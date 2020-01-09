By Callie Caplan

The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS (TNS) — The Mavericks’ current stretch of home games that started Wednesday night against the Nuggets features a parade of superstars.

Nikola Jokic headlines Denver’s championship-contending roster. LeBron James will soon arrive for a game in Dallas on Friday. The day after, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons enter the American Airlines Center with the 76ers.

The Mavericks feature a dazzling player too, but Luka Doncic couldn’t help the Mavericks earn the edge on Wednesday.

Jokic scored the Nuggets’ go-ahead basket with 7.9 seconds left, powering over Dorian Finney-Smith in the paint, to seal the Mavericks’ 107-106 loss.

The Mavericks’ final possession featured several quick passes around the arc, but ultimately ended with an errant Finney-Smith pass rolling past mid-court and Dallas unable to muster a final shot attempt.

Doncic came one rebound shy of his third straight triple-double, tallying 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

The Mavericks fell short of a coveted win over a team that entered the game four spots and two wins ahead of their No. 6 placement in the Western Conference standings.

“We didn’t handle it well, and that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said of the defense the Mavericks played against Jokic on Denver’s final possession. “I take responsibility for that. We’ve got to work on it. It’s a tough game. Tough loss. We’re all disappointed.”

More than two months before the Mavericks and Nuggets met in the American Airlines Center, the teams clashed in Denver.

That 109-106 Dallas win via double-digit scoring from nine players served as the Mavericks’ first signature win, perhaps foreshadowing the team’s transition this season from recent playoff observer to likely participant.

The rematch on Wednesday night?

The defeat showed that the Mavericks, playing without Kristaps Porzingis, have room to improve in pursuit of regularly knocking off top Western Conference foes.

“Luka didn’t have a great game that day and we still came up with the win, and it just showed that defensively, we have to lock in and we can,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said Tuesday of the Oct. 29 win in Denver. “That’s a tough environment. That’s a playoff-type atmosphere that I’m talking about, and for us to come out of there with a win, it was special.”

When the Mavericks faced Denver in that fourth game of the season, the result was more alert than confirmation.

Doncic hadn’t flashed the performances — routinely 30-point triple-doubles — that have prompted many league observers to rank him among the best in the game and to garner an NBA-leading 1.07 million All-Star votes in the first round of voting.

Questions still surrounded Porzingis’ return from a 20-month ACL rehab absence from the game, and he’d played just three games as a Maverick.

Interest in Porzingis’ health still lingers: He missed his fifth straight game with right knee soreness on Wednesday, a day after the Mavericks sent him home from practice because he was sick.

Carlisle confirmed before the game that Porzingis was unavailable because of the ongoing issue in the knee opposite the one with a surgically repaired ACL, not because of illness.

“I’m not going to get into my version of a medical diagnosis,” Carlisle said. “But he’s doing better all the time, and you know, we’ll see exactly when he’ll be back, but his activity is increasing every day, so we’ll hope for the best.”

But the Nuggets showed the mettle that helped them finish No. 2 in the West last regular season.

A game after Jokic set a career-high in scoring with 47 points against the Hawks on Monday, the Mavericks held him scoreless until less than five minutes remained in the first half. But he responded with 21 points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 33, adding six rebounds and seven assists.

The Nuggets — playing without forward Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) and Will Barton (personal reasons) — didn’t waver after the Mavericks opened a 106-101 lead in the final minutes.

That meant Doncic finished just shy of scoring at least 30 points for a fifth straight game.

“Tough loss, very tough,” Carlisle said. “Didn’t seem like either team played great. It was just going to come down to one or two plays, and that’s what happened.”