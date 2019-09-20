By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Caney Valley High School’s football team is hoping to make Friday’s game against Liberty High a declaration of independence from a winless start.

The Caney Valley Trojans (0-2) will play host to the Liberty Tigers (0-2) at 7 p.m. at Ramona.

This also will be Caney Valley’s Homecoming game.

“They’re a pretty solid team,” Trojan head coach Stephen Mitchell said about the Tigers, singling out their quarterback as the biggest offensive threat.

“We’re going to hope to contain him,” Mitchell said. “If we contain him, we should be pretty well off. … We’ve got to wrap him up. We’ve got to wrap the runningbacks up. … We want to force some turnovers.”

Freshman Zak Wallis is slated to make his third start at quarterback for the Trojans.

“Zak has progressed really good,” Mitchell said. “He cut down on his turnovers 100 percent in the last game.”

Decreasing giveaways and starting games with more intensity are two important areas of progress for the Trojans, the coach said.

Kurt Nevels will be one of multiple options the Trojans will use as runningbacks.

“I’d like to try to work on establishing the run game,” Mitchell said. “The run game basically establishes what we want to do in the pass game.”

Mitchell also is relying on the 12th man to boost his team.

“I’m looking forward to having a bid crowd,” Mitchell said. “Hopefully we can make some good memories for ourselves on Friday night.”