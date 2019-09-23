By Blair Kerkhoff

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The Chiefs had a possession early in the third quarter when Patrick Mahomes didn’t attempt a pass. The Chiefs didn’t score.

The heck with that.

Next time, they came out slinging. The end result was another Mahomes touchdown pass and the Chiefs were on their way to a 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Mahomes magic, mania, whatever you want to call it continued in the Chiefs’ home opener. His three touchdown passes give him 10 for the season, with no interceptions.

The scores covered ground from 14 yards to LeSean McCoy to 83 yards to Mecole Hardman as the Chiefs overcame an early six-point deficit.

At one point, the Chiefs scored 23 straight points. When the Ravens opened the second half with a touchdown, that’s when they attempted to ground out a drive on a soggy afternoon.

That didn’t work and they went back to what works best: Mahomes operating a well-designed attack that gets receivers open and protects him well.

Mahomes finished the day completing 27 of 37 for 374 yards. Sunday marked the 20th regular-season start of his career and his passer rating of 132.0 was the third-best of his career. Among his top four passer-rating games, three have occurred this season.

The game opened with the Ravens continuing the type of play that helped them carve a 2-0 record.

They entered the game leading the NFL in rushing yards and time of possession, and they took the opening kickoff and marched 84 yards in 16 plays in a drive that consumed 6 minutes, 30 seconds.

Along the way, Baltimore converted a fourth-and-3. But another fourth-down attempt later in the half backfired and helped fuel a Chiefs surge.

The Chiefs got their first score on McCoy’s 1-yard run, his first touchdown in a Kansas City uniform.

The Ravens faced a fourth-and-2 at their 47 on the next drive and Lamar Jackson’s short pass was underthrown.

The Chiefs scored again quickly, with Mahomes lofting a beautiful floater to Demarcus Robinson in the corner from 18 yards.

Robinson, who entered the season with four career touchdowns receptions, had his third in two games.

The Chiefs entered the fourth quarter with a 30-13 lead, but it wasn’t safe. Baltimore came up with a touchdown and field goal on successive possessions. When the Chiefs took over with about 6 { minutes remaining, the margin was eight, 30-22.

But on the first snap, the Chiefs got a season-long 41-yard run from Darrel Williams, the only veteran running back remaining with injuries to Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy. Damien Williams didn’t play and McCoy didn’t finish the game.

The drive ended with Harrison Butker’s 36-yard field goal with 4:36 remaining to restore a two-score advantage.

After the Ravens scored to close the gap to 33-28, kicker Justin Tucker attempted a pop-up drop kick for the onsides kick. Hardman alertly waved his arm for the fair catch.

The Chiefs faced a third-and-9 from their 37, and then they did what do best: called a pass play for Mahomes. His completion to Darrel Williams went for 16 yards to clinch the game.

———

Dallas blasts Miami

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Dallas Cowboys are still undefeated, moving to 3-0 on the season for 16th time in team history and the first time since 2008.

But they may not be feeling as good about themselves after Sunday’s 31-6 victory against hapless and tanking Miami Dolphins that can only be described as lethargic, listless and underwhelming.

A 22.5-point favorite, the Cowboys led just 10-6 halftime, thanks to some uncharacteristically greedy decision making by quarterback Dak Prescott that led to a second quarter interception and some stalled drives.

Prescott, who had played as well as any quarterback in the NFL through the first two games, returned to his sizzling form in the third quarter with a touchdown run and a touchdown pass to blow the game open.

The defense, which survived two dropped touchdown passes by the Dolphins in the first half, stiffened after halftime to leave no doubt well before the end of the game.

It was the ground and pound Cowboys that took the headlines from the team’s high-flying passing game against the Dolphins.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed 19 times for 125 yards and rookie Tony Pollard had 13 carries for 103 yards and a 16-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Cowboys cover the spread.

Here are five things from the Cowboys victory against the Dolphins:

———

If you were looking sideways at the formerly perfect Dak Prescott in the first half, you probably weren’t the only one.

Prescott completed 9 of 20 passes in the first half for 106 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But he was 3 of 9 in the second quarter with some questionable decision making, namely a greedy forced interception into double coverage when he had a wide open field to run.

He followed that up with a forced deep incompletion into double coverage on the next drive. Prescott’s sizzling start to the season was marked by smart aggression, not reckless play.

He turned things around for himself and the Cowboys in the third quarter, completing 8 of 8 passes to lead the Cowboys to scores on their first two possessions to turn a 10-6 halftime lead into a 24-6 blowout en route to 31-6 as expected.

Prescott tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, their second of the game and then had an 8-yard touchdown run, giving him 19 for his career.

Prescott completed 19 of 32 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The quarterback rating of 91.4 was his lowest of the season.

Prescott has nine touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ first three games, tying the team record set by Don Meredith in 1966. Tony Romo had eight in 2007 and Roger Staubach had eight in 1978.

———

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott notched his second straight 100-yard game of the season. He had 19 carries for 125 yards against the Dolphins after getting 111 yards against the Redskins. He had 13 carries for 86 yards in the first half.

It was the 21st 100-yard game of his career. The Cowboys are now 18-3 when Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards.

It was Tony Pollard who finished the game with the first team offense which allowed Elliott to rest.

Both had big runs in the fourth, Elliott had an 18-yarder and Pollard had a 28-yard run.

Pollard closed the game with a 16-yard touchdown run. He finished with 103 yard rushing on 13 carries.

The last time the Cowboys had 2 100-yard rushers was 1998 with Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren.

———

All eyes were on defensive end Robert Quinn during the national anthem before the game. Quinn had raised his fist in protest of social justice and racism during stints with the Dolphins and Rams before signing with the Cowboys.

Sunday was his first game after missing the first two under NFL suspension using a banned substance. Quinn did not protest during the anthem. He stood with teammates with his head down, rocking side to side.

He made his presence felt in the third quarter when he got the first sack of the game against Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen. He also had a quarterback hit and brought heat all game. DeMarcus Lawrence notched a second half sack and Maliek Collins and Kerry Hyder also shared a sack.

———

Former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton got to play against his former team. Charlton was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday and signed by the Dolphins on Thursday.

He practiced on Friday with the Dolphins before traveling with the team back to Dallas.

Charlton didn’t start but he got into the game quickly as a third down pass rusher.

Charlton acquitted himself well on short notice. He had the lone sack for the Dolphins on quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter.

———

The Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and now head to New Orleans for the much anticipated showdown against the New Orleans Saints. That quarterback Drew Brees is not playing will not take the spotlight off of this Sunday night affair. The Cowboys have a chance to go 4-0 for the first time since 2007 when they finished 13-3. The Superdome will still be rocking and the Saints are still mad about the loss at Dallas last season.

———

Texans rally

(TNS) — Coming off a frustrating loss in Detroit, the Chargers found even more frustration at home, losing Sunday to Houston 27-20.

En route to the defeat, they blew a 10-point halftime lead, lost a touchdown on a penalty call and had an interception wiped out by offsetting penalties.

They also failed repeatedly to stop the Texans on third down (Houston finished six for 10) and couldn’t corral quarterback Deshaun Watson, who escaped several near-sacks to extend plays and torment the Chargers.

Houston scored the first 20 points of the second half — on a Carlos Hyde three-yard run and on 15- and 53-yard Watson passes to Jordan Akins.

The Chargers’ final possession died on downs in the last minute. Travis Benjamin failed to hold onto a potential touchdown pass on that possession and left tackle Trent Scott was called for a holding penalty to wipe out a completion that would have moved the ball inside the Texans’ 10-yard line.

Hoping to atone for the ugly defeat in Detroit, the Chargers’ first possession ended after three plays netted four uninspired yards.

But then they got a break on Houston’s third play from scrimmage when Watson, in an apparent attempt to throw the ball away, spiked it backward, making it a lateral and a live ball.

Desmond King grabbed it for the Chargers and returned it 13 yards to the Texans’ 15-yard line.

Three plays later, Philip Rivers hit Keenan Allen for a seven-yard touchdown pass to put the Chargers up 7-0.

They stretched the lead to 10-0 when a 15-play, 72-yard drive resulted in a Ty Long 34-yard field goal.

The Chargers had to settle for three points after losing another touchdown to a penalty. Dan Feeney was called for holding to nullify a six-yard scoring run by Justin Jackson.

The Chargers had two touchdowns wiped out by penalties in the previous game against the Lions.

After Houston closed to within 10-7 on a 16-yard pass from Watson to Darren Fells midway through the second quarter, Rivers and Allen hooked up again for a score just before halftime.

The touchdown play — a 12-yarder — ended an eight-play possession that went 89 yards in only 78 seconds.

Allen finished with 13 catches for 183 yards. Rivers was 31 for 46 for 318 yards.

———

Carolina stops Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TNS) — Sitting on the bench at State Farm Stadium, having just tossed his second touchdown of the first half, Kyle Allen put into words exactly what everyone watching him was thinking:

“That was (expletive) beautiful.”

Allen was referring to his 52-yard strike to D.J. Moore, who took a deep crossing route about 35 yards after the catch and into the end zone. It was weaving and winding as he navigated downfield blocks from Jarius Wright and Curtis Samuel at the exact right time.

So yeah, what he said.

But really, Allen’s comment applies to much more than just that one throw.

The Panthers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, out-matching the Arizona Cardinals, 38-20. It was a complete departure from Carolina’s first two games of the season, a pair of disappointing losses ripe with self sabotage. Instead, against Arizona, there was no foot-shooting or “missed opportunities” to bemoan.

Make no mistake: The Panthers needed this win, and now. They needed it in the standings, to prevent an 0-3 start that almost certainly would have cratered their playoff chances. (Since 1980, only six of 176 teams to begin a season 0-3 have made the postseason). They needed it to keep pace in the NFC South, as they now find themselves just one game behind Tampa Bay and New Orleans. They needed it to be an umbrella for all the negative clouds that have honed in on Bank of America Stadium for the past year.

Most of all, they needed it because they needed hope.

After Sunday’s offensive outburst, they have it.

It all starts with and circles back to Allen, the second-year backup tasked with filling in for an injured Cam Newton. Newton missed practice all this week after re-injuring his left foot against Tampa Bay, giving Allen a full week to prepare for his second career start. And considering his first came in Week 17 last year — after New Orleans had already clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs and the Panthers were eliminated from contention — this game carried more gravitas.

And no matter how bad Arizona’s defense is — the Cardinals allowed 458.5 yards per game through two weeks, second-most in the NFL — there is no escaping the fact Allen put on a masterful performance in his Arizona homecoming.

Allen finished the day 19-for-26 with 261 yards and four touchdowns, and his stat line doesn’t fully do his afternoon justice. He routinely threw receivers open, spreading the ball out as evenly as offensive coordinator Norv Turner would like. Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore both scored, and Greg Olsen had two touchdowns of his own in addition to 75 yards receiving. Allen did fumble twice, but both times were because his offensive linemen got beat — and even then, he recovered one of his own.

After two weeks of glaringly inconsistent quarterback play from Newton, Allen’s breakout Sunday could not have stood out more. He finished with just the 11th four-touchdown game in team history, and the first since Newton did so against the Packers in 2017. Some of his throws, including on-the-run tosses to Olsen and Samuel, were almost unbelievable if you didn’t see them yourself.

His success opened up run lanes for Christian McCaffrey, too. In particular, one lane.

Midway through the third quarter, McCaffrey made a jump-cut to sidestep blocks from Greg Van Roten and Olsen — and then he was gone, 76 yards and into the end zone. He juked an Arizona rookie safety Deionte Thompson almost out of his shoes, not to take away from him high-stepping a late ankle tackle to stay upright.

By the time Carolina’s defense caught up to the surging momentum, it was too late for Arizona. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, ran for 69 yards and constantly eluded Panthers defenders, but he also threw two second-half interceptions that shifted the balance of power. Add in eight sacks, including three from outside linebacker/defensive end Mario Addison and two from rookie Christian Miller, and Sunday’s second half quickly got out of hand.

This one win does not absolve Carolina of its two previous blemishes. That 0-2 hole can’t be erased. The points Allen and Co. put up can’t be retroactively shifted back to another week.

What it does do is stop the bleeding. After going 1-9 in its previous 10 games, this Panthers team — and fan base — were desperate for a win. Coach Ron Rivera was fed up of answering questions about Newton’s health this week, to the point that he calmly walked out of his midweek press conference.

Things in Charlotte were tense, to say the least.

That pressure should ease up, at least for a day. The Panthers’ season is not over before October, and even though maybe it shouldn’t be, that’s notable.

That’s what happens when for once, you play, as Allen said, beautiful football.

———

Rams defense saves day

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Los Angeles Rams defense was backed up to their four-yard line, needing four stops to keep the Cleveland Browns from possibly tying the score.

A blitz forced Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw an incomplete pass on first down. Linebacker Samson Ebukam deflected a pass on the next play, and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety Taylor Rapp broke up a pass on third down.

With Mayfield under pressure, safety John Johnson intercepted a fourth-down pass into the end zone to preserve a 20-13 victory Sunday night at EnergyFirst Stadium.

The Rams never took complete control, but Jared Goff connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for two touchdowns, Greg Zuerlein kicked two field goals and the defense once again proved stout when it needed to be as the Rams improved their record to 3-0 heading into next Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Coliseum.

Goff completed 24 of 38 passes for 269 yards, with two interceptions.

Kupp caught 11 passes for 102 yards and Brandin Cooks had eight receptions for 112 yards.

Mayfield completed 18 of 36 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 96 yards in 23 carries.

And the Rams held receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to six receptions for 56 yards.

The Browns led, 6-3, at halftime, but the Rams came out fast to start the second half.

Goff directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that featured 19- and 16-yard completions to Cooks and a 13-yard strike to Kupp. On third and goal from the 11-yard line, Goff connected with Kupp for a 10-6 lead.

The Browns answered, Chubb doing much of the work with two rushes and a 30-yard reception that set up Mayfield’s two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Browns created another opportunity when cornerback T.J. Carrie intercepted a Goff pass intended for Cooks. But the Rams forced the Browns to go three and out, ending the threat.

Cooks started the ensuing drive with a 23-yard reception, and the Rams scored seven plays later on Goff’s six-yard touchdown pass to Kupp to take a 17-13 lead with 12:48 left.

The Browns threatened after Mayfield found Beckham for a 19-yard gain into Rams’ territory. The drive stalled at the 40, but the Browns opted to go for it on fourth and nine rather than punt. Safety Eric Weddle tackled Chubb after a two-yard gain to regain possession for the Rams.

Zuerlein’s 37-yard field goal increased the Rams’ lead to 20-13.

Aaron Donald and Clay Matthews sacked Mayfield on the ensuing series to force a punt.

The Rams gave the Browns one last chance when Browns defensive back Juston Burris intercepted a Goff pass and returned to the Browns’ 43 with 2:46 remaining.

The Rams trailed, 6-3, at halftime after another slow start.

They outgained the Browns,144-126, but could not score a touchdown for the second time in three games.

In the first quarter, they put together an 11-play drive that took nearly five minutes. But it stalled at the Browns’ 35-yard-line, bringing on Zuerlein for a 53-yard field goal.

The Browns tied the score on the ensuing possession, driving 70 yards in 13 plays before Austin Seibert’s 23-yard field goal.

The Rams appeared to have some momentum midway through the second quarter when Goff completed passes to tight end Gerald Everett and receivers Robert Woods and Kupp. But linebacker Larry Ogunjobi sacked Goff on third down and Zuerlein missed wide right on a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The Rams got the ball back with just more than two minutes left and drove to the Browns’ 36. But after a false start penalty, end Myles Garrett sacked Goff and forced a fumble. Linebacker Joe Schobert picked up the ball and returned it to the Rams’ 17.

After three incomplete passes, Seibert kicked a field goal for a 6-3 lead.

———

49ers knovk off Steelers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (TNS) — Four turnovers on their first five series was a horrendous way for the 49ers to launch their home opener Sunday.

Surrendering a fourth-quarter lead and then committing a fifth turnover had the 49ers all set to blow their undefeated start to the season.

Then came a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining, and the 49ers escaped with a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers are 3-0 for the first time since 1998. Garoppolo is 4-0 as a Levi’s Stadium starter. The bye week is next, and the 49ers are back on the NFL map.

Much of the credit should go to a 49ers defense that touts a highly impressive pass rush, as evidenced by DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead day-long harrasment of Steelers first-time starting quarterback Mason Rudolph.

All four of those pass rushers got to Rudolph on the final third-down play of the game, ending with Buckner forcing a fumble. Once Rudolph had an ensuing fourth-down throw go incomplete, the 3-0 celebration was on in arguably the most important win in Levi’s Stadium’s six-year history.

Here are the 49ers’ studs and duds thus far:

STUDS

—Fullback Kyle Juszczyk: He’s been the 49ers’ best receiver and best lead blocker. He helped open up an alley for Jeff Wilson to run through on a third-and-goal, 1-yard touchdown run that gave the 49ers a 10-6 lead 2:43 after halftime. Juszczyk took it to the 1 on a 2-yard catch, and he earlier made 27- and 22-yard receptions with determination and grit. On the 27-yarder at the Steelers’ 28-yard line, it looked like he wasn’t touched and could have raced to the end zone. His lead blocks opened holes for Breida on positive runs to start their first two series.

—Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner: He’s the equalizer, heroically coming through after many a turnover by the 49ers offense. Buckner recovered a Steelers fumble at the 24-yard line with 5:29 remaining, offsetting Richie James’ fumble three snaps earlier at the 7-yard line. Arik Armstead forced the fumble Buckner recovered. Buckner was an all-game factor, starting with back-to-back tackles to mimize the Steelers second scoring drive, including a third-down tackle of Mason Rudolph for a 1-yard gain that forced a field goal (and 6-0 deficit). Buckner made another third-down tackle, with Ronald Blair, to stop Randolph for a 1-yard gain and force a punt after 49ers turnover No. 4.

—Running back Jeff Wilson: He ran for two touchdown for the second straight game since his practice-squad promotion. The 49ers have themselves a short-yardage, red-zone and goal-line specialist — and he’s the only running back who didn’t produce a turnover Sunday.

Tight end George Kittle: He had five catches for 48 yards by halftime, including a tough, 11-yard catch over the middle at the Steelers 11-yard line, having his legs taken out from behind him. Earlier, he broke wide open across the middle to catch Garoppolo’s first pass for a 12-yard gain, and a similar crossing route led to another 12-yard completion later.

—Defensive end Dee Ford: Unable to practice Wednsday and Thursday because of lingering knee pain, Ford looked healthy as he blasted off the right edge and sacked Rudolph on third-down for a 5-yard loss at the 41, taking the Steelers out of field-goal range just before halftime.

—Pass rush: Mason Rudolph completed 8-of-15 passes but for only 40 yards. His first three passes found their mark, for only 5 yards. Prior to Ford’s third-down sack just before halftime, the 49ers pass rush did not sack or hit him through four series and credit should go to defensive backs Ahkello Witherspoon, Tarvarius Moore and Richard Sherman, plus linebackers Kwon Alexander and Fred Warner.

—Cornerback K’Waun Williams: His interception to open the second half was an easy one to make, thanks to a penetrating pass rush and then Arik Armstead’s pressure to force Rudolph to huck it down field.

—Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: He went from a three-turnover dud into a second-half comeback stud. While engineering a touchdown drive to retake the lead late in the third quarter, Garoppolo showed a willingness to set up in the pocket or simply await a crushing hit before unloading on-target passes. As for the turnovers, the first interception came off a Matt Breida bobble, the second on a pass Dante Pettis couldn’t snag, and the fumble on a botched snap at the Steelers 7.

DUDS

—Cornerback Jason Verrett: He made a rude introduction as a 49ers cornerback. Replacing the injured Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) in the fourth quarter, Verrett first tackled James Washington in the open field for a pass-interference penalty at the 49ers’ 39-yard line, then Verrett allowed a go-ahead, 39-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the next snap.

—Wide receiver Richie James: He botched what appeared to be an end-around, direct snap on third-and-goal from the 7. That fumble came with 6:49 remaining and was the 49ers’ fifth turnover, their second in the red zone.

—Running back Raheem Mostert: Ball-security concerns are back. He fumbled a pitch on the second series (and recovered it), and, more costly, he fumbled at the Steelers 15-yard line when Fitzpatrick’s helmet struck his right arm and/or the ball. Mostert came back strong with four carries for 16 yards in a pivotal third quarter.

—Running back Matt Breida: He juggled Garoppolo’s second pass and it landed in T.J. Watt’s hands for an interception, only three snaps into the game. The ball was a bit behind Breida but he bobbled it a couple times as he turned upfield. Breida’s blocking also seemed suspect. But he, too, rallied and ran for 28 yards on five carries in the third quarter.

—Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon: He got beat in coverage by JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 76-yard touchdown reception that gave the Steelers a 13-10, third-quarter lead. Tarvarius Moore didn’t help matters by missing a tackle on that play. At the end of the third quarter, Witherspoon was taken by cart into locker room with a foot injury and replaced by Verrett at right cornerback.

—Wide receiver Dante Pettis: His first target since the opener got intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick, and it came on a contested pass. Was he at fault? Did cornerback Joe Haden deflect it? Pettis rallied, and his 12-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter set up a go-ahead touchdown by Wilson.

—Right tackle Mike McGlinchey: Stephon Tuitt darted past the second-year tackle for a 9-yard loss on the 49ers’ second possession. He also allowed T.J. Watt to pressure Garoppolo on an incompletion to Kittle in the end zone.

—Left tackle Justin Skule: He enjoyed a mostly successful (or unnoticeable) starting debut until he got called for three penalties in the fourth quarter, including a blindside-block call that looked bogus. A holding penalty in the final minutes wiped out a Kittle reception at the 4.

—Left guard Laken Tomlinson: He got called for a holding penalty in the red zone midway through the second quarter. But he rebounded with a nice pull block on Wilson’s touchdown run.

———

Saints ground Seahawks

SEATTLE (TNS) — After having dipped their toes in the fire a few times but emerging unscathed the first two games of the season, the Seahawks apparently decided to up the difficulty ratio in Week 3 against the Saints and see what would happen if they just fully immolated themselves.

The result?

One of the more embarrassing home losses in recent Seahawks history, 33-27, against the a Saints team playing without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Seattle committed a penalty on the first play of the game, setting the stage for one of the most mistake-filled days in recent team history.

The Seahawks allowed a punt return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown, twice had to call time out because they had 12 men on the field, committed seven penalties that all seem to come at the wrong time, and in general just seemed a disorganized unit throughout in losing a home game in September for the first time under coach Pete Carroll. Seattle had been 15-0 at home in September before Sunday.

The Seahawks are now 2-1, failing in their attempt to become only the seventh team since the franchise began in 1976 to start out 3-0.

They’d won the first two games by a combined three points, each time surviving a few key turnovers and penalties to pull out wins.

But the hail of mistakes was too much this time.

Maybe most disturbing from a long-range standpoint was a lost fumble by running back Chris Carson that was returned 33 yards by Vonn Bell for a touchdown in the second quarter that put the Saints up 13-7.

It was the third lost fumble this year by Carson — one in each game. He was part of another last week at Pittsburgh that was officially credited to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seattle lost only four fumbles all of the 2018 season when it led the NFL with a plus-15 turnover margin but suddenly has a starting tailback having trouble hanging on to the ball.

After Carson’s fumble, Seattle was stopped on a fourth down at the New Orleans 42 — on a run by Carson, who the Seahawks again immediately went back to, just as they had after his fumble last week led to a Steelers score and required Seattle to have to mount a long drive to run out the clock and preserve the win.

The Saints had gained just 32 yards on three drives to that point behind backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, taking over for Brees.

From the Seattle 29, Bridgewater threw a short pass to Alvin Kamara, who evaded or broke through tackle attempts of Seattle defensive backs Shaquill Griffin, Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill to scamper down the sidelines for a touchdown to make it 20-7.

In a fitting ending to the half, the Seahawks then embarked on some questionable clock management over the final 33 seconds.

Seattle had two time outs and from its own 21 and decided to try to mount a drive. But after a 9-yard gain on first down, Seattle did not call time. There was 10 seconds left when the next play snapped and Wilson ran around and then hit DK Metcalf 54 yards down field. But before Seattle could call time out, the clock ran out.

Seattle outgained the Saints 245-116 in the first half but found itself trailing by 13 points.

The Saints then put together their best drive of the day to open the third quarter, a 12-play 75-yard march that culminated in a one-yard TD pass from Bridgewater to Michael Thomas on fourth down at the 1. That made it 27-7 with 7:44 to play in the third quarter.

Seattle caught a break later in the quarter when the Saints fumbled a punt.

But Seattle couldn’t take advantage, in part because they were immediately knocked back 15 yards for getting a rather bizarre penalty for a nonuniformed personnel coming on the field to celebrate the recovery (identified on television as injured safety Tedric Thompson).

Seattle’s largest comeback in its history is from 21 down to beat Tampa Bay in 2013.

Seattle trailed 27-7 entering the fourth quarter, and for a few minutes there was at least a murmur of hope the Seahawks could pull it off again when Wilson led a 10-play, 73-yard drive that he capped with a two-yard run with 11:51 to play in the game.

The Seahawks then forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at their own 19, and then went for it on fourth-and-one at the 28 with 9:41 left.

———

Giants rally from way down

TAMPA, Fla. (TNS) — Bucs rookie kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired and the Tampa Bay blew an 18-point halftime lead Sunday to fall to the previously winless New York Giants, 32-31.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, a 7-yarder with 1:16 to play, in his NFL debut. The Bucs are 3-13 against opposing rookie quarterbacks since 2011.

Gay’s fourth field goal of the day, a 23-yarder with six minutes to play, gave the Bucs a 31-25 lead and Tampa Bay’s first points of the second half.

The Bucs’ 18-point halftime lead had shrunk to three points, and an awful throw by Jameis Winston led to an interception that gave the Giants a chance to take the lead.

But Bucs defensive end Shaq Barrett continued his assault, swatting the ball out of Jones’ hands, causing a fumble the Bucs recovered before Gay’s field goal. Barrett already had three quarterback sacks before causing the turnover.

Jones threw touchdown passes on the first two drives of the second half Sunday to cut the Bucs’ lead to 28-25.

Jones completed 17 of his first 25 passes for 265 yards in his NFL debut after replacing Eli Manning as the Giants starter this week. His 7-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard at 8:14 in the third quarter continued the Giants’ rally from a 18-point halftime deficit.

Giants tight end Evan Engram’s 75-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second half interrupted the Mike Evans show.

Engram’s sprint down the east sideline with a pass from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones breathed life into the Giants, who saw Evans catch a career-high three touchdown passes — all in the first half.

Engram’s score also was a shot in the arm for a Giants offense that lost star running back Saquon Barkley for the game to an ankle injury.

He never really went anywhere, but Mike Evans had a quiet first two weeks of the 2019 season.

He made up for that in the first half Sunday.

Evans caught a career-high three touchdown passes from Jameis Winston to give the Bucs a 28-10 halftime lead over the New York Giants.

Evans, who combined for only six catches against the 49ers and Panthers, had six receptions for 131 yards and the three scores in two quarters.

Seven times Evans had caught at least two touchdown passes in a game, but never three until his 20-yard scoring reception Sunday 1:26 before halftime.

Bucs rookie kicker Matt Gay had as many field goals as Evans had touchdowns at halftime, hitting a 52-yard as time expired. Gay also nailed 47 and 27-yarders. The half, however, was a bit harrowing.

Gay missed his first point-after try and had the second blocked. You may have heard about the Bucs’ problems with kickers, which they attempted to remedy by drafting Gay in the fifth round of the NFL draft in April.

But a Winston-to-Evans connection, this one for 55 yards, set up Gay’s first field goal.

———

Lions clip Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — It shouldn’t have been so difficult, but things rarely come so easy for the Detroit Lions. Following a blocked field goal, it took an offensive pass interference call and a dropped pass in the closing seconds to preserve a hard-fought 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins blocked a 46-yard Matt Prater field-goal attempt inside two minutes remaining, giving the Eagles a chance to tie or take the lead. But a fourth-and-5 conversion was waived off when it was ruled running back Darren Sproles pushed off to make the catch.

It marked the fourth time the Eagles were flagged for offensive pass interference in the game.

Now facing fourth-and-15, quarterback Carson Wentz’s deep throw floated over the extended arms of Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin, but bounced off the hands of rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, preserving Detroit’s victory.

The action was relentless from the start of the game as the team’s combined for 24 points on the game’s first four possessions. The Eagles took the opening kickoff down to the Lions’ 7-yard line before stalling and settling for a 25-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Lions wasted little time responding. Coming back from a benching last week, return man Jamal Agnew got a block from J.D. McKissic to bring the kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown.

The counter punch came in the form of a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the Eagles. On third-and-6 from Detroit’s 20, Wentz scrambled up the gut for 19 yards and running back Jordan Howard capped the series with a 1-yard run off right tackle.

Getting their first crack on offense with 6:15 remaining in the opening quarter, the Lions answered with a long touchdown drive of their own. Converting three third downs on the possession, Kerryon Johnson leaped across the goal line to put the Lions up, 14-10, early in the second quarter.

After a pair of punts, the Lions extended their lead thanks to a pair of turnovers. Fumbles by rookie running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Nelson Agholor turned into a pair of field goals, giving the Lions a 20-10 lead at the half.

The scoring slowed to start the second half before the Eagles put together a touchdown drive late in the third quarter. On third down, Agholor took a short pass from Wentz, ran through a tackle attempt by safety Quandre Diggs and waltzed into the end zone.

But again the Lions quickly countered. Quarterback Matthew Stafford beat an Eagles blitz on third down for a 27-yard gain to Marvin Jones and finished the touchdown drive by connecting with Jones on a 12-yard crosser.

For the series, Stafford completed four of his five throws for 71 yards and the score.The Eagles closed the gap back to three with 4:32 remaining in the game when Wentz connected with Agholor again, this time from 2 yards out. Lions defenders Trey Flowers and Jarrad Davis each committed personal foul infractions in the red zone, with Flowers late hit on Wentz coming on third down.

After a Lions punt, the Eagles turned it over on downs, setting up the blocked field goal and the game’s dramatic ending sequence.

The unbeaten Lions (2-0-1) return home to face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

———

Colts hold on

INDIANAPOLIS (TNS) — The Falcons talk about taking a “business trip” when they play on the road.

But it’s clear, that for at least a half, they go on vacation. No real business has been conducted in the first half of their road games in 2019.

The Falcons fell behind by 17 points to the Colts on Sunday. A frantic rally came up short in a 27-24 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Falcons have now trailed 41-3 on the road at halftime this season, including 20-3 to the Colts.

The Colts improved to 15-2 all-time against the Falcons and 2-1 this season. The Falcons dropped to 1-2.

In Minnesota, the Falcons went on to lose 28-12. But against the Colts, who were playing their first home open game since quarterback Andrew Luck retired, the Falcons pulled with three points, 20-17 with 13:51 left and 24-27 with 4:11 left. However, the defense could not a get stop when it mattered.

The Falcons can look in the mirror and blame themselves for the loss. They committed a whopping 16 penalties, one short of the franchise record, for 128 yards. The Colts had four penalties for 38 yards. .

The Falcons shot themselves in the foot early.

The Colts opened the game with a 49-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri that bounced off the left upright and went through. Defensive tackle Jack Crawford aided the drive with an offsides penalty.

Falcons left guard James Carpenter killed the first offensive drive with a holding penalty on third-and-6 from Indianapolis’ 36. They Falcons couldn’t convert and were knocked out of field goal range.

The Colts went up 10-0 on 18-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Zach Pascal. The Falcons aided the 93-yard drive with two penalties. Free safety Ricardo Allen was called for a unnecessary roughness for a hit on defenseless receiver T.Y. Hilton.

On the Falcons’ second possession, quarterback Matt Ryan tossed an interception, his sixth of the season. He had seven all of last season. Ryan killed a promising drive that was down to Indianapolis’ 28-yard with a late and high pass intended to Luke Stocker. It sailed right into the waiting arms of Colts safety Clayton Geathers.

The Colts turned the interception into a 21-yard field goal and wiped 8:20 off the clock. The Falcons assisted with another neutral zone infraction by Crawford and a holding penalty on linebacker DeVondre Campbell as the Colts led 13-0.

The Falcons answered with a 34-yard field goal from Matt Bryant to make it 13-3.

Brissett tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hilton with 13 seconds left in the half, that saw safety Keanu Neal leave the game with an Achilles injury. The drive was aided by three Falcons’ penalties. Neal was called for two and there was a too many men on the field call.

The Falcons got two touchdown passes to tight end Austin Hooper to close to 20-17. But the defense gave up another penalty-aided touchdown drive to the Colts, who took a 27-17 lead with 8:40 to play.

The Falcons got a nice 10-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Julio Jones to make it a game again..

Yet the defense couldn’t stop the Colts and get the ball back. The Colts drove deep into Falcons territory and then ran out the clock after Atlanta used all its timeouts.

Before this woeful showing, the Falcons had committed 19 penalties through two games, which ranked fourth-highest in the NFL. The Falcons had 10 penalties for 58 yards against the Eagles in the season opener. They had nine for 78 yards against the Vikings last week

———

Vikings zap Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The Vikings lapped the Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday by adhering to a formula from which, in all likelihood, they’d prefer not to deviate.

They ran for 211 yards against a hapless Oakland defense, cruising to a three-touchdown lead for the second straight home game and again effectively relegating Kirk Cousins to a supporting role after his disastrous day at Lambeau Field in Week 2. But a Week 3 victory at home, 52 weeks after 2018’s out-of-body experience against Buffalo, didn’t need to come with many qualifiers.

In the Vikings’ 34-14 win, Dalvin Cook became the first player in Vikings history to run for 100 yards in each of his first three games, dazzling with his nimble feet on a 16-carry, 110-yard day. Alexander Mattison feasted on a big hole in the Raiders’ defense, cutting back to his left from the 10 and hurdling into the end zone from the 4-yard line for his first career TD.

Even third-stringer Mike Boone burst through for a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter, by a point in the game where Cook’s job was to smile on the sidelines as the U.S. Bank Stadium video boards detailed his statistical accomplishments.

It allowed the Vikings (2-1) to follow much of the same formula against the Raiders as they used against the Falcons in Week 1. On Sunday, Cousins threw just 21 passes, completing 15 of them for 174 yards — including a 35-yard score to Adam Thielen he let fly from a clean pocket. His first fourth-quarter pass at U.S. Bank Stadium won’t come until at least Oct. 13; Cousins didn’t throw one in the Falcons game, and he didn’t throw one again on Sunday.

Thielen caught the touchdown pass and also ran for a score from the 1.

Derek Carr threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson for Oakland before halftime to cut the lead to 21-7, but Mattison scored before Dan Bailey added field goals of 50 and 24 yards for the Vikings. Carr and Tyrell Williams combined on an 11-yard score with 1:23 left.

A week after throwing a crucial interception in a 21-16 loss in Green Bay, Cousins was 15-for-21 for 174 yards.

Eric Wilson had two sacks for the Vikings and Harrison Smith intercepted Carr, who finished 27-for-34 for 242 yards. Darren Waller had 13 catches for the Raiders (1-2).

———

Pats smash Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (TNS) — As Antonio Brown was losing his mind on Twitter, on Sunday morning, it became clear that the Patriots were better off without the troubled wide receiver. As the offense took the field, it seemed like things would continue to work efficiently without that troubled playmaker, who was here for a forgettable 11 days before being released on Friday.

As this contest went on, however, it also became clear that the Patriots need to stay healthy. As Julian Edelman left the field for a chest injury and Josh Gordon left the field multiple times for multiple injuries, the Pats’ war of attrition came into focus.

The Patriots are better off without Brown. They still have a team that remains Super Bowl favorites. They still have a defense that looks like one of the best in the league. Without Brown, however, the Pats needs to keep a clean bill of health on the offensive end.

Following Edelman’s exit, at the end of the second quarter, the offense wasn’t nearly efficient, scoring 10 points in the second half. Against the New York Jets, however, it was certainly enough as the Patriots won 30-14 to improve to 3-0.

Brady completed 28/42 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Gordon (77 yards), Edelman (62 yards, touchdown) and Dorsett (53 yards, touchdown) all chipped in.

In their first series since dumping Brown, the Patriots offense looked the same en route to an early, 6-0 lead. Brady hit five different players on the opening drive, including tight end Ryan Izzo for a gain of 41 yards. Sony Michel capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run at 4:31 of the first quarter. Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.

On Sunday, the Pats moved Phillip Dorsett up to their third receiver spot and used rookie Jakobi Meyers on the field during those four wide out sets. To make the Jets heads spin, the Pats also used an offense with two backs, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden.

It took Brady’s group three plays to score on the second drive. After Gordon caught a 17-yard pass, the Jets simply forgot to cover Dorsett on a play-action fake. The receiver turned that mistake into a 25-yard touchdown at 4:25 of the first.