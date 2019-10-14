Despite losing last week to the Dickson Comets, the Marietta Indians entered Friday night’s contest with Lindsay knowing they could produce on offense, having broke their shutout streak with seven points.

Unfortunately, the Leopards were in no mood to hand out moral victories as they blanked the Indians Friday night in Lindsay by a score of 44-0.

Marietta’s defense started brightly enough as Kile Ing got a fumble recovery in the first quarter, but the Indians offense couldn’t produce anything on the ensuing drive.

Later in the quarter the Leopards struck with a rushing touchdown to make it 7-0, before adding a field goal to make it 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Following an Indians interception, Lindsay opened the second quarter with a passing touchdown, before adding a second one later in the frame for a 24-0 lead.

Lindsay would get one more passing touchdown to end the first half leading 31-0.

The Leopards added 13 points in the third quarter to seal the victory.

Marietta (0-6, 0-3) is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at McLain Stadium against Kingston.