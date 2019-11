By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Kent Girard poured in 22 points and Kent Girard added nine to help power the Washington Country Homeschool Alliance Ambassadors (WACHA) to the championship of their boys basketball tournament this past weekend.

WACHA defeated the Metro Mavs, 41-32, for the crown.

Earlier in the tourney, the Ambassadors zapped the Lightning of Omaha, 46-35.

Note: A full report is planned in Tuesday’s E-E sports pages.