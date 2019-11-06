Bartlesville’s Gymnastics Club sponsored by Phillips 66 erupted with golden quality at the 2019 Zoo Review in Edmond.

Eight of the groups representatives captured their respective All-Around titles — Halle Vanfield (Level 3, 8B), Aiyana Goldware (Level 3, 9A), Kinlee Littleford (Level 3, 9B), Kaylee Stark (Level 3, 10-11B), Lyndsey Lief (X-Cel Gold, 10-11A), Elizabeth Snider (X-Cel Gold, 12-and-older), Anika Dennis (X-Cel Platinum, 8-9), and Abby Fielder (X-Cel Platinum, 10).

Lief and Dennis made it a championship sweep, winning all four events (vault, bars, beam and floor).

“Another great start for the Gymnastics Club,” head coach/director Lorrie Bertolet said. “First meet of the season was a great experience for all the new USA athletes and for the returning athletes. It gave them a great idea on where their weaknesses are and the coaches see what direction their training needs to take. All of our gymnasts did a wonderful job, they scored good and represented Bartlesville with a true competitive spirit.”