By Mike Tupa

Carson LaRue is on a roll.

This past weekend the Dewey High School graduated turned in another strong pitching outing for the Round Rock Express (Houston Astros) in Triple-A baseball.

The 23-year-old LaRue worked seven innings, allowed seven hits and three earned runs, and struck out two battered to record his second-straight winning decision within a week.

LaRue pulled his earned run average (seven starts) with the Express down to 5.40 — compared to his season high of 7.36 back on July 18.

His other Triple-A season totals included 36.2 innings, 22 strikeouts and 15 walks.

The seven-inning stint was LaRue’s longest with the Express. Back on June 11 when he was still pitching Double-A ball (Corpus Christi Hooks), LaRue lasted eight innings.

Other than rough outing (5.1 innings, six earned runs) back on Aug. 18 — when he had just come off the injured list — LaRue has given up only seven earned runs in his last 20.1 innings.

LaRue has pitched with Round Rock since July 5, except for one assignment (July 11) with Corpus Christi.

His season record with Round Rock is 2-4.

For the summer (Corpus Christi and Round Rock), LaRue is 4-8 with a 5.77 ERA in 23 games. He has thrown 107.2 innings, walked 39 batters and whiffed 86.

Trevor Achenbach (OKWU)

The former Oklahoma Wesleyan University and his River City Rascal teammates have wrapped up their regular season in pro ball in the independent Frontier League.

Achenbach finished on a tough not, going 0-for-10 in his final three days to see hits batting average dip to .259.

But, other overall season numbers were solid — 14 doubles, three triples, 14 homers, 45 RBI’s, 55 runs scored and 34 walks.

His final slugging percentage was .465.

Achenbach pushed his batting average to .302 on July 20 after going 1-for-3 against Southern Illinois.

In the six weeks that followed, he his bat turned a bit cold in overall hitting.

But, his power numbers during that same time reflected strong stirrings — nine homers and 19 RBI’s during a 29-day period.

Achenbach — who hails from Billings, Mont. — is in his third year of pro ball, following a blockbuster career with the OKWU Eagles.

As of late Monday afternoon, there was no information on the league website’s schedule about possible playoffs.