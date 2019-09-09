By Schuyler Dixon

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON (TNS) — Ezekiel Elliott’s workload in the opener didn’t matter much after the Dallas Cowboys running back missed the entire preseason in a holdout.

Now there are more questions about how soon quarterback Dak Prescott will get the big payday his backfield mate enjoyed just four days before the season started. Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards, and the Cowboys rolled up 494 yards under new play-caller Kellen Moore in a 35-17 win over Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley ran 59 yards on his first carry of the season, setting up Eli Manning’s touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. But the Giants simply couldn’t keep up with a Dallas offense anxious to see what could happen at full strength.

As expected, Elliott didn’t seem to be in peak form after spending almost all of training camp trying to stay in shape in Mexico while waiting for the $90 million, six-year contract extension that was settled on the morning of the first full workout of the regular season.

The two-time NFL rushing champion did find a seam for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 35-10 early in the third quarter. Elliott finished with 53 yards on 13 carries.

But this going-away win was all about Prescott in his second career 400-yard game, in the first game of his fourth season.

Prescott’s representatives and the Cowboys were still trying to reach a deal on a new contract in the days before the opener, but now the issue will linger into the season. Perhaps the NFL’s best bargain ($2 million salary in the final year of his rookie deal) isn’t getting any less expensive.

The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year thrived in his debut in Moore’s offense, making several perfect throws on his way to a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes without an interception, finding seven different receivers while two of them had 100-yard days: Michael Gallup (seven catches for 158 yards) and Amari Cooper (six for 106).

One of the on-the-money tosses was a 21-yard touchdown to Cooper, who’s in his first full season with Dallas after a midseason trade that boosted a stagnant offense and helped send the Cowboys to their second NFC East title in three seasons with Prescott and Elliott.

Prescott babied a throw to Blake Jarwin because the tight end was so open over the middle on a 28-yard score that was Jarwin’s fourth touchdown in two games against the Giants. The other three were in last year’s finale at the Giants, also Prescott’s other four-TD game.

Jason Witten — back for a club-record 16th season for Dallas (Manning reached the exact same milestone with the Giants) after a year in retirement as a broadcaster — scored his 69th career touchdown on a 4-yard grab.

A multitude of offseason changes on defense didn’t help the Giants, last in the NFC East in 2018. After taking the early lead on Manning’s 1-yard toss to Evan Engram, they gave up TD drives of 75, 93, 83, 75 and 89 yards on five consecutive possessions from the first through third quarters.

Daniel Jones, the sixth overall choice in the draft, made his NFL debut in the final two minutes. Jones had a strong preseason after facing criticism when the Giants made the surprising pick. The heir apparent to the 38-year-old Manning was 3 of 4 for 17 yards.

———-

Chiefs put up 40 in win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TNS) — The Chiefs got off to a fast start with a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teams that score on their first seven possessions, as the Chiefs did Sunday, tend to have good days.

The recap

KC Star of the Game: Let’s go with Sammy Watkins, who set career bests with 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was the second-best game by a wide receiver in Patrick Mahomes’ two seasons. Tyreek Hill had 215 yards against the Rams last season.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs led the NFL in scoring and yards last season. Their repeat quest is off to a great start. Plus, the play of newly signed running back LeSean McCoy was encouraging.

Reason to mope: Hill, in his first game since signing a three-year, $54 million deal, left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Looking ahead: The Chiefs visit the other side of the country in Week 2, visiting the Oakland Raiders.

Report card

Passing offense: A

The Chiefs had their way with the Jags. Mahomes completed his first eight passes before attempting what appeared to be no-look pass in the end zone to Travis Kelce. His 211 first-quarter passing yards were the most by a quarterback since Peyton Manning in 2004. By halftime, Mahomes had 313 yards against a team that held him to his lowest passer rating last year.

Rushing offense: A

Would McCoy play? Yes, and he was good. The Chiefs led from start to finish but when they needed to shorten the game they were able to behind McCoy and Damien Williams. Oh, and how about Tyreek Hill with a 5-yard gain after lining up at running back?

Passing defense: B

It was a little unsettling to let Jags rookie Gardner Minshew, who replaced injured veteran Nick Foles, complete his first 13 passes. But the defense came up with a big play in the third quarter when linebacker Damien Wilson stripped Leonard Fournette and Bashaud Breeland recovered

Rushing defense: B

Fournette ran hard, and after the Foles’ injury the Chiefs knew they’d get a heavy dose. But the Jags needed to establish the run game and did not.

Special teams: B

No big plays … or mistakes.

Coaching: A

Andy Reid in openers? In Kansas City, he’s nearly perfect. Make him 6-1 with the Chiefs and 5-0 on the road.

———-

Chargers hold on

CARSON, Calif. (TNS) — A game-high 14 tackles in his L.A. Chargers debut Sunday was of little solace to veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, the former Carolina Panthers standout who has been tasked with shoring up the thinnest position group on the team.

When the Chargers signed the 36-year-old Davis to a two-year, $10.5 million deal in March, it wasn’t just the physicality and experience they coveted — it was his leadership, his drive and determination to be better, even on a day that at least statistically looked pretty good to most.

“For me, it’s all about getting 15 tackles,” Davis said after the Chargers pulled out a 30-24 overtime victory over Indianapolis in the season opener at Dignity Health Sports Park. “The one I missed on the sideline proved to be pivotal.”

That came on the Colts’ scoring drive that forced overtime, but the defense was going downhill before that. After holding the Colts to one touchdown and 30 yards rushing in the first half, the Chargers yielded two touchdowns and 173 yards rushing in the second half. Marlon Mack, the Mack truck of a Colts running back, finished with 174 yards in 25 carries, including a 63-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

A Chargers bend-but-don’t-break defense that last season tipped away a pass on a potential score-tying two-point conversion with 35 seconds left to beat Tennessee and forced an incomplete pass in the end zone on the last play of a one-touchdown win over Seattle did not come up big in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Colts drove 80 yards in 16 plays in the final eight minutes, converting one fourth-down play and pulling to within 24-22 on Jacoby Brissett’s 19-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 38 seconds left. Mack then pushed his way into the end zone for a score-tying two-point conversion.

“We were up by 14 points in the second half — we have to step on their throats and finish the game,” said defensive end Joey Bosa, who had one sack and eight tackles.

“When I see as a defense how many third and longs they had, how many opportunities we had to get off the field, the two-point conversion we didn’t stop … we’ll take the win, but we have to be better.”

It appeared the Chargers were about to put the game away before safety Malik Hooker’s one-handed interception of a Philip Rivers pass in the end zone set up the Colts’ final drive. And that seemed to have stalled when safety Adrian Phillips dropped Mack for a five-yard loss and lineman Justin Jones sniffed out a screen pass to tackle Nyheim Hines for a seven-yard loss.

But on third and 22 from the Colts 32, Brissett hit Hilton over the middle for 19 yards and then Devin Funchess on the left sideline for eight on fourth and three.

Six running plays moved the ball to the Chargers 19. Brissett’s pass to Funchess on a corner route in the end zone with 48 seconds left was broken up by cornerback Brandon Facyson, who had replaced the injured Michael Davis in the first quarter.

Brissett then dumped a short pass to Hilton on a crossing route. The speedy Hilton appeared headed for the left sideline, but instead of going out of bounds, he eluded Phillips’ arm tackle, deked Thomas and raced straight up the sideline, diving for a pylon-scraping touchdown with 38 seconds left.

“I tried to hit him and keep him in bounds, and he just made a play,” Phillips said of Hilton, who caught eight passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. “He did some type of step-back, arm swing. I was only able to get him with my arm, and he did what he does. He’s T.Y. He’s a great player.”

Davis took responsibility for the breakdown.

“A.P. did a good job of slowing him down — I’m the cleanup guy, I have to be there to make that play and finish,” Davis said. “We over-pursued him. Both of us were thinking the same thing — don’t let him get out of bounds and get a free timeout.

“A.P. took his shot. I have to do a better job of playing off him. Thankfully, our offense went down the field in overtime and scored, and the game didn’t come down to that last possession.”

Davis said it’s “kind of hard to pinpoint exactly” why the Colts ran the ball so effectively in the second half. There were some missed tackles, some missed assignments, some players out of position.

“As a defense, we have to do a much better job of understanding what teams are trying to do against us and to get off the field, and I feel like that starts in the linebacker room,” Davis said. “Mack made some nice plays, but we can’t allow a team to rush the ball for 200 yards against us.”

Brissett, who stepped in as the starter when quarterback Andrew Luck retired in August, completed 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Phillips saw a silver lining on a day the Chargers defense struggled.

“We have work to do, but you’re not gonna be hitting on all cylinders in Week 1,” he said. “You don’t want to peak too early.”

———

Pats dismantle Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (TNS) — Heading into opening night, it was fair to wonder if Tom Brady had enough offensive weapons. At this point, we thought the Patriots might be a team that leans on their loaded defense. After all, this team lost Rob Gronkowski and they had a laundry list of question marks at receiver.

With a snap of your fingers, that changed in a hurry.

On Sunday night’s regular-season opener, the Patriots completely outclassed the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 33-3 win. The Pats showed they indeed have an elite defensive group. For the rest of the NFL, it only gets worse.

In its current state, the Patriots offense looked good enough to contend with anyone in the league. The problem for the rest of the NFL is that this group is about to insert Antonio Brown, who will be officially signed on Monday. The offense was also playing without Demaryius Thomas, who was out with a hamstring injury.

After raising banner No. 6 on Sunday night, the Patriots put on a show. It looks like it’s only going to get better from here.

Brady went 24/36 for 341 yards with three touchdowns while hitting seven different targets. The receivers were led by Phillip Dorsett (95 yards and two touchdowns), Josh Gordon (73 yards, touchdown) and Julian Edelman (83 yards). The defensive effort was also outstanding, keeping Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his offense out of the end zone all night.

It didn’t take the offense to get rolling. After punting on the first series, the Pats were stuttering on the second series before all hell broke loose. Following an offensive pass interference penalty, the offense was looking at a first-and-20. Four plays later, Edelman was throwing a pass and the offense was rolling en route to taking a 7-0 first quarter lead.

The trick play, where Brady threw to Edelman, who threw the ball to James White, resulted in a 28-yard gain and the Gillette Stadium crowd was on their feet and didn’t soon sit down. On the next play, Brady hit Josh Gordon for the first time in 2019. The receiver took his first catch of the season, ran over and in between two Steelers defenders for a 20-yard touchdown at 4:46 of the first quarter.

The Patriots extended their lead to 10-0 on their next series.

Rookie Jakobi Meyers kicked off this drive with a 22-yard reception, which marked the first of his career. The Pats steadily marched down the field with a blend of pass and run plays. Edelman hauled in his 500th career reception along the way as Stephen Gostkowski capped off the drive with a 25-yard field goal at 11:52 of the second quarter.

In the event the Patriots offense did stall, they had some backup. The team’s defense played lights out football in the first half. The Steelers had trouble moving the ball whatsoever. On back-to-back drives in the second quarter, the defense held the Steelers to two impressive three-and-outs. Those drives included two stops on third-and-1, courtesy of a Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins run stuffs.

On this night, the Patriots played completely football. Following the Steelers second-straight three-and-out, Brady’s offense extended the Pats’ lead to 17-0.

This drive was a short one as the offense traveled 80 yards in six plays. Edelman caught back-to-back first downs for gains of 16 an 24 yards. At 3:49 of the second quarter, Dorsett split two Steelers defensive backs (Mike Hilton and Terrell Edmunds) to get wide open for a 25-yard touchdown reception.

Not to be outdone, the Patriots defense held strong on the ensuing series. When the Steelers attempted to go for it on fourth-and-1, Patrick Chung promptly swatted Roethlisberger’s pass out of Donte Moncrief’s hands for a turnover on downs. The offense took over at the 47-yard line and Gostkowski capped off the short drive with a 41-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Patriots defense bent to open up the second half, but they didn’t break as the Steelers got on the scoreboard. Pittsburgh threatened for the first time this game in the third quarter after Roethlisberger hit James Washington for a 45-yard gain. The defense, however, held strong on the goal line, stopping the Steelers on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Pittsburgh settled for a 19-yard field goal and the Pats led, 20-3 at 10:17 of the third.

On the next series, Dorsett burnt the Steelers again, to give the Patriots a 27-3 lead. On this play, the receiver sprinted by Hilton and defensive back Kameron Kelly to get wide open for a 58-yard touchdown reception at 8:05 of the third quarter.

Following a 43-yard reception by Gordon, the Pats extended their lead to 30-3, thanks to a 35-yard Gostkowski boot with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. The kicker added a 39-yard field goal with 6:38 left in the game and the Pats led, 33-3.

To keep things balanced, Devin McCourty intercepted Roethlisberger in the end zone with 4:24 left.

The Patriots exited the 2018 season with another championship. They leave Week 1 of the 2019 regular season looking for another repeat. As they say, the football season is a marathon and the Patriots on the first leg, but Sunday night was a solid start.

———

RIP: Titans bury Browns

CLEVELAND (TNS) — For Browns fans who treated the season opener like Christmas morning, Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans stinks like a lump of coal.

The Browns are way more talented than they have been in a long time, but it didn’t matter in the head coaching debut of Freddie Kitchens.

His team proved to be the epitome of sloppy, committing 18 penalties for 182 yards. By comparison, the Titans were flagged six times for 54 yards.

Starting left tackle Greg Robinson became the poster boy for the Browns’ lack of discipline when he was ejected with 4:54 left in the second quarter for kicking safety Kenny Vaccaro in the helmet. Kendall Lamm came off the bench to fill in for Robinson, but Lamm suffered a knee injury with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game.

The penalties, a defense caught napping on Titans running back Derrick Henry’s 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s three fourth-quarter interceptions all contributed to an embarrassing loss for the NFL’s most-hyped team of the offseason.

Mayfield finished 25-of-38 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown with the three picks. He posted a rating of 64.1 and took five sacks, including one for a safety. The Titans pummeled him in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

The Browns haven’t prevailed in an opener since Sept. 12, 2004. They fell to 1-19-1 in Week 1 since 1999.

FirstEnergy Stadium was rocking early, but it resembled the familiar “Factory of Sadness” by the fourth quarter.

The Browns scored on the game’s opening drive, seizing a 6-0 lead with running back Dontrell Hilliard’s 4-yard rushing touchdown. Later, Hilliard was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Rookie fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert missed the extra point wide right with 10:11 left in the first quarter.

The Browns didn’t face a third down on the eight-play, 73-yard march, but they overcame some adversity during the series. Mayfield nearly threw an interception on the first snap. Linebacker Jayon Brown deflected the pass right to cornerback Adoree Jackson, but the couldn’t hang onto the ball.

A play after Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield went back to Beckham on a screen, but the play was negated by an illegal blindside block called on Robinson as he hit cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Mayfield wouldn’t be denied out of the gate, though. Two plays after Robinson’s penalty, on second-and-23 at the Titans 39, Mayfield threw a 35-yard pass to receiver Rashard Higgins. Hilliard reached the end zone on the next play.

A whopping 10 penalties for 107 yards in the first half contributed to the Browns failing to do anything else of significance through the first two quarters. They trailed 12-6 at halftime.

Titans kicker Cairo Santos capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal, cutting the Browns’ lead to 6-3 with 6:32 left in the first quarter.

The Titans struck again four series later. Aided by four penalties on the Browns’ defense, the Titans captured a 10-6 lead with 9:32 left in the second quarter, when Henry rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 87-yard drive.

During the drive, defensive end Myles Garrett drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for striking tight end Delanie Walker in the face mask. Free safety Damarious Randall was called for defensive holding. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson received penalty for roughing the passer when he gave quarterback Marcus Mariota a late shove. Then on third-and-4 at the Browns 11, Richardson committed a neutral zone infraction, giving the Titans a first down. Henry scored two plays later.

During the same play on which Lamm was hurt, outside linebacker Cameron Wake got around right tackle Chris Hubbard and sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety, which allowed the Titans to go ahead 12-6 with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter. Mayfield was visibly in pain after the play but stayed in the game.

He tried to get something going in the final minute of the first half, but Beckham was penalized for pass interference against Butler. In his Browns debut, Beckham caught seven passes for 71 yards on 11 targets.

The Titans extended their lead to 15-6 on the opening series of the second half. Santos capped the five-play, 44-yard drive by making a 53-yard field goal with 11:53 remaining in the third quarter.

For a brief time, late in the third quarter, the Browns came to life. After the Browns had gone 0-for-6 on third down, Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry connected for 23 yards and a first down on third-and-16 from the Cleveland 33. Two plays later, Mayfield and Landry hooked up again, this time for 34 yards with Landry hauling in a pass against the coverage of cornerback Logan Ryan.

The next play, on first-and-goal, Mayfield threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku, who ran a slant route into the front of the end zone and gained a favorable position against free safety Kevin Byard. Seibert made the extra point as the Browns reduced their deficit to 15-13 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

The problem is the Browns’ defense snoozed on the next play from scrimmage. Henry caught a screen pass from Mariota and ripped off the 75-yard touchdown, allowing the Titans to build a 22-13 advantage with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter.

On the ensuing series, All-Pro free safety Kevin Byard intercepted a pass Mayfield intended for Beckham and returned it 28 yards to the Browns 35 with 14:11 left in the fourth quarter.

The Titans took advantage of the takeaway by producing a four-play, 35-yard touchdown drive. Mariota and Walked connected for an 11-yard score, and the Titans constructed a 29-13 cushion with 12:32 to play.

The Titans scored two more touchdowns off Mayfield interceptions. Mariota connected with Walker for a 7-yard touchdown with 9:03 left after Ryan picked off a Mayfield pass intended for Landry on an out route.

Then Butler returned a Mayfield interception 38 yards for a touchdown with 3:02 remaining.

———

Lions, Cards even

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TNS) — Only the Detroit Lions could do this.

The Lions coughed up an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter lead to rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, tying in overtime at 27.

The Lions led 24-6 after a T.J. Hockenson touchdown to open the fourth quarter, but preceded to unravel on both sides of the ball.

Murray hit Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard touchdown to get within 24-22 with 43 seconds left, then Murray hit Christian Kirk for the two-point conversion.

The Cardinals scored a field goal to open the 10-minute OT, as the Lions defense held when Arizona drove inside the 10-yard line. The Lions answered with a tying field goal from Matt Prater.

Neither team scored on their next possession and the game ended in a tie.

———

Seahawks survive

SEATTLE (TNS) — Sunday’s season opener ultimately felt more like the Bengals bungled than the Seahawks soared.

But, you take your victories however you can get them in the NFL, and inartful as was Seattle’s 21-20 win over the Bengals, Pete Carroll isn’t going to turn it down.

Seattle was statistically dominated — outgained 429 yards to 234 — and shockingly couldn’t really run it much of the day against a team that a year ago was one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

But when the plays mattered most, Seattle somehow found a way to make them.

A 44-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Seahawks the lead, and then a defense that bent almost all day found a way not to break at the most critical of times to hold on to the win.

The victory was Seattle’s 11th in a row in a home opener and the Seahawks are now 15-0 in September under Carroll.

A snapshot of how the day went can be found in one stat: The Bengals had four drives into Seattle territory in the second half — all to the 36 or closer and two inside the 12 — but scored just a field goal while Seattle had only one drive into Cincinnati territory in the second half but scored a touchdown.

Maybe it was as simple as a team used to winning playing at home and a team in its first year of a rebuilding program playing on the road.

The bigger picture is that Seattle won’t win too many games playing like this anywhere — certainly not next week at Pittsburgh.

The Bengals held a 356-150 edge in yards heading into the fourth quarter, and that stat accurately reflected the degree to which Cincinnati dominated the game.

But, Seattle once again hewed to Carroll’s theme that you can’t win the game in the first, second or third quarters but you can in the fourth.

This was the 28th time in 126 games — regular season and playoffs — that Wilson led a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback.

Most amazing may have been that the Seahawks were down just 17-14 at the time.

The Bengals had drives in the third quarter that advanced to Seattle’s 12-, 27- and 36-yard lines but got no points out of any of them.

One ended when the ball simply slipped out of Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton’s hands and to Al Woods for a fumble, another on a missed field goal of 45 yards, and another on a fourth-down stop by Woods.

On their first drive of the fourth quarter, the Bengals again drove into Seattle territory, this time to the 4 — if somewhat controversially so with a pass interference penalty on Tre Flowers getting it that far (Carroll took advantage of the new NFL rules to challenge the penalty but it was upheld on a review).

The Bengals couldn’t get it in from there, though, thanks in part to Woods — who had a huge game — drawing a holding penalty and then Jadeveon Clowney getting his first Seattle sack.

The Bengals settled for a field goal that cut the lead to 21-20 with exactly seven minutes left.

Seattle couldn’t get the kind of time-consuming drive to put the game away it has so often in the past, due in part to Lockett dropping a pass on first down at about the Bengals’ 40.

Cincinnati got the ball back at its own 29 with 5:30 remaining but after one first down was stopped and punted — Quinton Jefferson, who also had a big game — batted down a pass on third down.

Seattle got the ball back at its own 6 with 3:22 left.

And for the only time all day Seattle’s running game was a factor. Two runs set up a third-and-one and Carson then burst loose for 21 yards for a first down that effectively allowed Seattle to run out the clock.

———

Rams tame Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — To beat a team as good as the Los Angeles Rams, you’re going to need to play very close to mistake-free football.

The Panthers couldn’t do that Sunday, losing 30-27 to the defending NFC champions on a muggy, disappointing day in Charlotte.

Carolina turned the ball over twice in the first half — one on a fumble by wide receiver DJ Moore and another on a backward pass from Cam Newton toward Moore that was tipped and never got there before the Rams recovered it.

Add that to a litany of other mistakes — including a late Newton interception — and the Panthers never led in what was their eighth loss in their past nine regular-season games. Carolina (0-1) does at least have a chance to even its record quickly. The Panthers host Tampa Bay on Thursday night, also at home.

The Panthers played catch-up and played it well after falling behind 13-0 in the second quarter, but the deficit was too much to make up in the NFL season opener for both teams.

There were some very good plays that came from all three units for Carolina: Jermaine Carter Jr.’s punt block, James Bradberry’s interception and Christian McCaffrey’s two rushing touchdowns among them.

But it still wasn’t enough. The Panthers’ best chance came when they got the ball back down only three points, 23-20, midway through the fourth quarter. But they went three-and-out after a Cam Newton overthrow of Curtis Samuel, and the Rams then rammed in a touchdown to make it 30-20. Newton threw a bad interception to Rams linebacker Cory Littleton on the next possession, and the Panthers were running out of time..

A late drive by Carolina, fueled by some sensational running by McCaffrey, pulled Carolina to within 30-27 on an Alex Armah 1-yard TD with 1:58 to go. Joey Slye’s onsides kick was recovered by the Rams, however, and Los Angeles ran out the clock.

Some quick thoughts on the game:

— The best thing the Panthers had going for them offensively was McCaffrey. The tailback was Carolina’s best running and pass-catching threat, combining for 209 total yards and scoring from 8 and 2 yards out. He was spectacular both in real life and for all his fantasy football owners.

— The Rams alternated their tailbacks to good effect. Starter Todd Gurley had a few moments, particularly in the fourth quarter, and Rams backup tailback Malcolm Brown scored twice on a day when neither Newton nor Jared Goff threw a touchdown pass for the first three quarters.

— Panthers kicker Slye scored his first NFL points Sunday and was about even for the game with the Rams’ Greg (the Leg) Zuerlein. Slye made kicks from 46 and 52 yards but missed from 53; Zuerlein hit from 56, 49 and 27 but had a late miss from 41 and wasn’t as effective on his kickoffs.

— Coolest thing from pregame: The Panthers honored their superfan, Greg “Catman” Good, by having former Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad bang the “Keep Pounding” drum in a Catman No. 87 jersey.

Good, who died in July at age 62, was famous for his electric blue wig and his frequent appearances during Panthers’ TV broadcasts from Section 104. Muhammad was his favorite player, and Good routinely wore Muhammad’s jersey as part of his costume.

— One of the game’s scarier moments came when McCaffrey tried to hurdle Rams veteran safety Eric Weddle in the second quarter. Weddle stayed low and caught McCaffrey’s knee in the earhole of his helmet. He ended up leaving the game for good, rolling away on a cart with a head laceration and a potential concussion.

Panthers rookie defensive end Brian Burns had an active day as a pass rusher, although he wasn’t credited with any sacks. Defensive tackle Kawann Short also got some good push up the middle, once leading to two hits of Goff in a row.

———

Wentz wangles out win

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The Eagles rode an extraordinary second half to a 32-27 come-from-behind victory over the Washington Redskins Sunday, showing the team’s lethal potential, in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles spotted the visitors 17-0 and 20-7 leads, then reeled off three successive second-half touchdowns and a 22-yard field goal on four possessions, while allowing Washington no second-half points and no second-half first downs until the Birds had built a 32-20 lead with about three minutes left.

Fans exasperated at the early futility of the team they hoped would regain the Lombardi Trophy seemed pretty happy, sunbathing under blue skies with a comfortable lead in the final minutes, even when the Redskins drove for a meaningless touchdown with six seconds remaining. It made for a very happy 68th birthday for team chairman Jeffrey Lurie.

DeSean Jackson’s return to the scene of his early career triumphs was all anyone could have hoped for — eight catches for 154 yards and two long touchdowns.

Carson Wentz, under wraps the entire preseason, seemed a little slow making reads early, but his second half was incendiary — 16 for 21 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Earlier, it was apparent from the first series that the Eagles weren’t primed and ready.They won the coin flip, deferred, and then watched 35-year-old Redskins tight end Vernon Davis hurdle Ronald Darby and run away from Rodney McLeod and Andrew Sendejo. Sendejo was in coverage and seemed to have Davis lined up but just sort of flailed at him.

Washington, a 10-point underdog, had a 7-0 lead four minutes and six seconds after the opening kickoff. The Eagles were chasing the game.

Their first possession started well but ended when Jackson retaliated with a shove after Quinton Dunbar head-butted him in the facemask. As so often happens, officials saw only the retaliation and the 15-yard penalty put the drive too far behind the chains.

The Redskins added a field goal, and then lightly-regarded quarterback Case Keenum found rookie wideout Terry McLaurin, somehow isolated on Eagles corner Rasul Douglas, for an easy 69-yard touchdown and a 17-0 Washington lead.

For an Eagles team that talked all week about correcting the 2018 problem with slow starts, this was not ideal.

In between, the Eagles went for it on fourth and 2 from the Washington 29, and Wentz’s pass was blocked.

The only offensive success the Eagles had in the first half came on a 51-yard Wentz touchdown bomb to Jackson, but the Eagles wasted the good feeling from that by gift-wrapping a field goal for the Redskins at the end of the half. First they called timeout on third and 4, gave up the conversion, pushed Washington out of range briefly on a Tim Jernigan sack, then negated that by giving up a completion and a senseless Derek Barnett offside on an attempted Washington spike to stop the clock. It was 20-7 at halftime and the Linc crowd was disgruntled.

The second half started just a little better, though.

Wentz threw TD passes on his first two third-quarter possessions, five yards to Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone, Wentz dodging and darting and buying time, then another heave into the wild blue yonder, 53 yards to Jackson. The Redskins, the mentally sharper team early, somehow left their former wideout uncovered on the play, which is seldom a good idea.

After the Jackson TD, Wentz was 16 for 25 for 187. After a touchdown screen to Jeffery on the first snap of the fourth quarter — ruled a lateral and a rushing touchdown for Jeffery — Wentz was 21 for 29 for 250 yards and three TDs that would have been four had Jeffery been a step closer to the line.

His final line was 28 for 39 for 313 yards, three TDs and a 121 passer rating.

———

Jets grounded

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (TNS) — The Jets opened the season with high hopes and expectations that all the changes they made in the offseason would lead to changes on the field and scoreboard. But the Jets suffered a brutal loss in the first game of the Adam Gase era.

They gave up 17 unanswered points in the second half, and fell, 17-16, to the Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Sam Darnold said he believed the offense could be “electric.” But it lacked power. Gase’s offense sputtered for much of the game, and it couldn’t produce anything in the fourth quarter when the Jets really needed it.

The Jets took over at their own 25, down by one point, with three minutes to go. The converted a 4th-and-1 as Le’Veon Bell got the yard he needed with some extra effort. After an illegal use of the hands penalty gave the Jets a first down, Darnold’s next three passes went incomplete, including an overthrow of Robby Anderson, who was wide open.

On 4th-and-10 from their 40, Darnold was hit throwing the ball and it went incomplete.

Darnold finished 28-for-41 for 186 yards and one touchdown. Bell, who sat out last season over a contract dispute with the Steelers, had 60 yards on 17 carries, and six catches for 32 receiving yards. He scored on a 9-yard catch, and caught a pass for a two-point conversion that gave the Jets a 16-0 lead.

Kicker Kaare Vedvik missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in his first regular season NFL game.

The defense under new coordinator Gregg Williams forced four turnovers. But they crumbled late, particularly after new middle linebacker C.J. Mosley left the game with a groin injury.

Mosley had been all over the field, and scored the Jets’ first touchdown of the season. Mosley, who the Jets signed to a five-year, $85 million contract, picked off Josh Allen and ran 17 yards for the score 4:26 into the game. But Mosley left the game late in the third and didn’t return.

The defense changed after he left. On the first series without Mosley, the Bills marched down the field. They went 85 yards on eight plays, and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Allen. The extra point made it 16-10.

After the Jets offense went nowhere, the Bills took over at their own 20. It took another eight plays to get in the end zone. Allen hit John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 3:00 left. Stephen Hauschka’s extra point gave the Bills a 17-16 lead.

It took seven possessions, but the Jets scored their first offensive touchdown — and the first for Bell in Green and White. On third-and-goal from the Bills’ 9, Darnold threw a low pass that Bell went down and caught and got in the end zone for his first touchdown in more than 600 days.

The Jets went for two and got it after Darnold scrambled left, turned right and lofted a pass to the back corner of the end zone. Bell leapt up and grabbed it to give the Jets a 16-0 lead with 7:01 remaining in the third.

The Jets’ defense forced four first-half turnovers, and nearly had a fifth. But a Marcus Maye interception was negated by defensive holding on Darryl Roberts. Despite all the takeaways, the offense produced zero points in the half. The lone score was Mosley’s touchdown return.

In seven series, the Jets had two three-and-outs, four punts and a missed field goal. Darnold made some bad decisions, but he was also under a lot of pressure. He was sacked three times in the first half.

The offense’s best chance to score came on the final series after Neville Hewitt picked off Allen’s deflected pass. It gave the Jets the ball at Buffalo’s 48 with a minute to go. On the first play, Darnold connected with Jamison Crowder for a 19-yard gain. But the Jets only gained two yards on the next three plays. Darnold had a pass batted down on second down and threw incomplete on third.

Vedvik came in for the 45-yard field goal. He missed badly, wide right. It wasn’t even close.

The offense’s struggles continued on the opening drive of the second half. Darnold led the Jets to midfield, but he missed a wide-open Anderson on second down and was sacked on third.

But the defense bailed out the Jets again. Lachlan Edwards’ punt was downed on the Buffalo 2-yard-line. On the Bills’ first play, cornerback Brian Poole and Jordan Jenkins stopped Frank Gore for a safety to make it 8-0.

———

Ravens broil Dolphins

MIAMI (TNS) — On Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson said he hoped fans would leave the Ravens’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins thinking they’d seen the best offense “ever.”

In a 59-10 win Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, he certainly did his part to live up to his promise.

Delivering on the promise of a “revolutionary” offense against an outmatched opponent, the Ravens set a franchise record for points and scoring margin. Jackson, in just his eighth career start, authored what might be the greatest passing performance by a Ravens quarterback. In less than three quarters, Jackson finished with a career-high 324 passing yards, a franchise-record five passing touchdowns, a franchise-record 85.0% completion rate (17-for-20) and the first perfect passer rating (158.3) in Ravens history.

Jackson was far from the only record breaker. Tight end Mark Andrews had eight catches for 108 yards, both career highs. Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had four catches for 147 yards, and his first two catches went for touchdowns. Andrews, wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Miles Boykin and fullback Patrick Ricard also had receiving touchdowns.

The Ravens got the scoring started early, marching 89 yards in 4:26 before finding the end zone on a 1-yard run by running back Mark Ingram (14 carries for 107 yards). The Ravens led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter after Brown’s two deep strikes, and they entered the half up 42-10. The rate of scoring eased somewhat in the second half, and the Ravens inserted Robert Griffin III for their first drive of the fourth quarter.

He led a touchdown drive, too. By the game’s end, the Ravens had a franchise record for total offense (643 yards).

———

Vikes clip Falcons’ wings

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — It will be simple, and tempting, to paint the Vikings’ emphatic season-opening 28-12 victory over the Falcons as a manifesto for how they want to approach the entire 2019 season. Their commanding performance required just seven first-half pass attempts from Kirk Cousins, as their zone running scheme produced four of their six longest plays of the day, their withering pass rush set up three turnovers and they blocked a punt to stake their first score.

The reality of the 16-game season will likely demand nuance be added to the narrative; the Vikings faced a Falcons team that ranked 25th in the league against the run last season, and their decision to activate just four receivers on Sunday underscored their belief they could exert their will on Atlanta’s defense at home. Upcoming tests, starting with the Packers next Sunday at Lambeau Field, will likely require more balance.

But even if the first performance for the Kevin Stefanski-Gary Kubiak combo was largely based on a single riff, it’s one the Vikings didn’t have under their fingers for most of last season. They surpassed 150 rushing yards just twice last season, and had only seven runs of 20 yards or more, as an overmatched offensive line and creative dissonance on the coaching staff bewitched their season.

On Sunday, at least, a team that has often struggled in recent years to come up with different ways to win showed itself capable of a new one.

Cousins threw only 10 passes — the fewest of his career as a starter — and the Vikings leaned on big gains from Dalvin Cook and rookie Alexander Mattison to pull away from the Falcons. Their defense flashed its commanding form from 2017, holding Atlanta scoreless for three quarters and sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan four times.

Cook scored a pair of touchdowns, and Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead the defense.

Cook ran for 111 yards on 21 carries. Ryan threw a pair of scoring passes for Atlanta in the fourth quarter after it fell behind 28-0.

The Vikings took a 21-0 halftime lead thanks to a pair of early Falcons mistakes.

Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson blocked Matt Bosher’s punt on Atlanta’s first possession, and the Vikings took over at the Falcons’ 21. After a penalty and a run, Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a 23-yard score.

The Vikings quickly got the ball back when Ryan was intercepted by Harris at the Falcons’ 41. Cook capped a four-play drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Cousins scored the final touchdown of the half on a 1-yard dive after 10-play, 59-yard second quarter drive.

Harris’ second interception stopped a potential Atlanta scoring drive early in the third quarter. The Falcons got to the Vikings’ 2 on a pass interference penalty on Trae Waynes. Two plays later, Ryan seemed as if he was trying to throw the ball away in the right corner of the end zone, but there was enough room for Harris to get there and make the pick.

The interference call on Waynes, who ran into Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley, was challenged by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer under new NFL rules that allow such a challenge.

The Vikings rolled 80 yards to go ahead 28-0 on Cook’s 7-yard scoring run. The drive was helped along by two personal foul penalties on the Falcons defense, one of which came after a 31-yard pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs.

Ryan hit Ridley for a 20-yard score with 9:19 remaining, but the two-point conversion pass was incomplete. Ryan found Julio Jones for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:09 left.