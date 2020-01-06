By Jason Elmquist

Stillwater NewsPress

(TNS) — Reports surfaced Friday afternoon that Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson was leaving for the same position at Rutgers, which was confirmed by Gleeson according to The Oklahoman.

Gleeson, who wrapped up his first year at the FBS level with the Cowboys, is a New Jersey native, and was the offensive coordinator at Princeton prior to his brief stint in Stillwater. Obviously having had success at Princeton — which is just 20 miles from Rutgers — became a big draw of Gleeson for Rutgers’ new coach Greg Schiano, who is looking to get the Scarlet Knights to a winning record for the first time since 2014 (three years after Schiano left to be an NFL head coach after his first stint with Rutgers).

Beyond being closer to home for Gleeson, it’s possible he could be getting a significant pay raise.

Rutgers’ previous OC John McNulty had signed a three-year deal worth $1.875 million in January 2018 — averaging out to roughly $625,000 a year — where Gleeson was believed to have made roughly $550,000 in his first year at OSU. Despite having paid more for its offensive coordinator in 2019, Rutgers finished 129th (out of 130) in scoring offense with 13.3 points per game.

Gleeson operated the OSU offense to an average of 32.5 points per game — which ranked 35th in the FBS — and an average of 453.9 yards per game — which ranked 22nd.

For the second-straight offseason, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy will have to replace an offensive coordinator who made a lateral move out of the program. Mike Yurcich went to Ohio State following the 2018 season.

Speculation for Gleeson’s successor is running rampant, especially since associate head coach and receivers coach Kasey Dunn is no longer expected to leave to become the OC at UNLV.

Part of that reversal by Dunn could be due to the possibility of getting elevated at Oklahoma State after nine years on Gundy’s staff.

Dunn was originally being wooed away last offseason, but ultimately stayed in Stillwater and received a promotion — both in pay and job title, adding associate head coach to his duties.

Another name drawing interest as a possible replacement to Gleeson is a former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator who joined Gundy’s staff the same season as Dunn — which could also play into the reason for his change in heart.

Todd Monken, who spent two years at OSU including the 2011 Big 12 Conference championship season, is still the employed by the Cleveland Browns after their firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens, but there has been no word on if a new coach would retain the current Browns’ staff.

Monken was the OC under Kitchens — who did the play-calling as head coach — after three years as the offensive coordinator at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the head coach at the time (Dirk Koetter) was also calling his own offensive plays.

Prior to his move to the NFL ranks, Monken was the head coach at Southern Mississippi for three years after leaving Oklahoma State. He finished with a 13-25 record, taking a program that went 1-11 in his first year to a 9-5 record in his final year and an appearance in the Conference USA championship game. In that season, the Golden Eagles ranked 13th in the country in scoring with 39.9 points per game.

Adding to the hype of a potential Monken return was his sudden tweet Friday afternoon.

He joined the growing trend of current Cowboy players and coaches of tweeting out a Canadian flag emoji in support of Chuba Hubbard — who has until Jan. 20 to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Oklahoma State.

Monken doesn’t have a frequent presence on social media. The Canadian flag was the first direct tweet by Monken since November 2018, which earlier that same season he tweeted about his excitement of being in Stillwater for Oklahoma State’s pro day — which included an image of Gundy and his mullet.

But just like with the decision being made by Hubbard, it is all speculation at this time.