BRISTOW — Miami battles an opponent Friday night that is one point away from having a perfect season.

The Wardogs wrap up a disappointing 2019 season on the road, facing fourth-ranked Bristow.

“We will have our hands full,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said. “They have the most team speed we’ve seen yet. They are loaded with talent, up front especially. They have a lot of kids that can score with the ball.”

A 42-0 win over Catoosa last Friday gave the Pirates their first district title since 1999.

Bristow also owns a 30-7 win against Wagoner, which is the worst loss for a Dale Condict-coached team since 2008.

Expect to see a lot of misdirection and motion from the Pirates’ wing offense. “It’s just a lot of sweeps,” Gardner said. “They have a lot of team speed and running backs that get it done.”

Bristow’s only loss was 43-42 against Savannah, Missouri, at home on Aug 13.

Chase Spoonemore’s 3-yard run and the PAT kick by Jayden Arn with less than a minute remaining gave the Savages the win.

Savannah had trailed 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

“You wonder how they will approach the game being they’ve already got the district won, how much momentum and how healthy they are going to try to be going into the playoffs,” Gardner said.

A 52-19 loss to Cleveland last Friday was the eighth straight for the Wardogs, who are winless in district play.

This potentially could be Miami’s third one-win season in the past four years.

They won three times in Gardner’s first season at the helm.

The last time MHS had a winning record was 2008, which also was the last time it qualified for the playoffs.

“We are going to show up and try to compete the best we can,” Gardner said, noting that MHS still will be without four starters.

“We competed at times last week,” he said. “The big swing was when we were going in for a possible touchdown when down 12-19, fumble the ball at the 2 then give up a 98-yard scoring drive going into the half. That broke the camel’s back.”

Cleveland held a 12-0 edge in the third quarter then outscored the Wardogs 14-7 in the fourth.