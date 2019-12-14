After pounding on the door with both fists, the Bartlesville High School boys basketball team finally crashed through Friday to victory.

Fueled by three double-digit scorers — led by Shane Simpson with 12 points — the Bruins (1-3) thumped Sallisaw, 51-37, to record their first season victory.

The win also propelled Bartlesville into Saturday’s consolation game at a Tahlequah tourney. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.

Adam Nakvinda and Caleb Perry each dialed in 10 points Friday to round out Bartlesville’s top scorers.

—-

Caney Valley High School’s boys basketball team forged a happy Homecoming night with a 71-42 rout of visiting Hominy.

Cheyton Shepherd pumped in 22 points to lead the way. Daniel Barham erupted for 11 first-half points to power the Trojans to a 37-20 halftime lead. Caney Valley improved to 4-1.

—-

Paige Urquhart and Hanna Jones dropped in 14 and 11 points, respectively, to spearhead Caney Valley’s attack Friday in a 48-37 victory against Hominy in girls basketball action. Caney Valley led by 24 at halftime, 34-10, and called off its press.

—-

Copan High girls led by 11 points at halftime but didn’t hold on in a 57-47 loss to host Bluejacket in girls basketball action Friday. Skyler Odum and Abbey Davis flushed 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Copan, which saw its record evened at 3-3.

——

Note: The complete reports of these games will be available in the E-E Sports weekend wrapup special Tuesday.