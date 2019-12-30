By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

The Thunder beat the Raptors 98-97 Sunday night in Toronto. Here are five takeaways from the game:

Gilgeous-Alexander’s homecoming

Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a go-ahead floater with 36 seconds left. He tied his career high with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting in his homecoming game.

Gilgeous-Alexander was brilliant offensively. He carried the Thunder when two of its three leading scorers — Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder — were out with ankle injuries.

Time management

After Toronto guard Fred VanVleet missed what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.4 seconds left, the Raptors inexplicably took 10 seconds to foul. And they still had a foul to give before the Thunder reached the bonus.

Gilgeous-Alexander corralled Terrance Ferguson’s inbound pass with 3.5 seconds left, and again, the Raptors failed to foul as Gilgeous-Alexander dribbled the clock and the game out.

All hands on deck

Billy Donovan emptied his bench early. Luguentz Dort, Deonte Burton, Kevin Hervey and Abdel Nader all played in the first quarter. Reserve center Mike Muscala was the only Thunder player who didn’t play.

Dort was most valuable. The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound guard was assigned to guard Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, and he did an admirable job even as the Toronto guards combined for 40 points.

Dort and Nerlens Noel were defensive sparks off the bench. Noel collected four rebounds, three steals and three blocks while scoring 13 points.

Dort has flashed encouraging signs as a defense-first wing, helping overshadow his poor shooting. Dort shot 1-of-6 Sunday night. He’s 1-of-14 from 3-point range in seven career games.

Paul’s big buckets

Raptors forward Chris Boucher dunked all over Darius Bazley on an alley-oop that put Toronto on top 85-83 with 9:42 left in the game.

But before the Raptors crowd could reach the apex of its eruption, Chris Paul drained a 3-pointer over Patrick McCaw to give OKC the lead.

An even bigger bucket came with 1:01 left. It appeared that Raptors guard Kyle Lowry had forced a tie up, but there was no whistle. Paul came away with the ball and drilled a midrange jumper that put OKC ahead 96-95.

Paul was close to a triple-double Sunday night with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Winning the road trip

The Thunder went 2-0 on its road trip with wins at Charlotte and Toronto. Those are wins against a 13-21 Hornets squad and a beat up Raptors team missing Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, but impressive wins nonetheless.

Lakers clamp down on Mavs

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Los Angeles Lakers opened December with a double-digit loss to the Dallas Mavericks and closed it with a double-digit win over them.

With both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers’ defense dominated in a 108-95 win Sunday, a night after the Mavericks scored 141 at Golden State. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 23 points, and the Lakers received critical contributions off the bench from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 19, making four of five three-pointers, and Dwight Howard, who scored all 15 of his points in the second quarter.

LeBron James finished with 13 points, 13 assists and six rebounds as the Lakers improved to 26-7 while Dallas fell to 21-11. Luke Doncic, who was averaging 29 points against the Lakers this season, had 19 on five-for-14 shooting, missing all six of his threes.

Howard dominated in the second quarter, making six dunks. He also made three of four free throws, blocked a shot and got a steal.

In the first half, the Lakers held the Mavericks to 30.4% shooting, and Doncic made two of seven shots. Dallas went nearly three full minutes in the second quarter without scoring.

The Lakers pulled away in the third quarter. They shot 60% and led by as many as 17.

Nuggets drop Kings

DENVER(TNS) — Backup big man Harry Giles III said he was prepared to play if given the opportunity to get back on the court for the first time in more than a month. When the time finally came, Giles was ready.

Giles was one of five Kings players who scored in double figures in a 120-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton scored 19 points apiece to led the Nuggets (23-9), who are second in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers. Jerami Grant had 18 points. Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Nemanja Bjelica led all scorers with 27 points for the Kings (12-21), who have lost seven in a row.

Buddy Hield had 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox was sensational after missing a game due to back spasms, posting 18 points and 13 assists. Richaun Holmes added 18 points.

Giles finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes.

Kings coach Luke Walton said before the game there was a chance Harry Giles III would play for the first time since Nov. 27. Giles got his chance when he checked in with 2:21 to play in the first quarter.

“I’m ready,” Giles said before the game. “Tonight, tomorrow, next week, next month, I’m always going to be ready. Every night I’m juiced to go in the game. You know me. That’s just how I play. I’m always going to be ready.”

Giles immediately impacted the game, scoring on his first touch, outworking Mason Plumlee for a rebound and then throwing a pretty pass to Cory Joseph for an open layup. Giles finished the first quarter and stayed in the game to start the second, helping the Kings outscore the Nuggets 12-4 to take a 40-33 lead. In his first eight-minute stint, Giles had four points, two rebounds, two assists and one big blocked shot on a dunk attempt by Torrey Craig.

Denver battled back after Giles left the game, staging an 11-3 run. The Nuggets led 62-57 at the halftime break and opened up a nine-point lead early in the third quarter, going up 66-57 on a basket by Will Barton. They stretched their lead to double digits when Monte Morris scored to put them up 94-83 early in the fourth.

The Kings trailed by as many as 14 before mounting a 10-0 run to get within four on a driving layup by Hield. They cut the deficit to three on a 3-pointer by Bjelica, but they couldn’t get any closer.