leake can do is to wait for a phone call from general manager Jerry Dipoto that seems unlikely to come.

The Mariners’ quest to move him before Wednesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline appears to be headed nowhere and the veteran right-hander will remain with the team until the end of the season. Seattle will almost certainly try again to trade him this offseason as they did last offseason.

If the Mariners had any legitimate interest in Leake from other teams, he would have never taken the mound in the blistering 100-degree temperature Globe Life Park for his scheduled start on Tuesday. And even a hint of interest would have put him on a limited pitch count just to show a possible trade partner that he is healthy.

Instead, Leake delivered a forgettable start, allowing five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in what would be an 8-5 win for the Mariners.

The Mariners’ sixth straight win was still overshadowed by the mania of the trade deadline. While they were sweating through nine innings and their uniforms, a trade deadline that had been largely uneventful and uninteresting turned crazy. Rangers reliever Chris Martin was traded to the Braves in the third inning of the game. But the big commotion and twitter fury was caused by a three-team trade between the Reds, Indians and Padres that featured Trevor Bauer going to the Reds and Yasiel Puig to the Indians. Puig was in the midst of a melee with the Pirates when the news broke.

Maybe the fact that Bauer and Marcus Stroman, who was traded to the Mets, were dealt to non-contending teams might help the Mariners push Leake to someone in desperate need of starting pitching. Sources indicated they will make the deal attractive by eating a fair amount of money owed to Leake. And in the end that might not be enough. Leake is still a back-of-the-rotation starter that relies on command and not stuff with a healthy amount of money owed to him. In a buyers’ market, teams are still being choosy. Perhaps that will change in the hours leading up to Wednesday’s deadline as teams realize this is their only chance to acquire players with the eradication of the August waiver trades.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Domingo Santana, another player being shopped to suitors, slammed a solo homer to deep right-center. It was Santana’s 21st of the season.

Like Leake, it appears that Santana might be with the Mariners through the remainder of the season.

A strained elbow on his throwing arm won’t allow him to play the outfield for the near future. And even when healthy, his defense is considered below average to poor. With an abundance of similar right-handed hitting corner outfielders with power, teams can look to hitters that aren’t complete liabilities on defense while still providing plenty of offense to fill their needs.

The Indians were one of the few teams interested in Santana. But they not only got Puig, but San Diego’s Franmil Reyes, another power-hitting outfielder, in that deal.

One player that isn’t getting traded or shopped because of a poison-pill clause in his contract that changes a $15-plus million club option into a player option in 2022 if he’s traded to another team is Kyle Seager. He made it 2-0 with a solo homer just over the wall in right-center. The ball actually was in the glove of center fielder Delino DeShields for a moment, but leaked out and over the wall for Seager’s ninth homer of the season. It was the start of a big night for Seager. After missing the first two months of the season due to surgery on his left hand and playing through an issue with his right hand, he’s slowly starting to find a rhythm at the plate. At this point, he’s building for next season.

Seattle tacked on two more runs in the third inning on Daniel Vogelbach’s RBI single and a fielder’s choice from Tim Beckham.

The Rangers picked up their first run off Leake in the fourth inning when Nomara Mazara doubled with two outs and later scored on Rougned Odor’s RBI single to right.

It looked as though Leake might deliver another solid outing. But his outing wilted in the sixth inning. He allowed a leadoff home run to Danny Santana and later a two-run double to Odor. With two outs and a runner on second, manager Scott Servais took his first visit to the mound of the inning to chat with Leake. After a brief conversation, Servais let him stay in the game. The confidence in his starter wasn’t repaid. Leake gave up an RBI single to DeShields that tied the game at 5 and ended his night.

Right-hander Sam Tuivailala entered the game and got the final out of the inning. For Tuivailala, it’s a return to the park where he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon just over a year ago.

The Mariners gave him a chance to get his first win of the season when Seager smashed a two-run triple into the right-center gap in the seventh. Tom Murphy later added an insurance run with a RBI single.

Given a three-run lead, Tuivailala worked a scoreless seventh to get credit for the win. Anthony Bass and lefty Roenis Elias, another trade candidate, closed out the game. Elias allowed a leadoff single, but then retired the next three batters to notch his 14th save of the season.

———

Jays dump Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery, still building up his pitch count after spending the first three-plus months of the regular season as a reliever, couldn’t get deep into the game and the offense gave him zero run support. That’s a tough combination to overcome in any game.

Despite a solid night from the bullpen to keep the game within reach up until the ninth inning, the Royals offense never really got started in a 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in front of an announced 18,379 in the second game of a three-game set at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night.

The teams will wrap-up their series on Wednesday afternoon, and the Royals will try to avoid a sweep and salvage two wins out of their seven-game homestand.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (1-1) held the Royals scoreless for five innings despite allowing four hits and four walks. Reid-Foley has now made two of his three starts this season against the Royals (40-69), and he’s allowed two runs in 10 1/3 innings.

Royals hitters stranded 14 men on base. Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez and Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits apiece, and rookie catcher Meibrys Viloria drove in the Royals’ first run with an eighth-inning RBI double to score Lopez. Cuthbert’s RBI double off the wall in the ninth drove in their other run.

Jorge Soler reached base safely in his 26th consecutive game. Soler’s career-best streak is also the longest active streak in the majors.

The Blue Jays (42-67) entered the night having hit 15 home runs in five games against the Royals this season, including three on Monday night.

Montgomery (1-4) steered clear of the long ball, but he gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk. He also struck out four.

Montgomery, who made his third start of the season, didn’t get through five innings, and left the game with a runner on and one out in the fifth inning after having thrown 78 pitches. He’d gotten through five innings on 64 pitches against Cleveland in his previous start on Thursday.

The Blue Jays started the game off with four singles in the first five at-bats including RBI singles by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning as the Royals fell behind 2-0 out of the gate.

Montgomery gave up two more runs in the fifth on a walk and a double followed by a one-out two-run single by Freddy Galvis, the last batter he faced before turning the outing over to the bullpen.

Royals relievers Kevin McCarthy (2/3 innings), Kyle Zimmer (2 innings) and Richard Lovelady (1 innings) provided scoreless relief.

Reliever Josh Staumont (1 innings) loaded the bases in the ninth and nearly escaped unscathed, but a fielding error by shortstop Humberto Arteaga extended the inning and allowed a run to score. The next batter, Guerrero Jr., blasted a grand slam an estimated 402 feet to left field.

All five of the Blue Jays’ ninth-inning runs were unearned.

Wednesday’s series finale features Royals starter Jakob Junis (6-9, 5.03) and Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.63) with first pitch scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

———

Astros blank Indians

CLEVELAND (TNS) — One of Indians manager Terry Francona’s longstanding mantras is that baseball in momentum only comes down to the next day’s opposing starting pitcher.

And in Justin Verlander, the Indians on Tuesday ran into a buzzsaw of a momentum killer in a 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros at Progressive Field.

Not entirely unlike how the Indians seemed to hit a brick wall last October against the Astros in the American League Division Series, Verlander locked down the Indians’ lineup and the Houston lineup did enough against Shane Bieber to make it hold up.

Verlander (14-4) was at the top of this Cy-Young-level self, striking out 13 across seven innings and allowing only two hits. In his seven innings, the Indians went three-up, three-down five times.

Bieber (10-4) didn’t start quite as sharp, allowing a few hits up the middle in the first inning alone, but he was able to keep pace with Verlander on the scoreboard. That was until the fifth inning, when the Astros broke the scoreless deadlock.

Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos, the No. 9 hitter on Tuesday night, provided all the offense the Astros would need no one swing with a solo home run that cleared the wall in right-center field. As soon as it left the bat, Bieber crouched on the mound in frustration, knowing it was gone.

The Astros (69-39), via a former friendly face at Progressive Field, then added an insurance run. Jose Altuve doubled to left field and was followed by former Indians outfielder Michael Brantley, who roped a single to right field to score Altuve. Tyler Naquin made a strong, diving effort to take the run off the board and came close enough that the Indians challenged the play, but it was a challenge that they lost.

The Indians came away with only two singles against Verlander. Their fortune against the Astros bullpen wasn’t much better.

Will Harris relieved Verlander in the eighth and came away with a 1-2-3 inning of his own that included two strikeouts. In the ninth, Roberto Osuna (24 saves) closed the door and didn’t have much more trouble putting the Indians’ offense away for good.

Tuesday’s game was the beginning of a difficult month-long stretch for the Indians (62-44) that includes series against every contender in the American League except for the Oakland A’s.

———

Dodgers rebound

DENVER (TNS) — The Los Angeles Dodgers arrived at Coors Field on Tuesday in an unfamiliar spot, seeking to bounce back from two routs the previous two days. They were outscored 20-5 in the two games. They hit one home run and played shoddy defense. The defeats, against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, were their ugliest this season for the club with the best record in the majors.

So it was not the optimal situation for a bullpen game, especially in this hitter’s paradise, but that was on the docket for the Dodgers. To replace Ross Stripling in the rotation, at least on this turn, they ditched the traditional starter. They were going to piece together the nine innings with various pitchers. They hoped the bullpen would not emerge exhausted. It was far from a guarantee.

In the end, the strategy worked in their 9-4 win over the Rockies. The Dodgers needed just three pitchers — Julio Urias, Casey Sadler, and Tony Gonsolin — to become the first team in baseball with 70 wins and rebound before Wednesday’s matinee to complete the three-game series.

Urias allowed the Rockies’ three runs in 22/3 innings as he struggled throwing his slider in the thin air before Sadler logged 21/3 scoreless innings. The rest of the game belonged to Gonsolin, the Dodgers’ second-ranked pitching prospect. Making his second career outing, the mustachioed right-hander retired the first 11 batters he faced and overcame turbulence in the ninth inning to record the Dodgers’ first four-inning save since June 2017.

“Everybody did their job today,” catcher Russell Martin said.

A night after accumulating just four hits in baseball’s most hitter-friendly ballpark, Los Angeles clubbed four home runs, constructed a 7-0 lead by the third inning, and scored at least nine runs for the 24th time this season after reaching the total in 22 games all last season.

In the field, they were crisper, but not perfect. Left fielder Alex Verdugo, usually sure-handed, committed an error in the third inning that to an unearned run, but that was the Dodgers’ only glaring miscue. The performance constituted an improvement over their recent vast defensive struggles.

About an hour before the game’s scheduled first pitch, fans were advised to seek cover as a thunderstorm passed through. Rain poured and continued pounding the ballpark as game time approached. But the clubs took the field as scheduled anyway. The conditions did not hinder the visitors.

Two pitches into the game, A.J. Pollock homered against left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-9) to spark a three-run first inning. Their second stab at Freeland began with consecutive home runs by Kristopher Negron and Martin. It was Negron’s first at-bat as a Dodger after being acquired Sunday. Martin hadn’t homered since May 19. They were an unlikely pairing for the ninth time the Dodgers connected for consecutive home runs this season. Tyler White, also making his first start with the Dodgers, recorded an RBI single in the third inning off Freeland to make it 7-0.

“We were aggressive to our zone and he just made mistakes over the plate,” Roberts said.

The outburst gave Urias some breathing room in his first start since June 20. The Dodgers chose to have Urias start in loss Stripling’s place late Monday night after the left-hander went unused in their blowout loss. He was not crisp.

Urias wiggled free for two scoreless innings but encountered trouble he didn’t pitch through in the third. David Dahl lined a one-out triple. Nolan Arenado smacked a two-out RBI double. Daniel Murphy plated Arenado with a single and advanced to third base on Verdugo’s error in left field as the Rockies wound up with three runs in the inning.

Urias’s night concluded with that miscue after 61 pitches. Sadler replaced him and held Colorado scoreless to get his first win as a Dodger while the offense expanded the lead on Justin Turner’s two-run home run off right-hander Chad Bettis in the fourth inning.

Gonsolin entered the game in the sixth inning looking for better results than his major-league debut in a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 26. He allowed six runs — four earned — in that outing, but the Dodgers were encouraged by how he handled some misfortune.

He was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City the next day, but officials came away convinced he was ready to pitch at the major-league level. The Dodgers consider Gonsolin, the organization’s reigning minor league pitcher of the year, an option to bolster the bullpen down the stretch and in October. Tuesday provided the first opportunity for the team to evaluate him in the role at the big-league level and he impressed.

“Today was awesome, especially at Coors Field,” Martin, the catcher, said. “Sometimes, you see guys don’t have their stuff. It doesn’t really act the same, but for him, he was lights-out today.”

Boasting a fastball that sat between 95 and 96 mph to complement a wicked splitter, Gonsolin excelled for three innings. He needed six pitches to induce three groundouts in the sixth and retired the first 11 batters he faced until Raimel Tapia lined a two-out single in the ninth inning. Chris Iannetta singled before Garrett Hampson hit an RBI double to prompt a mound visit. Gonsolin recovered to strike out Dahl to end the game as the Dodgers recovered from two duds to get back on track.

———

Angels rout Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — One thing that that has tripped up Angels rookie starter Griffin Canning as he has navigated the first three months of his major league career is his perfectionist tendency.

He has often found himself overthinking, and soon after doing so he will watch his decision take a toll on his final line. The most recent occurrence was his briefest outing of the year, a 1 1/3 inning start two weeks ago when he walked six Houston Astros and gave up three runs.

In the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, Canning could have done the same thing. He had just allowed issued his lone walk of the night after getting two outs. Two were on base. His pitch count, which had been a manageable 55 through four scoreless innings, teetered dangerously close to 80. But he shut the inner dialogue up and stuck to his plan. He threw Nike Goodrum a mix of fastballs and changeups and got him to line out on the seventh pitch to end the inning.

Canning stuck around a little longer on his way to his first six-inning start since late June. It was also the team’s first six-inning start Matt Harvey’s on July 18, the night before he was released. Canning struck out seven batters and gave up four hits to the same team he beat in May for his first career win.

“I don’t think people realize how much inner dialogue you have when you’re out there alone,” said Canning, who improved to drop one-half run to 4.76. “And sometimes it’s not a good thing. So kind of just trying to find the balance of talking to yourself, knowing what you wanna do with each pitch but also just letting go of each pitch and moving onto the next one.”

Canning did not allow a runner to reach second base until the fourth inning, when 17-year veteran Miguel Cabrera stroked a leadoff double. Canning stranded him there, much like he did all six Tigers who reached against him.

The key was first-pitch strikes. Canning threw 16 of them to the 24 batters he faced, going through most of the order three times. He traced his success on that front to improved fastball command, which he rediscovered by making a slight adjustment and moving to the middle of the rubber.

“I didn’t put any bigger expectations on” this start, Canning said. “It was just kind of nice to see the work that I’ve been doing each week come to fruition and kind of see it happen. It’s not gonna always be like that but just something I can build off for sure.

Angels rookie Matt Thaiss opened scoring, his two-run homer in the second extending his modest hitting streak to five games. He added an RBI single in the seventh. Since starting his MLB career with an unsightly .111 average, Thaiss has gone eight for 17 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

“More plate appearances, more at-bats, more times I get to see different arms, things like that, the more comfortable I’m going to be,” he said.

Equally important were the multi-hit performances by Andrelton Simmons and Shohei Ohtani. Both scuffled in July. Simmons, in particular, had trouble collecting extra-base hits. He has been limited by the lingering soreness in his left ankle, which was severely sprained for more than a month. He has exercised extra caution on hard-hit balls, leery of aggravating the injury. While at it, he lost some rhythm in the batter’s box.

“I just hit a period of the season where I wasn’t feeling good,” he said Monday.

Simmons appeared to snap out of it with a roped double to left-center that split the fielders in the second inning. He added an RBI double on a blooper to left in the fifth to extend the Angels’ lead to 4-0.

Ohtani snapped his 0-for-9 skid with his 10th three-hit game of the season.

The trade deadline is Wednesday at 1 p.m. PDT. The Angels (56-54) are in the market for pitchers under contract at least through next season. If there is an acquisition, it might not be splashy. It might not even push them deep into this year’s playoff hunt.

A move could, however, reinforce the Angels’ mediocre rotation, which has struggled even more in the wake of Tyler Skaggs’ July 1 death. They entered Tuesday with a starter’s ERA of 5.32 this month, the 10th-highest mark in baseball during that span.

Canning’s start was a step in the right direction, but it will not absolve the Angels of the losses that slid them back to 5{ games out of playoff position.

“We’re not gonna come out there and be perfect every single time,” Canning said. “We’re still putting in the work, staying trying to stay positive as we can, not getting down on ourselves for any reason.”

———

Mets win in 11

CHICAGO (TNS) — It took nearly four hours for the Mets offense to wake up, but better late than never, right?

In a tie game in the 11th against the White Sox, Jeff McNeil blasted a two-run home run and, seconds later, Michael Conforto launched a solo shot. The Mets, who were in danger of blowing another game, led by three runs and won, 5-2.

The Mets have won five in a row, their longest winning streak since they won nine straight from April 3-13 of 2018. They’ve taken six of their last seven games and are now four games under .500, though they remain in fourth place in the NL East.

The two homers also took Edwin Diaz off the hook.

With a one-run lead in the ninth inning, Diaz walked a man, hit one, threw two wild pitches and allowed the tying run, spoiling Noah Syndergaard’s masterful start. It also wasted a heroic effort by Seth Lugo, who rolled a 5-4-3 double play to escape a bases-loaded jam and preserve a one-run lead in the eighth inning.

Diaz is the closer, but it may be fair to question why Mets manager Mickey Callaway did not leave in Lugo for the ninth. He only faced one batter in the eighth, and the Mets had on off day on Monday.

Diaz toed the rubber for the ninth, and it was immediately clear this could be another rough night. He walked leadoff man Ryan Goins. After striking out Eloy Jimenez, Diaz threw one wild pitch and drilled James McCann.

Following a mound visit, he tossed another wild pitch to put the tying run at third and the winning run at second. Tim Anderson then skied one to center, and Aaron Altherr’s throw home landed a bit wide.

Tie game.

More frustration for the Mets. Diaz blew a fifth save in 28 opportunities.

Less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, Syndergaard stepped on the mound with his Mets future in question.

His name has been included in swirling trade rumors. At times, reports made it seem like the Mets could realistically complete a blockbuster trade and ship him somewhere else. No one appears to be sure exactly what New York’s plan is, making it that much more difficult to predict what the organization will do with Thor.

Over a few hours, the flame-throwing righty made sure that, if Tuesday’s start was his last in blue and orange, it would be memorable. He was at his best on a night the Mets needed it as their bats struggled.

Syndergaard took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and pitched into the eighth while allowing one run. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the 16th time in his career, and the second this season.

Syndergaard, who gave up five hits on Tuesday, probably deserved to shut out the White Sox over his 7 1/3 innings. Chicago’s lone run, which scored in the sixth, came on a chopper that Todd Frazier couldn’t handle and throw to first base for an out.

Otherwise, Syndergaard was flawless. He touched 99.6 mph in the eighth before Mets manager Mickey Callaway pulled him with runners on second and third and one out.

The issue: His offense gave him little support.

The Mets scored their two runs on two RBI groundouts — one from Tomas Nido in the second, the other from Robinson Cano in the fifth. But they went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position in regulation, an eye-popping number that loomed even larger when the White Sox tied the game off Diaz.

When Syndergaard exited, Callaway summoned Justin Wilson to face Jon Jay. With the tying run 90 feet away, Jay popped up a bunt. But no Met could get to it. It fell in, and while Pete Alonso scooped it up, he turned to third to look the runner back, which allowed Jay to reach first.

Temporarily, Lugo ensured this would not be another blown game.

That is, until Diaz entered. He couldn’t command his pitches and failed to get the final three outs.

Robert Gsellman pitched clean innings in the 10th and 11th to keep the Mets alive.

With the trade deadline looming, the Mets could make more noise. After all, they made the first splash.

Will they deal Zack Wheeler? Or Syndergaard? What about Diaz?

Every question will be answered in a matter of hours.

New York on Sunday acquired Marcus Stroman from Toronto. If the Mets don’t flip him — they’ve shown no indication they will — then the move signifies a push to contend now, to get back to .500 and eclipse that. With Stroman, the Mets possess arguably baseball’s best rotation.

That is, if they still have No. 34 after Wednesday passes.

On Tuesday, that guy showed how valuable he still is and why the Mets would miss him if they dealt him.

His dominant outing was temporarily spoiled with a blown save, but the heroics of McNeil and Conforto saved the overall outcome.

———

Rays hang on

BOSTON (TNS) — Of all the decisions that Rays manager Kevin Cash made Tuesday, running through six relievers in a game that lasted nearly four hours, the one that stood out the most came in the fifth inning, when with a one-run lead he surprisingly lifted veteran starter Charlie Morton with two outs, one on and only 85 pitches thrown.

That meant he had to turn to that beleaguered bullpen of his even earlier than usual. And, well — who knew? — Adam Kolarek came in and immediately made the move look horribly bad, allowing a homer on his first pitch to lefty Andrew Benintendi that pushed the Sox from behind to ahead.

Cash was sure to have his reasons, which are certainly subject to debate. And Morton’s stellar performance this season, taking the mound with a 12-3 mark and AL best 2.60 ERA, plus his experience and stature in the game, might count for something too.

But by the end of the night, the Rays made it seem like old news.

They came right back to take the lead, held off several Red Sox challenges with relievers Colin Poche and Emilio Pagan getting huge outs, and scored a hard-earned and impressive win, beating the Red Sox, 6-5.

The win improved the Rays to 61-48 and moved them back into a tie with Oakland, which was playing later, for the second AL wild-card spot, with the Indians hold the top one.

Of more immediate concern, it created some separation with the Red Sox, who dropped to 59-49 and 1 { games behind the Rays.

The game, played on a sweltering night, was fittingly tight, given that the rivals of some degree are now, and perhaps for months will be, battling for position in the AL wild card race.

“They’re all important right now,” Cash said before the game. “I know it gets magnified because we’re so close in the standings. But every series we play from this point are going to be magnified just because we’ve got some work to do to get where we want to.

“And this (Red Sox) team is feeling the same way. So obviously, this park, this team, all those things considered, they’re big series.”

Adding to the urgency of the showdown with the season series tied 6-6, the teams don’t meet again until the end of the season, a Sept. 20-22 series at the Trop.

After the Sox took the lead on Benintendi’s homer, the Rays took it right back.

Travis d’Arnaud, who earlier hit a Monster-topping homer, drew a two-out walk in the sixth. Austin Meadows singled. And then Avisail Garcia, who also homered earlier, hit an arching shot off the leftfield wall for a two-run double.

The bullpen was a big part of the story line.

Another move that didn’t work out put the Sox in position to rally in the seventh. Diego Castillo, who remains consistently inconsistent, allowed two of the first four Red Sox to reach. Cash went then to lefty Poche, who has been giving up homers at a high rate and bad times, to face Benintendi.

Poche, who throws almost exclusively fastballs, had a surprise of his own. With a 1-1 count, he froze Benintendi with an 84.5 mph curveball, then got him swinging at a fastball for strike three.

The Sox threatened again in the eighth as Cash used three relievers. Chaz Roe gave up a leadoff double and got an out. Oliver Drake gave up a walk to his first batter then got a line out. Pagan got a ground ball that newcomer Eric Sogard couldn’t make the play on to load the bases. But then Pagan came through and got Devers to line out. Pagan then worked the ninth.

The Sox took the early lead with two runs in a messy first against Morton, who allowed a leadoff walk and then with two outs a single, a walk to load the bases and a two-run single to Mitch Moreland.

It was 3-1 Boston when the Rays rallied against ex-mate David Price and ended his night in the fifth.

D’Arnaud started it with a massive home run over the Green Monster, his remarkable eighth of the month and 13th since June 6, having been acquired in May by the Rays, who got him from the Dodgers after they signed him following his release by the Mets. The blast was estimated at 453 feet by Statcast.

The eight homers match the most of any Ray in July, and his 24 RBIs match the third most. The Rays tied it two batters later on a homer by Garcia.

They took the lead shortly thereafter. Mike Brosseau singled and Nate Lowe doubled to end Price’s night then with the Sox bringing in righty Marcus Walden, Cash sent quickly to his new toy, pinch-hitting lefty Sogard for inconsistent righty hitting shortstop Willy Adames. Sogard got the run home with a grounder to first.

———

Twins nudge Marlins

MIAMI (TNS) — Sergio Romo didn’t want to consider the possibility of having to face the Marlins, his team as recently as Friday. He established relationships, did what he could to mentor the younger players and enjoyed his four months with them.

“I’d rather not think about it,” he said before Tuesday’s game. “I’m almost hoping they don’t call my name, but I’m pretty sure the way baseball works, I’m going to get called in and called often. Go figure.”

Yes, figure. The Twins needed Romo on Tuesday to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning. To Romo, the opponents on Tuesday were his brothers.

And 20 pitches later, yes that’s on the high side, Romo was pounding his chest after stranding a runner on second. His Twins debut was a success. Moreover, his Twins debut was vital in their 2-1 win over the Marlins in the first game of a three-game series at Marlins Park.

After he got the Twins through the eighth, Taylor Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 16th save.

Coupled with the Indians’ 2-0 loss to Houston, the Twins moved to three games ahead of Cleveland in the American League central.

Romo was traded to the Twins on Saturday, flew from Miami to Chicago on Sunday to watch the Twins beat the White Sox, flew back to Miami with the team after the game and spent Monday packing things he’ll take to the Twin Cities.

“What a ride,” he said. “Quite the change, it’s rather drastic, but here we are. I’m a Minnesota Twin now, although I don’t see myself looking exactly like anybody else here. I’m going to Twin it up every day. We’re going to see what it does for me. I just want to help out.”

The average start in Major League Baseball is around 5 1/3 inning this season. The Twins are averaging 5 2/3 innings a start.

If you look at it that way, Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi was on the mark on Tuesday.

He got 17 outs.

The Twins certainly wouldn’t mind of their starters can pitch into the sixth inning a little more frequently.

Miami, however managed just one run off Odorizzi, who was effective — except for the times he wasn’t. The Marlins fouled off a whopping 25 of Odorizzi’s pitches, 19 of them coming off of that four-seamed fastball he likes to challenge hitters up in the strike zone with. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had to remove him with two outs in the sixth inning because he had thrown 103 pitches.

Odorizzi retired eight of the first nine batters he faced, with the sole hit a two-out double in the second to Curtis Granderson, who advance to third when Eddie Rosario missed picking up the ball for an error.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the third when Byron Buxton planted a Zac Gallen breaking ball into the seats in left for his 10th home run of the season. That gave the Twins 11 players with double-digit home runs.

The Twins made it 2-0 in the fourth when Miguel Sano smashed a 112.6 miles per hour line drive to the gap in left-center, scoring Eddie Rosario. It was Sano’s first visit to Miami since the 2017 All-Star Game where he finished runner up in the Home Run Derby. So he’s used to making solid contact in this building.

Odorizzi got the first two outs of the fourth and got two strikes on Starlin Castro before giving up a single. Odorizzi, on a 2-2 pitch to Granderson, gave up an RBI double as Miami pulled within 2-1.

But Odorizzi got out of the inning, pitched a 1-2-3 fifth and had two outs in the sixth when he walked Neil Walker bringing Baldelli out of the dugout. Tyler Duffey entered the game, struck out Castro to end the inning then pitched a scoreless seventh.

Then Romo, his high socks and filthy slider, entered the game.

———

Yankees fall

NEW YORK (TNS) — Aaron Boone hears some of the speculation surrounding the trade deadline, but the Yankees manager doesn’t follow it too closely. He has a daily discussion with general manager Brian Cashman, but that’s about the extent of the attention he devotes to the rumors.

Boone spends more time focusing on the players he currently has in his clubhouse and trying to win the games that actually take place on the field.

At this point, Boone is prepared for anything that could unfold before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

“Whatever happens over the next 24 hours will be,” Boone said before Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium. “I know in our room we know what we’re capable of. We know what the expectation is. Whether or not something happens doesn’t change that.”

Boone’s club suffered a 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday before 47,281 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees, whose lone runs came from an RBI double from Edwin Encarnacion and a solo homer from Tyler Wade, also suffered another injury.

First baseman Luke Voit left the game after four innings with what the team called a core muscle injury. He was scheduled to have an MRI. Voit missed time before the All-Star break because of an abdominal injury.

Whether an injury prompts the Yankees to scour the trade market for a hitter remains to be seen, but pitching remains their most glaring need.

One potential option, Trevor Bauer, fell off the board Tuesday night when the Indians reportedly dealt him to the Reds.

The recent struggles of the Yankees’ rotation have only emphasized the need for an upgrade.

J.A. Happ’s inconsistency has been part of the problem, but the left-hander mostly limited the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, surrendering three runs on eight hits in six innings.

Trouble started in the first inning when a pair of singles and a walk led to a sacrifice fly from Adam Jones to put Arizona ahead early.

Happ settled down through the next two frames before running into more trouble in the fourth when he allowed two more runs, including a lead-off homer to Christian Walker.

The big question is whether the Yankees have the type of pitcher they could depend on in the playoffs. So far this season, none of their starters has been ace quality.

The pitcher who seemingly had that potential coming into spring training, Luis Severino, hasn’t pitched this season because of injuries. Boone said Tuesday that Severino is close to getting back on the mound, but he certainly isn’t going to be an option anytime soon.

Still, Boone didn’t express much concern about his team’s pitching on Tuesday. He maintained the Yankees have a staff capable of thriving in the postseason, even if the trade deadline passes without the Yankees getting a major rotation upgrade.

“I would say there’s a lot of ways to skin a cat,” Boone said. “We have a lot of really good players, and we have what we think is a very capable staff. We may be creative in the way we do it and maybe not in a traditional way necessarily going into the playoffs. We’ll kind of see where we are. We’re in late July. First and foremost, we want to get to the playoffs. Secondly, who knows who’s back in the fold and how guys are built up.”

The trade market had been relatively quiet.

Part of the reason is because of the high prices teams reportedly have been asking for, prices the Yankees have been unwilling to pay so far.

They have two players in Clint Frazier, who’s with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Deivi Garci, their top prospect, who reportedly have drawn interest.

Whether the Yankees choose to part with either one for the right deal remains to be seen.

Of course, that doesn’t mean other players could go too. While players on Yankees’ major league roster haven’t been subjects of speculation, nothing’s out of the question.

Wednesday could be an active day for the Yankees, or the deadline could quietly come and go.

“I would say, this time of year, with 24 hours to go, anything’s always possible,” Boone said. “So I don’t want to rule anything out. And it’s not me up there having those conversations. So I don’t think you can ever rule anything out.”

———

Phillies top Giants

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Nights like this used to be common for Drew Smyly.

Pitch into the seventh inning? No problem. He did it in nearly one-third of his starts from 2014 to 2016. Don’t give up any runs? Sure thing. He held an opponent scoreless nine times in that span. It’s the reason Smyly was the centerpiece of the package that the Tampa Bay Rays received in a trade-deadline deal for David Price five years ago. And it explains why the lefty was tapped to pitch for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

But then came the elbow injury, and Tommy John surgery, and two seasons without pitching in a big league game, and that unsightly 8.42 earned-run average in 13 games for the Texas Rangers this season, and … and … and …

Imagine, then, how it must have felt for Smyly to walk off the field at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night after completing seven innings and blanking the San Francisco Giants. And as much as Smyly needed that, the Phillies needed it even more. They hadn’t gotten at least seven innings in a game from a starter other than Aaron Nola since Zach Eflin gave them eight on June 12.

On the eve of the trade deadline, with starting pitching remaining the Phillies’ biggest weakness, a starting pitcher led them to a 4-2 victory in the opener of a three-game series that could have wild-card implications. Let that sink in for a moment. It doesn’t happen often.

When Smyly allowed one run in six innings in Pittsburgh on July 21, it was chalked up even by Phillies officials as one promising start. Now Smyly has offered a companion performance. He allowed four hits and one walk, struck out five batters, and went seven innings for the first time since Aug. 15, 2016.

And he provided a reason to believe he might finally be coming around to being the pitcher he used to be before the injury.

For the second consecutive start, Smyly threw his cutter in to right-handed batters. He threw 37 curveballs and got nine swings and misses. He didn’t allow a runner to reach second base and was always in command.

When he finally yielded to newly minted setup man Nick Pivetta in the eighth inning, the Phillies held a four-run lead. Pivetta gave up solo home runs to Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt to make things interesting, but closer Hector Neris pitched a scoreless ninth inning and the Phillies improved to 2 { games better than the Giants in a bunched-up wild-card race.

The Phillies did all their scoring in the fourth and fifth innings against Giants starter Tyler Beede.

J.T. Realmuto and Cesar Hernandez opened the fourth with back-to-back singles. Realmuto scored from third on a groundout by Maikel Franco, then Hernandez trotted home on Adam Haseley’s double that split the gap in right-center and rolled to the wall.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins teamed up for the fifth-inning runs. Harper worked a one-out walk, and Hoskins crushed a two-run home run to left field, giving Smyly a 4-0 lead.

———

O’s rally

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Chris Davis stepped into the Petco Park batter’s box in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday with three strikeouts in his three at-bats on the day, 14 strikeouts in 16 hitless at-bats on the three-city road trip and 18 straight at-bats without a hit. He began the road trip with a .192 batting average, his highest after a game since the end of 2017, but he came to the plate hitting .178.

Naturally, he proceeded to hit the tiebreaking home run in the Orioles’ 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres, supplying the lead that led to a winning road trip and Baltimore’s first month without a losing record since August 2017.

The home run off San Diego left-hander Matt Strahm was Davis’ eighth of the year, first since July 5 and first off a left-handed pitcher since he homered off former teammate Zack Britton on Aug. 24 of last year. With a distance projected by Statcast of 417 feet, it was Davis’ longest home run of the year.

Davis’ home run came on an 0-1 slider from Strahm, turning it around and sending it over the center-field fence to break a 5-all tie and give the Orioles (36-71) their first lead against the Padres this season in any inning other than the first. The victory allowed Baltimore to avoid a four-game series sweep (including two losses to San Diego in late June) and finish July with a 12-12 record after entering the month with 24 wins.

Baltimore added another two runs in the eighth inning as Trey Mancini, one of a handful of Orioles who are candidates to be traded by Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, delivered a two-run single as the Orioles rallied back from a 4-0 deficit. Mancini exited on a double switch before the bottom of the eighth.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s leadoff home run off Orioles starter Tom Eshelman was his second in as many days, making the 20-year-old the youngest player in history with leadoff homers on consecutive days.

Two batters later, former Orioles infielder Manny Machado homered off Eshelman. It was the Padres’ 16th home run against Orioles pitching, setting a record for the most home runs by any team in a season series of four or fewer games.

Wil Myers nearly added the 17th after Eric Hosmer singled, doubling off the right-field wall to bring in another run off Eshelman.

After getting out of the first, Eshelman, a native of nearby Carlsbad, allowed one run over the next three innings. A single by Machado in the third helped the Padres (50-57) load the bases, and the Orioles couldn’t convert Francisco Mejia’s one-out grounder into a double play as a run came home.

Then, the resiliency the Orioles have shown in the past month carried into their final game of July. Jace Peterson scored Mancini with an opposite-field single, and Richie Martin brought two more Orioles home with a bases-loaded single up the middle after Davis struck out for the inning’s second out.

The Padres added another run in the fifth via an error and two infield singles, and a review confirmed the latter after Davis made a diving stop at first but bobbled the ball before tossing it to pitcher Gabriel Ynoa covering the bag. Renato Nunez tied the game with a two-run single off Strahm in the seventh, setting the stage for Davis to provide the lead an inning later.

Shawn Armstrong entered in the eighth and completed a six-out save. Orioles closer Mychal Givens, another trade candidate, was not used, but he pitched three times from Thursday to Sunday and allowed a run in each outing.