OOLOGAH — Allowing three touchdowns three different ways in the span of about six minutes sealed Miami’s doom in a 58-6 loss to Oologah here Friday, Oct. 25.

The Mustangs capped a long opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass, got a 20-yard run and a 50-yard interception return to open up a 21-0 lead.

Oologah continued to pull away, getting two touchdowns each in the second and third quarters and a final score in the 2:07 remaining, capping an 80-yard drive that included three third-down conversions.

“We got some big breaks here and there, but never the big one,” Miami coach Zach Gardner said. “Offensively we were three-and-out. They created a lot of turnovers, especially the pick 6s.”

Of Miami’s nine possessions — other than the scoring drive — none made it past midfield, three were three-and-outs and three resulted in interceptions.

Including the one in the first quarter, the Mustangs had another late in the third that covered 26 yards and ballooned the score to 51-0.

Miami responded by getting its only touchdown of the night, a 2-yard blast by Tanner Maple with 11:38 left in the game.

That capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive that included a 37-yard gainer by Josh Thronebury.

A run for the conversion failed.

The Wardogs were limited to 143 yards in total offense, their second lowest output of the season. Just 13 of that came via the airways.

Freshman quarterback Karson Jinks completed 4 of 7 passes for 13 yards. He was intercepted three times, including the two for touchdowns.

The other set up Oologah’s sixth touchdown of the night.

Seven different players scored for the Mustangs.

Oologah also picked up a safety in the second quarter when punter Skyler Judd had the snap on a punt from the MHS 22 sail over his head. During a scramble for the ball, it squirted out of the back of the end zone.

Thronebury and Maple accounted for 78 and 63 rushing yards for Miami, respectively, but Jinks lost 18 yards on a sack and three bad snaps out of the shotgun.

Miami (1-7) now is the only winless team in District 4A-3.

Oologah improved to 2-4 in the district and 4-4 overall.

The Wardogs host No. 10 Cleveland Friday, Nov. 1.

CHS rolled to a 21-7 victory at Catoosa.

MHS wraps up the regular season Nov. 8 at sixth-ranked Bristow, which upset No. 3 Wagoner 30-7.