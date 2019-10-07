By Sam Mellinger

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — That had a very playoff-y feel to it, didn’t it?

And not in a good way.

Prime-time, Arrowhead Stadium full and loud, and a good-but-inferior visitor winning partly from superior execution of a very specific game plan and partly from a series of bad breaks for the Chiefs.

The superior execution: the Colts used their massively strong offensive line to bully the Chiefs’ front, move the ball, drain the clock, and keep Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

The bad breaks: a wild run of injuries that included Chris Jones, Anthony Hitchens, Andrew Wylie, and Sammy Watkins.

At one point, Mahomes limped off the field, his previously injured ankle stepped on by teammate Cam Erving (who had a rotten day even without that one).

The result: a 19-13 loss that felt like a Frankenstein collection of bits from recent playoff losses to the Titans, Steelers, Patriots and, well, also the Patriots.

So much to scream at. The injuries, some tail-between-the-legs play calling in crucial moments that took the outcome away from Mahomes’ talent and toward an offensive line that had been getting worked.

Here’s a scene that will stick: Justin Houston, unblocked, stuffing a fourth and 1 run and then shouting what must’ve been a low-pitched howl directly at the Chiefs’ sideline.

The blueprint has existed, but nobody has executed it quite as well as the Colts. They ran the ball well over half their snaps, and in the second half carried a more than 2:1 advantage in time of possession.

That’s a possession or three that Mahomes could not be on the field, but maybe that didn’t matter as much on this night as usual. The Chiefs had just 10 points on their first eight possessions, with the Colts able to consistently pressure Mahomes with four and sometimes even three rushers (seems like screen passes could’ve been effective, but whatever).

That left enough help in the back to stay behind the Chiefs’ receivers, and for the first time in his career Mahomes could not juice the offense enough with his own special brand of magic.

The problem isn’t the loss. The problem is how clearly it happened, and how easy the Colts made it look.

The Chiefs can be had on both lines of scrimmage. That’s a major problem for a team built not just on highlighting its quarterback, but in keeping him healthy.

———

Broncos finally win

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Chargers warned in advance of Sunday’s game that winless Denver was good enough to be at least 2-2 this season.

Then they went out apparently intent on proving it.

The Chargers’ defense was carved up early and the offense looked listless and out of sync as the Broncos won 20-13 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The game marked the return of Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, who was out nine weeks because of a contract dispute. He was expected to give the Chargers’ offense a boost, but instead the group too often sputtered.

Gordon finished with 31 yards on 12 carries as the Chargers (2-3) managed only 35 yards on the ground against a defense that surrendered 229 rushing yards in the second half last week against Jacksonville.

Philip Rivers struggled all day trying to get in concert with his receivers. He ended up 32 for 48 for 211 yards and was intercepted twice, once in the end zone.

Austin Ekeler, the top running back while Gordon was out, became more of a receiver Sunday. He had 15 receptions for 86 yards.

The Chargers’ lone touchdown came on a 68-yard punt return by Desmond King late in the third quarter. They closed to within 17-10 on a 45-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin midway through the fourth.

But the Chargers were unable to produce points on their next drive and then had their fate sealed when Brandon McManus made a 46-yard field goal on the first play after the two-minute warning.

The Chargers forced two Denver turnovers but failed to turn either into points.

They offered little resistance on the opening possession of the game, the Broncos traveling 75 yards on seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Phillip Lindsay scored on a four-yard run.

The next time Denver had the ball, Joe Flacco connected with Courtland Sutton on what became a 70-yard touchdown when safety Rayshawn Jenkins missed the tackle.

The Chargers’ offense failed next after Uchenna Nwosu produced a much-needed turnover by knocking the ball from Flacco’s hand on a sack, with Jatavis Brown recovering.

Rivers led his unit into the red zone but, on third down, was called for intentional grounding. The penalty added 14 yards to McLaughlin’s field-goal attempt, the first of the undrafted rookie’s career. His 48-yard try was not close, and the Chargers’ deficit remained two touchdowns.

McManus made it 17-0 with a 40-yard field goal later in the second quarter.

The Chargers played without edge rusher Melvin Ingram, who injured his hamstring last weekend against Miami. Nwosu replaced him and finished with seven tackles and a sack.

————

Pack whack Cowboys

ARLINGTON — Aaron Rodgers looked quite comfortable at the home of the Dallas Cowboys — again.

Green Bay’s star quarterback kept his team moving to a big early lead with more dazzling plays at AT&T Stadium, Aaron Jones scored a career-high four touchdowns and the Packers bounced back from their first loss by hanging on for a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rodgers zipped a sidearm throw to Robert Tonyan to fix one broken play, flipped a left-hander to Tra Carson to rescue another, and helped Green Bay improve to 5-0 inside the retractable-roof stadium where the two-time MVP’s first win was the 2011 Super Bowl. The first three Green Bay wins over the Cowboys at their 10-year-old stadium were all dramatic, highlighted by Rodgers’ improbable 35-yard completion to Jared Cook to set up a winning field goal on the final play of a 34-31 divisional-round playoff win three years ago.

Not quite the same drama this time after the Packers (4-1) built a 31-3 lead, although Dak Prescott (463 yards passing) and Amari Cooper (226 yards receiving) set career highs trying to keep things interesting in the fourth quarter. The last hope for Dallas ended with 1:41 left when Brett Maher missed his second field goal — a 33-yarder that would have given the Cowboys a shot at an onside kick down seven.

Missing his biggest threat in Davante Adams because of a toe injury, Rodgers threw for 238 yards without an interception — to the delight of a large contingent of Green Bay fans that pulled off several “Go Pack Go” chants without much resistance from the home crowd. Prescott, on the other hand, matched a career high with three interceptions, although the first was a drop by Cooper on what should have been a big play early.

The Cowboys (3-2) lost their second straight game after winning their first three, just as the Packers had done. Green Bay took sole possession of first in the NFC North, while Dallas dropped into a tie for the NFC East lead with Philadelphia.

Jones had a career-high 182 scrimmage yards — 107 rushing and 75 receiving — and opened the scoring with an 18-yard run after being held to 19 and 21 yards rushing the previous two weeks.

On a punctuating touchdown for a 24-0 lead early in the second half, Jones waved “bye-bye” to cornerback Byron Jones while beating him to the pylon on a 5-yard run. The fourth TD was a 1-yard plunge.

Cooper had a 53-yard touchdown among his 11 catches and Michael Gallup had 113 yards receiving with a 40-yard score. Prescott, who had never lost when throwing for more than 275 yards, was 27 of 44.

EMPHATIC CHALLENGE

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct when he slammed the challenge flag in front of side judge Scott Edwards after Edwards ruled Cooper out of bounds when the receiver got both feet in on a catch. The call was reversed on replay, but the Cowboys started first-and-25 because of the penalty. Elliott, who had 62 yards rushing, caught a 26-yard pass on the next play.

INJURIES

Green Bay center Corey Linsley didn’t return after leaving in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. Packers safety Darnell Savage left with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins, who played after being listed as questionable with a back issue, was taken out with an ankle injury in the second half.

———

Texans stomp foe

HOUSTON (TNS) — Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was nearly perfect against his former employers.

Watson, of Gainesville and a former Falcons’ ballboy, led a dazzling offensive onslaught as the Texans amassed nearly 600 yards and posted a 53-32 victory on Sunday at NRG Stadium, the site of the Falcons infamous Super Bowl LI collapse.

Watson tossed five touchdown passes. The offensive fireworks featured wide receiver Will Fuller V, tight end Darren Fells and some timely running by Watson and running back Carlos Hyde.

After opening the game with a three-and-out, the Falcons’ defense gave up scores on eight of the next nine Houston possessions: touchdown, touchdown, field goal, halftime, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown and touchdown.

The Texans improved to 3-2, while the Falcons dropped to a disappointing 1-4.

Fuller, a first-round pick (21st overall) from Notre Dame in 2016, had a career-high in receptions (14) and yards (217) to go with three touchdowns.

After a muffed punt, the Falcons pulled within one score, 33-25 with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter, but the defense couldn’t come up with a stop. The Texans marched 81 yards in nine plays, with Watson hitting Fells for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The Falcons answered with another touchdown, a 29-yard pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley to make it 40-32 with 3:22 to play.

The defense gave up another Houston touchdown, as Fuller beat cornerback Desmond Trufant for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

The Texans capped out the scoring when Tashaun Gipson Sr. returned an Ryan interception 79 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds to play.

Watson shredded the defense for 426 yards passes as he completed 28 of 33 passes. He had a perfect passer rating of 158.3. The Texans rushed for 166 yards on 34 carries.

The Falcons were competitive early and held the halftime lead, but the defense unable to stop Watson.

After an exchange of punts to open the game, the Falcons were nearly off the field on third down-and-7 when Grady Jarrett flushed Watson out of the pocket. Vic Beasley missed him and collided with Adrian Clayborn.

The nifty Watson escaped, fumbled and then scooped his own fumble before running 15 yards for the first down.

Five plays later, Watson found Fuller open in the corner of the end zone.

The Falcons added a 35-yard field goal by Matt Bryant. On the kickoff, Wile kicked the ball out of bounds, which gave the Texans the ball at the 40-yard line.

The Texans took advantage of the gift yardage. Watson zipped the Texans down the field in six plays, capped with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Fuller. The Texans led 13-10 after kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the extra point wide left.

After the Falcons’ next drive stalled, Fairbairn added a 50-yard field goal to make it 16-10.

The Falcons answered with a touchdown drive, as Ryan tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Freeman. The Falcons took a 17-16 halftime lead after the Texans ran out the final 22 seconds.

In the third quarter, the Texans used two big plays to help add a touchdown and a field goal to take control of the game.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee broke free up the seam of the Falcons’ defense for a 51-yard gain, four plays later Hyde scored on a 1-yard touchdown.

After a Falcons’ three-and-out, Watson broke loose for a 30-yard scramble to help set up Fairbairn for a 26-yard field goal to make it 26-17.

For the Falcons, it’s going to be pretty hard to win while giving up nearly 600 yards.

The Falcons (1-4) will face the Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

———

Panthers snag win against Jags

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — The Carolina Panthers got caught up in a wild shootout of a game Sunday against Jacksonville, alternately exhilarating and scaring a crowd that hadn’t seen the home team win in Charlotte in close to a year.

The Panthers never trailed and got three touchdowns in the first three quarters from running back Christian McCaffrey, then barely held on thanks to a big strip-sack from rookie Brian Burns and a late defensive stand to win, 34-27.

It was the third straight victory for Carolina (3-2) since they made a quarterback change from the injured Cam Newton to Kyle Allen. But Allen mostly handed the ball off Sunday for a Carolina team that gained a staggering 285 yards on the ground (third-best mark in team history).

Burns, who had already scored on a 56-yard fumble return, continued what has been a spectacular start to his rookie year. His sack came with Jacksonville down by a touchdown but driving in Carolina territory.

Earlier, with Carolina clinging to a 28-27 lead but McCaffrey hobbling on the sideline due to cramping, Reggie Bonnafon made his case for more playing time by sprinting for a 59-yard rushing touchdown with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers entered Sunday having not won a home game in 11 months, having gone 0-5 overall during that span and 0-2 to begin this season.

Jacksonville got another chance to tie the game when they got the ball at their own 5 with just under two minutes to go and one timeout remaining.

Gardner Minshew’s first two passes were nearly intercepted, but the rookie who has become a minor NFL cult figure then got the Jaguars to Carolina’s 34 with 19 seconds to go. An interception by Eric Reid in the end zone was negated by a penalty on Mario Addison for illegal use of hands to the face. Jacksonville got one more play at the 29 with two seconds left, and that ball was knocked down to seemingly end the game.

But Burns was offside, which gave Jacksonville an untimed down from the 24. Luke Kuechly slapped that one down and, finally, the game was over.

— The Panthers’ Hall of Honor ceremony at halftime was necessarily short and also very sweet, as the team inducted quarterback Jake Delhomme, tight end Wesley Walls, offensive tackle Jordan Gross and wide receiver Steve Smith.

All four players were only given 60 seconds to speak due to the NFL’s strict rules as to how long halftimes can go. The first three speeches lasted 45 seconds or less: Walls spoke about finding a home in Carolina; Gross quoted lyrics from his “great friends” The Avett Brothers (“Decide what to be and go be it”) and Delhomme proclaimed it the “greatest sports day of my life” and that “Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina.”

Smith, batting cleanup for the speeches, provided the grand finale and went a little longer, but it was well worth it.

All four players were wearing specially designed Panther blue blazers. Smith whipped off his blazer and a T-shirt to reveal his No. 89 jersey underneath.

“I never thought I’d be able to wear a Carolina Panthers jersey ever again,” Smith said to thunderous applause, “so I thought for one last time I’d put it back on.”

Smith also put in a plug for retiring No. 89. “Now the next step,” Smith said, “make sure nobody ever wears this number again.”

— Although Cam Newton wasn’t playing — he missed his third straight game due to a foot injury — a lot of former Panther quarterbacks were at Bank of America Stadium. Beside Delhomme, former Panthers quarterbacks Steve Beuerlein and Kerry Collins also came to see the Hall of Honor ceremony and particularly to support Walls, as they were his primary quarterbacks during the Panthers’ portion of his career.

— “Riverboat” Ron Rivera’s gamble backfired early in the fourth quarter, as did offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s. With the Panthers nursing a 28-24 lead and with a third-and-1 from the Jacksonville 5, Turner called a rare pass for McCaffrey. His only possible receiver was covered, so McCaffrey had to dump the ball into the ground. Then, on fourth-and-1, the Panthers handed the ball to McCaffrey going left, but he was stuffed for a two-yard loss.

— Burns’ “look-what-I-found” scoop-and-score TD came from 56 yards out on a fumble return caused by Addison’s sack on Gardner Minshew. That gave Addison — who entered the game third in the NFL in sacks — 6.5 sacks for the season.

— Joey Slye finally came down to Earth with a thud after a great first month of the season. Slye missed only his second field goal of the year in the second quarter when his 56-yarder was blocked by Calais Campbell. Then Slye missed from 46 yards, to the right, in the third quarter with Carolina leading, 28-24. Then Slye, who had troubles with accuracy during his career at Virginia Tech, had his third miss of the game on an extra point with 3:34 to go and Carolina ahead, 34-27.

———

Steelers fall in OT

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Kicker Justin Tucker hit a game-winning 46-yard field goal in overtime Sunday to help the Ravens capitalize on a crucial late fumble and emerge with a pivotal 26-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After missing on a punch attempt against JuJu Smith-Schuster during the Steelers wide receiver’s first-quarter touchdown, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey jarred the ball loose on Pittsburgh’s second play from scrimmage in overtime. The ball bounced near the sideline, narrowly avoiding the grasp of linebacker Josh Bynes and Pittsburgh backup quarterback Devlin Hodges, before Humphrey scooped it up.

The Ravens (3-2) went three-and-out, but their drive ended at the Steelers’ 28 — well within Tucker’s range. It wasn’t a picture-perfect kick, but it was true enough. The Steelers won the overtime coin toss and made the rare move to defer, since a touchdown on the opening drive would have won the game. It worked, as Pittsburgh forced the Ravens to punt from their own 21 with 8:16 to go. But Humphrey forced the game-changing fumble two plays later.

The Ravens had to overcome a shaky game from quarterback Lamar Jackson and their offense to end their two-game losing streak. Jackson was 19-for-28 for 161 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and added 14 carries for a game-high 70 yards.

Running back Mark Ingram II was limited to 44 yards on 19 carries. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV had four catches for 51 yards, while tight end Mark Andrews had five receptions for 45 yards.

The game changed midway through the third quarter, when Ravens safety Earl Thomas III made contact with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s head behind the line of scrimmage as Rudolph scrambled. The whiplash left Rudolph (13-for-20 for 131 yards, one touchdown) unmoving on the field, knocked unconscious. He was not carted off, but the play left him concussed and forced out of the game.

So Pittsburgh (1-4) turned to undrafted rookie quarterback Hodges, who last season was playing for Football Championship Subdivision school Samford. His pedigree didn’t matter. The Steelers capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard rush by running back James Conner that gave them their first lead, 20-17.

The Ravens evened the score on their next drive with a 26-yard field goal by Tucker. But after a Ravens drive ended inside the team’s 1-yard line, the Steelers edged back ahead with a 33-yard field goal after the Ravens.

Taking possession with less than three minutes left, the Ravens did just enough to set up Tucker. After their drive stalled at Pittsburgh’s 30, Tucker nailed a game-tying 46-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining. The Steelers were happy to send the game into overtime.

The game tilted heavily in the Ravens’ favor early on. Pittsburgh punted from its 16-yard line on the game’s opening possession, and the Ravens got a field goal on the ensuing drive. On the Steelers’ next play from scrimmage, running back Jaylen Samuels, lined up as a Wildcat-style quarterback, threw an ill-advised pass to James Washington under pressure.

Bynes, four days after signing with the Ravens, came down with an interception easily at Pittsburgh’s 15. Four plays later, Ingram scored from 4 yards out, and the Ravens led 10-0.

But the Steelers needed just five plays to go 75 yards to find the end zone, the last a 35-yard catch-and-run by Smith-Schuster. The Ravens promptly answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood Brown,” but they couldn’t build on their double-digit lead. Two interceptions by Jackson led to Steelers field goals, and the Ravens entered halftime up 17-13.

———

Saints rough up Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (TNS) — With every touchdown pass, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome echoed Sunday with deafening chants of Ted-dy! Ted-dy! Ted-dy!

The Saints may be without injured quarterback Drew Brees.

But Teddy Bridgewater ran his record to 3-0 by passing for 314 yards and four touchdown passes and the Saints served formal notice they are still the team to beat in the NFC South with a 31-24 win over the Bucs.

Tampa Bay came into the game with a chance to take over first place in the division and riding high following their 55-40 win over the Rams in Los Angeles last Sunday.

The Bucs did not resemble the Hollywood version of the team they had a week ago. Neither did quarterback Jameis Winston.

After completing the best three-game stretch of his career, Winston and the Bucs’ offense took a big step back Sunday.

Winston passed for 380 yards and four touchdowns against the Rams. But on Sunday, it took him until the fourth quarter for him to eclipse 100 yards through the air. A late touchdown drive elevated his statistics (15-of-27, 204 yards), but hardly masked the offense’s struggles.

The Bucs couldn’t keep their defense off the field and didn’t make many plays when the offense had the football.

The loss dropped the Bucs to 2-3 overall heading into next Sunday’s game vs. Carolina in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s a week to week league and that was never more evident than Sunday.

In fact, the Bucs were fortunate to only be trailing 17-10 at halftime. They only had the ball 21 offensive plays. Mike Evans and O.J. Howard did not have a catch. Chris Godwin had one for 26 yards and a touchdown, and that came after an interception by rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting.

The Bucs also had no plan — whatsoever — to cover Michael Thomas.

The Saints Pro Bowl receiver had 10 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown, most of it coming in the first half. It didn’t help that the officiating crew ejected Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Ted Ginn Jr. in the first half.

In fact, the Bucs only score in the first half came after rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of running back Alvin Kamara at the New Orleans 20-yard line.

Two plays later, after Winston took a sack, he connected with Godwin for a 26-yard TD pass.

On the first play of the second half, Thomas appeared to have pushed off Hargreaves before hauling in a 42-yard pass. The Bucs challenged that Thomas interfered, but the original ruling was inexplicably confirmed.

The Bucs then blew a coverage on Ginn, who was left alone in the middle of the field and Bridgewater found him for a 33-yard touchdown pass to build the Saints lead to 24-10.

Credit the Bucs, ignited by the strong running of Ronald Jones, for getting back into the game.

Winston put together a 17-play, 75-yard drive. The Bucs converted one fourth down and two third downs. Winston’s pass to Godwin set up Peyton Barber’s 2-yard touchdown run and narrow the margin to 24-17

But the Saints eventually scored again, with Thomas producing a 12-yard reception in which he bulled through defensive backs Mike Edwards and Murphy-Bunting. Up by 14, the Saints teed off on Winston.

They sacked him on three consecutive plays on one drive in the fourth quarter.

———

Vikings topple Giants

NEW YORK (TNS) — On Monday, Adam Thielen got an apology from Kirk Cousins.

On Sunday, Thielen got the football from his embattled quarterback. A lot.

Cousins passed for 306 yards and found Thielen seven times for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings, a week after being grounded by the Chicago Bears, beat the New York Giants 28-10 at MetLife Stadium.

After Thielen lamented the Vikings’ lack of a passing game following the Bears’ loss, Cousins apologized on his weekly radio show with Thielen in studio.

Dalvin Cook rushed 21 times for 132 yards and caught six passes for 86 more in rolling up 216 yards of offense.

Stefon Diggs, who stayed away from the Vikings’ practice facility until Thursday and reportedly was fined more than $200,000 as punishment for the unexcused absences, caught three passes for 44 yards.

There were no problems early for the Vikings (3-2) through the air as Cousins had 278 yards passing by halftime.

Dan Bailey kicked a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter before Cousins found Thielen for a 15-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Daniel Jones hit Darrius Slayton for a 35-yard touchdown as Slayton beat Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the second quarter, but the Vikings responded with a 48-yard field goal from Bailey.

On their next possession, the Vikings drove 85 yards before Cook fumbled the ball away at the Giants’ 2. On the next play, linebacker Anthony Barr sacked Jones for a safety.

Bailey added a 32-yard field goal for an 18-7 halftime lead.

Aldrick Rosas’ 32-yard field goal got the Giants (2-3) within eight, but Cousins and Thielen combined on a 9-yard scoring play on their next drive.

Bailey completed the scoring for the Vikings, who play host to Philadelphia this Sunday, with his fourth field goal, a 45-yarder, in the fourth quarter.

Danielle Hunter had two of the Vikings’ four sacks of Jones, and Anthony Barr had an interception.

Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon left the game in the first half because of a concussion.

———

Philly dominates

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — It was an oddly gray, gloomy October day in South Philadelphia, as the Eagles blew away the winless New York Jets, 31-6, and somehow still managed to not look as impressive as the score might indicate.

The Eagles took eight penalties for 66 yards as Carson Wentz and the offense spent far too much time behind the chains. But a 10-sack, two-touchdown effort by the defense made the game a rout. Third-string Jets quarterback Luke Falk was pummeled mercilessly in his second NFL start. he compiled a 37.0 passer rating and endured nine of the 10 sacks.

The 3-2 Eagles are going to have to play a much more complete game to win next week at Minnesota. Or the week after at Dallas. Or the week after that at Buffalo. But they probably know that.

Wentz left the field in favor of Josh McCown after completing 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. On a day when running yards were harder to come by than they had been the previous game at Green Bay, you could see how much the loss of DeSean Jackson limits Wentz’s options.

The Eagles’ start was by far their best of the season, not that it had much competition. The Jets went three-and-out with a third-down sack by Brandon Graham, the first time the defense has gotten off the field without giving up point on an opponent’s first drive.

The Eagles got the ball at their 47 and scored in nine plays, helped by Wentz’s fortuitous chase-down of a bad shotgun snap, which he picked up and threw at the feet of Mack Hollins. This avoided a 22-yard loss that almost certainly would have limited the team to a field goal.

Then, Jets quarterback Luke Falk, in his second NFL start, failed to see Nate Gerry jumping a route on fourth and 1. Gerry returned the interception 51 yards for the Eagles’ first 14-0 lead of the season.

However, something happened at the end of the play that foreshadowed later events — apparently for no reason at all, Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett threw a cut block, fortunately for the Eagles, just after Gerry crossed the goal line. That’s a 15-yard penalty, which was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.

Barnett was penalized 15 yards and fined $28,075 for his helmet-first hit on the first play of the Packers game. He has three personal fouls in five games.

For a while, the Eagles’ offense seemed to have lost interest in adding to the score; it was pretty obvious the Jets weren’t going anywhere. The home team pretty much put a damper on the crowd’s celebration by gaining minus-23 yards on the next three possessions. Somewhere in there, Wentz missed Nelson Agholor on a TD bomb just off Agholor’s fingers, and Doug Pederson challenged that pass interference should have been called. On replay, Agholor was obviously bumped offstride well downfield, but maybe not after the ball was thrown. Pederson’s challenge was denied.

The Eagles’ offense got it together long enough to drive for a late-second-quarter TD, and a 21-0 lead that wasn’t entirely satisfying.

In the second half, the defense continued to dominate, the offense continued to bog itself down with penalties and mistakes.

The Jets got on the board mostly because Darren Sproles suffered a quad pull. Corey Clement took the field on the next punt, which was short. It caromed near new Eagle Ryan Lewis. Clement must have thought it hit Lewis, because he leaped and tipped it as it bounced high. The Jets recovered on the Eagles’ 19 and then scored on an end-around.

But Orlando Scandrick, fresh off his California couch, wrestled the ball away from Falk during a sack and ran it in from 44 yards, making it 31-6 and sending much of the crowd shuffling for the exits.