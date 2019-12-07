MIAMI — A scoreless fourth quarter doomed the Miami boys to a 59-26 loss Friday, Dec. 6 against Oologah in a game of offensive runs.

The points were the fewest in a game for the Wardogs since managing only 25 in a loss to Catoosa on Jan. 29.

After falling behind 8-0, MHS used an 11-0 run to go up by three heading into the second quarter.

Momentum flipped Oologah’s way as it the Mustangs went on a 14-2 spree to open up a 27-15 halftime lead.

Miami was outscored 16-11 in the third period then fell victim to a 12-0 burst by the Mustangs over the final eight minutes.

Kenton Jinks’ nine points topped the scoring for MHS.

Accounting for the rest of the Dogs’ scoring were Trey Tanner and Zach Smith with five each, Jack Satterwhite, three, and Karson Jinks and Keagan Kumumo, two each.

Konnor Davis and Matt Garrison had 17 and 11, respectively, for Oologah.

Miami is idle until Thursday, Dec. 12, when it begins play in the round-robin Seneca Tournament.

It opens play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the host Indians, then battles Monett, Missouri, at 6 p.m. Friday and Diamond, Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday.