By Austin Knoblauch

Los Angeles Times

(TNS) — It appears Tom Brady will be playing his 20th NFL season under a new contract.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who turned 42 on Saturday, has agreed to a contract extension with the team, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported it’s a two-year extension that will pay out $23 million this season and make him the NFL’s sixth-highest-paid signal-caller. It replaces the two-year restructured deal he signed in August 2018 — a contract that was set to expire after the upcoming season.

Brady, who has said in the past he hopes to play until he’s at least 45, is one of the NFL’s elite passers. He won an unprecedented sixth Super Bowl title in February, guiding the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Rams despite seeing a slight dip in his regular-season numbers in comparison with his stellar 2017 campaign.

Brady’s new deal would keep him under contract through the 2021 season. At that point, Brady and the Patriots would have to decide whether he would suit up for a 23rd NFL season at the age of 45. In an interview with Oprah last year, Brady talked about when he’d know it’s time to retire.

“As long as I’m still loving it. As long as I’m loving the training and preparation and willing to make the commitment,” Brady said. “I do have (three) kids that I love, and I don’t want to be a dad that’s not there driving my kids to their games. I think my kids have brought a great perspective in my life, because kids just want the attention. You better be there and be available to them, or else they’re going to look back on their life and go, ‘Dad didn’t really care that much.’ “