By Ryan Lewis

Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Jose Ramirez’s favorite line for quite some time now, after hitting a home run and being asked what pitch was thrown, has been, “Home run pitch.”

Well, as long as pitchers keep throwing him home run pitches, he’s likely to keep hitting them. And on Wednesday, two “home run pitches” helped to support Zach Plesac and the bullpen, as the Indians took both games against the Texas Rangers in a traditional doubleheader, 2-0 and 5-1, at Progressive Field.

With those two wins and the Minnesota Twins falling to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, the Indians’ deficit in the American League Central race was cut to two games.

The Indians (68-46) were hitless until the fifth inning in the first game and entered the bottom of the seventh still scoreless with the Rangers (58-56). Carlos Santana singled to open the inning against Rangers starter Ariel Jurado, which brought up Ramirez with one out. Jurado then threw a 91-mph fastball middle-up in the zone, and Ramirez crushed it down the right-field line for a go-ahead, two-run home run that ended up being the difference.

Plesac turned in a terrific outing, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out seven to go with five hits and two walks, lowering his ERA to 3.13.

Nick Goody followed with two innings (one hit, three strikeouts) and Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save.

“(Plesac) battled,” said manager Terry Francona. “There were some deeper counts. He never gave in. He made some huge pitches. Stayed out there through six. And then Goody going two. That really helped us in the first game.”

The second game followed a similar script. Ramirez, against Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn, in the second inning launched a solo home run down the right-field line that cleared the seating and reached the concourse.

The two-homer day gave Ramirez 16 home runs for the season. And the Indians’ bullpen was able to make that stand up for the rest of the day. Franmil Reyes in the seventh inning added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Indians went with a bullpen game in the capper to allow Mike Clevinger to start Thursday’s game in Minnesota. Tyler Clippard (two innings, three strikeouts), Hunter Wood (two innings, two strikeouts), A.J. Cole (2 2/3 innings, two strikeouts), Oliver Perez (2/3 of an inning, two strikeouts) and Nick Wittgren (2/3 of an inning) combined to allow one run on four hits.

The only run allowed by the Indians on the day came with Perez on the mound. In the top of the eighth, the Rangers’ Willie Calhoun hit a solo home run to right field that at the time cut the Indians’ lead to 2-1.

The Indians answered and then put the game out of reach in the eighth. Doubles by Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana gave the Indians an insurance run, and Yasiel Puig added another with an RBI single to left. Later, with two outs and a runner on, Jason Kipnis roped a double to right to extend the Indians’ lead to 5-1.

———

LA wins on walk-off

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — For eight innings Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers, so formidable and relentless and explosive for so long, were shushed. The St. Louis Cardinals, fronted by a stout seven-inning performance from Jack Flaherty, were working on a shutout at Dodger Stadium with three outs to go. It was an odd occurrence. The Dodgers’ first shutout loss since May 18 and fifth all season appeared imminent.

But the Dodgers, as they’ve made a habit of doing as they sprint from the pack clutching another division title, woke up just before their final chance dissolved. This time, Russell Martin, their 36-year-old backup catcher, hit a ground ball up the middle with the Dodgers down to their last strike. Corey Seager scored the tying run and Will Smith raced home from second base to give the Dodgers a 2-1 victory in a duel between pitching staffs.

The sequence netted the Dodgers their 10th walk-off victory — five shy of the franchise record set in 1974 — and a three-game series sweep of a potential playoff foe. Martin joined Smith, Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo, Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy in delivering a walk-off victory for the Dodgers. Those other six players haven’t reached their 29th birthdays. Three are rookies. Martin, an 11-time walk-off artist in his 14th season, considered Wednesday a triumph for his shrinking demographic.

“Let the old guys get hot, too,” Martin said with a grin.

Until then, it appeared as though 21-year-old Dustin May’s strong outing would come in defeat because of one pitch. May, a competitor trapped in the moment, knowing the one mistake was the difference in the game for reasons beyond his control, bent over, planted his hands on his knees, and dropped his head in disappointment when he saw that mistake land on the batter’s eye in the sixth inning.

Marcell Ozuna had just unloaded on a 97-mph sinker May left up over the outer half of the plate to conclude a seven-pitch clash with a bang. The home run traveled 418 feet. It gave the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage and left May dejected, temporarily souring an otherwise pristine follow-up to his major league debut. The gangly red-haired right-hander got the next batter out before manager Dave Roberts took the ball from him. He walked off to a boisterous ovation. May, auditioning for a postseason role, gave up five hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven batters. He threw 83 pitches, including 42 sinkers, and 61 for strikes. He splattered the strike zone and he overwhelmed an offense gasping for air in recent days.

Before the game, Roberts said he wanted to see May throw more first-pitch strikes and attack different quadrants more consistently than in his debut Friday. May, a sinkerball specialist, relied on pitching low in the zone to fuel his rise in the minors. The approach is not likely to breed the same success at the major league level even when the sinker darts at 98 mph. He was better on both fronts Wednesday. He tossed first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 23 batters he opposed and regularly worked up in the zone. Three of his strikeouts came on hitters swinging at pitches high in the zone or above it.

“I definitely felt a little more comfortable,” May said. “It was definitely more in my hand, I felt like, today. I was controlling the zone, controlling the pace, and thought I threw the ball pretty well.”

May is scheduled to get at least one more start in five days thanks to Ross Stripling’s recent setback in his recovery from neck and biceps injuries. After that, it’s unclear. He could be sent back to the minors. He could remain with the Dodgers.

Roberts said May will need about a month to transition to the bullpen if the Dodgers are to use him as a reliever in October. There’s time to figure that out. The returns Wednesday were promising.

And yet May was outdueled by Flaherty, a Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) High graduate two years removed from his major league debut as a 21-year-old hotshot prospect. The electric right-hander presented that potential in his hometown, silencing the Dodgers across seven innings. He gave up four hits, struck out 10 batters and walked one. He and Giovanny Gallegos combined to keep the Dodgers without a run until they inevitably conjured late-game thrills.

The awakening started when Andrew Miller plunked Corey Seager with one out. After a pitching change, Smith produced a pinch-hit single against hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Martinez (2-2) before Edwin Rios struck out to bring Martin up with the game on the line. The at-bat instantly changed when Martinez opened the encounter with a wild pitch, advancing the runners to scoring position.

“It went from, ‘I have to drive this ball’ to ‘I just need to put it in play,’ ” Martin said.

Martinez threw another ball to fall into a hole before recovering with consecutive strikes. He next fired a 99-mph fastball over the outside corner and Martin hit it just hard enough. As he rounded first base, he looked at Smith scoring the winning run and kept running and running into left field before succumbing to the mob of Dodgers pursuing him. The veteran wound up on his back in the outfield grass at the bottom of another joyous celebration.

“It just seems like every day,” Roberts said, “there’s somebody different that you’re pouring Gatorade on.”

———

Phillies bats silent in L

PHOENIX (TNS) — After the second game of this series, a loss in which the Philadelphia Phillies somehow scored four runs despite going 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position, Rhys Hoskins put the blame on himself because, well, that’s what team leaders do.

“I need to be better,” Hoskins said Tuesday night. “If I’m better, we win that game.”

Oh, if only it were that simple.

Hoskins is far from the only Phillies slugger in a slump. Bryce Harper hasn’t hit enough lately either. And when neither Hoskins nor Harper are hitting, it doesn’t much matter what else is happening. The Phillies are in a bad way.

It’s difficult to imagine things getting worse than Wednesday night. The Phillies mustered only five hits in a listless 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks here at Chase Field that further tightened the bottleneck wild-card standings in the National League.

The Phillies fell into a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild-card spot. The St. Louis Cardinals and surging New York Mets are both a half-game back, while the Diamondbacks are more than hanging in, 1 { games off the pace.

That’s five teams separated by 1 { games in pursuit of one playoff spot.

Crazy.

Gabe Kapler describes himself as a “scoreboard-watcher,” though the Phillies manager insists he isn’t obsessed with the standings, especially in the second week of August. Besides, his players appear to be pressing enough without worrying about how four other teams are doing.

Two outs from getting shut out for the seventh time this season, Harper lined a solo homer into the bleachers in left-center field in the ninth inning. Otherwise, the Phillies were shut down almost completely.

For five innings, they were muted by rookie right-hander Zac Gallen, who was making his Diamondbacks debut after being acquired in a trade last week. Gallen held the Phillies to one hit and three walks.

It didn’t get any better against the Arizona bullpen either. The Phillies advanced only one runner to second base (Scott Kingery in the third inning) and didn’t move any to third.

Whereas they simply weren’t hitting with runners in scoring position over the previous five games, they didn’t hit at all in this one.

Hoskins finished 0-for-3 with a walk and has seven hits in his last 45 at-bats (.156). Harper, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 but is nevertheless 11-for-57 (.193) with 20 whiffs in his last 12 games.

It mattered little, then, that left-hander Jason Vargas gave up four runs and scattered four hits in five innings in his second start since being acquired in a July 29 trade with the Mets.

Vargas grappled with his control at times, and in the third inning, it proved costly.

With the teams locked in a scoreless tie, Vargas hit Carson Kelly with a pitch and issued a one-out walk to Ketel Marte. David Peralta followed with an RBI single before Eduardo Escobar lifted a sacrifice fly to put the Diamondbacks up 2-0.

Arizona padded the lead in the fourth inning. Wilmer Flores, Nick Ahmed and Kelly notched back-to-back-to-back singles to make it 3-0 before a brain cramp by Kingery led to another run.

Gallen dropped a sacrifice bunt that was fielded between home plate and third base by Kingery. Although Ahmed was more than halfway up the line, Kingery only gave him a passing glance before throwing to first base. Ahmed took off for the plate and easily beat the return throw from Hoskins to open a 4-0 Diamondbacks lead.

———

M’s snap skid

SEATTLE (TNS) — In a season where so many games have been lost, and more than half of the games remaining could reach a similar result, the impetus for the Mariners is development for those players that have been ordained as part of the future roster.

Yet as manager Scott Servais pointed out before this series with the Padres began: “Once the game starts we are trying to win every night.”

And in a way, that’s part of development of several of these young players as well, perhaps more important than swing adjustments and tweaks to pitching mechanics, learning how to execute to win games that aren’t blowouts.

Seattle did that on Wednesday afternoon, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Padres.

With the score tied at 2 in the eighth inning, the Mariners got the one run they needed. Mallex Smith led off with a double, advanced to third on J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Daniel Vogelbach’s “speed” allowed him to beat out a potential inning-ending double play to score Smith.

Anthony Bass got the save in the ninth, aided by a pretty 4-6-3 game-ending double play.

Seattle got a solid and important start from Yusei Kikuchi.

The rookie left-hander wasn’t efficient, but he was effective. He pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Not one of the five innings were clean, but the last four were scoreless.

It was a dubious beginning to the start for Kikuchi as his only run allowed came immediately.

Fernando Tatis Jr., a 20-year-old phenom and the most important piece of the Padres’ push back to relevance, homered for a second straight game against the Mariners.

The rookie shortstop hammered a 3-2 slider that split the middle of the plate, sending a rocket into the upper deck of left field. Tatis’ 21st homer of the season had 111 mph exit velocity and measured 409 feet, per MLB Statcast.

———

Yanks blast 5 HR’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Oh, how the Yankees will miss the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Wednesday night was the last game of the year for Aaron Boone’s club at their favorite road ballpark, which often sounds like any night in the Bronx.

The usual flock of Yankees fans were up and chanting “Gio, Gio,” after Gio Urshela’s second home run of the game, a runaway 14-2 win by the Yankees in a homer-filled three-game sweep.

Sweep?

It was a complete mop-up of the season series at Camden Yards, with the first-place Yankees taking all 10 games against the last-place Orioles.

Opening up a 10-game AL East lead over second-place Tampa Bay, the Yankees became only the second team since 1955 to go 10-0 against one opponent on the road in a single season.

In the ninth, Cameron Maybin’s solo shot and Kyle Higashioka’s two-run blast — his second homer of the night — gave the Yankees five homers for the game and 16 for the series.

It was the Yankees’ fifth five-homer game against the O’s this year, and Boone’s club had already established an MLB record with four five-homer games versus one opponent in a single season.

By winning their eighth straight game, before 16,299 fans, the Yankees extended their winning streak at Camden Yards to 15 straight games dating to July 11, 2018.

The victory extended the Yankees’ franchise-best road winning streak at any single opponent.

The Yankees are now tied for the second-longest road winning streak at one opponent in AL history, matching the Toronto Blue Jays’ streak at Boston from 1987-89.

On Sunday night, Urshela struggled to dress as his locker, having drilled two foul balls off his legs in the same at-bat.

After smashing one into his right knee, Urshela nailed his left shin — causing him once again to hit the ground, writhing in pain.

With a wrap on his right leg and a patch on his left, Urshela took a seat on the bench as the Yankees blasted five home runs on Monday night and six more on Tuesday night — establishing a record for a road team at one ballpark in a single season.

Back in the lineup and playing third base on Wednesday night, Urshela enjoyed his first career multi-homer game in the majors (as did Higashioka), with two-run homers in the fifth and sixth innings.

And in their best next-man-up tradition, catcher Kyle Higashioka’s two-out, three-run homer to center highlighted a four-run fourth inning off lefty starter John Means.

Main backup catcher Austin Romine had clubbed home runs in each of the first two games of this series, while Gary Sanchez (left groin strain) headed out on a minor-league rehab assignment and is due to return to the Yankees lineup on Saturday.

“Doesn’t matter who’s in there, who’s not in there, we’ve got guys who continue to step up and have good at-bats,” Brett Gardner said this week. “And collectively, when you’re doing that as a whole team, you’re going to get some good results.”

Gardner doubled twice on Wednesday after homering in each of the first two games.

The scoring began with Maybin’s shallow fly ball to right that somehow dropped between three Orioles for an RBI single — scoring Urshela, who had doubled.

That play underscored just how this three-game series went for Baltimore; Means (8-7), their best pitcher, was chased in the fourth and the Yanks resumed batting practice against the Orioles bullpen.

And an apparent altercation in the Orioles dugout, following the miscommunication on Maybin’s fly, led to first baseman Chris Davis’ exit, replaced by a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning.

Maybin went 4-for-5.

How cozy was it at Camden Yards?

An effective James Paxton pitched into the seventh inning and was prompted to acknowledge a standing ovation upon his exit, saluted by a strong collection of Yankees fans sated behind the Orioles dugout.

Paxton (7-6) lasted 6.2 innings, his longest start since going eight innings against the Red Sox on April 16.

Using 108 pitches, Paxton yielded just one run — a fourth-inning, leadoff homer by Trey Mancini — on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

———

Nationals sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — The schedule set up like a dream.

No Max Scherzer. No Patrick Corbin. No Stephen Strasburg.

With a chance to gain significant ground in the National League Wild Card chase, the Giants did not have to face any of the Nationals’ top three starters in a critical three-game series at Oracle Park this week.

The results were nothing shy of a nightmare.

The Nationals completed a three-game sweep with a 4-1 defeat of the Giants Wednesday as an unheralded trio of starters — Erick Fedde, Anibal Sanchez and Joe Ross — combined to allow just two runs over 18 innings this week.

An offense that paced the National League in nearly every meaningful statistical category for much of July appeared lifeless against a Nationals pitching staff that didn’t have to showcase its best arms.

Offensive failures have become a recurring theme for the Giants in the month of August, but so have struggles for young starting pitchers. The combination has led to crushing results as San Francisco has dropped six of eight games since the July 31 trade deadline and lost four in a row for the first time since the Giants lost six straight from May 22-May 29.

Three consecutive defeats to the Nationals marked the first time the Giants have been swept since they were outscored 34-8 in a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Oracle Park from May 22-24.

Outside of losing Wednesday’s game and falling further behind the Nationals in the NL Wild Card race, the Giants also lost right fielder Steven Duggar to a shoulder injury in the top of the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded, two outs and the Giants trailing 4-0, Duggar ranged into the right center field gap and made a tremendous diving catch to keep the Nationals from extending their lead. The play saved reliever Andrew Suarez, but it could cost Duggar a trip to the injured list as he immediately grabbed his left shoulder, which Duggar had surgically repaired last September after he tore his labrum diving into second base.

Ross, who grew up in Berkeley, Calif. and attended Bishop O’Dowd High, scattered just three hits over six innings in one of the best starts of his professional career. Despite entering with an ERA of 8.10 on the season, the right-hander only allowed one extra-base hit, a Mike Yastrzemski double, and a pair of singles while striking out five Giants hitters.

Offense was hardly the only concern for the Giants Wednesday as rookie right-hander Shaun Anderson turned in the shortest start of his season.

Manager Bruce Bochy pulled Anderson after he gave up four runs over three high-stress innings to a Nationals offense that exhausted the Giants bullpen this week. After recording at least 5 2/3 innings in all six of his June starts, Anderson has allowed at least three runs and failed to record an out in the sixth inning in each of his last seven outings.

The low point of Anderson’s outing came when Nationals first baseman Gerardo Parra, who was designated for assignment by the Giants in May, lofted a three-run home run over the left center field fence with two outs in the third. Parra hit a two-run home run for the Giants at Nationals Park earlier this season and hit his first home run at Oracle Park this year on Wednesday in his return to San Francisco.

Since entering July with a 3.86 ERA, Anderson’s season mark has climbed to 5.33 and there’s now significant question as to whether he’ll remain in the rotation and make his next scheduled start against the A’s on Tuesday. With an off day coming up on Monday, the Giants could opt to skip Anderson’s turn in the rotation as they won’t need a fifth starter until Saturday, August 17.

The Giants could be out of the Wild Card race by then, but they have another chance to reemerge as a serious threat when they open a four-game series against the Phillies on Thursday. If the Giants take at least three of four from Philadelphia, they’ll have weakened one of the leading contenders for a Wild Card spot while making up for a lost opportunity against the Nationals this week.

———

Cubs drub A’s

CHICAGO (TNS) — The Cubs concluded their six-game homestand Wednesday with a convincing blend of power and pitching to pull away to a 10-1 victory over the Athletics before 41,179 at Wrigley Field.

Ian Happ, making his first start this season at second base, hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run fourth inning off Homer Bailey, and Kyle Schwarber poked a three-run opposite-field shot to left off reliever Lou Trivino as part of a four-run fifth.

Victor Caratini capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth.

Jose Quintana gave a well-worked bullpen a break with seven innings of two-hit ball and extended his winning streak to six, tying Kyle Hendricks for the longest by a Cubs pitcher this season.

The Cubs (62-52) won for the 13th time in 16 home games since June 27, and they’re 24-10 at home since May 25.

Wednesday’s win assures the Cubs (41-19) of their sixth consecutive winning season at Wrigley, their longest home streak since 1967-73.

The Cubs have won Quintana’s last six starts after losing six consecutive starts from May 26 to June 22.

Javier Baez sparked the five-run fourth with an opposite-field single to right to score Kris Bryant, and he hit another single that preceded Schwarber’s homer.

Baez, however, fouled a pitch off his lower left leg in the seventh and was on the ground in pain for a few minutes. He finished the at-bat by grounding into a double play and walked slowly off the field before David Bote replaced him.

Happ, meanwhile, continues to give the Cubs a spark. He’s 6-for-10 with two home runs during his four-game hitting streak.

The Cubs open a four-game series Thursday night in Cincinnati that starts a 10-game, three-city trip. The Cubs are 21-33 on the road and haven’t won their last 10 road series.

———

Braves outslug Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — An around-the-horn triple play saved Martin Perez from an early exit on Wednesday. Whether it saved his spot in the Twins’ rotation remains to be seen.

Perez allowed hits to four of the first six batters he faced, two of them long home runs, and surrendered seven runs over six rocky innings. The left-hander’s winless drought extended past a month as Atlanta pounded its way to an 11-7 victory at Target Field.

The NL East-leading Braves took two of three games in Minneapolis, scoring 26 runs in the series, and left the Twins backpedaling into an important weekend showdown with their closest pursuers, the Cleveland Indians. Cleveland shut out Texas in the first of two games on Wednesday, cutting the Twins’ lead to 2{ games with a nightcap still to come.

Atlanta lefthander Max Fried struck out 10 batters and retired the first nine Twins he faced before tiring in the sixth inning in 82-degree sunshine. Minnesota mounted a comeback, piling up five hits in the innings, but for the second day in a row, the Twins’ offense arrived far too late. Fried owned a 7-0 lead as he took the mound in the sixth, not quite as large as Atlanta’s 11-0 mid-game advantage on Tuesday. And though Miguel Sano, C.J. Cron and Jake Cave all drove home runs, the Braves’ bullpen kept the Twins from threatening any major rally until it was too late.

Sano launched his 20th homer of the season with two outs in the four-run ninth inning, a three-run shot that was the Twins’ 224th of the season. That’s just one shy of the franchise record set in 1963.

Perez, meanwhile, was aided by a triple play for the second time in four starts. After surrendering solo home runs to Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman in the first inning — Freeman’s fourth home run in five career games at Target Field — and a run-scoring double to Charlie Culberson, Perez got in trouble in the third inning, too, one of the ugliest innings of the Twins’ season.

Albies led off with a single, and Freeman hit a sharp ground ball that shortstop Jorge Polanco knocked down but couldn’t turn into an out. Josh Donaldson walked on four pitches for the third time in the series, loading the bases and sparking a handful of boos from a large but restless matinee crowd of 35,682. Minneapolis’ emergency sirens then began blaring, its routine first-Wednesday-of-the-month test, adding a surreal atmosphere for what came next.

After Albies scored when catcher Mitch Garver allowed a pitch to get past him, Adam Duvall hit a chopper right in front of the plate that Perez rushed to field. His throw to first base was low, and Cron couldn’t hold on to it, ruled an error on the first baseman. Then Culverson hit a grounder that deflected off third baseman Sano’s glove for a run-scoring infield hit, and Perez walked Johan Comargo to force in another run, making the boos even louder.

But Perez escaped the ugly inning when Tyler Flowers struck a hard two-hopper to Sano, standing one step away from third base. He stepped on the bag, then started a simple 5-4-3 triple play that beat Flowers by two steps, igniting a huge cheer from the crowd. It was the second time this season that Perez was on the mound when the Twins turned a triple play, the last coming on July 17.

It’s also the first time since the Twins turned two triple plays in the same game, at Fenway Park on July 17, 1990, that they had recorded two of the plays in the same season.

Had the ball gotten past Sano, at least two runs would have scored, and Perez’s day would probably have ended without an out in the third inning. But by escaping the inning, Perez gave the Twins three more, surrendering only another Albies home run in the sixth.

Still, the game was another disappointment for the lefthander, who opened the season in the bullpen and reached the All-Star break with an 8-3 record. Perez has not won since, and though he has turned in two quality starts in his last four games, there was only one in the eight starts before that, and his ERA has spiked to 4.80. Worse, Perez has allowed three home runs in three of his past four starts.

———

Jays sink Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — With a six-game win streak prior to playing a three-game series against the rebuilding Blue Jays, it looked as if the Rays would keep right on rolling into their West Coast road trip.

Almost, but not quite.

After falling behind 4-0 through seven innings, the Rays scored a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth but came up one run short in a 4-3 loss Wednesday afternoon in front of 10,299 at Tropicana Field. Five Blue Jays pitchers combined to hang on for the win. The fivesome of former Ray Wilmer Font, the recently acquired Brock Stewart, Justin Shafer, Tim Mayza and Ken Giles did enough to win the series.

While the Rays almost pulled it off, the offense was rather quiet in the series. Aside from the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game, when the Rays scored six runs on three home runs, they scored only four runs in the 27 other innings of the three-game series. One came on a wild pitch in the 10th inning Tuesday. They were shutout on Monday.

This is the first time the Rays have dropped a series to the Blue Jays since August of 2017 (9-0-1 since then). It’s the first time they have lost a home series against them since May of 2017.

The first three innings were a pitcher’s duel. Rays starter Brendan McKay struck out six in the first three innings, including the first three batters he faced.

Font, who started the season with the Rays, played the “Opener” role for Toronto and kept his former team off the board. He pitched to nine batters, struck out five and only allowed a double to former Blue Jay Eric Sogard before being relieved with one out in the third inning.

The Blue Jays (47-70) scored the game’s first run in the fourth. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. hit the first pitch from McKay just over the 404 sign for his 19th homer to make it 1-0. With the Rays offense stuck in neutral, the score stayed the same until the sixth inning.

Randall Grichuk, like Gurriel, led off with a solo home run. And like Gurriel, it was his 19th of the season. It was the sixth home run allowed in 29 2/3 innings by McKay. Justin Smoak followed that with a sharp single that ended McKay’s day. Colin Poche relieved and didn’t have much luck either. After getting a flyout, he gave up a deep home run to left centerfield by Derek Fisher and just like that the score was 4-0.

The Rays had very few scoring chances early. The best came in the second inning when runners reached second and third with one out. But strikeouts by Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunnino ended that threat. They got a runner to second base in the fourth inning, but failed to reach second after that.

They finally broke through with two outs in the eighth inning. Austin Meadows greeted Mayza with a double off the centerfield wall. The ball landed just under the yellow home run line. Avisail Garcia followed that with a single up the middle that scored Meadows and broke up the shut out.

In the ninth inning, the Rays finally gave the crowd some reason to make noise. Kevin Kiermaier singled with one out. Mike Zunino then blasted a home run to deep centerfield that made it a one run deficit. Giles got the final two outs on strikeouts to end the game.

The Rays (66-50) were trying to get to 18 games over .500 for the first time this season.

———

Chicago tames Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — It’s safe to say Tim Anderson has his timing back.

The shortstop went 4-for-4 with three runs Wednesday, leading the White Sox to an 8-1 victory against the Tigers in front of 17,444 at Comerica Park.

Ivan Nova scattered five hits in eight shutout innings as the Sox took three of four in the series.

Anderson missed more than a month with a sprained right ankle but returned July 30 against the Mets. He went hitless in his first two games back, but has had at least one hit in the seven since.

Anderson wasted little time extending the hit streak Wednesday, singling in the first and scoring on a double by James McCann. He singled and scored on a Welington Castillo double in the third, then singled and scored on a double by Jose Abreu in the fifth.

His fourth hit came in the sixth. It was another single.

The Sox collected 15 hits on the day, including a 450-foot solo homer by Ryan Cordell in the second.

Abreu had three hits and two RBIs. McCann had three hits and three RBIs against his former team.

That was plenty of offense for Nova, who struck out one and walked three.

The White Sox won five of seven on their road trip.