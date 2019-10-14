Momentum can sometimes be a curious thing.

Entering Friday night, the Dickson Comets had plenty of it, while the Davis Wolves were in search of just a little bit to kickstart their season.

At the end of the night, it was the Wolves who ended up leaving Comet Field with plenty of momentum in their tank.

Davis earned its first win of the season, and its first win in district play, with a 35-7 victory over the Comets on the road.

A 21-point first quarter sent the Wolves on their way as Davis scored at will.

Davis got touchdown runs of two, 24 and 37 yards in the opening frame, leaving the Comets stunned.

Just before halftime it was the Wolves defense stealing the show as they got a 28-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to make it 28-0.

Johnny Smith tried to give Dickson some life in the third when he scored from 11-yards out to make it 28-7, before Davis came back with an eight yard touchdown run later in the frame.

Rusty Beard finished the night with 17 carries for 118 yards for the Comets.

Cooper Webb led the Wolves with three touchdowns in the game with Toby Taliaferro and Lathan Dickinson scoring the others.