For the second time this season, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s soccer team has responded to a loss by going on a volcanic victory streak.

OKWU’s 5-0 rout Saturday of visiting Avila (Mo.) University stretched the current winning skein to three straight. During this stretch — which began on Oct. 5, following a 2-1 loss on Oct. 2 to MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) — the Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents, 15-1.

In Saturday’s triumph, Rayssa Neres Souza delivered a hat-trick (three goals) to account for most of the Lady Eagles’ scoring. Marjolen Nekesa and Laura Maria blasted one goal apiece.

Neres Souza went on a scoring frenzy in the first half, hammering home all three of her goals within a span of 14:48 minutes. OKWU went into halftime boasting a 4-0 lead.

Maria notched the Lady Eagles’ lone goal in the second half.

Aryza Olague spent nearly 80 minutes in goal for OKWU (8-3), which is coached by Ivan Ristic.

Reagan Willmon finished up the final 10:02 as keeper.

They had to make only one save between them, as OKWU’s defense dominated like a scorching sun on a summer day in the desert.

The triumph elevated OKWU’s record to 5-0 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Next up, OKWU boards the bus on Saturday for a roadtrip to Ottawa (Kan.) University.

The Lady Eagles will be home this coming Saturday to play host to Southwestern (Kan.).