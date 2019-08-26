By Ryan Lewis

Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Indians received bad news that could prove devastating to their playoff chances on Sunday morning with the report that Jose Ramirez was headed for surgery. Some salt was then poured into the proverbial wound later in the day, as the Indians put together a furious rally in the ninth but then fell 9-8 to the Kansas City Royals in 10 innings at Progressive Field.

The Indians (76-55) and Royals (46-85) entered the eighth tied 3-3 before the latter opened it up with a five-run rally.

Indians reliever Nick Wittgren entered the game for starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The deadlock was quickly undone. Whit Merrifield reached via an error on Francisco Lindor. Wittgren then left a fastball down the middle of the zone to Jorge Soler, who has been having a career year, and it was crushed for a go-ahead, two-run home run. Two walks, a wild pitch that brought home a run, another walk and a two-run double by Nicky Lopez made it 8-3.

Franmil Reyes then started and finished the comeback to tie it. In the eighth, he belted a solo home run before the Indians closed the gap in the ninth.

Francisco Lindor started the rally with a solo home run of his own, his 23rd of the season, to make it an 8-5 game.

Carlos Santana drew a walk and Yasiel Puig singled to bring the potential tying run — in the form of Reyes — to the plate with two outs. Down to the last strike, Reyes launched a towering three-run home run to the bleacher seats in left-center field to tie it 8-8. It was his second home run in as many innings and his 32nd for the season.

Though, the Royals quickly retook the lead in the top of the 10th. With Nick Goody on the mound, Ryan O’Hearn lined a solo shot to right field. The Indians in the bottom of the 10th weren’t able to get anything going offensively, and their ninth-inning rally was for naught.

Yu Chang, recalled prior to the game in place of Ramirez, had a productive day. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs while notching his first career hit at the major-league level, a single in the fourth. Catcher Kevin Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Bieber finished with three runs allowed — two earned — on six hits and two walks to go with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

———

Astros down Angels

HOUSTON (TNS) — Way too often this season, Los Angeles Angels second-year pitcher Jaime Barria has been summoned into his manager’s office to be told he will remain in the big leagues no longer. That although he demonstrated one season ago he deserved the benefit of the doubt, he needed further seasoning in triple-A.

In rare instances, the decisions to demote Barria seemed warranted. He spent a month playing for Salt Lake after the Kansas City Royals hit him hard for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in late April. But in June the 23-year-old was also sent back after a successful relief appearance against the Oakland Athletics and again following a three-hit, one-run spot start against the Cincinnati Reds. He proved his mettle in a July 3 start in Texas, holding the Rangers to four runs and two hits while striking out eight batters two days after the death of Tyler Skaggs. He was handed another boarding pass to Utah.

Perhaps the most flummoxing move of all came in the final days of March. Manager Brad Ausmus told Barria, who went 10-9 with a 3.41 earned-run average in 26 starts as a rookie last season, he would be the team’s fifth starter. Thrilled to make his first opening-day roster, Barria alerted his family members in Panama and prepared himself for a season-opening trip to Oakland and Seattle.

Plans changed drastically a short time later. The Angels traded for Chris Stratton, a former first-round pick who showed some promise as a starter in 2018 but has had more success as a reliever now pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ausmus tapped Barria on the shoulder in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium, where the youngster was scheduled to start the final game of the spring-training Freeway Series, and told him he was out. “You do a lot of work to be here,” Barria said in Spanish, reflecting five months later. “I think I proved last year that I belonged here.”

In an 11-2 loss that extended the Angels’ latest losing streak to five games, Barria did so again. He held the formidable Houston Astros to two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings at Minute Maid Park. He also walked three and struck out four. His longest outing since mid-April was the lone bright spot for a team that failed to hit with runners in scoring position and watched its bullpen implode.

Barria, like a few Angels relegated to riding the triple-A shuttle, has been a casualty of roster management this season. He has been recalled from the minor league ranks eight times this year, including last Tuesday. With just five weeks remaining in the season, Barria should now be up for good.

Especially after dueling Houston starter Framber Valdez for five innings. While Valdez held the Angels to one run on two hits in six innings and retired 12 of the final 14 he faced, Barria confounded one of baseball’s most potent offenses. A heavy dose of sliders — he threw 44 among his 90 pitches — helped him draw three swings-and-misses and receive four strike calls. His changeup allowed him to limit hard contact to Jose Altuve’s leadoff double in the first, Yuli Gurriel’s third-inning hit and Josh Reddick’s run-scoring single in the fourth. “I think that pitching against a big team, you can judge how you pitch,” he said. “A team like the Dodgers, the Astros, they’re tough to face. I like to pitch against them because it helps me show the team that I belong here.”

Barria held Astros infielder Alex Bregman, who has batted .394 with five homers and 25 RBIs during a 19-game hitting streak, hitless in three at-bats.

“Give Barria a lot of credit,” Bregman said. “He was good.”

And, really, Barria has performed better than the 6.10 ERA he has posted during this hectic season would indicate. He was the only starter who suffered from the Angels’ decision to adopt the opener strategy: In three outings as the so-called primary pitcher, Barria allowed 18 earned runs over 13 2/3 innings. In his other 11 outings, which include two as a standard reliever, he has a 4.18 ERA and has never given up more than five runs.

“The opener is practically the only thing that has not worked for me,” Barria said. “It’s new to me. It’s a different role. It’s not the same routine you keep. But when I do start games, it’s worked out better for me.”

That has been the case twice in the last 32 days. He pitched five innings of one-run baseball in a July 24 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although he was charged with the loss, he was nearly as effective Sunday.

So one cannot fault Barria for carrying a chip on his shoulder. In a sense, he’s used it as motivation. He has dedicated his starts to proving a point — to himself as much as the organization that employs him — that is he worthy of a bigger role than the one he was assigned.

“I think that’s the base of all this,” he said. “If you don’t have a strong mind-set, bad things can happen to you. I always try to be positive, to find good things among the bad. That’s what’s helped me this year.

———

SHORT HOPS

Six straight Astros reached before reliever Taylor Cole retired a batter in the eighth inning. After two outs, Altuve cranked a two-run shot into the left-field seats for an 11-1 Astros lead. The Angels were trailing 4-1 when Cole entered the game. Since combining with Felix Pena to throw a no-hitter July 12, Cole has allowed 22 earned runs in 22 innings. Opponents have hit .348 against him in those 17 games. … Infielder Tommy La Stella took a significant step in his recovery from a leg fracture, taking ground balls and hitting off the tee for the first time since his All-Star campaign was waylaid July 2. The Angels believed at the time of the injury La Stella could be sidelined up to 10 weeks. If that timeline remains accurate, La Stella could rejoin the active roster in early September. … Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a line drive so hard and at such a low angle in the second inning of what was then a 1-0 ballgame that he burst out of the batter’s box on contact, thinking he’d need to hustle for a base-hit. But his barrel caught more of the ball than he realized — it soared into the left-field Crawford Boxes for his sixth home run of the year. He almost missed first base on his trot around the bases.

———

Cardinals sweep

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Cardinals scored six runs in the second inning, rallying from an early deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 Sunday at Busch Stadium before a crowd of 45,551 in a game delayed by more than 2{ hours by rain.

It was the Cardinals’ fourth consecutive victory over the Rockies. Heading into a three-game series that begins Monday in Milwaukee, St. Louis has won seven of eight and 13 of its last 16.

Dexter Fowler drove in three runs and Matt Carpenter had had three hits, including a homer, and drove in a pair for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each had two-run hits in the Cardinals’ six run second inning. Edman finished the game with three hits and Goldschmidt had a pair.

Fowler had a bases-loaded walk in the second and a two-run bloop single in the fifth. Yadier Molina drove in the Cardinals’ 10th run.

Lane Thomas hit lead-off homer as a pinch-hitter in the seventh to make it 11-4.

For a second straight start, Michael Wacha pitched well but was unable to go the needed five innings for the win. He was replaced by reliever Ryan Helsley after a homer and a walk with two outs in the fifth inning. Wacha struck out seven in the no-decision.

In his last start, Wacha was replaced by a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning.

It was the first major league victory for Helsley (1-0), who struck out four and allowed two hits and one unearned run over 2 1/3 innings in relief of Wacha.

Colorado got a run-scoring single from Yonder Alonso in the first and solo homers from Garrett Hampson (second inning) and Nolan Arenado (fifth inning). Arenado had three of the Rockies’ seven hits.

Promoted from Triple A Albuquerque on Sunday, Antonio Senzatela (8-8) was roughed up in the second inning and took the loss.

Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run down the left-field line, stretching the Cardinals lead to 11-4.

Colorado picked up an unearned run in the top of the seventh, getting a two-out double from Nolan Arenado and then scoring when Harrison Bader misplayed Ryan McMahon’s drive to the gap in right-center field.

In the Cardinals’ sixth, Paul Goldschmidt led off with a double and scored on a two-out single by Yadier Molina. After six, the home team lead 10-3.

The Cardinals scored two more runs in the fifth on Dexter Fowler’s two-out bloop double down the left-field line that pushed the home team’s lead to 9-3.

With one out in that inning, Matt Carpenter walked and Harrison Bader followed with a single and a steal of second.

The inning ended when Colorado left fielder Yonathan Daza threw out Fowler trying to score on Tommy Edman’s single to left.

Nolan Arenado hit a solo homer in the etop, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 7-3.

Matt Carpenter led off the Cardinals’ third with a solo homer, pushing the lead to 7-2.

The Cardinals erupted for six runs in the second, rallying to take control of Sunday’s game at Busch 6-2.

Marcell Ozuna led off the inning with a triple down the right-field line and Paul DeJong followed with a walk. After Yadier Molina stayed alive by fouling off several pitches, he hit a one-hopper back to the mound, and Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela threw home to retire Ozuna.

But against the shift, Matt Carpenter followed with a run-scoring single through the shortstop hole to make it 2-1. An out and a Michael Wacha infield hit later, Dexter Fowler’s bases-loaded walk tied things up at 2-2.

On the next pitch, Tommy Edman ripped a double into the right-field corner to drive in two and give the home team a 4-2 lead. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a two-run single to right that made it 6-2 in favor of the Redbirds.

Senzatela was lifted after Goldschmidt’s hit.

The visiting Rockies took the lead in the top of the first, getting one-out hits from Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado and then getting a run-scoring single up the middle from Yonder Alonso with two outs.

The Cards’ Michael Wacha avoided further damage by picking up his second strikeout to end the first inning.

With one out in the Colorado second, Garrett Hampson homered down the left-field line to make it 2-0.

———

ChiSox nix Rangers

CHICAGO (TNS) — White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez no-hit the Rangers through five innings Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Sox, Lopez then exited the game after experiencing dehydration and flulike symptoms, and Shin-Soo Choo broke up the combined no-hit bid with a single off of Aaron Bummer to begin the sixth.

That said, it was the only hit Sox allowed in a 2-0 victory in front of 25,553 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jose Abreu had two RBIs and the Sox held on to take three of four in the series. Abreu now has 100 RBIs this season, the fifth time he has reached that mark.

Lopez (8-11) and four relievers combined for the one-hitter. Lopez had six strikeouts and two walks in his five innings; he hit one batter and threw 80 pitches.

Bummer entered in the sixth and surrendered the single to Choo. The Rangers loaded the bases with two outs, but Bummer got Rougned Odor to ground out to second to end the inning. Alex Colome later collected his 25th save in 26 chances.

Notes: Sox left fielder Leury Garcia suffered a left shin contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. X-rays were negative and he is considered day to day. … The Sox reinstated reliever Jace Fry from the paternity list; he missed two games and pitched a perfect eighth inning Sunday.

———

Yanks beat Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The people started streaming for the exits during the top of the ninth inning Sunday after the New York Yankees, the better goliath for at least the weekend, tacked on their final run at Dodger Stadium. They produced it in opportunistic fashion, the way runs must come so often in the postseason, when games like this heavyweight tilt matter beyond bragging rights and tiebreakers.

Brett Gardner singled in a left-on-left matchup, advanced from first to third on Adam Kolarek’s wild attempt to pick him off, then scored on a flare off Gio Urshela’s bat just over a drawn-in infield. After pounding Los Angeles Dodgers pitching with nine home runs in three games, the Yankees claimed perhaps the most anticipated regular season series on the baseball calendar two games to one with a 5-1 victory.

The Dodgers, mired in their deepest teamwide slump this season, scored five runs in the three-game set and have tallied 10 in their last five games. On Sunday, they failed to support another strong outing from Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw’s performance befitted baseball in 2019. The left-hander compiled a season-high 12 strikeouts while walking none but also gave up three solo home runs. He has logged at least six innings in each of his 23 starts this season and given up three solo homers in each of his last two. The damage was loud but limited. And it was enough because the Dodgers (86-46) couldn’t solve Domingo German and the Yankees’ dynamite bullpen.

German gave up a leadoff home run to Joc Pederson in the first inning and nothing after that across his six innings. He posted five strikeouts, walked two, and threw just 85 pitches, capitalizing on the Dodgers’ atypical impatience at the plate.

While the clubs spent the weekend acknowledging the series invoked a playoff feel, both sides also maintained it was just three regular-season games. But something was at stake Sunday. The winner would claim not only a marquee triumph, but the tiebreaker for home-field advantage in the World Series should both teams finish with the same regular season record and capture their respective pennants.

The Dodgers have watched their opponent celebrate a World Series title on their home turf the last two seasons, but that does not diminish the luxury of home-field advantage. It’s a fewer flight to take. It’s more hours in your own bed. It’s playing in front of a rambunctious crowd in your corner one more time. And for the Dodgers it’s a chance to play in a building in which they entered Sunday’s series finale with a league-best 52-17 home record.

“It matters,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said before Sunday’s game. “One-hundred percent.”

Kershaw’s season, one in which he’s maintained excellence by becoming more unpredictable to counter a diminished arsenal, went from nursing a grim shoulder injury in spring training to supplying a quality performance nearly every time out. He made his eighth All-Star team, is on the fringes of the Cy Young Award race, and began Sunday with a 2.71 earned-run average. But he has consistently encountered turbulence in the first inning.

The left-hander entered Sunday with a 5.73 ERA in the first inning — over two runs higher than any other inning. The number grew again Sunday when D.J. LaMahieu cracked the game’s third pitch — a curveball from Kershaw — over the left-field wall to give the Yankees (85-47) a quick lead. Of the 20 home runs Kershaw has allowed this season, seven were slugged in the first inning. He has allowed three leadoff home runs this season after surrendering four in his first 11 seasons combined.

Aaron Judge doubled the Yankees’ output in the third inning by blasting another Kershaw curveball for his third solo home run of the series. It marked the sixth time Kershaw gave up multiple home runs in a game this season and the fourth home run he’s surrendered on a curveball.

Pederson responded to LeMahieu’s leadoff salvo with his own leadoff homer in the bottom of the first to knot the score, briefly suggesting a tit-for-tat finale between the clubs with the two best records in baseball. But the Dodgers went silent from there until Will Smith swung through a 99-mph fastball from Aroldis Chapman to end the weekend.

———

Giants stop A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Evan Longoria picked up his 1,000th career RBI in the third inning Sunday with a solo home run to center field. But he didn’t stop there.

Longoria’s two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Giants came away with a 5-4 win over the A’s at the Coliseum to capture the Bay Bridge Series three games to one.

After seeing Buster Posey battle reliever Blake Treinen in an 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in a strikeout. Longoria took the first pitch he saw from the former A’s closer to left field, scoring both Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano to put the Giants up by one.

Reyes Moronto, Tony Watson and Will Smith each pitched one scoreless inning to help the Giants close out their nine-game road trip on a positive note.

Smith allowed a double to Josh Phegley — after a video review — with two outs in the ninth, but got Marcus Semien to ground out to short to pick up his 30th save of the season.

The Giants went 5-4 on the trip, which started with three straight wins, followed by four consecutive losses, before beating the A’s Saturday and Sunday. The Giants start a six-game homestand Monday against Arizona.

Logan Webb struggled in his second career Major League start, allowing six hits — including two home runs to A’s center fielder Mark Canha — four earned runs and two walks.

Three of those runs came in the third inning when Webb allowed four straight hits, including a leadoff homer to Canha, doubles to Jurickson Profar and Corban Joseph and a single to Chad Pinder.

Solano and Stephen Vogt each had an RBI in the top of the second when the Giants scored twice to take a 2-0 lead. Solano finished the game 4-for-4 with a walk to raise his batting average to .349.

The Giants entered Sunday five games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot in the National League.

———

Seattle brooms Jays

SEATTLE (TNS) — If there is such a thing as a smile that is part sheepish and part sly, Marco Gonzales might have it mastered. It’s the combination of being the guy you want your daughter/sister to marry and also being the rip-your-opponents-heart competitor you wish there were more of on your team.

It appeared again following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Toronto that secured a fourth straight series win fort the Mariners. Gonzales was asked if he wanted to discuss the throngs of Blue Jays fans and their annual subjugation of the stadium seats and beer stands during the three-game series in Seattle.

The question was in reference to his seething postgame comments a year ago when he took a loss vs. the Blue Jays and felt most of the 30,715 in attendance cheer against him in his home stadium.

“I take that personally when a team comes in here and brings their faithful fans and their muddy shoes and stomps on our carpet and takes a dump on our dining room table,” he said after that loss. It was a memorable quote that spoke to the frustration of this yearly occupation.

Sunday’s crowd of 29,698 — about 80% cheering for the Blue Jays — were rendered a non-factor for most of the game. Gonzales gave them little cheer about, tossing seven innings while allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts to win his career-high 14th game of the season.

So did he have anything so say about the fans in victory?

Gonzales paused briefly — as the battle between boy-next-door Marco and competitive Marco battled in his mind — gave that little smirk/smile, and replied: “No, it didn’t matter who was in the stands. I had a lot of family here. My wife, our extended family, my brother flew in, so to me, it didn’t matter who was in the stands this weekend. It could’ve been empty for all I care, I wanted to put on a show for them and do them proud.”

Not exactly quote of the year material like last year. But it was earnest. And typical humility in victory for Gonzales. But setting a career high in wins mattered to him because of what it represented to his teammates.

“Going into the season, my main goal was to find my consistency,” he said. “Be someone that my teammates looked at and said I did the same thing every day, went out and competed and took the ball and was the same guy. I have a little ways to go. But at this point, it’s been good to be able to see that result come through and know I’ve stuck to that process.”

While Gonzales has tried to remain consistent in his day-to-day and start-to-start approach, the results didn’t always follow.

After starting the season with a 5-0 record and 2.80 ERA in his first seven starts, Gonzales endured miserable stretch of outings that started on May 1 and carried into the first week of June. His team on a similar declining trajectory that was building into a freefall.

The Mariners lost all seven of his starts in that span, and he went 0-6, posting a 7.79 ERA. That low point of that suboptimal stretch came on June 2 when he allowed 10 earned on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Angels at T-Mobile.

He ripped himself after the game, saying: “It starts with being accountable. The way that I pitched was just unacceptable. Not giving my team a chance to win. Exposing our bullpen too early in the game. I think there’s a lot of things I need to work on. I need to help this team win. I need to be a guy that’s dependable and reliable and that hasn’t been the case. I’ll be the first one to say that’s on me.”

He vowed to fix it. This wouldn’t continue. And he made good on that promise. Sure there have been a few less-than-stellar outings. He’s not going to dominate like other pitchers. But since that awful outing, he’s posted a 9-4 record in 14 starts with a 3.53 ERA, including 20 walks and 72 strikeouts. In those 14 starts, he’s allowed more than three runs just twice and has pitched five or more innings in all of them. In his last six starts at T-Mobile Park, Gonzales is 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs in 42 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts and six walks.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things — mental and physical — and being able to not do too much and control what I can control,” he said. “It’s easier said than done sometimes. But I was just trying to find consistency and stay in that feeling as long as I can. Baseball comes in waves and you try to stay consistent and not ride those waves. It takes a lot of practice and a lot of failure to understand and stay level-headed. That’s the person and pitcher I need to be.”

Manager Scott Servais credited Gonzales’ continued growth as a pitcher and a competitor from when he was first acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline of the 2017 season.

“It’s how you win 14, 15, 16 games in this league, can you get through the fifth, sixth, seventh inning,” Servais said. “That’s when the games are won or lost. He as the ability to really bear down in those spots. He knows that’s the separator. We certainly saw it today and we’ve seen it a number of times.”

Two years ago, the Mariners weren’t sure they could trust Gonzales to do it.

“It was a hurdle he had to get over,” Servais said. “He was coming back from injury and developing a young guy.”

Gonzales was crisp early, using the Blue Jays swing-happy aggressiveness against them. He worked the first five innings scoreless, allowing just one runner to get into scoring position and that was because of his own throwing error on a pickoff move to first base.

“No one to blame but myself,” he said of the error that put a runner on third. “That’s a huge way to get out of the inning.”

———

Pads avoid sweep

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — The Padres did not fall behind in Sunday’s first inning.

They actually took a lead when Manny Machado actually hit a home run in August.

Somehow, they hung on to beat the Red Sox 3-1 and stave off a three-game sweep at Petco Park.

Despite all this occurring:

Austin Hedges was tagged out trying to get back to second after making the mistake of getting too far off the bag on a grounder to shortstop for the second out of the second inning. Eric Hosmer was thrown out at home trying to score on Ty France’s double to end the third inning. Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ran down and leaped to catch Luis Urias’ fly ball at the top of the wall for the first out in the bottom of the fourth.

And in the fifth, the wildest of all.

Manuel Margot made the inning’s first out after lining a double off the top of leaping third baseman Rafael Dever’s glove.

As the ball skipped down the left field line, Margot decided to try for a lead-off triple. But about 20 feet after rounding second base had his right shoe simply fell off his foot. Margot got up to return to second base but had his socked foot slip out from under him as he planted for the first time. He didn’t attempt to gather himself, as by that time Devers had taken the relay from left fielder .JD. Martinez and was jogging toward him to apply the tag.

Another peculiarity followed at the start of the sixth, as manager Andy Green removed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (9-7) after the left-hander had thrown 73 pitches.

Lucchesi had yielded a bunt single and issued his second walk in the fifth. And among the three hits Lucchesi surrendered was a home run by J.D. Martinez, who was due up third in the sixth.

Lucchesi has a 9.26 ERA in the sixth inning and has historically struggled facing batters for a third time in a game, though his .255 average allowed the third time through the order this season is 104 points lower than last year.

The move worked.

Right-hander Craig Stammen retired the heart of the Red Sox order, in order. Luis Perdomo followed with a perfect seventh.

Rookie Andres Munoz worked a scoreless eighth after a soft single and Machado’s fielding error put runners at first and second with no outs. Munoz got Devers on a double play before walking Xander Bogaerts. That brought up Martinez, who had three home runs and eight RBIs in the series. Munoz ended the inning by striking him out for the second time in two days.

Kirby Yates, who took the loss Saturday when he allowed a solo home run after entering a 4-4 game in the ninth inning, was perfect this time to earn his major league-leading 37th save.

After all that, it felt like a long time since Machado hit his first home run in a long time.

It was his two-run blast to left field, his 27th of the season and first since July 30, that provided the deciding margin.

After Margot led off the game with a double down the left field line, stole third and scored on Francisco Mejia’s single, Machado launched a 2-1 curve ball from Brian Johnson (1-3) into the left field seats.

The Padres’ two hits that followed would both end with people being thrown out.

———

Twins tweak out win

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — One of the handy side effects of owning the greatest power-hitting offense in baseball history is, it’s not easy to tell when you’re in a slump.

The Twins, for instance, were outhit by the Tigers on Sunday, scratching out a mere five hits against Tigers lefthander Matthew Boyd. But two of those scarce hits cleared the Target Field fences with runners aboard, and Minnesota walked away with a never-in-serious-doubt 7-4 victory over Detroit.

The victory allowed the Twins to salvage a 3-3 split of their six-game homestand against the White Sox and Tigers, not exactly what they hoped for a week’s worth of games with the third- and fifth-place teams in their division. But combined with Cleveland’s 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Royals, it widened their AL Central lead to 3{ games, or one game larger than a week earlier.

Martin Perez continued his late August surge, limiting the Tigers to five hits over six innings. Three of those hits — doubles by Jordy Mercer and John Hicks, and a two-out single by Harold Castro — came in the fifth inning, accounting for two of Detroit’s runs.

It was Perez’s third consecutive strong start; he has allowed four earned runs in 17 innings in those three games, a 2.12 ERA that allows him to forget a rough six-week stretch that temporarily ballooned his ERA over 5.00.

Meanwhile, Boyd got himself into trouble with control problems, and made matters worse by throwing fat pitches to Twins infielders. The Tigers lefthander walked a season-high five batters and hit another, adding fuel to the Twins’ home run flames.

Two runners were on base, for instance, when C.J. Cron crushed a low slider more than 410 feet over the center field fence, his 21st of the season. And two innings later, Boyd walked Cron before Jonathan Schoop blasted a pitch just inside the foul pole in left field, his 18th of the year.

Along with Mitch Garver’s RBI double, and Nelson Cruz’s daily run batted in — he drove in a run in five of the six games on this homestand, seven RBIs overall — on a ground out gave the Twins all the cushion they would need to take a two-game winning streak onto their three-city road trip, which begins Tuesday in Chicago.

Just in case the Tigers, who outhit the Twins 9-5 and added two runs in the ninth against Twins reliever Lewis Thorpe, had ideas of a big rally, Jake Cave foiled them by making a running, leaping catch of a Ronny Rodriguez blast at the left-field wall to end the eighth inning.

———

O’s rout Jays

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Coming off a winless road trip, the Orioles returned to Camden Yards this week in need of a bright spot. Instead, Jonathan Villar provided an irradiant inferno.

Villar’s fifth home run of the seven-game homestand was part of an all-around offensive effort in the Orioles’ 8-3 victory over the Tampa Rays on Sunday and was his career-high 20th of the season, making him the franchise’s first player with at least 20 homers and 20 steals in a season since Manny Machado in 2015.

Villar achieved the feat, becoming the sixth Oriole to do so with Brady Anderson having three 20-20 seasons, by homering in each of the past three games, continuing a surge that has been ongoing for the past month. But he was far from the only offensive contributor as the Orioles (43-88) earned a series split with the Rays and a winning homestand.

Anthony Santander’s five-hit day included a seventh-inning home run. Renato Nunez and DJ Stewart had three hits each. The trio made up the middle third of the Orioles’ lineup and combined to go 11-for-13 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs.

The output came in front of an announced crowd of 13,287 and backed right-hander Dylan Bundy, who held the Rays (76-56) to three runs (two earned) in five innings.

Sunday marked the last day of Players’ Weekend, which meant it was the last day Nunez got to have “Rey,” Spanish for “king,” and a crown emoji on the black jersey he was wearing.

He savored the nickname one last time, getting the Orioles’ on the board with the last of the team’s three straight two-out singles in the first. He capitalized with two outs again in the third, doubling in a pair of runs and scoring on Stewart’s subsequent single.

The run-scoring hit was part of a strong homestand for Stewart. He added a double in the fifth, coming inches shy of his first home run of 2019, and made a couple strong defensive plays in right field.

Stewart went 11-for-24 during the Orioles’ seven-game stay at Camden Yards.

After Santander’s infield single in the eighth made him 5-for-5, Chris Davis flew out to right as a pinch-hitter for Nunez, who suffered an apparent leg injury running the bases in the seventh.

Shortly after continuing his season-long trend of getting hits off lefties, Hanser Alberto exited Sunday’s game with head and neck discomfort.

Alberto’s third-inning single off Jalen Beeks was his 70th hit off a left-hander, the most by an Oriole since 1998. He then took off for second on a ball in the dirt, with catcher Mike Zunino recovering in time to get to the ball and throw down. Second baseman Eric Sogard had to come off the bag to make the catch, with his knee colliding with Alberto’s head in the process.

Alberto was initially called safe but ruled out after a replay review. Rio Ruiz replaced him at third base in the top of the fourth.

Alberto’s hit off Beeks was his 56th single against a left-hander, the most in the majors since New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter had 56 in 2012. Alberto’s .402 average off left-handed pitching leads the majors.

Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected for the second time this season in Sunday’s fifth inning for arguing a check-swing call with first-base umpire John Bacon. Including his time as a player, it was Brocail’s 10th career ejection.

The disagreement came amid a long frame for Bundy, with the Rays scoring twice after managing only one unearned run through his first four innings. The inning was Bundy’s last as he left with his ERA lowered to 4.98. With the exception of Ty Blach’s seven-run, four-inning outing Friday, the Orioles’ starting pitchers had a 2.38 ERA in a homestand in which Baltimore won four of seven games.

Miguel Castro, Paul Fry and Mychal Givens combined for four scoreless innings to end the victory.

———

Braves cruise

NEW YORK (TNS) — When the Mets last visited Atlanta, manager Mickey Callaway maintained that his team is just as good as the Braves when playing its baseball.

The Mets are on one heck of a run. It perhaps reached its apex after a sweep of Cleveland, which came just in time for Atlanta’s next trip to Citi Field, a place that has recently provided postseason atmospheres.

The results did not come.

The Mets were swept, capped by Sunday’s 2-1 loss. They were close in every game, but the clutch plays eluded them.

This one included a near comeback.

Pete Alonso then led off the ninth with a double and, eventually, the Mets had runners on the corners with an out and the winning run at the plate. Todd Frazier grounded into what looked to be a game-ending double play, but beat the throw to first and Alonso scored.

Pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos then singled to extend his hitting streak to 19, tying a career high. New York had runners on first and second with two gone against Mark Melancon. But Joe Panik grounded out to end the game.

What might sting most is that they spoiled two great starting pitching performances — Jacob deGrom on Friday, Steven Matz on Sunday — that should have led to victories.

In the finale, Matz allowed a run over six. He retired 15 of 16 at one point, and finished with six strikeouts. But the offense did not back him, reminiscent of two days ago, when deGrom struck out 13 and hit a homer in a game the Mets lost in 14 innings.

Josh Donaldson on Sunday launched two solo homers — one off Matz, the other off Paul Sewald. The first, which occurred in the second inning, looked like a pretty routine fly ball until it kept carrying and carrying and carrying, then landed in the seats.

It was yet another example of how much did not go right for the Mets this weekend. Some of that was self-inflicted, but Sunday featured one instance of bad luck.

In the fourth inning, J.D. Davis hit a fly ball in the same area as Donaldson. It carried, but was caught at the wall. Per Statcast, it traveled further than Donaldson’s first homer.

The Mets had no answer for Dallas Keuchel, who held them to four hits over seven innings, while striking out seven. It did not help that New York grounded into three double plays in that time. Those loomed large because it remained a one-run game until Donaldson left the yard — again — in the seventh inning.

Four leadoff men reached for New York before the ninth inning. Once again, the big hit did not come.

Before this weekend, the Mets had won 10 of 13 series since the All-Star break. They had not been swept by the Braves in a series of at least three games since May 1-3, 2018, at Citi Field.

New York still has an opportunity to close the homestand on a high with the Cubs, a poor road team this season, coming to town for three. The Mets are still four games above .500, still chasing a wild card spot.

Yet, in a way, this weekend felt like a missed opportunity after the Mets easily handled Cleveland.

———

Marlins win series

MIAMI (TNS) — When the Marlins needed another rally, another offensive push to overcome another mid-game deficit against the Philadelphia Phillies, Starlin Castro once again found a way to step up.

Castro, who moved over to third base on Aug. 4 when Isan Diaz was called up and has started at his more natural second base spot just twice since then, hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning.

The hit capped a three-run rally, and the Marlins held on after that for a 3-2, series-clinching win over the Phillies on Sunday at Marlins Park. Miami won the series opener 19-11 before dropping Game 2 9-3 on Saturday. The Marlins are 9-7 against the Phillies this year with a three-game series in Philadelphia to close out the season remaining.

With that Castro continued torrid run at the plate that has gone on for close to two full months. The 29-year-old, 10-year MLB veteran is hitting .328 (60 for 183) since July 2 with 34 RBI, 11 doubles, eight home runs, two triples and 22 runs scored. He was hitting just .230 for the season heading into this stretch.

Castro hit two home runs and drove in five runs off the bench in Friday’s win.

It salvaged a solid performance for starter Elieser Hernandez, who looked as sharp as he has been all year for five-plus innings before unraveling just enough for the Phillies to temporarily take advantage.

A long Cesar Hernandez single, a Rhys Hoskins home run to break up a scoreless game and a nine-pitch at-bat with J.T. Realmuto resulting in an inning-ending popup ended the starter’s day on the mound.

Hernandez threw 19 of his 82 pitches in that three-batter sequence with two outs in the sixth, a stretch that ended a dominant run by the 24-year-old.

He had given up just one hit at that point in the game and had retired 13 consecutive batters, five by strikeout. Sunday also marked just the second time this year Hernandez did not walk a batter while throwing six innings.

But the Marlins offense, which had just two hits to that point, found enough life immediately after falling behind. Bryan Holaday doubled, Curtis Granderson drew a walk, Jon Berti hit an RBI single before Castro hit his two-run double to left center for the game-winning rally.

Hernandez’s performance also provided relief for a much-taxed bullpen. The Marlins’ starting pitchers in the first two games — Hector Noesi on Friday and Jordan Yamamoto on Saturday — respectively threw just three and 3 2/3 innings, forcing the bullpen to toss 11 1/3 innings over two days.

The Marlins added Kyle Keller from Triple A New Orleans and optioned Tyler Kinley — who threw 42 combined pitches on Friday and Saturday — to simply add depth to the taxed bullpen.

Jeff Brigham, Jarlin Garcia and Ryne Stanek each threw a scoreless inning of relief, with Stanek earning his first save with the Marlins.