By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Spencer Hales rocketed to second place in Saturday’s Class 6A state cross country meet to provide Bartlesville High School it’s biggest highlight of the day.

Hales, a senior, surged through the 5K course in Edmond in 16:02.53.

Dayton Austin (43rd, 37 points, 17:13.92) and Max Williams (60th, 53 points, 17:26.51) rounded out the top three for Bartlesville.

The Bruins recorded 10th place as a team.

In the girls’ race, Elena Fries topped Bartlesville by finishing 31st (20:19.14).

Lady Bruin teammate Jillian Skalicky came in shortly after in 20:27.31 (36th).

Note: A more detailed report is planned later this weekend and in Tuesday’s E-E sports pages.