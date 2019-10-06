LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — Rhamondre Stevenson isn’t exactly bothered by defenders diving at his legs. The 6-foot and 236-pound running back is built to withstand contact.

“Yeah, I think that’s pretty accurate,” Stevenson said.

The Oklahoma junior barrelled over Kansas on Saturday with two Samaje Perine-esque runs in the second half. He led the Sooners with 109 rushing yards in their 45-20 victory. And he crossed the century mark on just five carries — an average of 22 yards per attempt.

“He ran the ball extremely well,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “Very, very powerful. It’s a different kind of contact when he’s down there on the field. It just sounds different.”

Stevenson broke three tackles on a 61-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. One Jayhawk dove at his feet and came up empty. The next slipped off Stevenson’s legs. The third dipped his shoulder pads, but Stevenson bounced free.

His strength is evident, but he showed enough speed to not be caught from behind.

Riley’s favorite play from Stevenson came immediately after the long touchdown run when Stevenson leveled Kansas return man Jamahl Horne on the ensuing kickoff.

“It’s fun to see our guys making plays and then going over and doing it on the special teams side as well,” Riley said.

Stevenson, a junior college transfer from Las Vegas, is OU’s third leading rusher this season behind Jalen Hurts and Trey Sermon. He’s rushed for one touchdown in each of OU’s five games.

