By Sam Mellinger

The Kansas City Star

DETROIT (TNS) — A million things the Chiefs did wrong, so many mistakes the internet doesn’t have room. Fumbles. Penalties. Bad play calls, poor throws, blown coverages and did we mention fumbles?

So.

Many.

Mistakes.

Also this: the Chiefs beat a previously unbeaten team on the road, when Patrick Mahomes Superman’d his first game-winning, come-from-behind, 2-minute drive.

This is a new one, and will take some time to fully process, but the initial feeling is that this is a significant moment in the Chiefs’ most serious Super Bowl push in years.

The negative: maybe the Lions found something, and showed that even a poor running game can get going against the Chiefs, and that their heavy zone coverage scheme can be had, and that you can beat up their receivers a bit and take advantage of the playmakers’ tendencies to leave the ball exposed.

The Lions played without their two best cornerbacks and, still, coach Matt Patricia (the former Patriots defensive coordinator) came up with a scheme that did not exactly stop the Chiefs but held up as well as any we’ve seen against Patrick Mahomes.

The Lions are a good team, but not a great one, and perhaps there are bread crumbs in the film that a coach with, say, the Patriots might use as a guide.

The positive: the Chiefs fumbled more often than they scored an offensive touchdown and still had a chance at the end. They played a good team without their best receiver, starting left tackle, and starting running back. This season has always been about a slow build to the playoffs, so if there are mistakes to clean up this can be a positive step.

That they are able to clean it up in a win, without falling behind the Patriots in determining where the AFC Championship game is played, is just an added benefit.

This was a wild game, with leads swinging back and forth. Both teams can produce a list a dozen items deep with examples of things they could’ve done better to push the outcome.

The Chiefs showed resiliency, if nothing else, which is something they haven’t had to do much.

A year ago, they lost these close games. The one against the Rams. Chargers at home. Both Patriots games.

The Lions certainly aren’t as good as last year’s Rams or Patriots, and probably not as good as the Chargers.

But it’s still a test, and as a group they passed. They did with the defense making the single most influential play, when Bashaud Breeland — who has played terrifically by the way — picked up a loose ball and in one of those nobody-is-sure-what’s-happening-and-the-refs-don’t-even-signal-touchdown-because-they-don’t-know-either moments.

The play was ruled a touchdown, perhaps a 14-point swing, and the Chiefs almost certainly could not have won without that play.

———

Denvers falls on last-second FG — again

DENVER (TNS) — The Jaguars were mistake prone, overmatched at the line of scrimmage and not even quarterback Gardner Minshew could provide much magic.

But all of that came in the first half when they trailed the Denver Broncos by a 17-6 deficit.

In the second half, the Jaguars rolled off 17 unanswered points behind Minshew and running back Leonard Fournette that spark an amazing comeback surge.

But their remarkable 26-24 victory wasn’t sealed until Josh Lambo nailed a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

It came down to Lambo because the Jaguars defense gave up a six-play, 75-play drive that was capped by quarterback Joe Flacco’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 1:32 remaining. On the ensuing drive, Minshew moved the Jaguars downfield

With the win, Jaguars (2-2) moved into a four-way tie atop the AFC South with a victory. The Jaguars (2-2) also won back-to-back games for the first time since 2018 when they beat the New York Giants and New England to open the season. It came with their best player, Jalen Ramsey, watched from the sidelines because of a sore back and was ruled out just less than two hours before kickoff.

Fournette rushed for a career-high 225yards, averaged 7.8 yards per game. Last week, Coach Doug Marrone said fixing their struggling ground game was a point of emphasis. It sure looked like they got the message and for a change delivered. Fournette was nothing less than impressive, hitting the holes quick and having little trouble getting to the second level of the Broncos defense.

On their opening drive after halftime, the Jaguars wore down the Broncos with a 16-play, 75-yard drive that extended for more 10 minutes. They used a mix of Minshew throws and Fournette punishing runs.

On the final play of the drive, Minshew looked like a magician.

He darted forward and then back to allude two would-be tacklers after the pocket collapsed. In just a nick of time, Minshdw spotted backup running back Ryquell Armstead in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

On their next drive, Fournette broke off a 81-yard run that put the Jaguars at the Denver 12. Three plays later, the Jaguars were back in the end zone when Minshew connected to tight end James O’Shaughnessy for an 18-yard touchdown that gave them a 20-17 lead.

In a loud hostile environment at Empower Field at Mile High, Minshew consistently saw his pocket collapse from all angles. Denver’s Von Miller came hard from the left and Bradley Chubb made his presence felt from the left. Tackles Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor did what they could, but it was far from effective.

The Broncos came in as the first time to head into Week Sunday with their first takeaway and first sack, which became an official stat in 1982. But they sacked Minshew five times. Miller registered two sacks

The Broncos struck first, taking advantage of poor Jaguars tackling that led to a 28-yard rush by Phillip Lindsay, his longest carry of the year, that put the Broncos deep in Jacksonville territory. One play later, quarterback Joe Flacco’s screen pass to tight end Noah Fant went for 25 yards to the end zone through a string of missed tackles.

Later in the second quarter, Flacco picked on cornerback Tre Herndon, who replaced Ramsey in the starting lineup. Flacco connected with Emmanuel Sanders on a 39-yard pass down the sideline against Herndon, then beat him again on a 7-yard score to Courtland Sutton.

———

Panthers topple Texans

HOUSTON (TNS) — What more could have been asked of the Panthers’ defense?

In a turnover-filled slop of a contest against the Houston Texans, they were the driving force keeping Carolina in the game. For most of the game they were the only force. They had timely — and vicious — sacks of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and blindside hits where he sprawled like a rag doll. They had a key interception on a sniffed-out trick play, and countless third-down stops, severely limiting a Houston team that came in converting 50% of those plays.

If not for them, Sunday could’ve gotten ugly. Instead, the Panthers won, 16-10.

No defensive play was more critical than the game-clincher. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Vernon Butler Jr. sacked Watson, and the ball popped loose. Safety Eric Reid, who came on a blitz, then sprang on the loose ball. Carolina led 13-10 at the time, and that turnover — Houston’s second of the game — allowed the Panthers to bleed valuable clock.

Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen — whose magic looked lost after three lost fumbles in the first three quarters — then somehow avoided a J.J. Watt sack plays later and found Jarius Wright on third down to keep the drive alive. By the time Joey Slye kicked his third field goal of the afternoon from 26 yards out, Houston got the ball back with 28 seconds and no timeouts.

Houston got to midfield, but Reid smacked Watson’s Hail Mary to the ground while Burns hit him.

Other than that one escape, Allen was out of sync all afternoon. He sprayed the ball too long and too wide and too short, especially on his deep attempts to Curtis Samuel, and lost three fumbles where he was stripped. Allen has lost five fumbles in his two-game stint as Cam Newton’s fill-in, despite not throwing an interception.

Allen finished 24-of-34 for 232 yards and no touchdowns, and it was the offensive talent around him that even enabled him to have the success he did. Christian McCaffrey again proved why he is one of the NFL’s best running backs, accounting for 179 total yards and a touchdown. He’s averaging more than 150 scrimmage yards and a score per game through a quarter of the season. McCaffrey also had one of the game’s best plays, a falling-down, twice-tipped double catch that extended a Panthers fourth-quarter drive.

To be fair to Allen, his offensive line struggled with the Texans’ pass-rush, too. Allen was sacked three times, and rookie left tackle Greg Little especially had difficulty slowing Whitney Mercilus in his first career start.

But none of that mattered, not with the way coach Ron Rivera’s defense played.

Against a high-powered offense like Houston’s, featuring Watson and superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins, you’d think it would take more than 16 points to win.

But Carolina’s game plan, specifically to shut down Hopkins and Watson’s other pass-catchers, worked to a tee. Hopkins finished with only five catches for 41 yards, one of his worst games since the Texans drafted Watson in 2017. There were opportunities for he and Will Fuller to break out deep passes, but Watson just overthrew both heaves, which proved to be costly.

Part of the reason Carolina’s defense was so dominant was because of the pressure it got on Watson. With Houston’s offensive line still much a work in progress, the Panthers sacked Watson six times and hit him plenty others. Butler’s late takedown was the most critical, but all were drive-killers. Mario Addison had two sacks, giving him five in the team’s last two games.

Then there was Ross Cockrell’s timely interception of Hopkins, whose misguided throw off a Texans trick play went straight to him. Considering the Texans had stolen the ball — and momentum — from Carolina on a turnover just plays earlier, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Slye did his part with his leg, and McCaffrey did enough on offense to get Carolina some points, but there’s only one way to assess Sunday’s result from NRG Stadium:

The defense done did what it had to.

———

Tampa Bay wins shootout

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Remember this game. File it away. It’s the day that Jameis Winston proved he can overcome his own mistakes and lead the Bucs to a big win, on the road against an NFL heavyweight.

Winston stood toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams, trading haymakers with L.A. cool quarterback Jared Goff, another former No. 1 overall pick.

And despite taking a hammer to a four touchdown masterpiece with an egregious interception that was returned for a touchdown by Marcus Peters, he made big throws in the clutch down the stretch to preserve a 54-40 win over the Rams.

Winston helped the Bucs set a franchise record for points in a game by passing for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Peters’ pick six on a pass to Bobo Wilson cut the Bucs lead to 45-40 with 8:11 remaining in the game.

But Winston went to work, leading maybe the most important drive of his career with clutch throws on third down to set up Matt Gay’s second field goal of the game.

The Bucs put the game away when defensive tackle and former Ram Ndamukong Suh returned a fumble forced by Shaq Barrett 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 remaining in the game.

The victory improved the Bucs to 2-2 while handing the Rams (3-1) their first loss.

It’s one thing to blow an 18-point halftime lead to the Giants like the Bucs did last week, a game that you figured may leave a scar.

It’s another to blow an 18-point lead to the Rams in the fourth quarter.

This time the Bucs, who also intercepted Goff three times Sunday, did just enough to hold on.

The Rams cut it to 45-34 with Goff’s TD pass to Cooper Kupp with 9:12 remaining in the game.

For the second straight game, the Bucs offense came out firing, building a 21-0 lead and scoring 28 points in the first half.

Winston was 18 of 27 passing for 203 yards in the first half, including two touchdown passes to receiver Chris Godwin.

In last week’s 32-31 loss to the Giants in which the Bucs blew an 18-point halftime lead, Mike Evans was the receiving hero. On Sunday against the Rams, it was Godwin, who had a hip injury and did not practice until Friday.

Godwin had nine catches for 125 yards and the two scores in the first half.

The Bucs defense gave up some plays early in the game, but for the most part, they did a decent job containing quarterback Jared Goff and he Rams’ explosive offense.

Safety Jordan Whitehead and linebacker Lavonte David intercepted Goff in the first half. David’s INT and 26-yard return gave the Bucs first and goal at the Los Angeles 9-yard line.

On the next play, Winston threw a quick screen to Godwin and he muscled his way to the pylon for a touchdown.

When Goff connected with tight end Gerald Everett on a 5-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-14, the Bucs answered.

Running back Ronald Jones, returning to his college field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14.

The first half ended with Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein making a 58-yard field goal. The Bucs had an answer and maybe deserved better. But Jones’ long run to the Ram’s 2-yard was negated by a pair of holding penalties.

Gay matched Zuerlein with a 58-yard field goal of his own and the Bucs lead was 31-20 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.

Once again, linebacker Barrett made maybe the biggest play in the game. With the Rams driving, they faced fourth and 1 at the Tampa Bay 40 yard line. Rams coach Sean McVay decided to roll the dice and lost.

Linebacker Kevin Minter blitzed Goff and struck him as he threw. The pass was intercepted by Barrett, who entered the game leading the NFL with eight sacks.

The turnover led to Winston’s third TD pass, a 14-yarder to tight end Cameron Brate.

Holding an 18-point lead was something the Bucs couldn’t do against the Giants. And credit the Rams for continuing to tire out Tampa Bay’s defense.

Goff took a lot of hits, but his 8-play, 75-yard drive was a beauty. He kept beating the Bucs’ blitz and his 24-yard pass to Robert Woods set up Gurley’s second TD run of the day.

———

Chargers mulch Miami

MIAMI (TNS) — The wounded Los Angeles Chargers encountered an opponent in worse shape than they are at the moment and the result was a 30-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday over an undermanned Miami team that fell to 0-4.

The Chargers improved to 2-2 by scoring the game’s final 20 points after the score was 10-10 until the final minute of the first half.

Philip Rivers completed 24 of 30 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

He completed passes to nine receivers as the Chargers spread the ball around because of all their injuries on offense.

Wide receiver Andre Patton had his first career reception and running back Troymaine Pope his first career touchdown.

Dontrelle Inman finished with five receptions for a team-high 76 yards. He did injure a quadriceps late in the game.

Austin Ekeler carried 18 times for 60 yards and caught five passes for 62 yards. He also scored two touchdowns.

The Chargers were playing without wide receivers Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, running back Justin Jackson and tight end Virgil Green because of injuries.

All-Pro running back Melvin Gordon, a training camp holdout over a contract dispute, was active for the game, having ended his holdout Thursday, but he did not play. Coach Anthony Lynn had indicated that Gordon would play little, if at all, since he had just returned.

Before this game was over, the Chargers also lost defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (possible concussion) and tight end Sean Culkin (ankle) to injuries.

Punter/kicker Ty Long also was noticeably limping at times. He did finish with three field goals and was successful on all three of his extra-point attempts on a day when the Chargers didn’t punt.

Long was forced to kick for the fourth consecutive game because of Michael Badgley’s groin injury.

The Chargers took the lead with a 44-yard field goal by Long on their first possession.

The Dolphins then came back with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take their first lead of the season. Josh Rosen passed 34 yards to DeVante Parker, who beat Desmond King, for the score and a 7-3 lead.

The Chargers responded with their own 75-yard drive — this one requiring seven plays — to retake the lead. Pope scored on a 13-yard pass from Rivers.

Miami then pulled even with the game’s fourth consecutive scoring drive. Jason Sanders made it 10-10 with a 30-yard field goal.

After turning the ball over on downs on their third series, the Chargers moved ahead 17-10 at halftime when Rivers and Ekeler connected for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

On both of his first-half scoring throws, Rivers moved out of the pocket and threw on the run, showing the sort of mobility not typically associated with his game.

———

Bears outlast Vikes

CHICAGO (TNS) — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky spent much of Sunday’s game against the Vikings sitting on a bench on the Soldier Field sideline, nursing an injured left shoulder.

Defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols were sidelined. So were right guard Kyle Long and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith also was missing.

The Bears didn’t blink.

Without six starters, they still dominated the Vikings in a 16-6 victory to join the Packers atop the NFC North with a 3-1 record.

After Trubisky went down with the injury on a first-quarter sack by Danielle Hunter, backup quarterback Chase Daniel led the Bears to a touchdown on the same drive, finding Tarik Cohen for a 10-yard pass.

Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and helped the Bears chew up the clock, with the Bears possessing the ball for 35 minutes, 27 seconds.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was recovering from a right knee injury all week, made all three of his field-goal attempts to help the Bears take a comfortable lead.

Meanwhile, the Bears defense had two takeaways, and held the Vikings running game — best in the league entering Sunday — to 40 yards on 16 carries. Backups such as inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (nine tackles, sack) and defensive linemen Nick Williams (seven tackles, two sacks) and Roy Robertson-Harris (1{ sacks) shined in their opportunities to step into bigger roles.

———

Seattle sinks Cardinals

(TNS) — The Seahawks got right, all right. Coming off an ugly loss at home to New Orleans, the Seahawks rebounded with a 27-10 victory at Arizona on Sunday afternoon to improve to 3-1. Three early impressions from the victory:

-

Pete Carroll never wavered in his public support of running back Chris Carson, whose three fumbles in the first three games became the No. 1 storyline for the Seahawks entering Sunday.

“We do believe in him (and) we’re going to continue to show him that,” Carroll said last Monday. “He’s a terrific football player and we want to make sure to maintain that level of play from him.”

Carson gave everyone else reason to believe again, as he had his most productive game of the season, spinning and leaping and driving through the Arizona defense while going over 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season. And, yes, it was Carson’s cleanest game of the season. He did not fumble, and that was the best development possible for the Seattle offense.

Carson also had four receptions for 41 yards, including a catch midway through the fourth quarter when he plowed through four Arizona defenders to cross the first-down marker next to the Seahawks’ sideline. And who was right there to celebrate the play? None other than Pete Carroll, who skipped along the sideline and offered an emphatic fist bump, his faith in his running back having never wavered.

-

Jadeveon Clowney’s first career interception — and first career pick six — was nice, of course. That showed off the freakish athleticism the Seahawks acquired in their blockbuster trade with Houston at the end of training camp.

Just as important for the Seahawks was the play of the rest of the defensive line. Ziggy Ansah, dealing with a back injury that limited in practice during the week, made his second appearance in a Seattle uniform and showed off the speed and versatility that made him one of the league’s most effective pass rushers in Detroit. Ansah had one QB hit and three tackles, two of which came on hustle plays down field.

Rasheem Green (one sack) and L.J. Collier (one tackle) showed promise, and blitzes by outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks added two sacks of Kyler Murray for a Seattle defense that didn’t have any in the loss to the Saints.

-

The Seahawks have a quick turnaround before hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West showdown Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

The Rams had all kinds of trouble at home Sunday against Tampa Bay, while the Seahawks played their most complete game of the season in Arizona. These Seahawks were hard to figure out in the first three weeks — barely squeaking by the Bengals and Steelers, and looking disorganized against the Saints. But everything is now on the table for this team, especially with more question marks emerging about the Rams.

Russell Wilson is now 29-7 in his career after a loss — the highest winning percentage in NFL history. On Sunday, he completed 22 of 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown pass (to Will Dissly) — his fourth of the season — and the Seahawks’ offense has shown it can beat you in more ways than one.

———

Titans clip Falcons’ wings

ATLANTA (TNS) — A quarter of the 2019 season is in the books for the Atlanta Falcons.

The bad news appears to be that that there are three quarters left.

Uninspired, uninterested and totally devoid of energy in a partially empty stadium, the Falcons were blasted 24-10 Sunday by the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons dropped to a disappointing 1-3 on the season, while the Titans, coming off a mini-bye, improved to 2-2.

With the defeat, the Falcons have now dropped six straight games to AFC teams and are 1-10 against AFC teams since blowing the 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons fell behind 24-7 and could not mount a credible rally as the running game was extinguished and stopped on a key fourth-and-1 attempt.

They were also 5-of-14 on third downs and 1-of-4 on four downs with 3:31 left in the game.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 18-of-27 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 129.7.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed 27 times for 100 yards.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 33-of-51 passes for 377 yards, with no touchdowns. He was sacked five times. Tight end Austin Hooper caught nine passes for 133 yards. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu caught nine passes for 91 yards.

Once down, the Falcons had to contend with Henry.

Both teams punted on their first possessions, then the Titans had a quick-strike score when Mariota and A.J. Brown connected on a 55-yard pass play. Brown, a rookie from Mississippi who was drafted in the second round, ran a nice route through the middle on cornerback Desmond Trufant. After catching the ball, Brown darted back outside and away from Trufant and free safety Damontae Kazee.

Linebacker Deion Jones gave chase, but couldn’t get Brown.

The Falcons answered with a 1-yard Ito Smith touchdown run to make it 7-7.

The Titans, who were coming off a 20-7 loss to Jacksonville on a Thursday night, used two Falcons penalties to help them march 75 yards for a 14-play touchdown drive. Mariota tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brown on a fade route. Trufant was in coverage. The score put the Titans up 14-7.

Ryan fumbled on the next possession, but the defense was able to force a punt. When the Falcons couldn’t move it, Tennessee cobbled together a five-play, 35-yard drive and got a 45-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to make it 17-7.

The Falcons were driving, but running back Devonta Freeman was stuffed for a yard loss on fourth-and-1 from Tennessee’s 39-yard line. Why they were running at Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was a questionable play-call.

The Titans, using a 22-yard pass to Corey Davis, marched into Falcons territory. On third-and-5 from the 23, Mariota found Davis along the left sideline, he slipped a tackle from cornerback Isiah Oliver at the 9-yard and tight-roped it into the end zone to make it 24-7.

Matt Bryant missed a 32-yard field goal off the left upright in the second quarter. It was his first miss inside of 40 yards since the 2017 season. He added a 42-yard field in the third quarter, but the offense never could get in sync.

For the Falcons, it’s off to Houston to face another AFC team and play in the stadium where they blew the biggest lead in Super Bowl history.

———

Raiders edge Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (TNS) — A look at who was hot and who was not Sunday as the Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-24 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders got a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter by Daniel Carlson, but effectively played keep-away from the Colts to do it, driving 82 yards in 16 plays and taking 9:12 off the clock.

The Colts cut the lead to 24-17 with over five minutes to play on Jacoby Brissett’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Chester Rogers.

The Raiders had a chance to work the clock and ice the game, only to commit three false starts and end up kicking the ball to the Colts at their own 28 with 2:28 left.

Safety Erik Harris then made the defensive play the Raiders have been looking for through the first four games of the season, returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

Indianapolis scored a late touchdown with 1:10 to play when Brissett threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron.

-

STUDS

Derek Carr: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 107 yards and touchdown passes of 18 yards to Foster Moreau and 19 yards to Tyrell Williams in the first half. Cooled after a hot start but did not turn the ball over. Carr finished 1-for-8 in the half after starting 11 of 13. He finished 21 of 31 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Erik Harris: The Colts had the ball with a chance to tie, but Erik Harris got the Raiders first interception of the season, jumping a route and taking a Brissett pass 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders up 31-17.

Trevor Davis: After being with the Raiders less than two weeks, Davis took a jet sweep from right to left and raced 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play after a Colts punt. It gave the Raiders a 14-0 lead.

Foster Moreau: A rookie fourth-round pick from LSU, Moreau scored his first career touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Carr. It capped a 75-yard, 10-play game-opening drive by the Raiders for a 7-0 lead.

Darren Waller: The Raiders tight end not only had four catches in the first quarter, but also threw the last block that sprung Davis on his 60-yard jet sweep for a touchdown. The Colts did a good job with Waller after that, holding him to seven catches for 53 yards.

For complete Oakland Raiders coverage follow us on Flipboard.

Lamarcus Joyner: Broke up a pass early and knifed into the backfield to dump Marlon Mack for a 4-yard loss, which helped force the Colts to settle for a Vinatieri field goal rather than a touchdown. Role expanded after getting just 23 snaps last week against the Vikings.

Josh Jacobs: On a first-and-10 play from their own 22, Jacobs failed to secure a run-pass option handoff from Carr. Justin Houston jumped on the fumble, and the Colts took it in on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Doyle to cut the Raiders’ lead to 14-7.

Jacobs, however, had some tough second-half runs when the Raiders were working the clock in the third and fourth quarters. He gained 79 yards on 17 carries and 29 yards on two catches for a combined 108 yards from scrimmage.

Run defense: Marlon Mack had just 11 yards on 39 carries and 18 of those came on a single play from scrimmage.

-

DUDS

Vontaze Burfict: The Raiders linebacker was ejected with 11:25 left in the half for a blow to the head of Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict was disqualified following an official’s review of the play. The penalty contributed to a 67-yard scoring drive which ended in Adam Vinatieri’s 26-yard field goal to cut the Raiders lead to 21-10 with 7:33 left in the half. It also left the Raiders without their defensive signal caller.

———

Giants’ ‘D’ shines

NEW YORK (TNS) — Years from now, Sunday’s contest may be remembered as Daniel Jones’ first career start at MetLife Stadium. In short-term history, though, the Giants’ 24-3 victory had very little to do with him.

Wayne Gallman, starting in place of injured Saquon Barkley, scored two touchdowns and a much-maligned Giants defense harassed Washington for four takeaways — including an interception returned for a touchdown — to post a second straight victory and even the record for a team that began the season with two uninspired losses.

Jones became the first Giants rookie quarterback to win his first two starts since Phil Simms in 1979. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards and ran for 33 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

The Giants didn’t need much from their rookie miracle worker to beat an overmatched Washington team that fell to 0-4. Before halftime, Washington replaced starting quarterback Case Keenum with rookie Dwayne Haskins. It barely mattered. Safety Jabrill Peppers intercepted Haskins and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown with 1:19 left in the third to give the Giants a 24-3 edge.

Gallman finished with 18 carries for 63 yards. He scored the opening touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Jones, then gave the Giants a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. After the second of Jones’ two interceptions, Washington kicked a field goal late in the first half to close to 14-3. The Giants responded with a drive that took up the final 2:14 of the period and was capped by a 30-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas.

———

Patriots hold off Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY (TNS) — With both teams off to a 3-0 start, Bills fans were fired up at the start of this contest. The Patriots, however, did their best to quiet the home crowd. Brady and the offense struck first, jumping out to a 6-0 lead at 7:35 of the first quarter.

The offense started at midfield thanks to an interception by Devin McCourty, his fourth in as many games. James White then got the offense rolling. First, he caught a 15-yard pass on a third-and-9 play. Next, he hauled in a 26-yard pass on third down to set up a first-and-goal from the 4. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard rush on the next play. Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.

After the defense held the Bills to a three-and-out, the Pats special teams unit got into the fun. At 6:30 of the first quarter, J.C. Jackson blocked a Corey Bojorquez punt. Matthew Slater recovered the ball and ran 11 yards untouched into the end zone and the Patriots led, 13-0.

The first three Bills drives ended with an interception, blocked punt and a Jamie Collins sack on third down. The Patriots defense didn’t let up. The Bills fourth drive ended with Jackson intercepting Allen with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a dominant start by the Patriots. The defense and special teams effort made up for the fact that the offense punted on three of their first four drives.

The Patriots were close to extending their first-half lead, but the Bills applied some pressure and intercepted Brady in the end zone at 4:16 of the second quarter. The Pats were looking at a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line when Brady was pressured by Jerry Hughes and picked off by Micah Hyde after rolling out of the pocket.

That turnover gave the Bills some life. On the next series, Gore took a handoff 41 yards to get Buffalo in the red zone. The Patriots defense clamped down after that with Kyle Van Noy sacking Allen on third down. Stephen Hauschka finished the drive with a 46-yard field goal and the Pats led, 13-3, with two minutes left in the first half.

That marked the first time the Patriots defense surrender any points since Week 1.

After a quick Patriots three-and-out, the Bills threatened again, but Hauschka missed a 49-yard field goal as the half expired.

Buffalo, however, opened up the second half by driving down the field and scoring a touchdown to close the gap to 13-10. Allen completed his first six passes of the third quarter to get the Bills within striking distance. After the Pats defense stuffed Gore on the goal line, Allen rushed in for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 at 10:40 of the third. This marked the first touchdown against the Patriots defense this season.

The Patriots offense started the second half with two three-and-outs. It was a good thing the defense continued to make plays. At 4:06 of third, Jackson intercepted Allen for the second time.

That gave the offense some life as the Patriots extended their lead to 16-10. Josh Gordon hauled in a 31-yard reception on third down to set up a first-and-goal from the 7. Brady couldn’t get the Pats in the end zone as the team settled for a 23-yard field goal at 1:00 of the third.

On the next series, Allen was taken out of the game after a hit to the helmet by Jonathan Jones. Matt Barkley took over for the Bills. That didn’t slow Buffalo down as they were set up with a first-and-goal following an unnecessary roughness penalty by Van Noy.

The Patriots defense, however, stepped up. After Adam Butler stuffed Gore near the goal line, Buffalo went for it on fourth down from the 3. Patrick Chung nearly intercepted Barkley as the pass was incomplete and a turnover on downs.

The Bills made one last charge, but the defense held strong. With 1:34 remaining, Van Noy hit Barkley as he threw the ball. That resulted in an easy interception for Collins to seal the win.