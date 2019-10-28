By John Reid

The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TNS) — Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue did everything in his power to make New York Jets’ quarterback Sam Darnold feel the brunt of unrelenting pass rush pressure.

So did Calais Campbell, Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot and others.

Frequently, Ngakoue came hard off the edge and there was nothing much Darnold could do to get out of his way.

A week after complaining of seeing ghosts against New England and turning the ball over five times, Darnold mostly saw the Jaguars defensive front overpower his offensive line before coming for him.

The Jaguars got enough big hits, big-play passing from quarterback Gardner Minshew and another solid day of production from running back Leonard Fournette to beat the Jets 29-15 at TIAA Bank Field to even their record to 4-4 before heading to London next week to play the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars ended the day with eight sacks, their most since having nine against Tennessee in Week 3. Ngakoue and Allen each had two sacks. Campbell had 1.5 sacks.

The Jaguars held the Jets (1-6) to one score until early in the fourth quarter when Darnold threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin. Then, the defense put the clincher on a fabulous day when cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Darnold’s pass over the middle intended for wide receiver Vyncint Smith.

The Jaguars needed eight plays to go 24 yards, but Minshew ended the drive set up by Bouye’s interception with a 8-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. Minshew completed 22 of 34 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Fournette rushed for 76 yards on 19 carries.

But no unit was more dominating than the Jaguars defensive front, who was unrelenting after Darnold opened the game completing his first eight passes and led the Jets on a 12-play, 93-yard drive to take their only lead of the game, 7-6, early in the first quarter.

From there, the Jaguars defense turned switch to sack mode and Darnold couldn’t run or hide.

Cornerback Tre Herndon had the first of two interceptions on a Darnold’s pass after he was pressured. On the Jets’ next drive, Ngakoue got the first of the team’s three sacks before halftime.

Offensively, Minshew attacked with short passes and deep throws downfield for most of the game.

The Jaguars also utilized their ground game with Fournette going up the middle repeatedly like a bowling ball.

The New York Jets couldn’t figure it out in time, no matter how many blitzes they sent or how perfectly their linebackers moved in position to fill a gap.

Before the Jaguars fans could get comfortable in their seats, Fournette ripped off a 66-yard run up the middle on the second play of the game. The drive ended on Minshew’s 6-yard TD pass to wide receiver Keelan Cole. The Jaguars 19-7 at halftime and there wasn’t much doubt about what time was in control in the second half.

From there, the Jaguars offense moved at a brisk pace. Minshew effectively played throw-and-catch with his receivers and near the end of the first quarter they struck big. Minshew spotted Chris Conley downfield with Jets safety Jamal Adams charging hard on a blitz, but still threw a beautiful spiral that Conley caught on his way for a 70-yard touchdown.

Stafford stumps Lions

DETROIT (TNS) — Darrell Bevell dug deep into his bag of tricks at a time when the Detroit Lions needed it most.

Bevell, in his first season as Lions offensive coordinator, called a halfback toss-flea flicker early in the fourth quarter Sunday that Matthew Stafford heaved downfield for the game-clinching 41-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay as the Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-26 win over the New York Giants at Ford Field.

Stafford completed 25 of 32 passes for 342 yards, and Golladay had six catches for 123 yards and caught two of Stafford’s three touchdown throws.

Your turn: Grade the Lions performance vs. New York Giants

The Lions (3-3-1) survived a scare from one of the worst teams in the NFL thanks to a slew of big plays on both sides of the ball.

Devon Kennard returned a Daniel Jones fumble 13 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring. Jones was attempting to pass on the play, but Jarrad Davis hit the rookie quarterback as he threw and the play was ruled a lateral on the field.

Kennard, who played the 2014-17 seasons for the Giants and was one of the Lions’ big free-agent additions last spring, alertly picked up the loose ball to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Stafford hit Marvin Hall with a 49-yard touchdown pass on third-and-15 on the Lions’ next possession, then the Lions and Giants traded scores for the next two quarters until the Lions broke the game open with some trickeration.

Clinging to a 24-19 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Lions picked up a first down near midfield on an 18-yard Stafford pass to Kenny Golladay.

On the next play, J.D. McKissic took a toss to the right, then lateralled the ball back to Stafford, who threw to a wide-open Golladay down field.

Giants safety Antoine Bethea left his safety spot to play the toss to McKissic, leaving Golladay to run across the formation with no defender near him.

The Giants drove into Lions territory on their next possession, but officials waved off a fourth-down pass interference penalty on Justin Coleman in the end zone.

Golladay fumbled on the ensuing possession, the Giants drove 50 yards in four plays for a Saquon Barkley touchdown, and after New York’s onside kick went out of bounds, Stafford took two knees to end the game.

Stafford has 706 yards passing and seven touchdowns over the last two games for the Lions, who lost safety Tracy Walker to a potentially serious knee injury in the second half.

Walker’s injury happened five days after the Lions traded Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks for a 202 fifth-round draft choice and on the same day ESPN reported that the team was fielding calls for cornerback Darius Slay.

Jones completed 28 of 41 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Giants, Golden Tate had eight catches for 85 yards in his return to Detroit and Barkley had 143 yards from scrimmage, including 79 yards receiving.

Phillies clip Eagles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (TNS) — The Eagles we expected to see all season showed up Sunday at New Era Field.

They experienced some shaky moments here and there, and they lost rookie running back Miles Sanders to a shoulder injury just as he emerged as a potent weapon, but given the task of saving the season after back-to-back blowout losses, the Eagles took solid control with an eight-minute, 17-second touchdown drive that ate up more than half of the fourth quarter.

It ended with a 3-yard Jordan Howard touchdown run that gave them a 31-13 lead, an advantage that the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen weren’t going to overcome in the six minutes and 12 seconds left to play on a dark-gray, windblown afternoon, accompanied by occasional bouts of pelting rain.

It was an inelegant, old-school drive. Twice, Carson Wentz tucked the ball and ran for first downs on third and long. When Howard hit the end zone, they had compiled 201 rushing yards, on 31 carries.

The Eagles are 4-4, the sky has stopped falling for at least a little while, and general manager Howie Roseman can look toward Tuesday’s trade deadline with confidence that his team is not beyond help.

Roseman’s team employed a bold strategy of not allowing the opponent to score on its first drive, just the second time this season that has been the case. They even took a 3-0 early lead, in the blustery gloom.

A couple of Eagles personal fouls fueled a Bills TD drive that ended in a 14-yard Allen touchdown pass to Cole Beasley and a 7-3 Bills lead, and the Eagles’ offense seemed painfully limited, unable to get much going — until Allen, a strong weapon in the run game, danced down the line on an option and Brandon Graham ripped the ball out of his hands.

Graham’s lunge took him out of the play, but as the ball bounced around, suddenly he was back in the play, on top of the fumble he created. Which is a good vignette, along with the ending of Super Bowl LII, to recount years from now when you have to explain to your grandkids why this guy Graham is so revered, when his sack numbers weren’t that great.

The Eagles got the ball at the Bills’ 24, with a minute and 53 seconds left before halftime. Four runs and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert later, they had the lead back. Sanders’ two-point conversion run made it 11-7.

When the Eagles got a 65-yard Sanders touchdown run behind Howard’s lead block — two backs in the backfield, on the same play! — on the opening possession of the third quarter, they seemed to be on their way.

Not quite so fast, with this team, this year. The defense promptly gave up a scoring drive. Derek Barnett blocked the extra point, so the Eagles led 17-13.

Then another strong Eagles drive, including a 38-yard completion from Wentz to Alshon Jeffery. The good news was that Howard and Sanders authored tough, productive runs during the drive. The bad news was that they both were on the sideline by the time the Eagles scored, which was why a 4-yard burst was Boston Scott’s first career touchdown. Sanders went to the locker room with a shoulder injury, Howard eventually returned.

Of course, this being the Eagles, after Graham made a strong third-down stop to force a punt, Scott came flying up to flag down a short punt, took a hit that upended him, and fumbled the ball away. But the defense again stepped up, Ronald Darby knocking away a fourth-down pass in his first action since Sept. 22.

At the two-minute warning, Howard had 23 carries for 96 yards, and Wentz was 17 for 24 for 172 yards and a TD. Overall, the visitors had run for 222 yards on 38 carries.

Seahawks outduel Falcons

ATLANTA (TNS) — Three impressions from the Seahawks’ 27-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Seahawks are 6-2 overall and 4-0 on the road, matching their best road start in franchise history.

1 - Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have prided themselves on being a team that plays its best late in games, on getting better late in the season, on having a “constant improvement” mindset.

That certainly was not the case Sunday.

The Seahawks, in summary, were awesome early and awful late.

Seattle did just about anything and everything it wanted in the first half, building a 24-0 lead at half-time.

They did almost nothing for much of the second half, giving one of the NFL’s worst teams hope of a miracle rally late.

The Seahawks held on in the end, but the final score doesn’t do justice just how disconcerting that second half was. The Seahawks had a chance to put a 1-6 team away and couldn’t do it.

That has to raise some (more) legitimate questions about just how viable this team is as a playoff contender.

Yes, they’re 6-2, and that’s reason to celebrate.

But they allowed Atlanta’s 38-year-old backup QB, Matt Schaub, to throw for more than 460 yards — 460! — on 39-of-52 passing.

Schaub’s 1-yard touchdown pass to high end Austin Hooper got the Falcons within 27-17. Bobby Wagner then broke up Schaub’s attempted 2-point conversion pass.

Jacob Hollister recovered the ensuing onside kick for Seattle, but the fact that it came down to that had to be a disheartening for the Seahawks.

Midway through the season, the question has to be asked: Just how good is this Seahawks team, really?

2-Marquise Blair made his second straight start at strong safety and came through with the play of the game in the fourth quarter, knocking the ball away from Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman near the goal line.

Wagner recovered the fumble at the Seattle 1-yard line.

An Atlanta touchdown there would have cut the Seahawks’ lead to 24-18 with almost 13 minutes left.

Blair, a rookie out of Utah, drew praise from Pete Carroll after his first start last week against Baltimore. And Blair’s play Sunday should only further increase his role going forward, even when Bradley McDougald (back) and new acquisition Quandre Diggs (hamstring) are fully healthy.

Wagner’s breakup on the 2-point play was another highlight in his record-setting day.

In the first quarter, Wagner broke Eugene Robinson’s 24-year-old record to become the Seahawks’ all-time leading tackler, now with 989.

Wagner also had one of the Seahawks’ two sacks of Schaub on Sunday.

3-The Seahawks star running back was as good as ever in the first half, running for 86 yards on 14 carries, with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter to give the Seahawks a 17-0 lead.

Carson had one run in which he spun out of a would-be tackle, continued up the left sideline and then lowered his shoulder to punish an Atlanta defensive back. Dude looked unstoppable in the first half.

The second half, again, was a different story. The Seahawks offense never got going, and Carson had just six carries for four yards (yikes) in the final 30 minutes.

Guess who else looked good early?

Rashaad Penny had five carries for 42 yards in the first half, after being limited the last month because of a hamstring injury.

The day began with speculation that the Seahawks were perhaps listening to trade offers for Penny. But do you really want to give up on this backfield combo right now?

Chargers win by 1

CHICAGO (TNS) — Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt wide left as time expired, and the Chargers held on to beat the Bears 17-16 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Pineiro went 3-for-5 on field-goal attempts during the day, also missing his first attempt in the first quarter.

The Bears got the ball at their 35-yard line with 1 minute, 33 seconds to play. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky found Taylor Gabriel for a 22-yard pass to jumpstart the drive. Under pressure, he scrambled 11 yards to the 21-yard line for another first down.

Rather than try to advance farther down the field with 43 seconds to play, Trubisky took a knee to set up Pineiro’s field-goal attempt.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Trubisky threw an interception and lost a fumble, and the Chargers scored a go-ahead touchdown after the latter turnover.

The Chargers arrived in Chicago on a three-game losing streak, and both teams’ struggles showed in the first half.

The Bears didn’t get into the end zone on 12 attempts from inside the 10-yard line in the half. The Chargers had a first-half turnover and managed only 119 yards of offense, resulting in a 9-7 Bears halftime lead.

A week after running the ball only seven times against the Saints, Bears coach Matt Nagy showed a greater commitment to the run. Rookie running back David Montgomery had his first 100-yard rushing game in a Bears uniform, including a 4-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half.

But that wasn’t enough to prevent the Bears from dropping to 3-4.