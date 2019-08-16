“The Sooner Schooner because it symbolizes the Oklahoma land rush and plays into the their nickname, the Sooners. I think it’s unique riding the Schooner out there when they score. … It kind of separates them from other schools.”

— David Austin

—————

“I like the Red River Rivalry game. That’s always been a big deal to me. I remember going to those games in grade school with my grandpa.

— Lance Knight

—————

“My favorite tradition there is winning. I think they’re on a real run right no. I think it’s interesting for the Sooners right now. … I have a little concern for their offensive line, but their defense is bound to be better because it’s been so bad. … I think it’s interesting that neither one of our area schools have named a starting quarterback.”

— Bob Pomeroy

—————

“It starts when the band starts playing on the north side about an hour and a half before kickoff, and then they form up and there’s a parade to the stadium and every one follows the band to the stadium. … While the fans are going to their seats the band is forming up in perfect rows. … The drummer then plays “Da-Da-Da!” and that starts the pregame and everyone goes wild. Then, the band starts moving and the drum major does this high step thing and goes on the field and bends backward and leans backward until the feather on his hat touches the turf. The crowd goes crazy … (Former drum major) Mark Lindsey from Sooner High School was the best.”

— Jim Bohnsack