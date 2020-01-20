WARRENSBURG, Mo — Mikey Mascarenas took first and was one of nine Northeastern A&M wrestlers who placed in the Roger Denker Open here Sunday, Jan. 19.

Mascarenas logged an 8-2 decision over John Feeney of Central Missouri in the open 133-pound final.

He got a 9-3 decision against Marcus Castillo of Arkansas-Little Rock in the first round then rolled to a 12-4 decision over teammate Luke Montgomery in the semifinals.

Michael Kumlien, Jayden Smith and Colben Dodson all placed second.

Kumlien suffered a 10-4 loss to Connor Dalton of Central Missouri in the 141-pound final.

Sean Harmon of Missouri notched a 15-3 major decision against Smith in the 174 title match.

Dodson lost 10-5 to Zach Elam of Mizzou at 197.

Jon Trowbridge and Seth Seago were third at 157 and 285, respectively.

Luke Montgomery was fourth at 133, Jeffri Juanes fifth at 125 and Tanner Gregory and Vincent Cherry placed sixth, Gregory at 133 and Cherry at 157.

Norsemen who competed but didn't place were Shawn Tillman and Austin Johnson, 149; Tyson Smith, 157; Scott Radke and Nolan Saale, 165; Dayton Fields, 174; Joshua Molinar, 184; Seth Sarasua, 197, and John Simpson, 285.