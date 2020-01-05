By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — First, the good news.

Oklahoma State’s 35-point loss to No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday stung. For a team built on promise, it’s a poor start to Big 12 play.

But the Cowboys have been known to bounce back.

Under coach Mike Boynton, OSU is 12-5 following a loss by 12 or more points. The Cowboys beat Houston and Southeastern Louisiana this season after blowout losses. In the past they’ve beaten top-25 teams Florida State, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas Tech and LSU.

“We can’t dwell on it,” Boynton said Saturday after the 85-50 loss.

But, there is some bad news.

The blowouts have become a frequent result. Since the calendar turned to December, the Cowboys (9-4) have gone 2-4. And the most troubling trend is the past three losses have been by 19 or more points.

OSU hasn’t suffered a last-second heartbreak. OSU hasn’t failed to close a tight gap late.

It’s been put away quickly.

As the Cowboys prepare to play No. 16 West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, they’re searching for ways to recapture some of their November charm.

“The worst thing I can do is try to figure out why we lost by 35 today or for the next 48 hours,” Boynton said. “What’s really, really important for me is that we play Monday night, and I can’t let today’s game affect how we prepare tomorrow for that game.”

OSU first must correct its offensive woes, and it needs to happen against a Mountaineers team that ranks as one of the best defensively in the country.

The Cowboys entered Saturday ranked No. 225 in the nation in field-goal percentage (42.9) and No. 249 overall in assists per game (12.4).

The Cowboys shot just 28% and totaled just six assists. They had a scoreless stretch of 5 minutes, 52 seconds early in the second half.

And Texas Tech gathered 31 defensive rebounds, severely limiting second-chance looks by OSU. The Red Raiders’ guard-heavy attack also shot 54.5%.

Mix that, and it’s a disastrous recipe.

“It just goes back to our defensive end,” OSU senior Lindy Waters III said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on. And if we can’t get stops, it’s really hard for us to get flow in offense, because we try to score in the first seven seconds offensively and we try not to run half-court sets.”

A few weeks ago, the nonconference schedule allowed time for corrections. But now, the Cowboys are tasked with finding solutions in Big 12 play.

“There’s going to be 17 more games that are competitive like this — or we hope more competitive than this,” Boynton said, “but type of games where if you don’t play well this could happen.”