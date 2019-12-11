By Gary Bedore

The Kansas City Star

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — Kansas’ last home basketball game of the decade goes down in history as … a win. What else?

Devon Dotson scored 22 points and dished a career high nine assists, Ochai Agbaji contributed 22 points and Udoka Azubuike went for 15 points and a career best 17 rebounds, as KU downed Milwaukee of the Horizon League, 95-68, on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse

The victory marked KU’s 151st home win against just seven losses in the 2010s.

Agbaji tied a career high mark with five 3s made for the Jayhawks, who Tuesday became the second team to win 300 games in the decade. The Jayhawks, now 300-67, trail only Gonzaga, which has 304 victories in the 2010s.

KU, which plays UMKC at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Sprint Center — the Jayhawks’ home away from home — will not return to the fieldhouse until a Jan. 4 contest against West Virginia.

Marcus Garrett had tied a career high with seven assists and had seven points. Darius Roy had 25 for Milwaukee.

The No. 2-ranked Jayhawks (8-0), who hit 54.2% of their shots to Milwaukee’s 36.4% (12 of 28 3s to the Panthers’ 7 of 35), figure to vault to No. 1 in the AP poll next week provided the Jayhawks beat UMKC.

Top-ranked Louisville lost to Texas Tech, 70-57, on Tuesday.

KU by the way, outscored Milwaukee 52-27 the first half but outscored Milwaukee (5-5) just 43-41 the second half. The biggest lead of the game was 30 points.

Dotson scored 17 points the first half on 6-of-11 shooting (3 of 5 from 3), while Agbaji, who was playing against the alma mater of both his mom and dad, contributed nine points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting as KU rolled to a 52-27 halftime lead.

Azubuike had 10 rebounds, seven points and a block in the half. Isaiah Moss and Christian Braun hit a 3 apiece as KU made 8 of 17 3s in the half to the Panthers’ 3 of 15. KU hit 54.3% of its shots to Milwaukee’s 30%.

Roy had 15 of Milwaukee’s 27 points.

Agbaji hit three 3-pointers and Dotson a bucket and it was 11-0 KU at 17:51. The lead grew to 17-1 at 15:20 following two buckets by McCormack and one by Azubuike. And it was 23-4 KU at 14:07 following a pair of 3s by Dotson.

KU led 40-12 during a stoppage at 7:51. At that point, KU had made 15 of 22 shots (68.2% to Milwaukee’s 4 of 17 for 23.5%). Led by Dotson and Agbaji, who had knocked down three 3s apiece, KU had cashed 8 of 13 3s in the first 12 minutes to the Panthers’ 2 of 8.

Dotson had 13 and Agbaji nine, going for 22 of KU’s first 40 tallies.

Milwaukee, which trailed by 25 points at halftime, opened the second half, 7-1, to cut KU’s biggest lead of 30 points to 53-34 at 17:17.

Milwaukee was attempting to earn its first victory over a nationally ranked opponent since a 63-60 decision against No. 21 Butler on February 18, 2009. The Panthers have played the No. 1 team in the country just once — when it lost to Illinois in the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament in 2005. The next-highest was Kansas at No. 2 back in 2004-05.