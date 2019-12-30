STANFORD, Calif. (TNS) — Jerod Haase won 88 games in three seasons as a gritty guard at tradition-rich Kansas. He’s still searching for his first victory as a head coach versus his alma mater.

Isaiah Moss scored 17 points, including nine straight off three three-pointers early in the second half, while Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson scored 14 apiece and Marcus Garrett added 12 as the No. 5-ranked Jayhawks survived a sloppy performance to upend Haase’s slow-starting Stanford Cardinal 72-56 Sunday at 7,233-seat Maples Pavilion.

The victory — attained by KU (10-2) despite 14 first-half turnovers and an inability to get its big men involved — completed the Jayhawks’ four-game sweep of the Cardinal that has taken place during Haase’s first four seasons as Stanford coach.

KU won by six points in overtime last year at Allen Fieldhouse, 15 in 2017 in Sacramento, California, and 21 in 2016, also in Allen.

There are no plans for the two teams to continue the series at this time.

Udoka Azubuike had two points off two shots in 27 minutes and David McCormack came up totally empty inside off one shot in 11 minutes for the Jayhawks, who bounced back successfully from a 56-55 loss to Villanova on Dec. 21 in Philadelphia. Azubuike was 0 of 5 from the line and had 13 rebounds.

Dotson hit 5 of 15 shots for KU, which as a team made 9 of 22 threes and 46.6% overall. Stanford (11-2), led by Oscad da Silva’s 19 points, hit 38% of its shots, including 6 of 20 from distance.

Moss, who hit three straight threes to open a 42-24 lead five minutes into the final half, scored eight points, Agbaji seven and Marcus Garrett six the first half as the Jayhawks led 28-18 at the break despite those 14 turnovers.

KU missed 11 of 14 threes the initial half and hit 37.5% of its floor shots. Stanford, however, led in the half by da Silva’s six points, was abysmal offensively in the half, hitting 5 of 23 shots (21.7%) and 1 of 9 threes with 10 turnovers.

Stanford, down 11-0 at 12:22, scored its first points on two free throws by da Silva at 12:11. At that point, Stanford was 0 of 9 from the field (0 of 5 from three) with four turnovers.

Stanford converted its first bucket with 8:11 to play in the half. Isaac White followed a miss of Bryce Wills with an inside shot to cut a 15-2 deficit to 11 points. That snapped a game-opening 0-for-14 stretch by Stanford. The Cardinal had missed its first six threes at that point, with seven turnovers.

The Jayhawks, who missed five shots on one possession, opened 8 of 22 from the field and 1 of 9 from three-point range in leading 20-4 at the 6:54 mark.

Stanford finally hit its first three after seven misses with 5:11 in the half. Tyrell Terry’s three cut the gap to 20-9. Lukas Kisunas followed with a bucket at 4:44 and Stanford lagged 20-11.

At that point, KU was 1 of 11 from three-point range and 9 of 26 overall with 12 turnovers.

Stanford had cut the 16-point deficit (20-4) to six points (22-16) when Christian Braun hit a three to up the lead back to nine. Moss hit a three right before halftime to provide the Jayhawks with a 10-point cusion.

The Cardinal was shooting for its first victory over a top-five team since a victory over No. 3 UCLA in 2007.

Haase, a 45-year-old native of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., lost just 13 games as a shooting guard at KU from 1995-97.

By Gary Bedore, The Kansas City Star