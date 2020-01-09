If the unbeaten and mighty Broken Arrow High School Tigers invaded the Bruin Fieldhouse on Tuesday expecting to find an easy meal ticket, the host Bartlesville High School Bruins soon disillusioned them.

Despite the disparity in records — Broken Arrow at 8-0 prior to game, the Bruins at 1-5 — the game’s outcome remained suspended in doubt until well in the fourth quarter.

Boosted by a couple of unexpected sources — skinny 5-foot-8 freshman Adhi Ayyappan and scrappy 5-foot-11 sophomore Gage Keaton — the Bruins played at a fervent emotional pitch against the Tigers.

But, Top-10 ranked Broken Arrow pulled away in the final few minutes to win by 18, 56-38.

During a pitched battle defined more by turnovers, bruising wars on the glass and scrambles all over the court for 50-50 balls, Ayyappan energized the Bruin home faithful with four flicks of his wrist.

He buried his first four-point three-point shots — and barely missed a fifth — to finish with a team high 12 points for the Bruins.

Keaton came off the pine to contribute two buckets at crucial times and also to contribute with hustle and toughness.

Among the Bruin regulars, Shane Simpson, Caden Davis and Caleb Perry bedeviled Broken Arrow the entire game with their scrappy peskiness on defense, including knocking the ball out of Tigers’ hands on rebounds and flopping for loose balls.

Davis checked in with seven points, followed by Simpson with six and Keaton with four.

Chris Ward, Adam Nakvinda and Perry dropped in three points apiece to round out the Bruins’ scoring list.

For Broken Arrow, George McCurdy, Jaiell Talley and Ian Golden each scored 13 points, followed by Cody Naggy with nine.

As alluded to earlier in the article, the opening minutes of the game resembled more a pinball game than a basketball contest. The ball was squirting out of hands all over the place while bodies crashed into each other and both teams rumbled up and down the court with little to show for it.

In fact, the game’s first field goal — a trey by Ward — didn’t go down until nearly three-and-a-half minutes after the tip-off.

Ward’s downtown special sparked Bartlesville to an 8-2 lead in the first four minutes, including an old-fashioned three-point play by Nakvinda and a deep penetration and jumper by Simpson.

Broken Arrow didn’t record its first basket until there was 2:51 to go in the first period.

That unleashed a 10-0 run by the Tigers to move into the lead, 12-8.

But, Bartlesville scored the final points of the period on two Davis free throws.

The teams largely swapped points in the second period — although Broken Arrow maintained a close lead.

During one stretch, Bartlesville whittled the margin to one point, 19-18, thanks to a three-point play by Simpson — who drew heavy contact on a basket and made the free throw — and another free throw by Davis.

Broken Arrow stretched the lead back to seven, 33-26, by halftime.

A low scoring third quarter saw Broken Arrow widen the margin to double digits, 41-31.

But, Ayyappan opened the fourth quarter scoring with a trey to try to ignite a Bruin rally. However, Broken Arrow answered on a three-point play by Golden to re-extend the lead to 10, 44-34.

The Bruins scored four more quick points — on a free throw by Simpson and Ayyappan’s final three-pointers — to narrow the margin to eight points, 46-38, with approximately six minutes left.

But, then the Bruin offense went stone cold.

Bartlesville would not score another point as Broken Arrow ended the game on a 10-0 run.

Next up, the Bruins (1-6) will play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational at the Bruin Fieldhouse.