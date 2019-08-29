By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The Royals had enough of getting pushed around on their own turf by the Oakland Athletics. After back-to-back losses, their bats came alive and sparked the first win at home since Aug. 16.

Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn each belted home runs, and Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield each extended hitting streaks and scored runs as the Royals beat the Athletics, 6-4, in front of an announced 15,049 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.

A win on Thursday would give the Royals a series split.

The Royals (47-87) didn’t hold a lead through the first 24 innings of the series, but they scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and pull in front after an RBI single by Dozier and a bases-loaded grounder that allowed Merrifield to score from third as the Athletics (76-56) turned a double play.

Dozier’s single through the left side of the infield resulted in his 23rd go-ahead RBI of the season, the fourth-most in the American League.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He gave up a pair of home runs, including a solo homer to Marcus Semien on the second pitch of the game.

Left-hander Tim Hill pitched two spotless innings and didn’t allow a hit in relief of Junis. Ian Kennedy closed out the game with a scoreless inning to earn his 23rd save.

The teams will conclude the four-game set on Thursday afternoon. Right-hander Glenn Sparkman (3-9, 5.52) gets the start for the Royals, while right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.59) will start for the Athletics.

———

Rangers dump Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Patrick Sandoval was such an unknown before the season, and so far off the depth chart, the Angels didn’t invite him to major league camp. He did not participate in the team’s preseason photo day. As a result, the image that accompanied Sandoval’s introduction at Angel Stadium on Wednesday was a still photo of him in a red spring training jersey. It stood in stark contrast to the images of others in the starting lineup, all of whom recorded short videos in their home whites in late February.

It also belied how far Sandoval, 22, has come since being denied a few innings of work in split-squad games in spring training. He made four starts in double A before being promoted to triple A in May. Fifteen starts after that, Sandoval was called up to the major leagues this month.

Sandoval is no longer much of a mystery to the Angels. He is a left-hander brimming with potential. He showed that by holding the Texas Rangers to one hit over five innings in the Angels’ 3-0 loss to their American League West rival, one week after he was tagged for four runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings by the same team.

“It felt great,” Sandoval said. “It felt like I had everything whenever I wanted it.”

Sandoval entered the game with a gaudy 6.75 ERA, but he had impressed manager Brad Ausmus, who knew little about his new pitcher before his Aug. 5 debut, with his composure. He allowed four runs in two of his last four starts, but never more than that.

In his fifth start, Sandoval turned in his best outing yet. He walked three, but stranded all of the runners. The hardest-hit ball he allowed was a double rifled down the first-base line by Willie Calhoun. When he departed after the fifth inning of a scoreless game, he had thrown 52 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Sandoval kept the Rangers off-balance with a fastball that reached a high of 96 mph and a nearly untouchable changeup.

A move to the center of the rubber — he had pitched from the third-base side of the mound since he was a teenage growing up in Mission Viejo — made the difference.

“We were just thinking it would make pitching a little bit easier to throw and a little bit more deceptive,” Sandoval said.

The Angels did not reward Sandoval’s strong outing with offense, so his first major league victory continues to elude him.

Kole Calhoun grounded out with the bases loaded and one out to end the team’s best scoring threat in the first inning. Brian Goodwin nearly hit a third-inning home run off Rangers primary pitcher Ariel Jurado, who allowed only two hits in six scoreless innings, but Delino DeShields Jr. reached over the center-field wall to rob Goodwin of what would have been his 14th homer.

While Jurado retired eight of the final 11 batters he faced, Miguel Del Pozo was charged a run in the sixth when Keynan Middleton allowed an RBI single in his first MLB game since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Fellow reliever Cam Bedrosian gave up a two-run double in the eighth to put the game out of reach for the Angels, who had just three hits.

———

Astros rally

HOUSTON (TNS) — Well, Wednesday at least started better for the Rays.

They scored a run in the second — albeit without a hit, but, hey, who’s counting at this point — and took a lead for the first time since Friday. Heck, they added on, and when the Astros came back to tie the Rays even went back ahead in the seventh.

But by the end of night, it wasn’t enough.

Again.

The Rays lost a fourth straight, 8-6 to the Astros, which of course didn’t help their standing in the in the AL wild-card race.

At 76-58, the Rays dropped to 2 { games behind the wild-card leading Indians, who come to the Trop this weekend, though stayed one behind the No. 2 A’s, who lost to the Royals.

A triple by Joey Wendle and a single by Jesus Aguilar gave the Rays the 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

One call to the bullpen, summoning Diego Castillo to replace Ryan Yarbrough, who’d given them six strong innings in a reasonable 85 pitches, quickly erased it.

Bridging the gap to eighth-inning guy Nick Anderson and de facto closer Emilio Pagan has been a challenge for the Rays.

Trying Castillo again didn’t work.

Nor did manager Kevin Cash leaving him out there, as Anderson and Colin Poche were warming.

Castillo walked the leadoff man, Yuli Gurriel, which is always a sign of trouble, and stayed in.

After an attempted pickoff that at least got a long replay review before the safe call stood, Castillo gave up the lead when he gave up a double to Aledmys Diaz, and stayed in.

A fielder’s choice at third on a bunt (with Castillo bouncing the throw) and a Jake Marisnick single set the Astros up for more, and Castillo stayed in.

To be fair, it wasn’t all his fault.

A bloop single by George Springer to right-center landed just out of the reach of second baseman Eric Sogard, scoring the go-ahead run. And then when Castillo got a grounder for what could have been an inning-ending double play, Sogard inexplicably sailed it over first baseman Ji-Man Choi’s head to make it 6-4.

The Astros added on from there, and made it the fourth straight game the Rays, the team build on pitching, allowed seven or more runs, and 38 total, on 51 hits. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Rays in the ninth to make it closer.

The Rays took the lead off Gerrit Cole, one of the Astros three aces, when Ji-Man Choi walked to open the second, moved around on a balk and a wild pitch, then scored on a Joey Wendle sac fly. There was a little more action involved as they stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, as Tommy Pham singled with one out and Choi homered, his 12th of the season but first since Aug. 13th.

The Rays had a lot of confidence, understandably so, in having Yarbrough on the mound, who came with a 3.29 ERA, an 11-3 record overall, and on an impressive run.

Going back to mid-June, with a brief stint back in Triple-A in the middle, Yarbrough had been dazzling over 12 appearances, four of which were starts.

His record was 6-0. His ERA 1.48, which was best in the majors, for pitchers with at least 50 innings, over that span. His game log was neat, showing he allowed one or no earned runs in 11 of those.

“We’ve got the right guy on the mound because he’s pitched as good as anybody in baseball over the last six-seven outings,” Cash said before the game.

And Yarbrough, who stepped out from behind and opener and into the rotation, gave them a solid outing, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings.

All the runs came in the fourth, erasing the Rays lead. Jose Altuve led off with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored on Alex Bregman’s single. With two outs, Gurriel hit a two-run homer.

The Rays knew Cole would be tough, and he was, striking out a season-high matching 14 over 6 2/3 innings, and thus breaking an Astros single-season record held by J.R. Richard since 1979 with his 15th game of 10 or more Ks.

The series against the AL powerhouse Astros was to provide some measure for the Rays.

So far, it hasn’t been good.

———

LA wins in extras

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Kenley Jansen’s seventh blown save in 34 chances this season began Wednesday at Petco Park with a measly 229-foot flyball to shallow left field. A conventional defense would have rendered it a routine flyout. But the Los Angeles Dodgers had positioned left fielder Chris Taylor deeper than normal and the ball bounced in front of his dive. So Francisco Mejia raced to second base, narrowly beating Taylor’s throw for a leadoff double in the ninth inning for the San Diego Padres.

Mejia was at third base after advancing on a flyout when Jansen fired a pitch over catcher Russell Martin’s head. The ball bounced off the backstop and right to Martin as Mejia darted home, but Martin muffled the ricochet and Mejia slid home safely to tie the game.

Jansen retired the next two hitters but the damage was done. He slowly walked to the Dodgers’ dugout and took a seat. Cameras caught him in a blank stare straightahead. His face spelled anger. Fortune was not on his side Wednesday.

Moments later, his teammates answered, capitalizing on Padres shortstop Luis Urias’s throwing error with two outs to score two runs off All-Star closer Kirby Yates en route to a 6-4 win.

The Dodgers’ unlikely rally began when Enrique Hernandez worked a two-out walk against Yates. Hernandez stole second base and Martin slammed a 104-mph one-hopper to Urias. He fielded it smoothly, eliciting gasps from the crowd, but his throw sailed over the first baseman and Hernandez raced around to score the go-ahead run. Two batters later, A.J. Pollock lined an RBI single to supply extra cushion for Casey Sadler, who logged a scoreless inning for his first career save.

Was it not for a perfectly placed fly ball, Jansen probably would’ve notched the save himself. Instead, he got the win. The Padres (61-71) didn’t hit a ball particularly hard off Jansen — Urias’ 89-mph flyout to advance Mejia was the hardest in play — but the result remained discouraging. It was more disappointment and another letdown for the once untouchable closer, further highlighting a potential vulnerability for the National League favorites come October.

A different kind of scare surfaced for the Dodgers (88-47) in the fifth inning. The sound resembled ball meeting lumber, and that would’ve been the optimal outcome for the Dodgers. But left-hander Matt Strahm’s 94-mph fastball did not bounce off Max Muncy’s bat. It plunked Muncy on the right wrist. Suddenly, a sense of dread pervaded the visitors dugout.

Muncy grimaced on his walk to first base. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and trainer Yosuke Nakajima joined him. After a brief conversation, Muncy was removed from the game and the Dodgers were left wondering if one of their most important players was headed for an extended absence five weeks before the games start mattering again for them.

Two innings later, the Dodgers announced Muncy left the game with a “right wrist contusion,” suggesting that at least initial tests did not indicate Muncy had a serious injury. Even if that holds true, the incident served as a reminder that the Dodgers’ outlook, even with their considerable depth, can change in an instant.

It was the sixth time Muncy was hit by a pitch this season. Three have come against the Padres, including two in the three-game series that wrapped up Wednesday,

An All-Star for the first time this season, Muncy is second on the Dodgers in home runs (33), runs batted in (87), and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.900). His 4.3 FanGraphs WAR entering Wednesday was tied for 21st in the majors. He is an integral member of the National League’s highest-scoring offense and he is the kind of hitter the Dodgers covet — a slugger with elite plate discipline.

The Dodgers were leading 3-2 when Muncy exited. The Padres elected to have right-handed reliever Trey Wingenter open the game before using another pitcher log multiple innings. The plan backfired. Wingenter recorded a perfect first inning, but found trouble in the second. Cody Bellinger walked and Chris Taylor singled before Corey Seager grounded out to score Bellinger.

Hernandez walked to prompt Wingenter’s departure. Right-hander Luis Perdomo entered and walked Martin to bring up Kenta Maeda, one of the National League’s most productive hitting pitchers this season, with the bases loaded. Maeda capitalized, lining a two-run single to right field to give Los Angeles the lead.

San Diego had ambushed Maeda in the first inning. Two walks led to two runs on Eric Hosmer’s single and Hunter Renfroe’s sacrifice fly. That was all Maeda would allow. The right-hander limited the Padres to two runs on two hits across five innings. After entering the game holding right-handed batters to a major-league-low .166 batting average, Padres right-handed hitters went 0 for 8 against Maeda with two walks.

The Dodgers added an insurance in the eighth inning. Seager led off with his NL-leading 38th double off Craig Stammen and Hernandez smacked a line drive to right field. Hernandez tried extending the single to a double but was thrown out at second base as Seager crossed home plate to give Los Angeles a two-run edge.

That run proved crucial when Eric Hosmer clubbed a solo home run off Pedro Baez in the bottom of the frame. Instead of tying the game, the Padres needed to scratch together another run against Jansen. They ultimately couldn’t keep up.

———

Schoop HR’s lift Twins

CHICAGO (TNS) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli knew that Jonathan Schoop was spending more time on the bench recently, but maintained that Schoop would be needed eventually and will produce when in the lineup.

Schoop, the Opening Day second baseman, vowed to be ready when needed. And that time has come. With Byron Buxton still on the injured list, Max Kepler a late scratch Wednesday because of a sore right knee, Marwin Gonzalez with a sore abdominal muscle and Luis Arraez in a 3-for-17 skid, Schoop started his third consecutive game Wednesday — and he has jumped right back into the production line.

Schoop’s three-run homer in the second inning set the tone for the Twins. He homered again the eighth inning, and Mitch Garver added a two-run shot after that as the Twins beat the White Sox, 8-2, at Guaranteed Rate Field to protect their 3 {-game lead in the AL Central.

Schoop has hit five home runs over his past five games. The run started with a go-ahead, two-run homer off All-Star Mike Minor to lift the Twins to a victory at Texas.

Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi threw six strong innings before the Twins bullpen took over in the late innings.

Chicago scored first on an RBI double by Jose Abreu in the first inning. But the Twins answered in the second. Eddie Rosario reached on a pop-fly single to center as shortstop Tim Anderson raced back to make a play but missed the ball. Miguel Sano struck out, and C.J. Cron had a home run taken away from him when Leury Garcia jumped at the wall to snag his drive.

But Ehire Adrianza singled to left to keep the inning alive, and Schoop got hold of a 1-1 cut fastball and bashed into the seats in left for his 20th home run and a 3-1 Twins lead. Schoop became the seventh Twins to hit a least 20 homers this season, tying a major league record. With Jorge Polanco sitting at 19 homers, the Twins are on the verge of breaking another record in this season of big swats.

Schoop is getting a chance to play more and is running with it as if he has been the starter all year.

The 2017 All-Star with Baltimore has been the starter for most of the season, actually, but when Arraez got hot at the plate, Baldelli ran with the rookie. Arraez took at-bats like a veteran, and being a left-handed hitter helped Baldelli balance out the lineup. Consequently, Schoop started only four of the first 14 games in August.

But the Twins’ depth has been tested of late by injuries, and Arraez has cooled off. So Schoop’s power surge could not come at a better time.

The Twins added two more runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead. With the way Odorizzi has been pitching, it was more than enough for him. Aside from a couple of jams, Odorizzi was in control Wednesday.

In six innings, he held Chicago to two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He topped out at 94.5 miles per hour with his fastball, getting nine swinging strikes with that pitch alone. He also had the White Sox chasing his split fingered fastball and his slider for misses.

On July 24, Odorizzi gave up nine earned runs to the Yankees. In six starts since then, he has posted a 2.65 ERA as he has regained the form that led to him being an All-Star.

The injuries kept coming Wednesday, as third baseman Miguel Sano was hit on the right forearm by a Jimmy Cordero pitch in the fifth inning. He remained in the game at the time but eventually had to be replaced by Arraez as a pinch hitter in the seventh. The Twins announced that Sano has right forearm tightness and is day-to-day. He shares the same designation as Gonzalez and Kepler.

———

Nats split series

WASHINGTON (TNS) — The Orioles came back to Nationals Park on Wednesday hoping to shock a playoff contender for the fourth straight time, but the Washington Nationals did not cooperate.

The O’s had won the final two games of last weekend’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays to push them out of the first and second American League wild-card slots, then followed that up with an unlikely shutout victory over the Nationals on Tuesday night that chiseled a game off the Nats’ NL wild-card lead.

Obviously, the Nats were not amused, because they came out swinging on Wednesday night and salvaged a split of the two-game interleague series with an 8-4 victory before an announced crowd of 25,174 in the nation’s capital.

Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski allowed five runs in the bottom of the first inning and only made it through four. Reliever Richard Bleier got knocked around in the fifth, rendering a pair of middle-inning home runs by Chance Sisco and Chris Davis meaningless.

This all happened on a night when Nationals ace Max Scherzer needed 89 pitches to get through just 4 1/3 innings, but the Orioles could only make him pay for two of them. Anthony Santander put the O’s on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the third and Sisco greeted Scherzer with a solo home run to lead off the fifth before a pair of infield hits prompted Nats manager Dave Martinez to go to his bullpen.

Wojciechowski struck out the first batter he faced in the first inning, but the next six consecutive batters reached base in a rally that featured a two-run triple by left fielder Juan Soto and a two-run homer by catcher Kurt Suzuki.

Suzuki would also deliver a key hit during the Nats’ three-run eruption in the fifth, driving home two more runs with a double that was the fourth consecutive hit off Bleier.

Bleier left the game at that point and exchanged angry words with O’s third base coach Jose Flores as he entered the dugout.

The pitching highlight of the night came from rookie right-hander Dillon Tate, who pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings in his fifth major league appearance.

Tate struggled in his first three outings, allowing seven earned runs in six innings, but pitched three scoreless innings on Friday night against the Rays and allowed just a walk on Wednesday night before retiring five straight batters.

Right-handers Gabriel Ynoa and Tayler Scott also delivered scoreless relief outings.

———

Reds twirl shutout

MIAMI (TNS) — The good: Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara tied a season-high with eight strikeouts and made it through at least six innings for his fourth consecutive start.

The bad: One towering first-inning swing from the Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino put Alcantara and the Marlins behind for good in a 5-0 loss on Wednesday at Marlins Park. It was the Marlins’ 19th shutout loss of the season.

Even worse for the Marlins: Anthony DeSclafani, a former Florida Gators standout who made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2014, gave up just two hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven shutout innings. Miami had just four hits total in the loss.

The Marlins (47-85) have lost all three games to the Reds (63-69) so far this series and 22 of their last 27 games. The series finale is Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

Alcantara, the Marlins’ lone All-Star representative this season, had been a rare highlight on the mound for the Marlins in August, posting a 2.36 ERA (seven earned runs in 26 2/3 innings) over his four starts this month heading into Wednesday. The lanky 6-5, hard-throwing righty was also coming off three consecutive starts in which he held opponents to three earned runs or fewer while throwing at least seven innings.

“A lot of progress,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said pregame. “His last three (starts) have been really, really good. Sandy’s been aggressive. He’s getting after the strike zone. He’s pitching really well. Hopefully he’ll continue that.”

That quickly changed Wednesday after a 32-pitch first inning. After getting Josh VanMeter to hit a groundball back to the pitcher’s mound, Alcantara walked Joey Votto on seven pitches and gave up a groundball single through the right side to Eugenio Suarez before Aquino belted a 90.7-mph change-up 414 feet to left field to give Cincinnati an early 3-0 lead.

Aquino, who became the first player in MLB history to hit 13 home runs in his first 100 plate appearances, doubled to lead off the fourth and scored on a Tucker Barnhart double.

Alcantara retired eight consecutive batters — five by strikeout — in between Aquino’s two hits.

Alcantara’s final line: Four earned runs on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Eugenio Suarez added a solo home run against Jeff Brigham in the eighth. Suarez has hit a home run in all three games of the series.

Neil Walker broke up an early no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fourth. The Reds quickly erased it with a double play. The Marlins’ only other baserunners came on a second-inning Isan Diaz walk, seventh-inning Starlin Castro single, Austin Dean eighth-inning single and Garrett Cooper ninth-inning double.

———

Phillies win

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Gabe Kapler watched Tuesday night from the Phillies dugout as his first baseman made a game-deciding error and went down in four of his five plate appearances. It was another rough night — perhaps the roughest — in a stretch that has tested Rhys Hoskins.

Maybe, Kapler thought from his perch at the dugout’s top step, it was time for the first baseman to have a night off. So he asked Hoskins Tuesday — less than 24 hours before Wednesday night’s 12-3 win over the Pirates — if he wanted to sit.

“The answer to that question,” Kapler said. “Was a pretty strong ‘No.’”

The answer was quick. And it seemed to be right. Hoskins tripled in his first-bat, doubled a run in in his second, atoned for his error, and set the tone for a win that the Phillies needed to keep pace in the wild-card race. Hoskins went 2 for 4, reached base three times, and scored twice. It was his first multi-hit game since July 24. Hoskins needed a game like this just as badly as the Phillies needed the win.

He entered Wednesday batting .166 with a .661 OPS in 41 games since the All-Star break. It was the worst slump of his career, but Hoskins was beginning to show signs of freeing himself from it. Kapler, after Hoskins declined a day off, went back and watched video of Hoskins’ at-bats on Tuesday night.

Hoskins made contact four times on Tuesday and each ball left his bat with an exit-velocity of more than 95 mph. He was hitting the ball hard, but had little to show for it. The breaks, the Phillies figured, would have to come.

“He looks pretty fresh physically,” Kapler said. “There’s no question in my mind and I acknowledge that it’s been a grind for him mentally. But I always like having Rhys Hoskins in the lineup.”

Rhys Hoskins is welcomed back into the Phillies dugout after scoring the first run Wednesday night.

The breaks came as the Phillies battered Pirates rookie righthander Mitch Keller for eight runs, using a batting order that could be the one they ride for the season’s final five weeks. The Phillies, if they are to chase down one of the National League’s two wild-cards, will need production from Hoskins. Wednesday night was a good sign.

Corey Dickerson batted leadoff and homered in the fifth. J.T. Realmuto, batting second, became the first Phillies catcher since Mike Lieberthal on May 22, 1999 to triple and homer. Bryce Harper scored three runs from the No. 3 spot. And Hoskins, after bouncing around the order this month, batted clean-up. The Phillies are going to ride their offense for the rest of the season and see if it takes them to October. And Kapler may have found a batting order he can lean on.

Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto reacts on third base after his firth inning triple against the Pirates at Citizens Bank Park August 28, 2019.

They did enough to take the pressure off Vince Velasquez, who allowed two runs in five innings and gave the Phillies just enough.

On Tuesday, Hoskins failed to secure a throw from second base that would have ended the top of the ninth and kept the game tied. Instead, the winning run scored as the ball rolled away. He then started the bottom of the ninth with an out. The month, Hoskins said, has been tough.

“I don’t really have much else to say,” Hoskins said after Tuesday’s loss.

Shortly after, he told his manager that he was staying in the lineup. And then he started Wednesday by launching a fly ball off the top of the right-field wall. It skipped away from Jose Osuna and Hoskins kept running. He reached third to thunderous cheers, as the fans believed he was entitled to such an ovation.

Everyone in the ballpark knew how tough the last seven weeks have been for Hoskins and everyone knows how important he is to the next month. They let Hoskins know they appreciated that he chose to play Wednesday night and fight through his struggles.

———

Yanks sweep

SEATTLE (TNS) — Beginning with Gary Sanchez’s titanic, two-run home run — a shot that threatened to exit T-Mobile Park entirely — the Yankees blasted their way to a three-game sweep.

Aaron Judge belted his sixth homer in his last nine games and Mike Ford delivered a tie-breaking, solo homer in a four-run fifth inning, sending the Yankees to a 7-3 win against the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

D.J. LeMahieu added a solo shot in the ninth, giving the Yankees 70 home runs in 28 games in August, extending their MLB team record total for homers in a calendar month.

Three Yankees pitchers limited the last-place Mariners to just one hit through the first eight innings.

But in improving their record to 21-5 at Seattle, dating to the 2011 season, the Yankees had concerns about third baseman Gio Urshela, who left the game due to left groin tightness according to the YES Network.

Urshela went 1-for-2 with an infield hit and a strikeout.

In the home fifth inning, Urshela was replaced by Didi Gregorius, seeing his first game action since being drilled in the upper right shoulder by a Clayton Kershaw fastball in Sunday’s first inning.

The AL East-leading Yankees have hit 18 home runs in their last six games, winning five of those games.

After dropping the first three games of this road trip at Oakland, the Yankees completing a winning (5-4) Western swing — capturing two of three interleague games against the Dodgers before sweeping Seattle.

In a matchup of pitchers who were traded for one another, James Paxton outdueled fellow left-hander Justus Sheffield.

Over five innings, Paxton (11-6) gave up just one hit — a fourth-inning, two-run homer by Kyle Seager. Paxton also issued five walks and threw a wild pitch.

Making just his second big-league start, Sheffield (0-1) surrendered two of the Yankees’ home runs, starting with Sanchez’s 30th homer of the year.

That first-inning moon shot slammed off the to of the second deck in left field. Ford also connected off Sheffield, hitting his fourth homer in his last three games, all of them off left-handed pitching.

“It’s been nice to see,” Brett Gardner said late Tuesday night of the Yankees’ resiliency on this trip.

“Obviously, we didn’t play our best ball in Oakland. But going into L.A., playing a really tough team there and coming into this series and continuing to play well — it says a lot about our team,” Gardner said.

The Yankees have won 18 of their last 21 games at Seattle, dating to the 2013 season.

“Our motto coming into every series is not just (wanting) to win, we want to dominate,” Judge said on Tuesday night, before the Yankees improved their August record to 20-8, the most wins in the majors this month.