By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Oklahoma Union High School is refueling for another potential rocket ride to dominance in the Class 2A boys basketball universe this season.

Veteran Cougar head coach Lee Ott returns almost all his fiery nucleus from a 24-3 season last season — including a 24-1 record through the first 25 games.

This year’s Cougar flight begins with a road game Friday night at Quapaw, and a home contest Saturday against Ketchum.

Back in the mix for Ott are approximately 45 to 50 points worth of offense from last season, led by senior Kohlsyn Gibson, who averaged 19.8 points. Gibson is just shy of 1,200 career points, Ott noted.

Senior Jace Gilmore drained 11 points per game, followed by Jace Hollingshed at 10.8 points per game.

Hollingshed also hammered 44 percent from behind the three-point line.

His younger brother Cade Hollingshed buried 43 percent of this three-pointers in 2018-19.

Also back is forward Nate Collier (6-foot-3, 200), who contributed eight boards per game.

These stats could be higher except many of Ott’s regulars sat out several minutes in last year’s many blowouts. Sixteen of last year’s wins were decided by more than 30 points — including several contests decided by 50-or-more.

Ott welcomes back six players with starting experience. His eight-man rotation includes two seniors, four juniors and two sophomores.

“Last year our core was made of sophomores and juniors,” Ott said. “This year we’re junior heavy, we’ve got some good sophomores and a couple of good seniors. … Our sophomores have grown, thickened up and filled out. They’re moving faster and jumping higher than before.”

Ott also expects a boost from the incoming football players, who helped make grid history for the Cougars with a 7-3 record and playoff appearance for the second-straight year.

“I think them coming from a winning season … helps set a tone,” Ott said. “They’re wanting to win and they’re wanting to compete.”

Ott said he’s not sure what to expect from Quapaw, whose point guard from last season suffered an injury during football, Ott said.

Ketchum graduated its two best players, but features several players with varsity experience.

“They”ll be quick and athletic,” Ott said.

In related news, Ott said he’s entered his team into the Ft. Gibson tournament — to face Class 4A and 5A competition. Oklahoma Union will fill its normal slot in the Caney Valley tourney with its junior varsity team, he added.