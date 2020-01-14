By Kent Youngblood

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Monday evening began with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul walking onto the Target Center floor with his jersey untucked, shooting something of a smirk towards the Timberwolves bench.

The reference, of course, was the delay-of-game call Paul lobbied for and got late in regulation in the Thunder’s overtime victory over the Wolves in Oklahoma City on Dec. 6.

First laugh, last laugh.

The Thunder used a 29-19 third quarter to break open a close game. The Wolves made a Naz Reid-inspired run, but couldn’t get enough stops in a 117-104 loss. It broke a three-game home winning streak for the Wolves (15-24). For Oklahoma City (23-17) it was the eighth win in 10 games.

Danilo Gallinari led all scorers with 30 points, including a three-pointer with 3:05 left that put the Thunde a 13-point lead. He was one of seven Thunder players in double figures, including all five starters. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, an amazing 20 rebounds and 10 assists — the fifth triple-double in Thunder history.

Naz Reid led the Wolves with 20 points, all in the second half. Robert Covington had 18 and Shabazz Napier had 16.

Down 18 with just over 4 minutes left in the third quarter, Reid tried to bring the Wolves back, scoring 15 points in an 18-8 run over the next 5:44 to pull the Wolves within 94-86 with 10:21 left in the game.

But the Wolves couldn’t get enough stops and couldn’t close the gap.

The Wolves played very little defense in the first quarter, allowing the Thunder to shoot 66.7 percent.

But…

They did force the occasional turnover. Six of them in the first 12 minutes, which the Wolves turned into 11 points while building a 33-30 lead. But it took a while. The Wolves saw a six-point lead evaporate late in the quarter.

But Okogie had turnovers on Oklahoma City’s final three possessions, contributing to two fast-break scores. The Wolves spread the ball around in the first quarter, with eight players scoring, led by Wiggins’ eight and seven from Napier.

Both teams were shooting at 50% or better by halftime. The difference was the Thunder cut down on its turnovers.

The Wolves led by eight early in the quarter, by four at mid-quarter and were still up two with 2:47 left after Covington scored on the fast break.

But the Thunder out-scored the Wolves 9-4 over the final 2 minutes of the quarter, a streak started by Gallinari’s four straight free throws, a three-pointer and then a mid-range jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 10 points in the quarter, with Gallinari getting eight points from the free throw line and Gilgeious-Alexander going a perfect 4-for-4.

With Paul scoring the first four points, the Thunder opened the second half on an 11-1 run to go up 74-63 on free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander. Moments later, still up 10, OKC got three-pointers form Ferguson and Gallinari and a jumper from Paul, an 8-0 run that put the Thunder up 86-68.

A three-pointer by Covington ended that run, and two more treys from Reid pulled the Wolves within 10 with 2:58 left in the quarter. But the Wolves fell behind 92-79 entering the fourth.

Lakers win

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — It wasn’t the most meaningful shot of the night, but in some ways it was. Dwight Howard hit a three-pointer and the Staples Center crowd erupted in euphoria. He left the game not long after that -- what more could he do?

Howard finished with a season high 21 points and 15 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win ensured the Lakers continued their undefeated streak against teams with losing records. They have now improved to 33-7, while the Cavaliers fell to 12-28.

LeBron James scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting with eight assists and the game was well in hand against his former team.

Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Alex Caruso and Howard each scored in double figures.

The Lakers got some bad news heading into the game. Rajon Rondo was given an MRI on Monday that revealed a nondisplaced volar plate avulsion fracture on his right ring finger. The injury is sometimes referred to as a jammed finger. Last year, Rondo had two surgeries on his right hand, one of which was on his right ring finger.

Anthony Davis also missed Monday’s game, making it the third consecutive game he’d missed after suffering a bruised buttocks against the New York Knicks on Jan. 7.

The Lakers played in Dallas on Friday and Oklahoma City on Saturday, winning both games despite not having Davis for either. The next day, Davis and Rondo were among a group of players who went to Green Bay for their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Davis, though a Chicago native, is a longtime Packers fan.

“They mentioned it to Rob (Pelinka), Rob mentioned it to me and it’s an off day and it’s something that we endorse,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of their trip. Vogel also said the Lakers’ medical team did not take issue with the players attending the game.

It was a more complete starting lineup than the Lakers had against the Thunder on Saturday, when Davis, LeBron James and Danny Green missed the game. On Monday against Cleveland, the Lakers had all their regular starters except Davis, for whom Kyle Kuzma started.

They faced an overmatched but spunky Cavaliers team that was coming off a win over the Denver Nuggets.

Cleveland took advantage of a sluggish start by the Lakers to take a 10-point lead in the first. They led by only six at the end of the period, due to a buzzer-beater by Kuzma. The 21-foot jumper was Kuzma’s only make of seven shot attempts in the first quarter.

The second quarter wasn’t kinder to the Lakers and the Cavaliers extended their lead to 14. Back-to-back scores from Jared Dudley cut the lead from 12 to seven.

By halftime the Lakers had cut their deficit to just one. At that point, no Laker had scored in double digits, though Howard had eight points and nine rebounds. Kevin Love scored 12 first-half points while Tristan Thompson added 13 for the Cavaliers, two of which he followed with a little stare-down and some trash talk for James.

Their energy changed after the break. Led by James, they scored 37 points, with James making all four shots he attempted and scoring nine points. Overall, the Lakers made 63.6% of their third-quarter shots. They also outscored the Cavaliers on fast breaks 13-0. They’d started the game with zero fast-break points in the first quarter.

Cleveland, meanwhile, committed seven turnovers in the third quarter, as they dug themselves into an insurmountable hole.