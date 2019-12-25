Pawhuska’s boys and girls basketball teams improved their season records to 6-1 each in Homecoming action last Friday on their brand-new gym floor. The girls defeated Barnsdall, 62-44, and the boys also won decisively, 71-35.

The Lady Huskies led the Lady Panthers by a count of 18-4 at the end of the first quarter, and by a score of 37-8 by halftime. Pawhuska guards Alyssa Reynolds and Arianna Soliano were hitting from three-point range and the Lady Huskies were playing hard-charging, aggressive defense.

The only loss the Lady Huskies have suffered this season was a 50-49 heartbreaker to Stroud in the Agra Tournament on Dec. 14. They defeated Hominy by a count of 44-39 in a road game Dec. 17, and are scheduled to be back in action again Jan. 3 at home versus Agra. The Lady Huskies defeated Agra by a score of 50-41 on Dec. 13.

The Pawhuska girls went cold in the third quarter against Barnsdall, with the Lady Panthers winning the quarter, 19-10, and narrowing the overall score a bit, to 47-27 in favor of Pawhuska. The Lady Huskies reasserted themselves in the fourth quarter and muscled their way to a solid victory for Homecoming.

In the nightcap, the Pawhuska boys got off to a fast start, leading 21-6 by the end of the first quarter. The halftime score was 35-21 for Pawhuska. In the third quarter, Pawhuska asserted itself, giving up just five points on defense and adding 14 to its own count. The Huskies entered the final period up by 23 points, 49-26, and kept the pressure on until the end, outscoring Barnsdall 22-9 in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies displayed speed and tenacity, particularly on defense, which was accentuated by their ability to use their depth of talented players to keep fresh legs on the court.

Pawhuska boys coach Jake Christenson said one of the reasons for his team’s strong showing is that almost all of his players from last year are back, but he also praised Barnsdall’s talent and said being able to beat the Panthers was more of a chore than people might think.

“I think Barnsdall’s boys are a lot better than people realize,” Christenson said. The Panthers are now 2-3 for the season and Pawhuska is scheduled to visit Barnsdall for a rematch on Valentine’s Day.