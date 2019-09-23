BLUEJACKET — Keegan Francis ran for 331 yards and five touchdowns as Bluejacket routed South Coffeyville-Copan 46-0 here Friday night.

Francis had touchdown runs of 54, 70, 23 and 46 yards plus a two-point conversion for the Chieftains (2-1).

He also had a 40-yard interception return.

Defensively, Francis logged four solo tackles and three assisted stops.

“Keegan went off and had a great night, along with Charlie (Spiegel) and several others,” Bluejacket head coach Lee Bluejacket said. “It was a great defensive game plan by Coach Simmons to hold a team like that to zero points.

“We still have some things to clean up, but we got great blocking from our linemen and they created lots of room for our runners.”

Bluejacket led 32-0 at the half and the game ended in the middle of the third quarter.

Spiegel had 79 yards on seven carries, including a 44-yard TD run. He also had a 22-yard touchdown reception.

Johnnie Estes completed two of his six pass attempts for 31 yards, including the scoring strike to Spiegel.

Estes carried the ball twice for 64 yards.

In addition to Francis, Spiegel had five tackles, three assists and two quarterback hurries, Lakelan Bro had an interception, two tackles and six assists, and Matthew Hudelson caused two fumbles and had one quarterback hurry. He was in on four assisted and one solo tackle.

Bluejacket hosts Southwest Covenant Friday, Sept. 27.