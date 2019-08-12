By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School graduate A.J. Archambo turned in his longest relief pitching stint in August and came away with a no-decision Saturday for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods college baseball summer league.

Fond du Lac downed Madison, 13-5.

Archambo worked 1.2 innings — his most since lasted five innings , also against Fond du Lac, during a victory on July 21.

He allowed three earned runs against Fond du Lac, the most hits given up since July 10, while allowing only two hits, walking three and fanning two of the 11 batters he faced.

This was the third time this summer he’s faced Fond du Lac.

Saturday’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Madison in games in which Archambo had pitched. The Mallards are 11-3 when Archambo gets into the game.

Archambo — who is on the verge of his junior year at Oral Roberts University — owns a 4-0 record and .473 earned run average in 14 mound appearances for the summer. He has pitched 45.2 innings, walked 28 and struck out 32.

Trevor Achenbach (OKWU)

With nearly three weeks remaining in the regular season, a former Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball player is starting to zero in on a promising range.

Over the fence.

On Sunday, Trevor Achenbach blasted two homers and drove in four runs to help power the River City Rascals past Florence, 17-7, in independent minor league action in the Frontier League.

Achenbach — who starts at second base — has clubbed four dingers in his last 19 at bats.

Except for an 0-for-5 showing Saturday, in a 15-4 rout of Florence, Achenbach is showing signs of breaking out of a batting funk during which his batting average has plummeted from .295 (back on July 23) to .263.

He has crushed five homers in August, compared to a total of seven for May through July.

Achenbach’s season numbers include 13 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 39 RBI’s, 50 runs scored, 26 walks, 65 strikeouts and six stolen bases.

The Rascals’ final regular season game is set for Sept. 1.

Austin Sojka (OKWU)

After having played 108 baseball games in 191 days — split between two different nations — Austin Sojka finally gets to take a breather.

The former Oklahoma Wesleyan University diamond dynamo wrapped up his summer season in a playoff loss Saturday by the Medicine Hat Mavericks, which are part of the Western Canadian Baseball League college league.

During the Mavericks’ three playoff games, Sojka went 4-for-12 at the plate, with a solo homer and three rBI’s. He struck out only once and stole two bases.

For the campaign (regular season plus postseason), Sojka appeared in 53 games, batted .341, ripped 13 doubles and seven dingers, racked up 36 RBI’s and 40 runs, struck out 30 times, drew 25 walks and pilfered 17 bases.

Sojka had played 55 games for OKWU — in what was his senior season — from Feb. 1 through May 16.

He helped power OKWU to a 45-11 record by putting up some astronomical offensive numbers — .447 batting average, .556 on-base percentage, .769 slugging percentage, 80 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 53 RBI’s, 35 walks, 16 hit-by-pitches and only 17 strikeouts in 199 at-bats.

Despite his prodigious spring, Sojka’s name wasn’t called during the June baseball draft.

But, he had told the E-E in an earlier interview that all he wanted was a chance to prove he could play pro ball. He got an opportunity in the Canadian college league to put his skills on display against some of the other promising collegiate talents from the U.S. and elsewhere.

Sojka hails from the West Coast, but came to Texas to play junior college baseball and then played two seasons at OKWU.