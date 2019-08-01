By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The trade deadline is behind him but Mike Minor is still struggling.

The Texas Rangers’ left-hander, who was one of the top pitchers in the league during an All-Star first half, struggled for the fifth consecutive start Wednesday night.

But he got a lift from his offense, as the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners, 9-7, to split the two-game series at Globe Life Park.

Minor earned the win despite only going five innings to improve to 9-6. It’s his first win since June 26. But he didn’t pitch well again, despite having the MLB trade deadline behind him.

The deadline, which ended at 3 p.m. Wednesday, was likely part of the problem for Minor, who had been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. Although he downplayed the effect, it’s fair to wonder if he has been distracted. The Rangers even pushed him back a day to hopefully prevent him from being distracted on the mound.

That shouldn’t have been an issue with the deadline in the rear-view mirror. But Minor struggled with his control, including three walks and a hit batter. Two of the four free passes scored in a three-run fourth that gave Seattle a 5-3 lead. Mallex Smith’s RBI single was a soft bouncer just over the reach of Minor’s glove.

Austin Nola’s solo homer in the second tied it at 2, but Shin-Soo Choo regained Texas’ lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Texas scored three in the fifth and three in the seventh, however, to build a 9-5 lead. Willie Calhoun’s three-run homer in the fifth gave the Rangers a 6-5 lead. In the seventh, Logan Forsythe’s two-run single and Jeff Mathis’ single and a fielding error led to another run and a 9-5 lead in the seventh.

Danny Santana and Hunter Pence were both 3 for 5.

———

Indians belt 3 HR’s

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Less than 24 hours after news of a three-team trade electrified the fan base, the Indians added a power surge Wednesday night.

The Indians will soon be adding a duo of power hitters to the lineup, but the current order had plenty of pop with four home runs — three of them of the three-run variety — en route to a 10-4 win over the Houston Astros at Progressive Field.

The Indians muscled their way through the Astros’ pitching staff one night after Justin Verlander kept them silent with 13 strikeouts and only two hits in seven innings. Wednesday night against Astros starter Jose Urquidy.

Roberto Perez in the second inning was first, blasting a three-run home run over the wall in center field to give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth, the Indians (63-44) for the second time found themselves trailing by a run, this time by a score of 4-3. And again, a three-run shot — this one off the bat of Carlos Santana — put them back on top. It marked Santana’s 23rd home run of the season.

The Astros (69-40) turned to the bullpen in the sixth, but the Indians kept tacking on insurance runs. Perez, against Collin McHugh, belted a solo home run to right-center that pushed the Indians’ lead to 7-4. It marked Perez’s 18th home run of the season and his first career multi-home-run game in the regular season, along with his two-homer game in Game 1 of the 2016 World Series.

Jason Kipnis later added the finishing touch, crushing a no-doubt, three-run home run to right field that put the Indians on top 10-4. Kipnis, after watching it for a second, added a bat flip before running to first base following his blast of a home run, his ninth of the season.

Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac was roughed up a bit but aided by the trio of three-run homers. He was hit for four earned runs on six hits and three walks to go with three strikeouts in five innings.

Reliever Nick Goody preserved the Indians’ two-run lead (6-4) in the top of the sixth with the biggest pitch of the game. The Astros loaded the bases for Jose Altuve to set up a prime opportunity to retake the lead. Goody, with two outs, struck out Altuve with a slider far outside the zone to end the threat. Altuve tried to check his swing but couldn’t, and Goody knew it before even seeing the official call as he celebrated walking off the mound.

———

Cubs blank Cards

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Cubs ended one significant hex while reversing a negative trend Wednesday night to move into a tie for first place in the National League Central.

Thanks to Kyle Hendricks’ masterful pitching, the Cubs held on for a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals for their first win in five games at Busch Stadium this season.

With one out in the ninth, closer Craig Kimbrel allowed two hits but induced Matt Wieters to ground to third and struck out Yairo Munoz to end the game.

The Cubs (57-50), who have led in all 17 games since the All-Star break, improved to 17-19 on the road in sharing the division lead with the Cardinals.

Hendricks (8-8) stranded runners in scoring position in five of the seven innings he worked, striking out seven and not issuing a walk.

In three starts against the Cardinals, Hendricks has a 0.39 ERA with 19 hits allowed, no walks and 13 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Hendricks was aided by a change-up that tickled the lower quadrants of the strike zone. Hendricks struck out the side in the first but was surprised he didn’t get a third strike call on a 1-2 pitch to Paul Goldschmidt to open the second.

But Hendricks rebounded by retiring the next three batters, capped by a called third strike on Tyler O’Neill on a 79-mph change-up.

Goldschmidt opened the fourth with another double but was aided by Kris Bryant’s catch as he reached into the stands to catch a foul pop by Kolten Wong.

After allowing a hit to O’Neill, Hendricks struck out Wieters on a 78-mph pitch to end the inning.

Ian Happ provided run support with a single with two out in the sixth to score Bryant, who reached first on an error by third baseman Tommy Edman.

In manager Joe Maddon’s latest search for an offensive spark at the top of the order, Jason Heyward batted leadoff for only the seventh time this season. Heyward replaced Robel Garcia, who was 1 for 15 in that slot.

Heyward, who had a three-hit game in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss, hit a single with two out in third and advanced to third on a single by Willson Contreras.

But with Bryant coming up, Contreras tried to stretch his single into a double by was thrown out by right fielder Jose Martinez for the final out.

Heyward started another two-out rally in the seventh with a double, but Contreras hit a feeble grounder to first.

A strange set of circumstances enabled the Cubs to add an insurance run in the eighth. With two out, Javier Baez hit a high fly ball down the left-field line that eluded Munoz but was ruled foul. Maddon asked for a crew chief review, and replays showed Baez’s ball hit the chalk for a double.

With Happ at the plate, Baez wandered too far off second, and he broke for third after Wieters threw to second, and the throw skipped into center field for an error to score Baez.

———

Royals fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Sometimes, baseball can be a simple game.

Toronto’s 4-1 victory over the Royals on Wednesday afternoon — completing a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium — only further solidified a truth about today’s baseball landscape:

It’s awfully tough to win if you’re on the wrong side of the home run battle.

The Blue Jays knocked two more over the wall Wednesday, continuing a season-long trend against the Royals.

In going 6-1 against KC, Toronto outhomered the Royals in every game. In total, the Blue Jays hit 18 home runs compared to KC’s four.

“It’s a crazy game sometimes. It can really frustrate you when you just can’t seem to catch a break or find a hole,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “That’s what it was today.”

Royals starter Jakob Junis was efficient and effective early before running into familiar issues when facing the order a third and fourth time.

Freddy Galvis’ 415-foot home run in the seventh broke a 1-all tie, continuing to carry to center field on a day when many of the Royals’ struck balls seemed to die at the wall.

“How Galvis’ ball got out of the ballpark, I’ll never know,” Yost said. “I didn’t think that ball was hit well. It was hit a lot better than I thought it was.”

Bo Bichette then led off the eighth with a solo shot — the first homer of his big league career.

The Royals could only answer with one home run of their own. Cam Gallagher provided KC’s only tally in the third, reaching out to drive a Jacob Waguespack slider just over the reach of left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel into the Blue Jays’ bullpen.

Some of KC’s lack of run production could be blamed on misfortune. For instance, Jorge Soler had a 115 mph, first-inning ball sail 386 feet to left only to be chased down by Gurriel. Hunter Dozier also had a deep third-inning smash to right-center that was knocked down by the wind, with center-fielder Randal Grichuk snaring it while running on the warning track.

“Good gosh almighty, (Soler’s) ball was smoked. And Dozier’s ball was smoked,” Yost said. “We were hitting balls hard.”

In the end, though, it remained a disappointing offensive day against a non-dominant starter. Waguespack not only had his longest outing of the season Wednesday (six innings), but it was also the first time in six appearances that he’d allowed fewer than three runs.

“That’s baseball,” Dozier said of the Royals’ hitting luck. “We put together good at-bats. That’s really all we can control.”

Junis’ final line was this: seven innings, four earned runs and six strikeouts with two walks. Those numbers didn’t reflect how well he threw early, as each of those four tallies came in the sixth inning or later.

Yost even commented afterward that Junis threw a “helluva ballgame.”

“It was very, very frustrating,” Junis said of the end of his outing. “Cruising, getting ahead and keeping the pitch count down. I just gave up a couple of homers late … “

The Royals, who lost six of seven on the homestand while falling to 40-70, will have an off day before starting a 10-game road trip with a series at Minnesota.

They’ll head there likely believing Wednesday could’ve produced better results.

“The first two games I didn’t feel like we swung the bats well. We left runners on and just didn’t swing the bats well,” Yost said. “Today, we didn’t have anything to show for it. I thought we swung the bats really, really well.”

———

Smith lifts Dodgers

DENVER (TNS) — Coors Field in 2019 is not where low-scoring affairs are born. Especially on hot afternoons when the temperature at first pitch is in the mid-80s. Especially when the two teams operate the highest-scoring offenses in the National League and a livelier ball is bouncing around the diamond. The thin air breeds slugfests and long days and nightmares for pitchers in any weather. Hot summer days only multiply the chances.

But a low-scoring affair, against the odds, surfaced for eight innings Wednesday. Hyun-Jin Ryu and German Marquez exchanged zeroes for six frames until exiting for different reasons and passing the pitchers’ duel off to their bullpens. The oddity wasn’t forever.

It took until the ninth inning, but the Rockies’ relief corps blinked first and succumbed to a sudden barrage in the Dodgers’ 5-1 win.

Will Smith supplied the first blow, a three-run home run off Rockies closer Wade Davis to break the scoreless tie five weeks after he smacked a walk-off three-run home run against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Alex Verdugo followed with a single for his fourth hit of the day before Kristopher Negron, a recently minted Dodger, clubbed a two-run home run. Negron joined the Dodgers (71-39) on Monday without a home run in the majors since 2014. He has two in starts as a Dodger.

Davis was pulled and booed off the field after Negron’s blast. Two years ago, Davis was an All-Star closer for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. This season, he owns a 6.82 earned-run average. It is an example of relievers’ volatility distilled to its purest form.

The Rockies (50-58) nearly broke the scoreless draw in the third inning. Tony Wolters hit a one-out double off Ryu before trying to score from second base on Charlie Blackmon’s two-out single to right field. The attempt proved futile. Cody Bellinger fired a strike home to get Wolters for his ninth outfield assist this season. Only one outfielder in the majors — Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox — has accrued more.

Colorado put two runners on base on a double and walk in the fourth, but Ryu escaped again. He retired the next seven batters in a row and emerged from the sixth inning with 80 pitches. He was breezing through the potent Rockies lineup efficiently, with little trouble. But his day did not continue. Pedro Baez replaced him for the seventh inning.

Pitching for the first time at Coors Field since giving up seven runs in four innings June 28, Ryu held the Rockies without a run despite striking out just one batter. He gave up three hits and walked one. His league-best ERA improved to 1.66. He allowed four earned runs in 32 2/3 innings in July, good for a 1.10 ERA across five starts.

Marquez matched him and was sent out to pitch the seventh inning. But he exited while warming up and needed help getting off the field. The Rockies said he departed with “full body cramping.”

Jake McGee relieved Marquez and walked the leadoff hitter before retiring the next three batters. Scott Oberg entered to pitch the eighth inning and confronted danger, but got Max Muncy to fly out with the bases loaded to maneuver out of the pickle.

———

Mets keep winning

CHICAGO (TNS) — The Mets, once again, waited until late. The bats were quiet and cold for the entire night, only to receive a timely and necessary spark.

The Mets and White Sox were tied headed to the ninth. Jacob deGrom and Lucas Giolito dueled. Justin Wilson played magician. There was not much offense, but there doesn’t need to be when the pitching is on point.

Pitching carried the Mets until the ninth, when the offense woke up. Against Alex Colome, Todd Frazier singled to plate the go-ahead run before Michael Conforto eventually slapped a two-run single.

The Mets topped the White Sox, 4-2, at Guaranteed Rate Field and claimed their fifth series in six tries since the All-Star break. New York has won six games in a row and seven of its last eight. This victory also gives the Mets an opportunity to record a second consecutive sweep.

The Mets, now three games under .500, haven’t played stiff competition over this run (except Minnesota). But that might not matter to a club that has struggled to string together wins this season. Progress is progress, especially when the group is trying to make a run.

On Wednesday, the trade deadline passed as the Mets stood idle. They acquired Marcus Stroman and dealt Jason Vargas, but the fact they were not true “sellers” spoke to their belief in this team’s potential. Deserved or not, their best shot is to hope the club can pull itself out of the hole for good and battle for a wild-card spot.

Once again, New York relied on its pitching while the offense sleepwalked. Thank deGrom and Wilson, Wednesday’s heroes. And credit Conforto, whose RBIs loomed large after Edwin Diaz allowed a solo homer to Leury Garcia in the ninth that would’ve tied the game if the Mets hadn’t added insurance.

The Mets escaped trouble in the eighth, when Wilson left the bases loaded. With two outs in the inning, it appeared the White Sox plated the go-ahead run on a Jon Jay ground ball, but the ball was ruled dead because it hit the second-base umpire. Tim Anderson then grounded out to end the inning.

But throughout that eighth, it did not look good. Wilson threw seven straight balls at one point, though he then tossed three straight strikes to get Eloy Jimenez looking for the second out. Nevertheless, he eventually kept the score tied.

Before that, DeGrom pitched seven innings of one-run baseball. He mowed down 11 — a night after Noah Syndergaard did so — to notch his 39th career double-digit strikeout game, and his seventh of the season. DeGrom passed David Cone for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time strikeout list (he has 1,174).

DeGrom, who threw 116 pitches, overcame some early command issues. In the third inning, when he allowed his lone run on a Jose Abreu sacrifice fly, deGrom issued two walks. One of them was a four-pitch walk of Ryan Goins that loaded the bases.

However, he settled in for the next couple hours. At one point, he retired 10 straight as he found a rhythm and dominated an overmatched lineup.

But like Tuesday, the Mets offense gave its starter no support. Chicago’s Lucas Giolito surrendered a run on three hits over seven innings. The biggest missed opportunity in that span came in the fifth, when Todd Frazier smacked a leadoff walk, only to be left at second while the next three Mets went down in order.

Finally, in the sixth, the Mets scratched across a run. Wilson Ramos hit a slow roller to third and Michael Conforto sped home, using a nice slide to avoid the tag after the throw home arrived and tie the game.

It took the Mets a couple hours to score their next runs, but they chose the perfect time. That they were able to wait so long is a testament to the elite pitching, which has characterized this recent hot streak.

———

Rays rock Red Sox

BOSTON (TNS) — The latest ineffective outing from Rick Porcello coincided with a slow-starting effort from his Red Sox teammates.

There was no early Boston lead this time for the right-hander to fritter away. The Rays jumped ahead in the top of the first inning, poured it on in the second and finished Porcello off in the sixth.

Boston is now officially fading in the American League wild-card race, riding its first three-game losing streak since the end of June. The Red Sox trail Tampa Bay by 2 { games following an 8-5 setback at Fenway Park, one witnessed by 33,046 fans.

Andrew Benintendi represented the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but there would be no storybook finish for Boston in this one. He was frozen by a 1-and-2 slider from Chaz Roe, striking out looking to end what was a fruitless day both on and off the field for the Red Sox organization.

There wasn’t much reason for the patrons to be excited after Travis d’Arnaud drove in a run in the first with a single to left-center and Kevin Kiermaier led off the second with a solo home run to right-center. Austin Meadows supplied the killer blow with a three-run homer down the line in right, handing the Rays a 5-0 cushion after two.

Porcello survived into the sixth and seemed to give Boston a faint sense of hope until his final pitch of the night. Willy Adames crushed a drive to the Monster Seats in deep left-center, a solo home run that made it a 6-2 game. Porcello was removed in favor of Darwinzon Hernandez, and Heath Hembree was eventually scuffed for two more runs in the seventh.

It’s the fourth time in six starts Porcello has been charged with six earned runs. He allowed nine hits — four of them for extra bases — and failed to complete six innings for the fourth time since June 29. The three home runs surrendered by Porcello were also a season high, and he’s been touched for 10 over his last 28 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox waited until the seventh to show any sustained signs of life. Rafael Devers sliced a sacrifice fly in the second and J.D. Martinez drove a solo home run to right-center leading off the fourth, the only offensive production Boston could muster until the late innings.

Then Michael Chavis bashed a solo home run to the Monster Seats and Mookie Betts lined a two-out double to right-center. Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Martinez followed with three straight singles and it was suddenly a three-run game. The last real Red Sox chance went by the boards when Colin Poche was summoned to strike out Benintendi, who represented the tying run at the plate.

Boston’s most recent stay at 10 games over .500 or better lasted less than a week. The Red Sox reached that mark for the second time in a 19-3 demolition of the Yankees on Thursday. They spent the final 148 games of 2018 north of that number, continuing to run away from the competition after a 12-2 start.

———

Phillies lose

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — As Wednesday’s trade deadline came to a close, the Giants’ front office put the finishing touches on a flood of last-minute deals in a dizzying run that left the team’s roster transformed.

As the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game unfolded, the Giants’ offense packed a punch with a flurry of home runs in a dizzying run that left the Phillies unable to recover.

The Giants’ roster underwent late changes, but on the final day of the month, they achieved the same result that’s become familiar for them throughout a hot July.

Catcher Buster Posey, third baseman Pablo Sandoval and center fielder Kevin Pillar all went deep in the fifth inning against the Phillies as the Giants closed the month with a 5-1 victory.

Posey and Sandoval’s home runs marked the fourth time Giants hitters have hit back-to-back homers this season while Pillar’s two-run blast gave the Giants their first three-home run inning since April 4, 2018. Sandoval’s opposite-field home run into the right-field bleachers marked the switch-hitter’s third of the year from the right side of the plate and his team-leading 14th home run of the season.

With a 19-6 record in 25 games this month, the Giants posted a .760 winning percentage, their best mark in July since they went 25-6 (.806) in 1913. The Giants haven’t lost consecutive games since June 26-27 and they’ll have a chance to win their eighth consecutive series when they face the Phillies in Thursday’s matinee.

Starter Jeff Samardzija logged six shutout innings, wrapping up the best month of his Giants career with his fifth quality start in July while three relievers combined to close out the Phillies.

In six July starts, Samardzija logged 39 2/3 innings and struck out 36 batters, posting a 2.09 ERA and lowering his season ERA from 4.32 to 3.75. After trading away veterans Sam Dyson, Mark Melancon and Drew Pomeranz on Wednesday, Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said he still feels the team has an opportunity to secure a 2019 postseason berth.

If the Giants hope to achieve their mission, they’ll need continued excellence from Samardzija over the final two months of the season.

They’ll also need several relievers to step in and fill in the holes left for a bullpen than ranked among the best in baseball entering Wednesday.

Zaidi ended the day by keeping three of his four top arms, but the subtraction of Dyson in a trade with the Minnesota Twins led manager Bruce Bochy to shuffle the deck late in Wednesday’s victory. After left-hander Tony Watson entered and gave up a run in his usual seventh-inning spot, right-hander Reyes Moronta took Dyson’s place as the Giants’ eighth-inning set-up man.

Moronta allowed a two-out single to Phillies second baseman Jean Segura, but tossed a scoreless frame and showed off an excellent changeup to pair with his high-90s fastball that makes him a candidate to continue pitching in high-leverage situations.

With the Giants holding a four-run ninth-inning advantage, Bochy opted to call on his closer anyway in a non-save situation. After weeks of hearing trade speculation, Will Smith entered the game certain of where he would spend the final two months of the year and finished the job.

———

Twins belt Marlins

MIAMI (TNS) — Neil Walker sent a squibber just inside the third-base line. The only one able to get to the ball was Twins right-hander Jose Berrios.

Berrios pounced off the mound, scooped up the ball and hurried his throw to first base. The Twins was high, forcing Marwin Gonzalez to jump for the ball. Walker was safe. And the Marlins had their first hit of the game.

It was the fifth inning.

Before that, Miami could not sniff a hit off Berrios. They barely made contact. In addition to his precise control. Berrios had his curveball wreaking all sorts of havoc with Marlins hitters.

It resulted in a signature performance by Berrios, a pitcher the Twins feel has the stuff to become an ace. If you ask manager Rocco Baldelli, he will argue that Berrios already belongs with the best in the game. That can be debated. But what can’t be challenged that Berrios pitched like a boss on Wednesday, leaving the game in the seventh with a 7-0 lead before Miami got a grand slam in the ninth to make it 7-4.

Berrios had thrown 81 pitches through seven innings, retiring the side in order in six of those. He had amassed 11 strikeouts, a season high and one shy of his career record set last season against the Rangers. It was set up for Berrios to notch the Twins first complete game shutout of the season.

He never got the chance.

Nelson Cruz batted for Berrios in the eighth, and right-hander Sean Poppen took over in the bottom of the inning. He picked up where Berrios left off, striking out two during a scoreless inning. He fell apart in the ninth, giving up three singles then a grand slam to Brian Anderson. After Poppen struck out Neil Walker, Taylor Rogers entered and got the final two outs.

It was unclear as the final out was recorded why Berrios was removed from the game when his pitch count was more than manageable. Denied the complete game shutout, Berrios had to settle for his fourth scoreless outing of the season

Mitch Garver, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario each hit home runs as the Twins have taken the first two games of the series and eye a sweep of the three-game series on Thursday. They also have a chance to go 6-1 during the seven-game road trip. It was the 32nd time the Twins have hit at least three home runs in a game.

Berrios notched two strikeouts in the first inning while throwing just nine pitches. He needed 11 in the second and 10 in the third. One time through the order, and Berrios had six strikeouts, a declaration that he was at the height of his powers on Wednesday. It came to the delight of a couple thousand Twins fans — one waving a Puerto Rican flag — who were in the stands.

After a 1-2-3 fourth, Walker reached on the infield hit in the fifth, and he was followed by a single by Starlin Castro. Berrios got the next three outs, struck out the side in the sixth then added a 1-2-3 seventh.

The right-hander had a nice cushion to deal with by then. Garver entered the game in a 0-for-16 slump broke out of it with authority, blasting a three-run homer in the third inning. Kepler led off the fifth with his 29th homer to make it 4-0. Three batters later, Rosario hit a two-run shot as the Twins took a 6-0 lead. Jonathan Schoop’s RBI single finished off the scoring in the inning, and the Twins led 7-0.

———

Halos fall hard

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — In Wednesday’s disappointing 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, Angels rookie starter Jose Suarez fought change-up command like he never had before.

He threw his signature pitch 27 times and hardly got bites. One batter swung through it, four others fouled it off. The offering was called a ball 15 times.

“I’ve never really not had my change-up like that,” he said in Spanish. “But today it didn’t work and I felt uncomfortable.”

The problem derailed Suarez’s outing. After getting through two scoreless innings with minimal issue, he stalled in the third. A leadoff homer and an RBI single put the Angels in an early 2-0 hole they could not climb out of as Detroit’s pitchers held them to only five hits.

Suarez loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, and was replaced by Trevor Cahill. Two more runs scored on another single, but Cahill prevented Suarez’s line being further damaged.

Suarez fell back on his mid-70s curveball. The breaking pitch, which he’s worked to establish since signing with the Angels as a teenager in 2014, netted him six of his 12 called strikes. It wasn’t enough to get him through five innings.

“I have to attack the strike zone,” he said. “Today I was out of control. I didn’t feel good, didn’t feel 100%. Tried to fight and keep competing. I just gotta keep working.”

Suarez was not able to complete five innings in any of his five starts this month. He lasted 4 1/3 innings in his third consecutive outing, underscoring the ineffectiveness of the starting rotation. The Angels failed to address that weakness at the trade deadline, choosing instead to rely on their pitchers to improve.

“We gotta throw strikes, we gotta be able to throw off speed for strikes in the zone,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “If you can’t do that, you’re gonna have trouble at the major league level getting hitters out.”

———

Mike Trout provided the Angels’ only offense when he launched a towering home run 405 feet to center field in the sixth inning. The blast, which reached a remarkable height of 159 feet, was Trout’s 13th of the month. It set a franchise record for July and he became the first major leaguer with 13 homers in July since Hideki Matsui in 2007. As the calendar turns to August, Trout leads the American League with 35 home runs and 86 RBIs … . Reliever Luis Garcia gave up five runs in the eighth inning. It was his worst outing in a rocky debut season with the Angels. The 32-year-old has given up eight earned runs in his last 5 1/3 innings.

———

Yankees win

NEW YORK (TNS) — The idea that the acquisition of Zack Greinke gives the Houston Astros a starting rotation that will guarantee a World Series championship is amusing to Yankee reliever Zack Britton.

Britton’s point of reference is the 2014 ALDS when the Baltimore Orioles, with Britton as their closer, challenged the Detroit Tigers, whose staff was headlined by Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Price.

“And we beat them 3-0,” Britton said and laughed.

So if you expected the Yankees, after their 7-5 comeback win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, to overreact to Greinke’s change of address, and the Yankees’ inability to add a starting pitcher before the trading deadline, you don’t understand the Yankee way.

“Nothing changes,” said manager Aaron Boone. “We’ve got everything we need to be a championship club.”

He may prove to be right. In addition to all their power hitters, the Yankees have developed fill-in players who have a knack for the dramatic.

Like Mike Tauchman and Austin Romine.

Tauchman wasn’t on the team’s Opening Day roster and Romine is Gary Sanchez’s backup at catcher. But Tauchman hit a two-run homer off Greinke in the second inning, before Greinke left the game after five innings as his trade to the Astros was finalized during a 36-minute rain delay.

In the seventh inning, with the Yanks behind 3-2, Tauchman hit a two-out double, which set up Romine’s two-run, go-ahead homer.

“We joke about it all the time,” Romine said. “We say we’re the best 8-9 hitters in the league.”

Or as Tauchman adds: “We pump each other up, sort of ‘You get one, I’ve got to get one.’ We try to feed off each other’s energy.”

It’s contagious. A ground-out by Didi Gregorius and run-scoring hits by Gleyber Torres and Cameron Maybin padded the Yankees’ lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning. They needed the extra runs because Nester Cortes Jr. gave up a lead-off homer in the ninth and Aroldis Chapman allowed another run before securing a shaky 27th save.

A “strange” year, as Boone calls it, keeps getting stranger. The Yankees went into the trading period determined to obtain pitching help, but general manager Brian Cashman was turned off by outlandish demands by potential traders.

So these Yankees hope that their veteran starters, who’ve stumbled lately, can regain their early July form or a couple of pitchers with pedigree will return from the injury list to produce more miracles.

For now, the Yankees either truly believe in themselves or are putting up a brave front.

Guess which option the always optimistic Boone turns to?

“We’re ready to move on,” he said. “We know we can beat anyone.”

After striking out in his first three at-bats, Aaron Judge singled to start the Yankees’ eighth inning (and later scored), ending his slump of 0 for 17.

His last previous hit was a double on Friday night in Boston. In the four-game series with the Red Sox, Judge was 1 for 19, with six strikeouts and no walks.