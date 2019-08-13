By Mike Tupa

A wave of history and reunions splashed over Dewey High School’s softball opener Monday.

Pryor High School — one of the state’s consistently top-tier programs the last few years — had to dig deep to knock off the determined Dewey Lady Doggers, 1-0.

First, the showdown matched Dewey’s talented young head coach Niki Keck against her former college coach at Rogers State University, Mark Dicus.

Second, Dicus returned to the Dewey field where he had established himself as one of the state’s premier skippers by leading the Dewey softball program to numerous state tourney finals’ appearances in the 1990’s.

Needless to say, something had to give.

But, Keck took no joy from any idea of a moral victory.

“It was a tough game and loss,” she said.

Briley Davis pitched the complete game for Dewey and allowed only three hits.

“She pitched well,” said Keck. “She moved the ball well. Our defense made plays behind her, for the most part.”

Pryor’s scoring sequence — in the second inning — included a double, a bunt and a RBI fielder’s choice.

For Dewey, Gabby Higbee singled and made it to third on an error — with just one out.

“We had the opportunity to score … and we didn’t,” Keck said.

Ali Ramos belted one of Dewey’s other base hits. Tristan Hinkle and Savana Moll also each singled.

“We didn’t play our best,” Keck said. “We made a couple of mistakes.”

Dewey will look to snap back today when it plays host to Kansas. The first pitch is schedule for 4:30 p.m.