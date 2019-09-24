By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

NORMAN (TNS) — Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was surprised last week when he walked into his positional meeting room and saw a new face.

There waiting was freshman Trejan Bridges, one of Oklahoma’s three five-star receivers from the 2019 recruiting class.

Though Bridges has played in the first three games, with three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, he could find quicker, more consistent playing time at safety.

“That’s just something that Trejan talked to Coach (Lincoln) Riley about,” Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “We may get into a recruiting war recruiting a bunch of guys off of offense if he allows us to.”

Grinch was joking — probably — and Riley doesn’t figure to want too many players making that move, but at a position where Grinch has openly questioned the Sooners’ depth since the spring, Bridges could potentially be a key piece.

One of Grinch’s priorities for his defense has been developing depth enough to rotate players in and out. That’s been the case on the defensive line, at linebacker and at cornerbacks.

It hasn’t much been the case at safety to this point as starters Pat Fields and Turner-Yell have been on the field as much as any other defenders in the season’s first three games.

“You’re not getting enough rotation at that spot,” Grinch said. “But I think from a play standpoint on Saturdays, we’ve held up pretty good. But is that the standard, to be pretty good? No, it’s obviously to be much greater than that.”

Making that next step, Grinch said, is getting more players he feels comfortable about playing in games, especially given the heavy workload for the safeties with responsibilities both in defending the run and defending the pass.

How quickly Bridges could work into the rotation defensively remains to be seen, but Turner-Yell said Bridges has the makeup to be a big contributor.

“He’s still learning,” Turner-Yell said. “I’m excited to see him once he fully starts to learn the defense. Once he does that, the kid’s a dog. He’s going to fly around. He’s going to make plays. He just came to the offensive side, what, last week? So I’m excited to see what he has in store.”

Earlier Monday, Riley didn’t confirm nor deny a Bridges move, saying he would announce if a player had switched positions permanently.

“We haven’t done that with Trejan or anybody else,” Riley said. “We’re always experimenting with different pieces on our team at different places, but that’s not something I’d be willing to talk (about) here in front of everybody, including all our future opponents.”

Riley said those experiments aren’t rare. A few of them recently have led to shifts — Michael Thompson moved from defensive to offensive line in the offseason while Jaquayln Crawford moved from receiver to cornerback.

“You’ve got so many skill sets and there are so many facets to the game situationally — offense, defense, special teams — and we’ve always encouraged our staff to think outside the box in who can help us the most, whether it be any of those facets. We probably have a lot more than people would guess.”