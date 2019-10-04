By Rick Hummel

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ATLANTA (TNS) — Marcell Ozuna was kind of along for the ride in September as the Cardinals went about winning the National League Central Division title.

At one point, Ozuna was 12 for 100, conjuring memories of a nine for 90 slump suffered a few years ago by Brandon Moss, when he was with the Cardinals. With Moss ironically in the SunTrust Park sellout audience Thursday, Ozuna, playing in the postseason for the first time, hit his second double of the game, a bases-loaded smash on an 0-2 Mark Melancon pitch with one out in the ninth inning.

That drove in two runs and Kolten Wong delivered another two-run, bases-loaded double with two out as Cardinals put together a four-run ninth inning to pull out a 7-6 win over the Atlanta Braves to take a 1-0 lead in the National League Division Series. And Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is set to work Game 2 on Friday.

After tying the game with two runs in the eighth, the Cardinals got one-out singles from Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman. Paul Goldschmidt, who had homered in the eighth, was walked to fill the bases for Ozuna, who was one for six in his career against Melancon.

But Ozuna won this battle and Wong, who had been involved in a couple of defensive snafus and had been thrown out at the plate trying to score the go-ahead run in the eighth, later doubled past first, ostensibly to put the game away.

Or so the Cardinals thought. Carlos Martinez allowed a two-run homer in the ninth to Ronald Acuna Jr., who had three hits, and then a 460-foot solo shot by Freddie Freeman to make it a one-run game. Closer Martinez then got the final two outs to preserve his own victory.