By Mike Tupa

All things considered, young Washington County Homeschool Alliance (WACHA) varsity volleyball team has displayed promise during a season of development.

Led by Paige Humble and Kyla Crouch, the WACHA Lady Ambassadors have won two of 10 matches — despite playing without any seniors.

The roster features four juniors or younger.

Home games are played at the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church downtown.

Humble is the team’s most dangerous server and a strong server, said Pastor Casey Parham, who oversees the WACHA sports program.

Crouch serves as the top setter, helping to fuel the attack.

David Douglas is the team’s head coach.

The Lady Ambassadors are slated for two more home matches — tonight at 6 pm. and on Sept. 30.

In related news, Parham said the WACHA varsity basketball teams have already started practicing. They open their campaign on Oct. 25. Basketball home games are scheduled for the gym at St. JOhn’s Catholic Church.